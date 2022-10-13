As writer Jeremy D. Larson beautifully put it, relatability is the chief psychological lubricant that glides us thoughtlessly down the endless social media feeds.

One place that seems to have plenty of this substance is Twitter. But with 6,000 tweets made every second (or 350,000 per minute and 500 million per day), it can be easy to miss the good stuff the platform has to offer.

Luckily, there's a subreddit called r/RelatableTweets, an online community dedicated exclusively to collecting those which perfectly describe the human experience, be it through work, dating, or other key areas of everyday life.

Here's what its members have gathered so far.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We’ve Reached It. The Pinnacle Of This Subreddit

We’ve Reached It. The Pinnacle Of This Subreddit

pop_sule Report

23points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
13 minutes ago

all the time....

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Sounds Like He Was Kind Of Being A [jerk]

Sounds Like He Was Kind Of Being A [jerk]

AndrewChamings Report

19points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 minutes ago

How can a squid be a duck, that does not make sense

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Yup

Yup

_radsy Report

19points
POST
Myriad Dunes
Myriad Dunes
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Me every time I’m having an existential crisis

1
1point
reply
#4

Relatable

Relatable

ChefRonSullivan Report

18points
POST
Tara Moov
Tara Moov
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Relatable.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Everytime

Everytime

_roryturnbull Report

17points
POST
Tara Moov
Tara Moov
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Every. Time.

1
1point
reply
#6

The Next Billion Dollar App

The Next Billion Dollar App

aparnapkin Report

16points
POST
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I’ll support that Kickstarter.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

U Still Using Clothes At All? Lmao

U Still Using Clothes At All? Lmao

alishakapishaa Report

16points
POST
#8

Yup

Yup

ayosworIdd Report

14points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I usually add series I've already finished to my "background noise" list for when I need something playing while focusing on other c**p.

1
1point
reply
#9

My Ideal Saturday Night

My Ideal Saturday Night

ch000ch Report

13points
POST
#10

Dad Please Im Trying My Best

Dad Please Im Trying My Best

caitlinmaureen_ Report

13points
POST
Ada Hunter
Ada Hunter
Community Member
24 minutes ago

this brought back so many memories

0
0points
reply
#11

Relatable

Relatable

myselfvresis Report

13points
POST
Tara Moov
Tara Moov
Community Member
6 minutes ago

No one to blame but me!

0
0points
reply
#12

He's Not Wrong

He's Not Wrong

SpongeBob Report

12points
POST
#13

Can Anyone Else Relate To This?

Can Anyone Else Relate To This?

jzux Report

12points
POST
#14

Honestly Tho

Honestly Tho

LilxAjay Report

11points
POST
Unproductive Panda #3
Unproductive Panda #3
Community Member
1 minute ago

Every. Time.

0
0points
reply
#15

The Beast Known As Vakoom

The Beast Known As Vakoom

VFLBEEZY Report

11points
POST
Unproductive Panda #3
Unproductive Panda #3
Community Member
1 minute ago

Then what happened??

0
0points
reply
#16

The Human Body Is A Mystery

The Human Body Is A Mystery

thenatewolf Report

10points
POST
Nandani Dubey
Nandani Dubey
Community Member
9 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#17

Facts

Facts

VFLBEEZY Report

10points
POST
#18

Things Got Complicated After The Accident

Things Got Complicated After The Accident

ashanngun Report

9points
POST
#19

Lol

Lol

AadiHun Report

9points
POST
#20

Same

Same

E_Glo Report

9points
POST
#21

I'm Called Out Lmao

I'm Called Out Lmao

bellaTutulip Report

8points
POST
#22

How’s The Weather?

How’s The Weather?

jaronmyers Report

8points
POST
#23

The Same 2 Brain Cells Are Responsible For Saying “You Too” When The Waiter Tells You To Enjoy Your Meal

The Same 2 Brain Cells Are Responsible For Saying “You Too” When The Waiter Tells You To Enjoy Your Meal

ErnieP35 Report

8points
POST
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Mumbling such things helps... sometimes you get the chance to say it right. In the other case the other doesnt listen to you or doesnt care. 😉

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

That One Friend

That One Friend

markdagh Report

8points
POST
October
October
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Oh yeah. It's raining, it's midnight, it's very cold. I'll even offer to pay her cabfare. And still she insists we should walk to the othe side of town.

0
0points
reply
#25

“Cps Will Be Hearing Of This”

“Cps Will Be Hearing Of This”

TheAndrewNadeau Report

7points
POST
#26

Why Is This So True?

Why Is This So True?

Hp_fireemblem_fan Report

7points
POST
October
October
Community Member
13 minutes ago

As a mom I can verify this is 100% true

1
1point
reply
#27

My Life:

My Life:

ight_imma_joe_out Report

7points
POST
#28

Oooooooooo

Oooooooooo

tahreemkhann Report

7points
POST
#29

And Then They Ask You What You Thought Of It The Next Time You See Them

And Then They Ask You What You Thought Of It The Next Time You See Them

NealBxforeMe Report

7points
POST
#30

They Have To Know What They’re Doing, Right?

