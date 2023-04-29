Insults and swearwords are an inseparable part of life. As much as we like to think of ourselves as kind and civilized folks, there are moments when a person’s best way forward is to go fully savage, verbally. However, simple insults won’t do. They have to be clever. Subtle. Goofy. With a twist. That way, they’ll sting far more than calling someone a [insert favorite juicy curses here]. If you're going to slander someone, do it with style.

That’s where the r/OddlyAccurateInsults and r/rareinsults subreddits come in. Both online groups are focused on featuring stunningly good insults, some of which happen to be surprisingly specific. So much so that you might be left completely speechless after hearing them, whether from shock or laughing way too hard. Scroll down to check out some of the best insults. Don’t forget to take notes! Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with one of the moderators running r/OddlyAccurateInsults.

#1

I Can Hear The Sound

I Can Hear The Sound

LucyParsonsRiot

#2

Jjj About To Star In A Bad Movie With Good Music

Jjj About To Star In A Bad Movie With Good Music

Bosslogic

Fearhunter
Fearhunter
He also yells that you don't get a soup.

#3

Time For A Career Change

Time For A Career Change

VinceDC

One of the moderators running r/OddlyAccurateInsults, William, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the subreddit. He also shared his take on the secret to a good insult, and what to do if someone’s roasting you.

The redditor said that he’s not the actual creator of the subreddit, however, he was one of the first mods who started managing the community.

“I believe there is a niche for those insults that just hit and are a little too accurate for comfort,” he told us about the inspiration behind r/OddlyAccurateInsults.
#4

Zoinks

Zoinks

LonelyGameBoi

BlueEyesWhiteDragon
BlueEyesWhiteDragon
There's no Daphne purple at all and very little Fred. She's actually just another weird Velma reboot.

#5

Incredible Eye For Detail Right Here

Incredible Eye For Detail Right Here

xull_the-rich

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that it's been pointed out it totally does, but I honestly don't know how someone could see this on their own

#6

Karen's Gone Bad

Karen's Gone Bad

Bigcheese5000

Professor Rat
Professor Rat
Community Member
"Seriously, do I look like a cop?"

“Having that niche for a subreddit seemed like a great idea to me and the creator which caused the spark of our little community.”

We were curious to get the mod’s opinion on what the key to a powerful insult is. Being specific is important, according to him, but mixing things up is also a valid approach. “I believe the secret to a good insult is using something relevant to the situation,” he shared with Bored Panda.

“However, you can do the complete opposite and sometimes it works out. It really feels like a hit or miss which makes it all the more entertaining to see unfold.”
#7

They Aren’t Wrong

They Aren't Wrong

reddit.com

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
True. But the woman can sure as f**k sing!

#8

Thanks Obama

Thanks Obama

LonelyGameBoi

#9

Everything Is Accurate Here Lol

Everything Is Accurate Here Lol

LonelyGameBoi

Meanwhile, we know for a fact that we’d feel pretty lost if we were hit with an oddly accurate insult. Bored Panda asked the moderator on how best to react to a stinging insult. Laughter is a wonderful way to neutralize any negative feelings you might have.

“When it comes to reacting, I just laugh. I’m not a very serious guy and I try to find the humor in everything I can,” William shared. “So if somebody insults me bad, I’ll just tell ‘em it was a nice burn and move on with my life. No need getting caught up in a stranger making fun of me.”
#10

Those Rascals Are At It Again

Those Rascals Are At It Again

ShakaZuluYourMom

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
where are my trenchcoat pandas we need confirmation

#11

Sorry If It's Been Posted B4

Sorry If It's Been Posted B4

SwvshOnGo

BlueEyesWhiteDragon
BlueEyesWhiteDragon
Community Member
What exactly is in that garlic sauce? Is it Papa John's sweat? Because this picture is making me think it's Papa's sweat.

#12

Ouch That Must've Hurr

Ouch That Must've Hurr

FallenLemur

The r/OddlyAccurateInsults subreddit was created back in October 2019. At the time of writing, the group had just over 2.2k members. And even though the screenshots and pics they post are great, the group itself isn’t as active as it once was. However, the founders point out that the sub itself is an ‘offbrand’ version of r/rareinsults, a massively popular community that is hard to ignore on Reddit.

