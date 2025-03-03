ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have such a way with words they can even make insults sound good. In reality, you don't even have to channel your inner Shakespeare to make an insult pleasant to one's ears. It just has to be clever enough to make the other person want to disappear inside their shell like a turtle.

We're fans of wordplay and justice here at Bored Panda, so, we've got a collection of the sickest and most inventive burns that people have dished out on the Internet. If you're looking for inspiration or want to see some cleverly-crafted justice where jerks got put in their place, check out these clever comebacks!

#1

Degree Man Strikes Again

Screenshot of a tweet exchange featuring a clever comeback about appearance statistics.

IHateMath14 Report

    #2

    They Got That Johnny Bravo Aesthetic

    Men in stylish outfits with a hilarious clever comeback about dryer settings.

    KaamDeveloper Report

    #3

    Died Of Hungry

    Comment thread with a clever comeback about flat earth theory and a brain-eating amoeba.

    TheRealCodeGD Report

    #4

    Blame Your Parents For This One

    MoonPie and user exchange hilarious clever comebacks about popularity and branding on Twitter.

    MrShepard Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At my high school graduation, we had a brain surgeon who was an alumni come and give the speech. He talked about becoming a surgeon, going around the world, climbing the himalaya, but the one thing he wanted us to always remember... and I quote "MOON PIES MAKE YOU HAPPY!" and he began throwing them into the crowd XD

    #5

    Aggressive But Relatable

    Comment section showcasing a clever comeback in a humorous online exchange.

    mareksierra Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The government can't force you to use your body to keep someone alive. Doesn't matter if it's blood donations, organ donations, slavery or being a human incubator.

    #6

    Best Way To Respond To Threats

    Funny auto-reply comeback to a threat, showing a clever response with a faux police warning.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Wow It's Like Makeup And Having Your Hair Down Makes You Look A Little Different

    Tweet exchange featuring hilarious clever comebacks about catfishing with juxtaposed photos.

    h_unt Report

    #8

    100% Pure Beef

    Tweet exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks about burger shapes between Cooper Franklin and Wendy's.

    reddit.com Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The world would be a better place if our nuggets, burgers, sticks and ribs where shaped like the animals they came from.

    #9

    That Is Hilarious

    Tweet shows a pigeon at Delhi airport with a clever comeback telling someone to mind their own business.

    kalmantibs Report

    #10

    Nothing Is More Accurate

    Person smirking with text overlay reading a clever comeback about a Disney prince, showing humor.

    RefleXzylo Report

    #11

    Lake Superior Hasn't Wrecked Anyone Like This Since The Edmund Fitzgerald

    Clever comebacks in a Twitter exchange about water and rights.

    LakeSuperior Report

    #12

    It's About Creating Something Better

    Social media post with a witty and clever comeback about younger siblings.

    L_Lawliet_4304 Report

    #13

    Maybe That Rat Makes A Nice Meal And You're Being Judgemental

    Twitter post with clever comeback about a rat walking alongside someone.

    punkbread Report

    #14

    He Is Honest. The Best Kind Of Doctor

    Text screenshot with a clever comeback about Botox and looking younger.

    baddanadanabad Report

    #15

    Plot Twist: She Pays The Full Rent Now And Does Not Want Her Man To Build Up To Much Self Esteem

    Twitter thread featuring hilarious clever comebacks about sharing rent and packing bags.

    EllyClark Report

    curtiswilford avatar
    Mason Kronol
    Mason Kronol
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Married people split the rent? We’re married +20 and ask which vehicle has more gas to get to work! I’m NJ. I don’t have to pump anymore. But I have to make a lot of coffee.

    #16

    And The Most Hair-Raising

    Tweet with a humorous response about salmon preparation, highlighting clever comebacks.

    Apocafeller Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In all fairness, I've made salmon in the microwave before and it turns out pretty great

    #17

    Bro Got Bodied By An Airline

    Passengers boarding a Ryanair plane, showcasing hilarious clever comebacks on social media.

    Ryanair Report

    #18

    A New Service For Beauticians To Offer?

    Two humorous tweets with a clever comeback response.

