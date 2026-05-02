63 Rare Burns That Hit So Hard, People Didn’t Even Know How To Respond
When we're little, we're taught not to swear, insult, or bully people. Not all of those lessons stick, but sometimes, that's a good thing. Hurling insults at somebody for no reason is, of course, rude. But coming up with creative insults to entertain others is akin to a good joke from a comedian.
We recently came across two Instagram pages that share clever insults and roasts that would probably do quite well in a stand-up comic's routine. Witty wordplay, creative comparisons, and linguistic flair that would make creative writing post-grads jealous – sometimes these insults can be found in the wild online.
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