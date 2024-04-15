Responding to someone with a comeback is often a risky move. Especially if you’re calling them out publicly, there’s always a risk that your reply will fall flat. What if it doesn’t land? What if it’s not actually as funny out loud? Or what if you mess up the delivery and end up looking like a fool yourself? The risk is high, but the reward can be as well if you manage to pull it off!

If you need some tips for concocting a fire comeback, Kletische has shared their best pointers on their site. First of all, be sure to listen fully to what the other person has said before starting to present a comeback. You have to have all the information and understand the entire context of what they’re saying to ensure that you can burn them in the most brutal way.