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A good insult can hurt more than a punch to your nose or your stomach. Physical pain fades, but you never forget a verbal hit — words can stay with you even on your deathbed. Some people have such a way with words that it might be surprising they haven’t won a Pulitzer Prize for Poetry yet, but we’re here to make that right.

Bored Panda found some posts with the most creative, brutal, and chaotic insults that one can conceive of. They come to you from one chain on Threads and another post from r/AskReddit, where both posters asked fellow netizens to share the best insults they’ve ever heard.

Scroll down and enjoy the magnificent poetry of meanness, where people are likened to brain-eating amoebae, accused of being crayon-eaters, and called plain dumb in the most picture-esque and eloquent ways imaginable.

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#1

Three women interviewing a candidate around a table I got called into a meeting with HR today cause apparently telling my coworker that I knew he was a C-section baby by the way he avoids labour is not acceptable in the workplace.

lau.mar.894 , Andrej Lišakov Report

9points
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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe not but that doesn't mean it's not hilarious

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    #2

    We've got a guy at work we call "Dory", because we have to retrain him after every break.
    When he tries to remember something, we tell him to "just keep swimming"

    blakamin71 Report

    8points
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    #3

    Child adjusting muddy black rubber boots in forest Couldn't pour water out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.

    GuywoodThreepbrush , A. C. Report

    7points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this one ”They couldn’t find their b**t with both hands, a map and a point in the right direction.

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    #4

    Excited woman with glasses in colorful room expressing surprise I heard someone say "she would make a train take a dirt road" I couldn't stop laughing

    shomewhereoutthere , Vitaly Gariev Report

    6points
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    #5

    Surprised man making expressive gestures with hands Your head really is just a place to store your teeth, huh

    treybuchet116 , Mario Amé Report

    5points
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    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, look, Nate! You've got a new admirer! How does it feel, being the most loved person on the platform?

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    #6

    Smiling cashier accepting card payment at supermarket checkout I was a cashier at a grocery store and the cashier next to me chatted with the baggers non-stop and would hold up her line all damn day cuz she wasn't paying them attention. One customer blurted out in frustration, "MY GOD, DO YOU GET PAID BY THE WORD OR THE HOUR?"

    camperjenjen , Getty Images Report

    5points
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    #7

    Stressed young man holding head with hands looking distressed “The acoustics in your head must be amazing”

    hey.its.chani , Andrej Lišakov Report

    5points
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    #8

    Young man making a skeptical face in gray shirt "I'd challenge you to a duel of wits but I refuse to fight an unarmed man."

    the_moles_revenge , Alexey Demidov Report

    4points
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    #9

    Two women laughing and chatting happily at a cafe I heard one ages ago that went- "I thought you'd at least be nice since you're not so pretty"

    loo.see.ahh , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You missed one, Augustus. Do engage us further with your clever banter, which surely must be the product of a great mind.

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    #10

    Mischievous tree root shaped like a face in a plant pot with green leaves I pity the plant that worked tirelessly to produce the air you're wasting.

    thebrandedpear , Rhii Photography Report

    4points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an apropos picture. I want that plant.

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    #11

    I did buy an unpleasant coworker 2 pairs of sunglasses for a secret Santa, once, with a card that said "one pair for each face".

    mynextnotebook Report

    4points
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    #12

    Close-up of used Crayola crayons in various colors scattered One of my favourites: you seem like the person that can tell how different colour crayons taste

    sweetnsour_soul Report

    4points
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    #13

    As an outsider, what are your views on intelligence?

    sharprowen Report

    4points
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    #14

    David Letterman interviewing Tina Fey: after some blah blah conversation DL "hey I'm not as dumb as I look". TF "How could you be?".

    NoWastegate Report

    4points
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    laughraja avatar
    ChipsAndDip
    ChipsAndDip
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    isnt that rizz... or am i reading it wrong? (i think im reading it wrong)

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    #15

    Man in skull print shirt gesturing while talking against gray background "I see your brain-eating amoebae used up their last supplies."

    maeth.os , Amr Taha™ Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    'Sensor Light' - only works when someone else is around ...
    This is one of a whole bunch of classic Aussie workplace insults

    stephenkstanford Report

    3points
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    #17

    “I see you got placed in the Witless protection program”

    will_kimeria Report

    3points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

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    Where are you nate??

    #18

    Teacher standing by chalkboard teaching students with raised hands in classroom my go to recently has been “Your teachers usually sighed when you raised your hand in class, didn’t they?”

    allegedlymacy , National Cancer Institute Report

    3points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

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    Holy fùck…absolutely nate😂😂😂

    #19

    Person holding black sneaker in shoe store with various colorful shoes displayed Stop acting like your shoe size is your IQ

    lady.jaye66 , Ravi Sharma Report

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    #20

    "Please, don't think. It does not suit you."

    leinosenjussi Report

    3points
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    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Please, don't think, You're not very good at it."