They Have To Know What They’re Doing, Right?

mynameisntdave Report

6points
POST
#31

To Be Fair They Are Pretty Spooky

To Be Fair They Are Pretty Spooky

GoodZiIIa Report

6points
POST
#32

How Many Times Has This Happened To You 🤨

How Many Times Has This Happened To You 🤨

professor_llama Report

6points
POST
#33

True Though

True Though

KevinLangue Report

6points
POST
#34

If You Wanna Be Hotter, You Should Drink Lots Of Water

If You Wanna Be Hotter, You Should Drink Lots Of Water

takeachillpill666 Report

6points
POST
#35

Scrolling To The Song You Were Listening To Is The Most Frustrating Part

Scrolling To The Song You Were Listening To Is The Most Frustrating Part

takeachillpill666 Report

6points
POST
#36

Probably In Your Best Interest To Avoid The Harpy Eagle

Probably In Your Best Interest To Avoid The Harpy Eagle

MEMEBOXdotLOL Report

6points
POST
October
October
Community Member
4 minutes ago

This looks like a person in a very convincing Halloween costume.

0
0points
reply
#37

Don’t Delete Me 😂

Don’t Delete Me 😂

ItEzWhatItEz89 Report

6points
POST
#38

It Would Be A Hit!

It Would Be A Hit!

MazumdarToshan Report

5points
POST
#39

That’s Actually So True

That’s Actually So True

neilopaanipeelo Report

5points
POST
#40

I Hate Why It Is Like This

I Hate Why It Is Like This

kombat_is_kool Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Okay, We'll Take It

Okay, We'll Take It

MEMEBOXdotLOL Report

5points
POST
Tara Moov
Tara Moov
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Awww

0
0points
reply
#42

Sorry If This Is A Repost

Sorry If This Is A Repost

ThatOneThiccDorito Report

5points
POST
#43

Prob Just Me

Prob Just Me

Beyond-Shaggy Report

5points
POST
#44

It’s True Tho 😂

It’s True Tho 😂

ItEzWhatItEz89 Report

5points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Suppose that's one way to get stabbed with a bread stick....

0
0points
reply
#45

The Good Ol' Times

The Good Ol' Times

amyxcait Report

4points
POST
#46

Relatable Af!!

Relatable Af!!

thepuneerguy Report

4points
POST
#47

Hmm What Shall I Do Today?

Hmm What Shall I Do Today?

bobiemolie Report

4points
POST
#48

Me

Me

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
Tara Moov
Tara Moov
Community Member
1 minute ago

That second photo, though. Take the food! Here's my wallet, too!

0
0points
reply
#49

#growingupwithglasses

#growingupwithglasses

thenewehawk Report

4points
POST
#50

It So Do Be Like That

It So Do Be Like That

ChiefSquanto21 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I Just Can’t

I Just Can’t

Yung-Potter-XO Report

4points
POST
#52

I Would Genuinely Love To Know

I Would Genuinely Love To Know

helgaofthenorth Report

4points
POST
#53

I Know It Ain't Just Me!

I Know It Ain't Just Me!

thegirliebri Report

4points
POST
#54

Hi I’m James And I Like To Party

Hi I’m James And I Like To Party

MEMEBOXdotLOL Report

4points
POST
#55

Just One More Video

Just One More Video

TheGamingMorons101 Report

4points
POST
#56

Fr

Fr

Draande1 Report

4points
POST
#57

This Seems Accurate

This Seems Accurate

Leg700 Report

4points
POST
#58

Fax

Fax

poopsock102 Report

4points
POST
#59

So Relatable

So Relatable

kombat_is_kool Report

4points
POST
#60

👍

👍

fvckitzmvtt Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

So True Back In Second Grade

So True Back In Second Grade

Yung--Nibba Report

4points
POST
#62

The Baby’s Been In There For 9 Months, It Can Wait A Couple More Minutes

The Baby’s Been In There For 9 Months, It Can Wait A Couple More Minutes

takeachillpill666 Report

4points
POST
#63

Every Year 😂

Every Year 😂

ItEzWhatItEz89 Report

4points
POST
#64

For The People Who Pray At Least

For The People Who Pray At Least

AimAssistJarvis Report

4points
POST
#65

⛽️

⛽️

ItEzWhatItEz89 Report

4points
POST
#66

Sadly 😭

Sadly 😭

ItEzWhatItEz89 Report

4points
POST
#67

Facts😂

Facts😂

Ok-Load-thanks Report

4points
POST
#68

Title

Title

Brick-battle Report

4points
POST
#69

When Someone Thinks You're Mean

When Someone Thinks You're Mean

Ok-Load-thanks Report

4points
POST
#70

I’m Not Wrong

I’m Not Wrong

lilkourim33 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Online Class

Online Class

md_khan_ Report

3points
POST
#72

Who Else Gets This When You Look Out Of A Window? 👀

Who Else Gets This When You Look Out Of A Window? 👀

darren7o Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!