"Be careful what you post online, because it can always come back to haunt you." When I hear warnings like that, my mind immediately goes to the embarrassing selfies and videos my friends and I shared on Facebook in middle school. With a mouth full of braces and an awkward haircut, I had all the confidence in the world!

But we should also be sure not to make bold, false claims online or political statements that contradict what we've previously stated. Below, you’ll find some of the best roasts that have been shared in the This You Comebacks subreddit, a group dedicated to calling people out for their hypocrisy online. Enjoy scrolling through these posts that make celebrities, politicians and more look like clowns, and remember to upvote the burns that you consider the most clever!

#1

Where Is The Lie?

Where Is The Lie?

smartwaterofficiel Report

#2

Who Even Takes Their Kids To Drag Shows?

Who Even Takes Their Kids To Drag Shows?

Hedgehogbiscuits , x.com Report

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The comeback is gold. I think I lost 5 pounds laughing at Klannie Oakley.

#3

Never Forget Indeed

Never Forget Indeed

My170 , x.com Report

As an adult, I have to admit that I wish there were more opportunities during the day to use sick burns. No, I probably wouldn’t deliver them anyway because I’m too scared of hurting other people’s feelings. But I would think them in my head and give myself silent high-fives! Thankfully, however, many people have found the perfect place to use amazing comebacks: the internet.

The This You Comebacks subreddit is a wonderful place to share your own roasts or applaud others for theirs. In this community of over 80k members, you can find some of the most brilliant comebacks that have ever been posted online. We’re not just talking about “Yo mama” jokes or “I know you are, but what am I?” These “This you?” remarks have receipts, and they’re ready to leave politicians, celebrities and more feeling "Boom! Roasted!"
#4

Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing

Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing

Kosta7785 , x.com Report

#5

This You Dad?

This You Dad?

qmechan Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want to know who said this, it was RicK Santorum. Don't know why they bothered to censor it. It's public record. Rick Santorum is such a vile bigoted anti-LGBTQ fanatic that his name is slang for a byproduct of sex that I won't describe here but feel free to look up "Santorum" if you feel like it.

#6

I’m So F**king Tired…

I’m So F**king Tired…

AtotheJ2215 , x.com Report

saundrakuhl avatar
BigCityLady
BigCityLady
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup! They all depend on the heavy handed donations from the NRA as our children are slaughtered in schools all across America! These vile politicians are nothing but hypocrites and don’t care one iota about our children’s safety as it interferes with their loyalty to the NRA.

Responding to someone with a comeback is often a risky move. Especially if you’re calling them out publicly, there’s always a risk that your reply will fall flat. What if it doesn’t land? What if it’s not actually as funny out loud? Or what if you mess up the delivery and end up looking like a fool yourself? The risk is high, but the reward can be as well if you manage to pull it off!

If you need some tips for concocting a fire comeback, Kletische has shared their best pointers on their site. First of all, be sure to listen fully to what the other person has said before starting to present a comeback. You have to have all the information and understand the entire context of what they’re saying to ensure that you can burn them in the most brutal way.
#7

This You, Jim Jordan?

This You, Jim Jordan?

My170 , x.com Report

rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jim Jordan.. isn't he the guy that helped cover up for a paedophile at a college he worked at?

#8

I Have Never Got Any Government Assistance

I Have Never Got Any Government Assistance

GinnayWeasley , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always find it hilarious when owners claim to work "7 days a week". Nah bro. Consistently I see owners who NEVER do any real work. They delude themselves into thinking that their ideas and musings are work while the rest of us are the real workers. Work isn't daydreaming over brunch.

#9

Gun Rights Are Great Unless People I Don't Like Have Them

Gun Rights Are Great Unless People I Don't Like Have Them

My170 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But in his addled brain, trans people aren't people at all. It escapes me as to why they fixate on trans people so much. They just want to live their lives in peace without persecution. Why is the right like this? I'll never understand.

