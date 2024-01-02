84 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place, As Shared On This X Page
Seeing a good clapback is always satisfying. It's witty, has an element of justice, and can defend against unnecessary insults. The funnier it is, though, the more effective. We don't only want justice, we want to make the comeback sting more with a joke.
There is an X (Twitter) page that collects this sort of humor. People online say all sorts of things. And there's no shortage of wannabe comedians or just people with a well-developed funny bone online as well. Clever Comebacks is the place where one can find some witty roasts. So we invite you to scroll through our selection from this X page and tell us your own stories of clapping back in style.
International alliance of nationalists? So …globalism ?
Already done thanks to Obama. Seriously my roommate is diabetic and when he got on ACA his insulin went from $500 per month to $50 per month. He literally cried he was so happy.
Considering the amount of rage... it might've been a printer.
Also the left isn''t the one hoarding guns and ammo and preparing for a new civil war. We don't want war and bloodshed. That's kind of our thing.
Europeans didn't colonize America, they conquered it by committing genocide on the people who were already here.
Did they seriously just suggest daily prostitution as a retirement plan?
And Rome had no horse in national politics. The myth is just that, a myth.
Uh oh, you're trying to use sense or logic on a vaccine denier? It is astounding how ineffective that method is (although "I" think your example is brilliant). Well done.
And Polio, Ruebella, Measles, Pertussis, hell even Chicken Pox. Before a vaccine became available, approximately 100 US children, died each year from Chicken Pox.
Six pack abs are nice to look at, but dad bods are best for cuddling.
Oh no Stephen King is not a jerk, maybe a little insane tough
Not to mention that just because two people of biologically opposite genders (male and female) have sex and conceive, that does NOT mean those people are or were “straight”. Bisexual people exist. Pansexual people exist. And non-binary people exist. And genderfluid people exist. Many people are capable of conceiving a child. Having sex that results in pregnancy does not automatically make the genetically-contributing parties “straight”.
I think the OP is a functional something, but BoredPanda doesn't allow bad words ...
What's the name for the top floor in a house? Like the opposite room of a basement.
Good try, but that is not what was said. Too bad, I do like your reply.