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    #21

    In 2017 I was drunk and trying to send a picture of the ol’ family jewels and rod to a lady (at her request, I’m too lazy when drunk to deal with a zipper without prompting). I posted it to Facebook.

    Not even 20 minutes later, I’m sitting on the couch getting supremely irritated at her lack of appreciation of my equipment (perceived, as she had not responded. Probably because I never sent it to her) that had gone to sleep in the meantime. The notification was a Facebook comment from my mother that read: “It wasn’t impressive when you were a baby, it’s not impressive now. You should take this down before you embarrass yourself.”

    She told that story at my 35th birthday last year.

    anon Report

    3points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Good job nate’s mom…

    #22

    I like " she's like a monet, beautiful from a distance but up close she's just a big old mess".

    desdmona Report

    3points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I told her she had a mind like a steel trap. She took it as a compliment but what I really meant was that there were probably small animals trapped in there desperately trying to naw off a leg trying desperately to escape. Comedian Mike Williams

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    #23

    Life is full of disappointments, just ask your parents.

    Context: I had replied with the above to a man I had declined to go out with, after he’d reacted by saying “You are a disappointment.” Based on his threats of severe bodily harm, I’d guess it was one of my better insults.

    Shine_Like_Justice Report

    3points
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    #24

    “Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries”.

    CraptasticDruid369 Report

    3points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now go away or I shall taunt you a second tome.

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    #25

    I told a friend I was prom king in conversation and his response was " Oh thats right you were home schooled." So good I had to hug him.

    Space2345 Report

    3points
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    #26

    You're the kind of person who'd answer the door if someone tells a knock knock joke.

    llcucf80 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Hands pouring flour into a mixing bowl for baking "If you were a spice, you'd be flour."

    maeth.os , Karolina Grabowska Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    All British food

    #28

    Man pointing and making surprised expression outdoors "Go home, your village is missing its idiot."

    the_moles_revenge , Antonio Araujo Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    nate, get walking…

    #29

    “In a zombie apocalypse, you’re the only safe one.”

    chimoshishifu Report

    2points
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    #30

    i like to describe people as “god’s first draft of x”, or just call them by an article of clothing they’re wearing. “okay turtleneck” “okay khakis”

    hopelesspeytonkingdom Report

    2points
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    laughraja avatar
    ChipsAndDip
    ChipsAndDip
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    highkey rude especially without background context

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    #31

    No brains no headaches
    😂

    bmarionsarah Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

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    nate has no clue what aspirin is for.

    #32

    You have delusions of adequacy.

    justbarryb Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Holy fùck nate, they have your address…

    #33

    When I was a student psychiatric nurse, a patient yelled at me ...
    "You dastardly dodo's dung heap!"
    Definitely the best insult I've ever had.

    djbrain1965 Report

    2points
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    #34

    I put up a sign because one person wouldn't do his own dishes "clean up after yourself, your mother doesn't work here" I was told to take it down. I argued that I didn't specifically signal anyone in particular, but everyone knew who I was talking about.

    cheryl.robichaud Report

    2points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody else had a mother who DID work at the place. This is actually a lateral-thinking puzzle.

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    #35

    I applaud your confidence in the absence of knowledge or expertise.

    rosieninjakitteh Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Holy fùck nate!!!

    #36

    I don’t have the crayons or time to explain this to you.

    anon Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

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    An oldie but a goodie nate…

    #37

    You’re like the end piece of bread, everyone touches you but no one wants you.

    illustriousocelot_ Report

    2points
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    #38

    “You look like I need a drink.”.

    broken__defraculator Report

    2points
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    #39

    This is kind of specific, but, my ex wife wanted to get in an argument about something and I told her to call my wife about it (she’s a 6th grade teacher). When my ex asked why, I said because my wife is better at dealing with children.

    turducken404 Report

    2points
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    #40

    “There’s not enough brain cells between the lot of them to have a seizure.”.

    mWade7 Report

    2points
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    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

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    nate’s family reunion…

    #41

    In a serious, slightly concerned tone: "You struggle with things that come easily to others, don't you?".

    joeschmoe86 Report

    2points
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    #42

    It seems that your life is less about goal achievement and more about regret management.

    dma1965 Report

    2points
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    #43

    I take great solace in your flammability.

    The_Hydro Report

    2points
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    #44

    You’re wasting oxygen that’s needed by single cell organisms

    fvalenzano Report

    1point
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    #45

    You are so repulsive that the Jehovah Witnesses wouldn't knock on your door.

    Jmiller4230930 Report

    1point
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    #46

    "If brains were dynomite you wouldn't have enough to blow your nose.

    the_bartyparty Report

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