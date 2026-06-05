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MIL Can’t Believe Son Is Gay, Does Everything In Her Power To Prove That He’s Not: “Didn’t Raise You Like That!”
Middle-aged woman looking upset and contemplative, expressing disbelief and denial about son being gay.
Family, Relationships

MIL Can’t Believe Son Is Gay, Does Everything In Her Power To Prove That He’s Not: “Didn’t Raise You Like That!”

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“Horrible in-law stories” are a dime a dozen, a problem so cliche that it almost seems a waste of time. However, some folks have the particular misfortune of actually having families that are legitimately terrible, entitled and unpleasant.

A man went online to vent about his nightmare mother in law who ran the gamut of mocking his career, attaching their relationship, trashing his home and bothering them constantly after moving in due to issues in her own home. Later, he shared a long series of updates on how the story unfolded.

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    Hosting horrible in-laws sounds like a nightmare

    Image credits: BeeBonnet / Envato (not the actual photo)

    So one man finally told his MIL she had to leave

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    Image credits: wikornr / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: lucigerma / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: LimePopcorn

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    He responded to a few comments

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    Readers were shocked at her behavior

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    He shared the first of many updates

    Image credits: VforVictoria / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: DragonImages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: LimePopcorn

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    People applauded his actions

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    Others continued to call her out

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    Then came a second update

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: fotojv / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: LimePopcorn

    Readers sent some words of encouragement

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    Commenters shared their thoughts

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     He later added more details

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    Image credits: LimePopcorn

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    People enjoyed the saga

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
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