The next tip for coming up with a sick burn is thinking of your comeback “shell.” As someone is talking and you’re considering in your head where you’ll go with a comeback, you’ll need to decide exactly which points of their argument you want to attack. Perhaps they said something embarrassing, you caught them in a lie or they made a mistake. Grasp onto that information, and combine it with an element of surprise to create the perfect comeback. After all, the best burns include a component that will shock listeners and the person being roasted, so you’ll have to be quick on your feet.  

#10

Wonder Why That Is, Jim?

Wonder Why That Is, Jim?

Arielle_6 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also back in 2004 gas prices were approaching $5 per gallon after Bush invaded Iraq. Am I the only one who remembers that summer?

#11

Imagine Getting Called Out By The Official White House Account

Imagine Getting Called Out By The Official White House Account

rode__16 Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of my favorite photos of Tin Foil Green. It’s like her true self is showing. 🙃

#12

Screamy Is As Screamy Does…

Screamy Is As Screamy Does…

Elle_Vetica , x.com Report

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ah yes the sex doll sisters, full of hot air and shite

While you can’t fully form a comeback without having all of the information from the other person first, you might be able to have a bit of skeleton prepared and then simply fill in the blanks to ensure you serve up the most fire comeback possible. Having a few comeback formats ready to go can also ensure that you can deliver great roasts on a moment’s notice in any different setting. And once your friends and family know that you’re the master of comebacks, they’ll be sure to watch what they say around you!    
#13

You Can't Take Her Royal Highness There. The Hutts Are Gangsters

You Can't Take Her Royal Highness There. The Hutts Are Gangsters

LastJediKnight7 , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much like The Illuminati, and the "Deep State", Cancel Culture is not a real thing. It's a fake thing invented to make people mad about things so the rich and powerful can control us. "Watch this thing and get angry so I can literally steal from you".

#14

Ah Yes, The Double Standards Of Blaire White Back Again

Ah Yes, The Double Standards Of Blaire White Back Again

Conscious-Glove-1526 , twitter.com , x.com Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A wise man changes his mind sometimes, but a fool never.

#15

Uh Oh

Uh Oh

reddit.com Report

Unfortunately, one of the most painful aspects of being able to come up with brilliant comebacks is when they come to mind just a moment too late. Someone bumps into you on the sidewalk and yells, “Watch where you’re going!” And then they get away right before you think of a brilliant burn. Or your middle school bully leaves the bathroom just before you came up with a sick burn to roast him with. If you’re wondering why we always come up with these lines just a moment too late, thankfully, the Good Men Project has explored this frustrating experience.  
#16

Votes Against Bill That Would Send Fl Relief Funds, Then Goes On Twitter To Demand Relief Funds Be Sent To Fl

Votes Against Bill That Would Send Fl Relief Funds, Then Goes On Twitter To Demand Relief Funds Be Sent To Fl

szechuan_sauce42 Report

#17

A Proper “This You” Comeback

A Proper “This You” Comeback

NastyNateRTS Report

#18

Pedophile Doesn’t Want Kids Being Sexualized. Approves Of Fl “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Pedophile Doesn’t Want Kids Being Sexualized. Approves Of Fl “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

MissingTaco Report

karizmakaliko avatar
Karizma Kaliko
Karizma Kaliko
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is pedo's name blacked out??? That stuff should be EVERYONE'S bizniss.

According to the Good Men Project, one of the reasons why we always think of brilliant comebacks when it’s too late to use them is actually because the part of our brain that we need to use to do so is still relatively new. The high functioning brain evolved fairly recently, so it can’t always work properly when a threat is perceived. If you’re being insulted by a bully or threatened by someone on the bus, you’re definitely not going to be your wittiest and most clever self at that moment. And sadly, you might miss out on the opportunity to deliver a great comeback.

