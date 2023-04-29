“Oddly Accurate Insults”: 75 Times People Roasted Someone In Just The Right Way Interview
Insults and swearwords are an inseparable part of life. As much as we like to think of ourselves as kind and civilized folks, there are moments when a person’s best way forward is to go fully savage, verbally. However, simple insults won’t do. They have to be clever. Subtle. Goofy. With a twist. That way, they’ll sting far more than calling someone a [insert favorite juicy curses here]. If you're going to slander someone, do it with style.
That’s where the r/OddlyAccurateInsults and r/rareinsults subreddits come in. Both online groups are focused on featuring stunningly good insults, some of which happen to be surprisingly specific. So much so that you might be left completely speechless after hearing them, whether from shock or laughing way too hard. Scroll down to check out some of the best insults. Don’t forget to take notes! Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with one of the moderators running r/OddlyAccurateInsults.
I Can Hear The Sound
Jjj About To Star In A Bad Movie With Good Music
Time For A Career Change
One of the moderators running r/OddlyAccurateInsults, William, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the subreddit. He also shared his take on the secret to a good insult, and what to do if someone’s roasting you.
The redditor said that he’s not the actual creator of the subreddit, however, he was one of the first mods who started managing the community.
“I believe there is a niche for those insults that just hit and are a little too accurate for comfort,” he told us about the inspiration behind r/OddlyAccurateInsults.
Zoinks
There's no Daphne purple at all and very little Fred. She's actually just another weird Velma reboot.
Incredible Eye For Detail Right Here
Now that it's been pointed out it totally does, but I honestly don't know how someone could see this on their own
Karen's Gone Bad
“Having that niche for a subreddit seemed like a great idea to me and the creator which caused the spark of our little community.”
We were curious to get the mod’s opinion on what the key to a powerful insult is. Being specific is important, according to him, but mixing things up is also a valid approach. “I believe the secret to a good insult is using something relevant to the situation,” he shared with Bored Panda.
“However, you can do the complete opposite and sometimes it works out. It really feels like a hit or miss which makes it all the more entertaining to see unfold.”
They Aren’t Wrong
Thanks Obama
Everything Is Accurate Here Lol
Meanwhile, we know for a fact that we’d feel pretty lost if we were hit with an oddly accurate insult. Bored Panda asked the moderator on how best to react to a stinging insult. Laughter is a wonderful way to neutralize any negative feelings you might have.
“When it comes to reacting, I just laugh. I’m not a very serious guy and I try to find the humor in everything I can,” William shared. “So if somebody insults me bad, I’ll just tell ‘em it was a nice burn and move on with my life. No need getting caught up in a stranger making fun of me.”
Those Rascals Are At It Again
where are my trenchcoat pandas we need confirmation
Sorry If It's Been Posted B4
What exactly is in that garlic sauce? Is it Papa John's sweat? Because this picture is making me think it's Papa's sweat.
Ouch That Must've Hurr
Technically America has no native language
The r/OddlyAccurateInsults subreddit was created back in October 2019. At the time of writing, the group had just over 2.2k members. And even though the screenshots and pics they post are great, the group itself isn’t as active as it once was. However, the founders point out that the sub itself is an ‘offbrand’ version of r/rareinsults, a massively popular community that is hard to ignore on Reddit.
Over the course of the last 5+ years, r/rareinsults has grown to over 2.3 million members who love sharing unique insults and ‘spicing up their vocabulary.’
She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces
I'd Go To That Rehab
Oof
Previously, Bored Panda spoke to one of the moderators running r/rareinsults, u/Blank-Cheque, and they told us about the group’s history and why it is that human beings curse and swear so much.
“The community was originally founded by Gorangeninja, after he saw someone suggest it be made on another subreddit. The subreddit only grew to a few thousand users in the span of about 8 months. Our current top mod, Remydesp, was an active user in the subreddit in its first few months, and a lack of moderation plagued the subreddit, so he reached out to the mods offering to help out in the task of moderation,” they said.
