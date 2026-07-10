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Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Three young women, two smiling, one looking thoughtfully, holding documents for a group project. Deals with lazy people.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

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Group projects do prepare people for working in the real world, in the sense that one learns that nothing is fair, someone will always get by on someone else’s work and that you rarely get credit for taking on the hardest tasks.

A student went online to both vent and share their rather clever bit of malicious compliance. They were struck with the usual curse of group projects, as they did all the work and the rest did nothing. So when it came time to present their project, they decided to let their team dig their own grave.

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    Some people see group projects as a way to just do nothing

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So one netizen decided to make sure everyone knew they were the only one to put in any effort

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    Image credits: westend61 / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Sensitive_Nature2990

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    A few readers wanted more details

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    They also responded to some readers

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    A few thought they were being too harsh

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    Others shared similar stories

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
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