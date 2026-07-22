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Decade-Long Mistake That Deeply Haunted Ryan Gosling Finally Fixed But It Came At An Unexpected Cost
Ryan Gosling dancing with a woman in a yellow dress at night, city lights below, under a star-filled sky.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Decade-Long Mistake That Deeply Haunted Ryan Gosling Finally Fixed But It Came At An Unexpected Cost

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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After nearly a decade of Ryan Gosling joking that his pose in the La La Land poster “haunted” him, Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, has updated the artwork.

An edit fixed Gosling’s hand placement, which originally faced downward while Emma Stone’s hand was raised toward the sky, bringing both hands into alignment.

Netizens, however, have expressed dissatisfaction with the correction, arguing it came at the cost of the original’s vibrancy.

Highlights
  • Ryan Gosling’s regretted hand placement from the iconic La La Land poster has been corrected.
  • The update comes ahead of the musical’s theatrical re-release celebrating its 10th anniversary.
  • Fans have expressed that the new poster lacks the “joy” of the original version.

“La La Hand, I’m sorry. I didn’t realize you were the backbone of the color here,” one X user said.

RELATED:

    Fans are mourning the loss of the rich color saturation in the new La La Land poster

    Ryan Gosling in a pinstripe suit, waving with his right hand, reflecting on his decade-long mistake finally fixed.

    Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole

    Gosling explained why he chose to put his hand flat in a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

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    When asked if there was a role he would like to do over, the actor said, “Maybe La La Land.”

    Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing under a street lamp with a city skyline in the background, a scene from the movie.

    Image credits: Lionsgate

    “There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. But I thought we were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it’d be cool to put mine [flat],” he said.

    “Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure it was cooler,” he continued. “Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler… [the correct pose]. It just killed the energy that way.”

    “I call it La La Hand,” Gosling quipped.

    La La Land movie posters side-by-side, showcasing Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing, highlighting a decade-long mistake fixed.

    Image credits: Lionsgate

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    While he is “happy” with the new poster and approves of it, according to Justin Manfredi, Lionsgate’s executive vice president of worldwide television marketing, fans made it clear that they preferred the original artwork.

    They noted that the new artwork has subdued the signature violet hues of the Los Angeles skyline, the contrast of the mountains, and the vibrancy of Stone’s yellow dress.

    A social media post by @zimaknight from Jul 21, 2026, about La La Land colors, reflecting on a decade-long mistake.

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    A social media reply by @nightsgrow from Jul 21, 2026, speculating about a desaturated movie, hinting at a fixed mistake.

    Image credits: nightsgrow

    “Why did fixing the hand require removing all the color?” one asked, lamenting that the new poster lacks “joy.”

    “The hand was doing a shocking amount of composition work,” a second said.

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    @juliaakong the fact that ryan gosling said his bent wrist has haunted him for years & it’s the only role he’d re-do just for that moment and the poster haha shoutout justin manfredi, head of worldwide mktg @Lionsgate and choreographer mandy moore! #lalaland#griffithobservatory#10yearanniversary#losangeles#cinephile♬ Mia & Sebastian’s Theme – Justin Hurwitz

    “The hand was carrying the entire color palette on its back,” asserted a third. “RIP original version.”

    La La Land is set to re-release in theaters on August 16 to mark its 10th anniversary.

    The imperfect hand placement captured the emotional core of the movie, per some fans

    @wallstreetjournalActor Ryan Gosling shared the reason he’d like to redo his role in “La La Land” with WSJ. Magazine in 2024. For the movie’s 10th anniversary, Lionsgate released a new version of the poster to make Gosling’s hand stick straight out, Variety reported.♬ original sound – The Wall Street Journal

    A tweet from @zzzyxnbutbetter discussing a mistake related to Ryan Gosling, emphasizing a metaphor in film.

    Image credits: zzzynxbutbetter

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    “Dude, I’ve never cared about La La Hand because it honestly felt like it fit. They’re so in sync throughout that whole dance, but they break up in the end because they want different things. Can’t the difference here mean something?” one user wrote.

    “I liked the flat hand quite a bit too. It was on brand with the vibe of the movie,” a second added.

    “Gosling should have never doubted himself. His instinct was right,” said a third.

    “Art is d**d,” remarked a fourth.

    A fifth accused that the edit was done “just to create another promo story.”

