Whether you wish to use a clever pun or a well-timed one-liner, we’ve got you covered! This list will give you good roasts that play with words and comebacks that will demolish your rivals with style (as long as it’s all good, clean fun). So get ready to level up your banter game and become the reigning champion of good roasts.

Roasting is an art — it’s a verbal battle where a sharp tongue and a quick wit are your weapons. It requires wit, timing, and a touch of audacity. However, not everyone is blessed with the fiery tongue or the unfiltered personality of Gordon Ramsay. He seems to have a formidable arsenal of stunning comebacks that can render anyone speechless. Now you must be thinking, “What are some good comebacks that I can use when stuck in similar situations?” Don’t stress. If you can’t innovate, then simply imitate. We’ve collected a ton of fiery roasts that you can use in any situation. In this guide, we’ll equip you with awesome roasts and savage comeback quotes that will leave your opponents gasping. You’ll own the room with these good roasts and epic comebacks.

We’ve all been there. The frustration of not being able to deliver funny burns and comebacks to win the duel can last for days. Until you wake up in the middle of the night and have a sudden epiphany. Your brain finally delivers the best funny roasts you could have used in that situation. Alas, now there is no one to hear your savage comeback quotes.

Imagine you are locked in some verbal fireworks with someone, and all eyes are on you, waiting eagerly for your next move. Just as the tempo rises, the verbal smackdown fizzles out — all because you couldn’t think of some good roasts on the spot!

#1 “You look like you smell like hot dog water.”

#2 "If I throw a stick, will you leave me too?"

#3 "It is hilarious how you are trying to fit your entire vocabulary into one sentence."

#4 "Have a nice day… somewhere else."

#5 "It would be a great day If you used a glue stick instead of Chapstick."

#6 "Why are you rolling your eyes? Are you looking for your brain?"

#7 "You deserve to be loved… from a distance."

#8 "God wanted to spice the earth with jokes, and he made your kind."

#9 ''I bet your parents change the subject when their friends ask about you.''

#10 "I would call you an idiot, but it would be an insult for stupid people."

#11 "When I look at you, I think to myself where have you been my whole life? Can you go back there?"

#12 "Hurting you is the least thing I want to do… but it’s still in the list."

#13 "Oh, sorry, did the middle of my sentence interrupted the beginning of yours?"

#14 "Let me tell you. If I don’t answer you the first time, what makes you think the next 25 will work?"

#15 "I am not ignoring you; I am just giving you a time to understand what you just said."

#16 "Every time I think you can’t get any dumber, you are proving me wrong."

#17 "Is part 2 of your argument coming out soon or is that it?"

#18 "I’d tell you to blow your brains out, but I’m pretty certain there’s nothing there."

#19 "Are you at a loss for words, or did you exhaust your entire vocabulary?"

#20 “You’re not the dumbest person I’ve ever met, but you better hope he doesn’t die.”

#21 “You’re about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.”

#22 “You couldn’t fight your way out of a wet paper bag.”

#23 "If you were a spice, you'd be flour."

#24 "You look like you get beat up for a living."

#25 "Don't feel bad, don't feel blue, Frankenstein was ugly too!"

#26 "I can’t wait to spend my whole life without you."

#27 "Whoever told you to be yourself, gave you a bad advice."

#28 "Whatever doesn’t kill you, disappoints me."

#29 "I like the way you comb your hair, so horns don’t show up."

#30 "Ola soy Dora. Can you help me find where we asked?"

#31 "Earth is full. Go home."

#32 "It is better to shut your mouth and make people think you are stupid than open it and remove all doubt."

#33 "You look like you have an 800 page manifesto somewhere."

#34 "You look like somebody set you on fire and put you out with a chain."

#35 "You are the sun in my life… now get 93 million miles away from me."

#36 "You have such a beautiful face… but let’s put a bag over that personality."

#37 "There is someone out there for everyone. For you, it’s a therapist."

#38 "I don’t hate you, but if you were drowning, I would give you a high five."

#39 "Sorry, I can’t think of an insult dumb enough for you to understand."

#40 "I told my therapist about you; she didn’t believe me."

#41 "Did you know your incubator had tinted windows? That explains a lot."

#42 "The last time I saw something like you, it was behind metal grids."

#43 "If I had a dollar every time you shut up, I would give it back as a thank you."

#44 "You were so happy for the negativity of your Covid test, we didn’t want to spoil the happiness by telling you it was IQ test."

#45 "Only thing that is pleasing about our relationship is that you are no longer in it."

