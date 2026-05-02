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When we're little, we're taught not to swear, insult, or bully people. Not all of those lessons stick, but sometimes, that's a good thing. Hurling insults at somebody for no reason is, of course, rude. But coming up with creative insults to entertain others is akin to a good joke from a comedian.

We recently came across two Instagram pages that share clever insults and roasts that would probably do quite well in a stand-up comic's routine. Witty wordplay, creative comparisons, and linguistic flair that would make creative writing post-grads jealous – sometimes these insults can be found in the wild online.

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#1

Mark Zuckerberg in a video call, below a burn comment: He looks like he's suppressing the urge to blink horizontally.

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Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you explain uncanny valley with just one image?

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    #2

    A man in a bucket hat looking serious with the caption I'm your girlfriend's crush. A rare burn below says, Your Nose Stopped Downloading at 15%.

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    #3

    A girl and a man with a distinct hairline. The comment is a rare burn, hitting hard with humor.

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    #4

    Two women with exaggerated facial features in a car, with a comment below that delivers rare burns.

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    #5

    Mugshot of a man with ginger hair and pale skin, generating burns and comparisons to Beaker from The Muppets.

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    #6

    A man posts a confident selfie saying I'm a snack, but a reply delivers a rare burn about forgotten pantry snacks.

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    #7

    A man in a yellow shirt with playing card designs holding an object. A comment below delivers a rare burn.

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    #8

    Three men posing, with the rightmost having an unusual facial appearance, prompting a question about rare burns.

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    #9

    A man wearing headphones looks shocked by a YouTube comment comparing him to Larry the Cucumber, one of those rare burns.

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    #10

    A person in a yellow jacket under a shower, with a comment comparing them to Arnold from Magic School Bus. Rare burns.

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    #11

    A person in a pinstripe suit and tie on a screen, with a comment below that reads: Rare Burns.

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    #12

    Billie Eilish reacting to a mean tweet that hits hard, showcasing a painful burn, in front of a brick wall.

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    #13

    A cook in a chef hat raising her arms in a messy kitchen, representing one of the rare burns in life.

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    #14

    Close-up of a person with a bright red face and glasses, similar to a Tupperware burn from spaghetti, a rare burn.

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    #15

    A man, identified as Pete Davidson, looks on screen. Below, a comment says Ellen's looking rough. A rare burn.

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    #16

    John Venn from St Johns Removals, a man with a unique look that hits so hard, delivering burns.

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    #17

    A meme of The Rock in four movie scenes, with a comment delivering a rare burn about his similar roles.

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    #18

    A man with long dark hair and a beard, resembling Keanu Reeves, receiving a rare burn in a YouTube comment.

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    #19

    Woman in a blue shirt with a comment below her video: "She looks like a crazy evil cartoon character". This is a rare burn.

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    #20

    A man speaking into a microphone, with a YouTube comment below him that says he sounds like Mickey Mouse. This is one of the rare burns.

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    #21

    A man holding a product on a video with a comment below that's a rare burn.

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    #22

    Cardi B being interviewed with a comment below calling her intelligence a rare burn.

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    #23

    A person with long brown hair and dramatic makeup sits next to a young man, a rare burn comment below.

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    #24

    A man in a pink shirt and apron, with a YouTube comment beneath him, featuring a rare burn.

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    #25

    A young man on a TV show, with a comment below saying He looks like the word lacrosse. A rare burn.

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    #26

    A woman and her cat react to a comment saying the cat looks in debt. A rare burn.

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    #27

    Post Malone in a white shirt and a mic, looking surprised, below a comment that burns so hard people don't know how to respond.

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    #28

    A man in a YouTube video with a comment reading His eyebrows slipped down his face. A rare burn hitting hard.

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    #29

    Mugshots of four men, part of a news story about drunk driving a horse and buggy, generating rare burns online.

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    #30

    A woman with extremely long eyelashes and a caption below reading, 5 more blinks and ur in the air, a prime example of rare burns.

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    #31

    A man in a hat and glasses, wearing a Let's Go Brandon shirt, receiving a rare burn about his chest.

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    #32

    A Reddit post with a picture of a young man, commenting on his wide-set eyes. This is one of those rare burns.

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    #33

    A split image showing a couple's dramatic before/after weight loss, with a funny burn about the guy.

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    #34

    Two men with 80s hairstyles, one with blonde hair, the other with a chain. A YouTube comment delivers rare burns.

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    #35

    A smiling person holding a r/Roastme sign with a viral comment: "Who you trying to contact with them antennas? his dad." A rare burn.

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    #36

    A screenshot of a comment by Panda Power about a memory foam mattress, delivering a rare burn.

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    #37

    A tweet and a fierce comeback that delivers a rare burn. The reply states: your skull is full of wet cat food.

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    #38

    YouTube video screenshot with two men podcasting and comments below, one of which is a rare burn.

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    #39

    A woman with long, grey hair reacting to a burn in a YouTube comment section, demonstrating rare burns.

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    #40

    A Reddit post with a top comment delivering rare burns about a father at a gas station for 18 years.

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    #41

    Rare-Insults-Posts

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    #42

    A rare burn meme shows Jeri A Moore and Phil Sonher discussing college debt, with Phil delivering a witty rare burn.

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    #43

    A man and woman smiling in matching yellow and orange patterned kaftans, a rare burn fashion.

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    #44

    A man in a studio setting, with a comment saying he looks like Obama and Waluigi. This is a rare burn.

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    #45

    A Reddit screenshot showing a rare burn: A user shares their girlfriend is 5'10" and they are 5'2". Another user replies, "What's it like being in a long distance relationship?" This hit so hard.

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    #46

    Screenshot of tweets, one including a rare burn: It's detestable that you don't rent out that forehead to drive-in movie theaters on the weekends.

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    #47

    Rare-Insults-Posts

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    #48

    A TikTok split screen featuring multiple men and a comment stating, The asian guy looks like the word bruh. This rare burn hits hard.

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    #49

    A man with an intense facial expression, a true rare burn, looking at the camera. The meme asks, What it look like I do for a living?

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    #50

    A meme showing a very hairy hand holding a smoother hand with a watch, generating a rare burn about Scooby Doo.

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    #51

    A man with long hair in a kitchen, holding a frying pan. A comment below says he looks homeless. Rare Burns.

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    #52

    A girl takes a selfie, sticking out her tongue. Her shadow behind her casts a unique shape, a rare burn.

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    #53

    A pale hand described as getting tan, with a comment saying okay voldemort, a rare burn that hits hard.

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    #54

    A Twitter exchange featuring a rare burn: A man's drink choice prompts a witty comeback about fruit being tasty.

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    #55

    A man on YouTube gets a rare burn in a comment comparing him to a human Mark Zuckerberg.

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    #56

    A man in a tank top and headphones, reacting to a savage burn in a YouTube comment section. Rare burns at their finest.

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    #57

    A user comment delivers a rare burn to two women on a podcast. It's a burn that hits so hard.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay this one really made me chuckle.

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    #58

    A person with a terrible haircut in a tweet asking "Ist es over für mich?", a rare burn.

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    #59

    Man in pink shirt and khakis by a car, with a comment below that's one of those rare burns.

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    #60

    A boy from Dr. Phil's show shown with a rare burn comment on YouTube. The comment describes him as a gamer.

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    #61

    A woman with long hair looking seriously at the camera, with a comment thread visible below. This image highlights rare burns.

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    #62

    A humorous text exchange about strange food choices globally, delivering rare burns.

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    #63

    A man with a pale stripe where his hair was parted. A second user comments with a reaction image. This is a rare burn.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he use a lawnmower to shave that strip?

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