#19

I Don't Give A F About Her

I Don't Give A F About Her

bladezor Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They couldn't even find a crime she committed. Before Motive. Before Method. Before opportunity, you need an actual crime. They never even found a crime. The only thing HRC was guilty of is being unlikable. Not really a crime.

#20

His Comment Wasn't Meant For His Party, Obviously

His Comment Wasn't Meant For His Party, Obviously

aheinouscrime Report

geoffreyscott avatar
Geoffrey Scott
Geoffrey Scott
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ted Cruz reminds me of that neighborhood kid that would break your toy on purpose, then get his own and not let you play with his.

#21

When Did Pronouns Become Such A Big Thing?

When Did Pronouns Become Such A Big Thing?

Nolimitsolja , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dennis Prager is near the top three people I want to kick very very hard in a very very soft place.

Once the stress hormones leave us alone and we start to feel calm again, then our brains are capable of working at full capacity. We get a sense of clarity once we’re relaxed, and that’s when the great comebacks come flooding in. “I should have just said this!” Or, “Why didn’t I just say that?” It seems so obvious later, but you can’t blame yourself for not coming up with these burns sooner. Just keep them in your back pocket for next time.
#22

Of Course There’s A Photo

Of Course There’s A Photo

swarlymosbius , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know the precise context here but that flag may as well be a NAZI Swastika IMO. It's a symbol of one of the worst things in our nation's history. Anyone who doesn't abhor that flag is pro-slavery and anti-American. That's what that flag means. If Arizona can go back to 1964 regarding women's rights, I reserve the right to go back to 1864 when I see that flag.

#23

Dr. Who?

Dr. Who?

sunkid Report

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your degree has 'doctorate' in the title, then you are a doctor. People with PhDs are generally not out there running around pretending to be MDs (shockingly, they are smart enough to know the difference!). Equally, dentists and psychiatrists are doctors but don't have MDs - I bet she wouldn't object to them calling themselves Dr.

#24

This You, Elon?

This You, Elon?

SkyezOpen Report

The great thing about delivering “This you?” comebacks is that you can do it from the comfort of your own home, sitting on your couch responding to posts on X or sharing screenshots on relatives’ Facebook posts. You have time to reply to ensure you don’t misspeak, and you have the chance to provide receipts to back up your claims. These comebacks are well researched and well written. What more could you ask for? 
#25

"Pronoun Extremists"

"Pronoun Extremists"

beta_zero Report

junkmayl avatar
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We should all try and misgender idiots like this as a way of showing them why pronouns indeed matter to everyone

#26

I Hope This Counts. Gov Desantos And His Wife On Screening For Illnesses

I Hope This Counts. Gov Desantos And His Wife On Screening For Illnesses

megamoze Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

DeathSantis sure deserves the handle.. 😡 How many Floridians died because of him?

#27

Elon Has Been In The News A Lot Lately

Elon Has Been In The News A Lot Lately

misterecho11 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait he's calling it "Twitter" I thought he changed the name. Personally I call it Xitter these days. Pronounced "Zitter" because it reminds me of the acne I had in Jr. High.

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through this list of epic burns, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly hilarious, and feel free to share any classic “This you?” moments from your own life in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more amazing comebacks, you can find Bored Panda’s previous article featuring the same subreddit right here!
#28

“Free Speech”

“Free Speech”

Kosta7785 Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never stand for the national anthem. It even gets looks in the UK, which is nice.

#29

The Turd Delivers Yet Again

The Turd Delivers Yet Again

Foolhearted , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Catturd is an infamous right wing troll. He's like a boss level troll. He's like Tom Green at his peak mixed with a dose of Jackass and a dash of meth. Catturd is truly one of the worst people on the internet. The only reason Catturd isn't Epstein level scum is because AFAIK he's never sexually assaulted anyone or participated in human trafficking. I'm not ruling that out, I just don't know if he's ever done it or not.

