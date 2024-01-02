ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing a good clapback is always satisfying. It's witty, has an element of justice, and can defend against unnecessary insults. The funnier it is, though, the more effective. We don't only want justice, we want to make the comeback sting more with a joke.

There is an X (Twitter) page that collects this sort of humor. People online say all sorts of things. And there's no shortage of wannabe comedians or just people with a well-developed funny bone online as well. Clever Comebacks is the place where one can find some witty roasts. So we invite you to scroll through our selection from this X page and tell us your own stories of clapping back in style.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally a good one. I hope it will go up from 45th place.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He cancelled the whole human race with a flood a few chapters later...

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

jodieegrace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Already done thanks to Obama. Seriously my roommate is diabetic and when he got on ACA his insulin went from $500 per month to $50 per month. He literally cried he was so happy.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also the left isn''t the one hoarding guns and ammo and preparing for a new civil war. We don't want war and bloodshed. That's kind of our thing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Europeans didn't colonize America, they conquered it by committing genocide on the people who were already here.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Get lost in a grocery store situated in a an ethnically diverse neighbourhood while trying to steal spices."....There, fixed it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Rome had no horse in national politics. The myth is just that, a myth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

RobbySlowik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh oh, you're trying to use sense or logic on a vaccine denier? It is astounding how ineffective that method is (although "I" think your example is brilliant). Well done.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Polio, Ruebella, Measles, Pertussis, hell even Chicken Pox. Before a vaccine became available, approximately 100 US children, died each year from Chicken Pox.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

TheAccountOfSam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
crowngemuk avatar
Mama Penguin
Mama Penguin
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Six pack abs are nice to look at, but dad bods are best for cuddling.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

Kate_Kelly_Esq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

T_dot_Lee_PhD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention that just because two people of biologically opposite genders (male and female) have sex and conceive, that does NOT mean those people are or were “straight”. Bisexual people exist. Pansexual people exist. And non-binary people exist. And genderfluid people exist. Many people are capable of conceiving a child. Having sex that results in pregnancy does not automatically make the genetically-contributing parties “straight”.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

emilybest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the original question. Because it is my last name. You don't need another reason.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

userdaniel13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

ulxma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the OP is a functional something, but BoredPanda doesn't allow bad words ...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaah yes, the socialist funding structure of the US Army and the USPS.... Shhhh...don't tell the GOP.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
caiusvanslooten avatar
a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the name for the top floor in a house? Like the opposite room of a basement.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better script writing would help. DC sucks at character development etc. I can't care about explosions or heroics if I don't give a flying fig about any of the characters.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
corrsfan2015 avatar
Corrsfan
Corrsfan
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this person think the vaccine was supposed to protect against all death?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good try, but that is not what was said. Too bad, I do like your reply.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When it comes to Christians Against Science... Proving it and changing their minds are not the same act.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats

clevcomebacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Clever-Comebacks-Posts Shares stats