Looks Like Some One Is Gonna Win A Tesla
Might be one of the most sexually displeasing images my poor mind has ever entertained! Thanks!
To Infinity And Beyond
“Over the course of the next year, Gorangeninja stepped down as top mod, and Remydesp and our former owner Tycoinator added many other mods to help out. The biggest challenge in getting a large following was maintaining the quality of the content on the subreddit. In the next 3 months, the subreddit grew almost 200k users, and the influx of new users brought along a lot of low-quality posts. The support from the amazing moderation team has allowed the subreddit to thrive and still maintain the original quality. After Pewdiepie made a video on our subreddit, we grew almost 25k users in one day. If the subreddit did not have such hardworking and committed moderators, we would not have seen the success we have today,” u/Blank-Cheque spoke to us about r/rareinsults back in 2019.
Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord
Olsen Twins Prophecy
Pretty Good One
According to u/Blank-Cheque, science, not philosophy helps explain why people curse and swear. “Cursing has been observed by scientists to alleviate pain, and insult-like gestures have been observed by researchers even in chimpanzees,” they told Bored Panda.
Lmao
Stolen From R/Rareinsults U/Kajararay
Thats Not A Dog
“Professor Frans de Waal said that angry chimpanzees ‘will grunt or spit or make an abrupt, upsweeping gesture that, if a human were to do it, you'd recognize it as aggressive’ in order to avoid conflict, rather than to escalate it. He continues that a ‘chimpanzee who is really gearing up for a fight doesn't waste time with gestures, but just goes ahead and attacks.’ [Insults] are a part of life, and a world without them would be extremely different to ours to a degree which cannot be simply explained,” the r/rareinsults mod said, adding that in real-life they try to avoid hurling insults at anyone because it’s rude.
The Best One From This Thread
Now That’s A Lot Of Damage
Long Holster
Recently, British comedy writer Ariane Sherine told Bored Panda that the key to creative and stylish insults is subtlety. It’s essential to find the right balance between humor and meanness. One way that you can do so is to "appear to be sweet then switch to barbed humor."
You Get What You Fu*king Deserve
Why didn't they put a pic of the creatures? That would fit better than just a bigger pic of Wendy Williams
Resting Bitch Face
Holding Up The Past
On the flip side, if you wanted to give someone a compliment instead of insulting them, try to be as specific as possible. "Instead of just saying 'I like your dress,' which anyone can do, go into detail and talk about the pattern or the fabric. Similarly, if you're complimenting someone's character, instead of saying 'you're so kind,' give an example of why or when they were kind. Backing it up with examples and evidence shows that it isn't just a hollow compliment," the comedy expert said.
She Didn’t Say Nothin... She Just Had That Look
Got This One From A Gus Johnson Video, Lol
I Mean It’s Not Really An Insult But It’s Accurate
10/10 For The Burn
Twins! Or Is It Triplets?
Default Skin
Moster House Scared Me When I Was Younger
He Isn’t A Healthy Looking Chap
Not A Fan Of British Cuisine
Shoot Like A Girl
Damn This Is Hard
On A Facebook Post About Lil Pump And Eminem
They Aren't Wrong
Uncalled For. Unprovoked
Shut Up You Bioengineered Piece Of Shit
Well, at least he won't have to worry about "Yo momma" jokes.
Twitch Streamer Said The N Word And Used The Defence That She’s “Part Black” So It’s Okay
Egg
Very impressive considering that's not a whole body
Bruh
Found On R/Roastme
She Really Does
Return To Sender
Not Really An Insult But Unique
Mariah The Savage
The Meme Guy Got It Right
Lol Love Brittany Broski
Grandma Is This True?
This Is So Beautiful. So Creative
Found On R/Rareinsults
i was thinking the mouth size was turned all the way up on the mii maker but we can go with that
That Face Of Regret
Make Up Tutorial Coming Soon
Damn He Got Roasted
Gas Station Level Basic!
I don't even need to do that; there's three guys on my cul-de-sac who look like that.