#30

Big Bird Is A Communist

Big Bird Is A Communist

I_hacked_kmart , x.com Report

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can’t cancel something that doesn’t exist, you uneducated potato.

#31

Misinformation

Misinformation

Nolimitsolja , twitter.com Report

#32

Republicans Don’t Own The Fourth Of July But

Republicans Don’t Own The Fourth Of July But

Spirited_Accident_98 Report

#33

“America Is Full”, But Not Too Full For Me

“America Is Full”, But Not Too Full For Me

Nolimitsolja , x.com Report

#34

Someone Must Have Hacked Her Account

Someone Must Have Hacked Her Account

swarlymosbius Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She really is vermin. I can't wait until she loses her job in November.

#35

Of Course It Is

Of Course It Is

swarlymosbius Report

#36

That's Right, Nicki

That's Right, Nicki

beerbellybegone Report

annalenawelp avatar
Alewa
Alewa
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another example of confusing correlation with causation. The friend might have gotten the vaccine and then, unrelated to it, developed a testicular torsion or something like that. He friend was lucky though to find out his partner would not support him in case of sickness before the wedding.

#37

This Your Last Location?

This Your Last Location?

MutationIsMagic Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just want to point out that Kemp represents Georgia. A state that does NOT border another country. I am absolutely sick of people from states with no border with Mexico complaining about the border with Mexico. STFU. This is OUR thing.

#38

Cereal-Themed This You?

Cereal-Themed This You?

SylTop Report

#39

Superbowl Halftime Show

Superbowl Halftime Show

Rigzin_Udpalla Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah another in my top ten people to kick very hard in the softest place. Kirk is a blatant racist/sexist/homophobe and would be first to remove women's right to vote. Him and Turning Point USA want to go back to the good old days when women needed their husband's permission to open a bank account.

#40

Generational This You To A Guy Who Opposes USA Receiving Afghan Refugees

Generational This You To A Guy Who Opposes USA Receiving Afghan Refugees

MarsNirgal Report

#41

What Could Go Wrong?

What Could Go Wrong?

Tymathee , twitter.com , twitter.com Report

andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Trump supporters who falsely believe Biden is persecuting a political opponent seem to be completely oblivious to the fact that Trump was impeached for trying to bribe the Ukrainian president into opening a criminal investigation into his 2020 political opponent, Biden.

#42

Sexist Coder Has Relationship Woes:

Sexist Coder Has Relationship Woes:

mikephamtastic Report

ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It probably was because he's a misogynistic twatbucket

#43

Gameplay Director At Blizzard

Gameplay Director At Blizzard

Strebicux Report

hollymarley avatar
Holly Marley
Holly Marley
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that second post from 2011, or am I reading it wrong? I'm betting a lot has changed in his life for such a change in perspective.

#44

Sir, Is This Your Yelp Review?

Sir, Is This Your Yelp Review?

Monorail_Lime Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That last sentence alone should have this guy put on a register

#45

So Holy

So Holy

HoDub Report

#46

Musk Is Not Having A Good Time

Musk Is Not Having A Good Time

FennekinFlames , twitter.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBH who would want to kill Muskrat? Pretty presumptive. I hate his guts but I'm just enjoying his implosion. I truly love watching his empire collapse.

#47

Swing And A Miss

Swing And A Miss

My170 Report

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GOP always vote against anything the Democrats put up. They should propose all senators and congress people get a $20k pay rise...then watch the GOP implode at the thought of saying no.

#48

At Least This Time, She Didn’t Ask If You Know Who Her Father Was

At Least This Time, She Didn’t Ask If You Know Who Her Father Was

purrfunctory Report

#49

The Right's Hypocrisy On Full Display

The Right's Hypocrisy On Full Display

chrono4111 Report

rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who thinks Biden is left-wing, let alone extreme left, is an absolute looney tune who should be institutionalised and studied by top men.

#50

This You?

This You?

reddit.com Report