#46 "Every time I have a stick in my hand, you look like a pinata."

#47 "You are like a software update. Every time I see you, I immediately think “not now”."

#48 "When I listen to you, I think you really going to go far. I hope you stay there."

#49 "I look at you and think what a waste of two billion years of the evolution."

#50 "When I see you coming, I get pre annoyed. I’m just giving myself a head start."

#51 "I know you don’t like me, that says a lot. You need to acquire a better taste."

#52 "It’s all about balance… you start talking, I stop listening."

#53 "Everyone is allowed to act stupid once, but you… you are abusing that privilege."

#54 "Somewhere tree is producing oxygen for you. I’m sorry for it."

#55 "Everyone has purpose in this life, yours is to become an organ donor."

#56 "Where is your off button?"

#57 "You’re not simply a drama queen. You’re the whole royal family."

#58 "I gave out all my trophies a while ago, but here’s a participation award."

#59 "When God made you, you must have been on the bottom of his “to-do” list."

#60 "You can be anything you want… except good looking."

#61 "I know I make stupid choices, but you’re the worst of all my choices."

#62 "The good books say to make good friends, but I think I made a mistake."

#63 "You make me increase the amount of caffeine I take daily."

#64 “Your face looks like it was on fire and someone put it out with a pitchfork.”

#65 "They said I looked like if Wolverine's super power was greasy skin."

#66 "Posted a picture of myself after I lost a lot of weight. Someone comments 'Bruno Mars has really let himself go.'



Someone else replies 'Bruno Mars Bars.'"

#67 "When I was in high school, one of my classmates gave our teacher a typical 'your mom' response to a question without realizing the teacher’s mother had just died. Without missing a beat, the teacher said 'leave my mother out of this. I don’t make fun of your parents, and look what they produced.'"

#68 "It's because of people like you, that they still print instructions on shampoo bottles."

#69 "You're about as secure as Hillary's emails."

#70 "DAMN, I have seen hippos skinnier than you."

#71 "You somehow manage to have a face that's equal parts flabby and pointed."

#72 “You look like someone dropped a lollipop at the barber shop.”

#73 "It's not my fault, it's everyone's opinion, I'm pretty cool, and you're just a minion."

#74 "Roses are red, violets are blue, so many people are pretty, but what happened to you?"

#75 "I'm not trying to make fun of you, but you can't even count higher than number two."

#76 "When I look at you, I wish I could meet you again for the first time… and walk past."

#77 "Honey, only thing bothering me is placed between your ears."

#78 "I think you just need a high five… in the face… with a chair."

#79 "Cry me a river, then drown yourself in it."

#80 "I am jealous of people who didn’t meet you."

#81 "You hear that? It’s the sound of me not caring."

#82 "All mistakes are fixable, yet you aren’t."

#83 "I don’t want to rain on your parade. I want a typhoon."

#84 "A glowstick has a brighter future than you."

#85 "Taking a picture of you would put a virus on my phone."

#86 "Remember, if anyone says you’re beautiful, it’s all lies."

#87 "You do realize we tolerate you."

#88 "I've seen more muscle tone from a seal."



"You look like if hepatitis C was a person."

#89 "You look like your mom beat you with a 2x4 and the doctor tried to fix it with a hammer."

#90 "You must have been an auctioneer in your past life and so you’ve spent this lifetime repenting for it."

#91 "Someone said that I had a face so boring that they had to stare at the white wall behind me for some amusement."

#92 "A co-worker said, 'good enough for the girls I go out with!'



And I blurted out, 'yes, but I've seen the girls you go out with.'"

#93 “Thanks for wearing graph paper so we can calculate the exact waste of space.”

#94 “You are so useless, you couldn’t pour water from a boot with instructions written on the bottom.”

#95 "The jerk store called and they're running out of YOU."

#96 "You should carry a plant with you everywhere you go. You know, to replace all the oxygen you waste."

#97 "I’ve heard of the legend about a person whose mom made an oven roast with pieces of garlic in it."

#98 "Congratulations. You've defied physics by being both skinny and fat."

#99 "Congrats. Your computer is now, ah... well, I'd tell you how many times more than you it's worth, but that would require scientific notation."

#100 "Why do you spend all your time crying about your past? It's your future, or lack thereof, you should be upset about."

#101 "I'm the type of person to laugh at mistakes, so sorry if I laugh at your face."

#102 "If I were a dog and you were a flower, I'd lift my leg up and give you a shower."

#103 "Poof be gone, your breath is too strong, I don't want to be mean, but you need Listerine."