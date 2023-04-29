Insults and swearwords are an inseparable part of life. As much as we like to think of ourselves as kind and civilized folks, there are moments when a person’s best way forward is to go fully savage, verbally. However, simple insults won’t do. They have to be clever. Subtle. Goofy. With a twist. That way, they’ll sting far more than calling someone a [insert favorite juicy curses here]. If you're going to slander someone, do it with style.

That’s where the r/OddlyAccurateInsults and r/rareinsults subreddits come in. Both online groups are focused on featuring stunningly good insults, some of which happen to be surprisingly specific. So much so that you might be left completely speechless after hearing them, whether from shock or laughing way too hard. Scroll down to check out some of the best insults. Don’t forget to take notes! Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with one of the moderators running r/OddlyAccurateInsults.