Over the course of the last 5+ years, r/rareinsults has grown to over 2.3 million members who love sharing unique insults and ‘spicing up their vocabulary.’ 
#13

She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

RealRaging_Fire

#14

I'd Go To That Rehab

I'd Go To That Rehab

Jcmusic1324

Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
How does JB look like he's a 57 yr old gym teacher and a kid at the same time? Meanwhile RuPaul looks the same as he did 30 years ago.

#15

Oof

Oof

ILikePiezez

Previously, Bored Panda spoke to one of the moderators running r/rareinsults, u/Blank-Cheque, and they told us about the group’s history and why it is that human beings curse and swear so much.

“The community was originally founded by Gorangeninja, after he saw someone suggest it be made on another subreddit. The subreddit only grew to a few thousand users in the span of about 8 months. Our current top mod, Remydesp, was an active user in the subreddit in its first few months, and a lack of moderation plagued the subreddit, so he reached out to the mods offering to help out in the task of moderation,” they said.
#16

Looks Like Some One Is Gonna Win A Tesla

Looks Like Some One Is Gonna Win A Tesla

LonelyGameBoi

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
Might be one of the most sexually displeasing images my poor mind has ever entertained! Thanks!

#17

To Infinity And Beyond

To Infinity And Beyond

SlowBro_09

#18

I Think This Belongs Here

I Think This Belongs Here

reddit.com

“Over the course of the next year, Gorangeninja stepped down as top mod, and Remydesp and our former owner Tycoinator added many other mods to help out. The biggest challenge in getting a large following was maintaining the quality of the content on the subreddit. In the next 3 months, the subreddit grew almost 200k users, and the influx of new users brought along a lot of low-quality posts. The support from the amazing moderation team has allowed the subreddit to thrive and still maintain the original quality. After Pewdiepie made a video on our subreddit, we grew almost 25k users in one day. If the subreddit did not have such hardworking and committed moderators, we would not have seen the success we have today,” u/Blank-Cheque spoke to us about r/rareinsults back in 2019.
#19

Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

AgentKitteh

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
I'd say more Toyota Corolla than Honda accord

#20

Olsen Twins Prophecy

Olsen Twins Prophecy

iKilledMozart

#21

Pretty Good One

Pretty Good One

pm_me_about_ur_day2

According to u/Blank-Cheque, science, not philosophy helps explain why people curse and swear. “Cursing has been observed by scientists to alleviate pain, and insult-like gestures have been observed by researchers even in chimpanzees,” they told Bored Panda.
#22

Lmao

Lmao

LonelyGameBoi

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
Accurate for James (The guy in the pic)

#23

Stolen From R/Rareinsults U/Kajararay

Stolen From R/Rareinsults U/Kajararay

Paydaywolf

King Itchy
King Itchy
Community Member
Looks like the son of Boris Johnson.

#24

Thats Not A Dog

Thats Not A Dog

chvppstix

Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
He looks like that one lemur in the Madagascar movies that is offered as a sacrifice to the foosa.

“Professor Frans de Waal said that angry chimpanzees ‘will grunt or spit or make an abrupt, upsweeping gesture that, if a human were to do it, you'd recognize it as aggressive’ in order to avoid conflict, rather than to escalate it. He continues that a ‘chimpanzee who is really gearing up for a fight doesn't waste time with gestures, but just goes ahead and attacks.’ [Insults] are a part of life, and a world without them would be extremely different to ours to a degree which cannot be simply explained,” the r/rareinsults mod said, adding that in real-life they try to avoid hurling insults at anyone because it’s rude.
#25

The Best One From This Thread

The Best One From This Thread

CJR3

Incompetent Pigeon
Incompetent Pigeon
Community Member
He looks like a creepy uncle, if yk what I mean.

#26

Now That’s A Lot Of Damage

Now That's A Lot Of Damage

JonathanAllen19

#27

Long Holster

Long Holster

LonelyGameBoi

Recently, British comedy writer Ariane Sherine told Bored Panda that the key to creative and stylish insults is subtlety. It’s essential to find the right balance between humor and meanness. One way that you can do so is to "appear to be sweet then switch to barbed humor."
#28

You Get What You Fu*king Deserve

You Get What You Fu*king Deserve

deatmeet

alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
Why didn't they put a pic of the creatures? That would fit better than just a bigger pic of Wendy Williams

#29

Resting Bitch Face

Resting Bitch Face

Kallixo

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
He would make a great Professor Snape.

