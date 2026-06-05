MIL Can’t Believe Son Is Gay, Does Everything In Her Power To Prove That He’s Not: “Didn’t Raise You Like That!”

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“Horrible in-law stories” are a dime a dozen, a problem so cliche that it almost seems a waste of time. However, some folks have the particular misfortune of actually having families that are legitimately terrible, entitled and unpleasant.

A man went online to vent about his nightmare mother in law who ran the gamut of mocking his career, attaching their relationship, trashing his home and bothering them constantly after moving in due to issues in her own home. Later, he shared a long series of updates on how the story unfolded.

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So one man finally told his MIL she had to leave

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He responded to a few comments

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Readers were shocked at her behavior

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He shared the first of many updates

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People applauded his actions

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Others continued to call her out

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Then came a second update

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Readers sent some words of encouragement

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Commenters shared their thoughts

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He later added more details

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People enjoyed the saga

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