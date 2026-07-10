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Children often nod, say “okay,” or quietly go along with what adults say, giving us the impression that they understand. But the truth is that they are often confused, overwhelmed, embarrassed to ask, afraid of disappointing us, or simply unaware that they have misunderstood. As adults, we sometimes forget how much of what feels automatic or obvious to us was learned through years of teaching, practice, observation, mistakes, and life experience.

To better understand this topic, Bored Panda reached out to parenting expert Celia Kibler, who kindly shared her insights on why children often pretend to understand things they actually find confusing or stressful, and what parents can do to better support them.

As the expert points out, parents often mistake familiarity for understanding. Just because we've done something thousands of times doesn't mean our child knows where to begin. As a parent, it's important to remember that your brain is far more developed than your child's, and many things that seem obvious to you simply aren't yet within your child's ability to understand. They're not being difficult – they often just haven't developed the knowledge or experience yet.

With that in mind, here are 19 things children may appear to understand but often interpret very differently from what adults intend.

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