#30

Holding Up The Past

Holding Up The Past

memezzer

On the flip side, if you wanted to give someone a compliment instead of insulting them, try to be as specific as possible. "Instead of just saying 'I like your dress,' which anyone can do, go into detail and talk about the pattern or the fabric. Similarly, if you're complimenting someone's character, instead of saying 'you're so kind,' give an example of why or when they were kind. Backing it up with examples and evidence shows that it isn't just a hollow compliment," the comedy expert said.
#31

She Didn’t Say Nothin... She Just Had That Look

She Didn't Say Nothin... She Just Had That Look

OMGLMAOWTF_com

#32

Got This One From A Gus Johnson Video, Lol

Got This One From A Gus Johnson Video, Lol

FoamBrick

#33

I Mean It’s Not Really An Insult But It’s Accurate

I Mean It's Not Really An Insult But It's Accurate

hseldon01

#34

10/10 For The Burn

10/10 For The Burn

Jackhammer_YOUTUBE

#35

Twins! Or Is It Triplets?

Twins! Or Is It Triplets?

miikataughtme

#36

Default Skin

Default Skin

pat_woohoo

#37

Moster House Scared Me When I Was Younger

Moster House Scared Me When I Was Younger

LonelyGameBoi

#38

He Isn’t A Healthy Looking Chap

He Isn't A Healthy Looking Chap

PoopyButtPantstastic

#39

Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

KozureOkami

#40

Shoot Like A Girl

Shoot Like A Girl

cyber_nymph

#41

Damn This Is Hard

Damn This Is Hard

Nikdraws11

#42

On A Facebook Post About Lil Pump And Eminem

On A Facebook Post About Lil Pump And Eminem

PingusDeathMachine

Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
how dare you insult pineapples

#43

They Aren't Wrong

They Aren't Wrong

sadturtle12

#44

Uncalled For. Unprovoked

Uncalled For. Unprovoked

kevinowdziej

#45

Shut Up You Bioengineered Piece Of Shit

Shut Up You Bioengineered Piece Of Shit

lilkriskros

JessieJ&LilyLovebug
JessieJ&LilyLovebug
Community Member
Well, at least he won't have to worry about

#46

Twitch Streamer Said The N Word And Used The Defence That She’s “Part Black” So It’s Okay

Twitch Streamer Said The N Word And Used The Defence That She’s “Part Black” So It’s Okay

sleepy_franky Report

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
For context, a C major is a white key

#47

Egg

Egg

LonelyGameBoi Report

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Community Member
Very impressive considering that's not a whole body

#48

Bruh

Bruh

LonelyGameBoi Report

Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
but jar jar showed the jedi his city (i forgot the name) after this scene

#49

Found On R/Roastme

Found On R/Roastme

LonelyGameBoi Report

#50

She Really Does

She Really Does

PoopyButtPantstastic Report

#51

Return To Sender

Return To Sender

BrokenSwordGYT Report

#52

Not Really An Insult But Unique

Not Really An Insult But Unique

Sleese-is-obese Report

#53

Mariah The Savage

Mariah The Savage

29jake09 Report

#54

The Meme Guy Got It Right

The Meme Guy Got It Right

LonelyGameBoi Report

#55

Lol Love Brittany Broski

Lol Love Brittany Broski

rhodesianhound Report

#56

Grandma Is This True?

Grandma Is This True?

empressoflight72 Report

#57

This Is So Beautiful. So Creative

This Is So Beautiful. So Creative

kevinowdziej Report

#58

Found On R/Rareinsults

Found On R/Rareinsults

LonelyGameBoi Report

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
i was thinking the mouth size was turned all the way up on the mii maker but we can go with that

#59

That Face Of Regret

That Face Of Regret

Mindofmine666 Report

#60

Make Up Tutorial Coming Soon

Make Up Tutorial Coming Soon

BroncosoJR Report

#61

Damn He Got Roasted

Damn He Got Roasted

ZombieAlternative834 Report

#62

Gas Station Level Basic!

Gas Station Level Basic!

NotFamousButWillBe Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
I don't even need to do that; there's three guys on my cul-de-sac who look like that.

#63

Found This Myself

Found This Myself

idkMirror Report

#64

I Can Already Get The Scent Of It

I Can Already Get The Scent Of It

Standard_Accountant4 Report

#65

Quite The Fall From Olympus

Quite The Fall From Olympus

ahamel13 Report

