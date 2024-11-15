Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Refusing To Leave A Wedding Because I Wore A Dress That Looks White Under A Blacklight?”
Occasions, Wedding

“AITA For Refusing To Leave A Wedding Because I Wore A Dress That Looks White Under A Blacklight?”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The one wedding etiquette rule for guests is to never wear white. Of course, there are some exceptions in different cultures, but in most Western traditional weddings, white and its shades are reserved for the bride. Knowing this, a woman chose a yellow dress as a wedding guest.

But, when the party got in full swing at the end of the evening, the lights went down and black lights came on, the dress appeared white. A person then approached the woman and asked her to leave. Thinking this is ridiculous, she refused and stayed. Still, she wanted to check: was she being inappropriate?

A woman wore a yellow dress to her friends’ wedding, thinking it would be a safe color

Image credits: parallel (not the actual photo)

However, when it appeared white under black light, a member of a wedding party asked her to leave

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Consistent_Olive_604

Yellow materials might glow under a black light because their pigment absorbs UV radiation and emits visible light

While black light parties might not be so popular with weddings, it’s certainly a genre of its own. It can be a nice way to make a party more vibrant and exciting. The most fun part of a black light party is the fact that decorations and clothes glow in the dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does black light even work and why do certain colors glow under it? Black light is UV (ultraviolet) light, it’s a type of radiation that we can’t see. A black light bulb emits UV radiation and causes certain materials to fluoresce.

A black light doesn’t change an item’s color; it’s more likely that what the OP meant was that her dress was glowing under the black light similarly to the bride’s white dress, and that’s why the person approached her to leave.

Do all colors glow under a UV light? No, it’s only lighter colors such as white, yellow, and green. Others, like blue and purple, can appear even darker under a black light. The fluorescent dyes in these colors absorb the UV radiation and, in return, emit a visible light. Whether they will glow also depends on the material of the clothes as well.

In theory, if any of the guests were wearing green, pink, or purple, they should’ve been looking like glowsticks as well. These colors appear almost neon-like under a black light because their pigments contain a lot of fluorescent compounds that absorb UV light and emit light.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid misunderstandings, dress codes should clearly communicate the dos and the don’ts

Since the bride and groom planned the black light portion of the reception, they probably knew clothes of other colors would be glowing. If they really had a problem with it, they would’ve probably included dress code guidelines in the wedding invitations.

Wedding planning experts at Trademark Venues recommend to use wording that is instructive but polite and fits the tone of the invitation overall. This is where wedding websites come in particularly handy. When a dress code is ambiguous and raises some questions for guests, they might find more information on the website. The planners can include detailed examples and even FAQs.

Possible questions among them might be “Is there a dress code?” and “Are there any styles or colors you’d prefer me to wear?” It’s the nice and polite way to let guests know what would be a fashion faux pax at your wedding.

Wedding planners say that it’s best to address these questions in advance. Nobody wants to be embarrassed mid-reception! Australia-based professional wedding singers and DJs Benny Hanna emphasize that clarity about dress codes is crucial. “Addressing dress code expectations well ahead of the event can prevent last-minute wardrobe dilemmas and any discomfort for guests,” they write.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride and groom didn’t seem to have any problem with the dress, it was just one family member

“Some people have nothing better to do than look for problems that don’t exist,” people said

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yellow is still kind of risky to to wear to a wedding,” others countered

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda