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When we're little, we're taught not to swear, insult, or bully people. Not all of those lessons stick, but sometimes, that's a good thing. Hurling insults at somebody for no reason is, of course, rude. But coming up with creative insults to entertain others is akin to a good joke from a comedian.

We recently came across two Instagram pages that share clever insults and roasts that would probably do quite well in a stand-up comic's routine. Witty wordplay, creative comparisons, and linguistic flair that would make creative writing post-grads jealous – sometimes these insults can be found in the wild online.