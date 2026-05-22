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Many adults don’t realize how deeply small everyday interactions can affect a child’s emotional development. Things that may seem harmless in the moment like dismissing feelings, comparing siblings, or expecting children to “just behave,” can sometimes leave a much bigger impact than intended.

To better understand which common behaviors adults often overlook, we teamed up with parenting expert Celia Kibler, who shared insights into the subtle habits and reactions that can shape a child’s confidence, emotional security, and self-worth in the long run.

Scroll down to discover some of the most overlooked yet common behaviors that can affect children, and learn more about Celia and the interesting projects she’s currently working on.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | beabetterparent.com | dayofcalm.org | funfit.com