    Ryan Gosling also corrected his regretted hand placement in the poster for his latest film, Project Hail Mary

    Image credits: projecthailmary

    In a March 16 post shared on Project Hail Mary’s official social media accounts, Gosling recreated the iconic La La Land poster alongside Rocky, the robot from his new film, in a playful spoof.

    The recreation mirrored the original poster’s background while replacing the tagline “Here’s to the fools who dream” with “Believe in the Hail Mary.” 

    https://www.tiktok.com/@projecthailmary/video/7617837405437021454?q=Ryan%20Gosling%20about%20la%20la%20land%20poster&t=1784746038397

    Gosling sported an all-white outfit and black sunglasses for the shoot, with a behind-the-scenes video showing him being reassured that he “looked” great for the recreation.

    “A city of stars shining just for them,” the caption read, referencing the Oscar-winning musical’s hit song City of Stars.

    The sci-fi film, released on March 20, went on to earn $683 million worldwide.

    La La Land dominated the 2017 Oscars alongside its commercial success

    Emma Stone holding an Oscar award, celebrating a fixed decade-long mistake, at an unexpected cost.

    Image credits: Getty/Eddy Chen

    Made on a modest $30 million budget, the 2016 film, which tells the story of Mia and Sebastian falling in love while chasing their Hollywood dreams, earned $447 million worldwide.

    It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won six, including Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Cinematography for Linus Sandgren, Best Original Score for Justin Hurwitz, and Best Original Song for City of Stars (Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul).

    It was also handed the trophy for Best Picture before it was revealed that it had been announced by mistake and Moonlight was the real winner.

    A La La Land musical is currently in development for Broadway.

    Netizen kept comparing the new La La Land poster with the original 

    A tweet from @positionses questioning the point of a fixed decade-long mistake that deeply haunted Ryan Gosling.

    Image credits: positionses

     

    A tweet from @FullestDanial with a photo of a man looking confused, asking about a fixed decade-long mistake.

    Image credits: FullestDanial

    Screenshot of a tweet by Saurabh asking who would notice the Ryan Gosling mistake.

    Image credits: Saurax20


    Screenshot of a tweet by iain calling the Ryan Gosling mistake a visual metaphor.

    Image credits: still_fnctional

    Screenshot of a tweet by DisquietedGoose discussing the original hand placement in the Ryan Gosling image.

    Image credits: PsychoticL41783Screenshot of a tweet by rekomendasifilm praising the original hand in the Ryan Gosling poster.

    Image credits: rkmndsfilm

    Screenshot of a tweet by :3 questioning the fixing of the hand and color removal for Ryan Gosling.

    Image credits: Mim865428234959

    A tweet about Ryan Gosling movie posters, stating The hand was doing a shocking amount of composition work.

    Image credits: OzkanEdis

    A tweet about Ryan Gosling movie posters, saying The hand was genuinely carrying the whole poster.

    Image credits: rkmndsfilm

    A tweet about Ryan Gosling movie posters, commenting The vibrancy is stored in the awkward hand placement.

    Image credits: MorriDoesStuff

    A tweet about Ryan Gosling movie posters, remarking it held all the whimsy.

    Image credits: buckleybees

    A tweet about Ryan Gosling movie posters, asking Why did they drop the saturation, that's part of the storytelling!!!

    Image credits: MrAustinParrish

    A tweet by K.M.T. user @SturmovikPilot saying Ryan's instincts were right, fixed his mistake, and it came at an unexpected cost.

    Image credits: SturmovikPilot

    A tweet by Cassarts! user @Cassi60879382 stating a preference for the wonky hand position regarding Ryan Gosling's decade-long mistake.

    Image credits: Cassi60879382

    A tweet by ice teler user @iceteler_ lamenting the original vision of Ryan Gosling's decade-long mistake, highlighting an unexpected cost.

    Image credits: iceteler_

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some things need to be left alone. It's been "wrong" for ten years, now the revised version is the one that is wrong. And I'm guessing the person that did the editing has never actually watched the film, or they wouldn't have desaturated it halfway to black and white...

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some things need to be left alone. It's been "wrong" for ten years, now the revised version is the one that is wrong. And I'm guessing the person that did the editing has never actually watched the film, or they wouldn't have desaturated it halfway to black and white...

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