    Munchkinpea Report

    #19

    Scientifically Wrecked

    Tweet with a hilarious clever comeback, correcting a rhyme by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

    Jed_Oliver Report

    #20

    Emotional Damage

    A funny review response with a clever comeback to a one-star rating about seeing a rat.

    takeawaytrauma Report

    #21

    Welp, He Deserved It

    Clever comebacks exchange on instagram about accents.

    Remarkable_Reserve98 Report

    #22

    I'd Really Love To Know The Thinking Pattern Behind This

    Tweet with a funny response, showcasing hilarious clever comebacks about spelling January.

    whereicy Report

    laurenschlatter avatar
    UndertaleLover (She/Her)
    UndertaleLover (She/Her)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the guy was trying something along the lines of "did you know if you say the word gullible very slowly, it sounds like the word 'orange?'"

    #23

    Blaming Young People For Being Triggered

    Hilarious clever comebacks in online discussion about 50s and 60s culture.

    kyno1 Report

    #24

    Who's A Vet Here And Accepts The Challenge?

    Prime rib on plate with mashed potatoes; clever comeback about steak's doneness in text below.

    LukeZNotFound Report

    #25

    Then There Was Flood

    Tweet exchange with a clever comeback on cancel culture and a biblical reference.

    reddit.com Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Liberal media - lets expand privilege. Christian conservative media - we are the American Taliban, if it isn't Christian we will burn it.

    #26

    No Argument Here

    Social media post showcasing hilarious clever comebacks with multiple people agreeing humorously.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    I Have No Idea Who This Man Is But I Love Him

    Twitter exchange featuring clever comebacks: "You asked for something you’ve never heard before."

    yajwokeup Report

    #28

    Someone Doesn’t Get The Pickup Line

    Text message exchange with hilarious clever comebacks about movie snacks and decoration.

    reddit.com Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or...they completely understand the pickup line, but aren't interested so they're pretending not to get it. Then, of course, the other person insults them. All-in-all, bullet dodged.

    #29

    Very Funny Things Are Happening

    Electrical plug labeled male, female with humorous comment; hilarious clever comebacks in text form.

    DaniusJones123 Report

    #30

    It's So Simple

    Twitter exchange with hilarious clever comeback about passive income advice.

    Skullwriter Report

    #31

    Great Reply

    Customer complaint with hilarious clever comeback from restaurant about food delivery issues.

    takeawaytrauma Report

    #32

    God Is Out To Get Her

    Two social media profiles exchange hilarious clever comebacks about surviving multiple car accidents.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    I’m Definitely Using This One

    Woman sipping drink with a hilarious clever comeback about commuting in the comment section.

    Joseph_Blaze Report

    #34

    Homocide By Words

    Wooden plank resembling a face, with funny comments and clever comebacks about it looking like a sad pig or a dog.

    rex4nic Report

    #35

    Grandma Got Absolutely No Chill

    Two users sharing hilarious clever comebacks in tweets about LGBTQ+ experiences with family.

    TwilightOuterZone Report

    #36

    Due For Some Good Luck Eventually

    Twitter exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks between two users about COVID-19 experiences.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Two Sides Of The Same Coin

    Tweet conversation with a clever comeback about makeup and video games.

    Sangaria4 Report

    #38

    Bro Deleted His Account After This

    Woman in a wheelchair delivers a hilarious clever comeback in an online comment.

    saddisticidiot Report

    #39

    Worlds Greatest Comeback

    Person responding with hilarious clever comebacks to a humorous comment about teeth.

    bingbonglane3285 Report

    #40

    Dads Having Fun

    Reddit dadjoke with hilarious clever comebacks about a baby's weight and parenthood humor.

    theabbiee Report

    #41

    The Man Himself

    Comment exchange with a clever comeback about steak, featuring a humorous Gordon Ramsay response.

    withouTXD Report

    #42

    That’ll Show Him

    Twitter screenshot with a clever comeback about buying and burning books.

    owenjonesjourno Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this makes no sense its like the people who bought Harry Potter books then burnt them to protest JK Rowling they already bought the books and made her richer so they are out of pocket not her

    #43

    Well You Can't Argue With That Kind Of Logic

    Reddit post showcasing hilarious clever comeback to question about saving something in a house fire.

    RabbitGuySentMe Report

    #44

    "Why Doesn't My Kid Visit Me Anymore!?"

    Two tweets discussing strict parenting, with a hilarious clever comeback about future nursing home rules.

    RegalHonesty Report

    #45

    It's Always Broken

    Tweet with clever comebacks about emoji use between Tanner and McDonald's.

    captainjolossidechick Report

    #46

    A Hard Dose Of Brotherly Honesty

    Text exchange showing a clever comeback: "If common sense were a currency, you'd be bankrupt."

    Reader_Sloth Report

    #47

    Incel Says What?

    Two social media posts featuring clever comebacks, with humorous and sarcastic responses.

    SeriousExplorer8891 Report

    #48

    That's Some Seriously Old Beer

    A clever comeback about the origins of craft beer in an online discussion.

    XcOM987 Report

    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not to mention that Budweiser is a brand of the AB Inbev group, with HQ in Belgium and major shareholder in Brazil. And the "B" in AB Inbev does not stand for Budweiser.

    #49

    This Is What This Type Of Parenting Leads To

    Twitter exchange featuring hilarious clever comebacks about parenting and privacy expectations.

    battleangel1999 Report

    #50

    Get In The Ball

    PETA tweet followed by clever comeback about Pokemon Go and animal treatment.

    LGappies Report

    #51

    Cooking Together

    Text exchange shows a witty comeback about cooking being intimate, countered by a hilarious retort about solo cooking preference.

    The Humorists Report

    #52

    Food Standards

    Wendy's witty response to a tweet, showcasing hilarious clever comebacks in social media.

    yaketaranga Report

    #53

    The Internet Is Just Full Of Funny People

    Cacao pod on table with a witty tweet about making chocolate, showcasing hilarious clever comebacks.

    KhadijahKnows Report

    #54

    Emotional Abuse Rule

    Comments showcasing hilarious clever comebacks about gaslighting, with a humorous exchange over its meaning.

    inconvenient_walrus_ Report

    #55

    She Has A Beautiful Way With Words

    Tweet with hilarious and clever comebacks about Netflix emissions and oil executives.

    synthgrrl Report

    #56

    A Thread On Aposematism

    Twitter exchange featuring hilarious clever comebacks about hair color and aposematism.

    SameriteRL Report

    #57

    Mad Lad Cares About No One

    Twitter exchange featuring hilarious clever comebacks about retiring meme formats using "no one:"

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Destroyed

    Tweet with a clever comeback about dating apps replacing elegant galas, featuring an image of a ballroom dance.

    dyingscribe Report

    #59

    Creator Of Geometry Dash Has No Chill

    Chat exchange showcasing clever comebacks between Subwoofer and RobTop.

    Tea_Grand Report

    #60

    I Feel Personally Attacked

    Tweet exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks about tech skills and correlation studies.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    #61

    Sitcom Bullying

    Twitter exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks with a funny reply to ice hockey bragging.

    RedFauux Report

    #62

    Is That Why There's So Many Of You 23 Year Olds Around?

    Two tweets with a hilarious clever comeback about why there are many 23-year-olds, referencing 1999.

    todayyearsold Report

    #63

    We Were A Proper Country Then

    Finger displaying moisturizer shaped like a mouse with a hilarious clever comeback tweet about going on Ellen.

    pandaGirl_95 Report

    #64

    Bully Getting A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

    Text conversation featuring hilarious clever comebacks about a "dumbass award" and an alphabet soup insult.

    Cherrybaby03 Report

    #65

    That Wasn't Just A Roast, That Was A Burn

    Text exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks between two people about a dream and a nightmare.

    Samicuz Report

    #66

    May Be The Best Response Ive Ever Read

    Social media exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks between users.

    rebecca8633xx Report

    #67

    Really Just Proving His Point

    Social media exchange with clever comebacks about modern definitions of bullying towards women.

    DisastrousMacaron325 Report

    #68

    I Would've Called That "Double Tap"

    Funny exchange with clever comebacks correcting grammar mistakes in online comments.

    bella0lss0n Report

    #69

    First Date

    Tweet exchange showcasing hilarious clever comebacks about dating and sharing food.

    memesmelody Report

    #70

    I Want My Son To Have His Own Name

    Social media post with a hilarious clever comeback about naming sons "Jr" without a father's name.

    GarbageHuman24 Report

