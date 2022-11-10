How a person behaves during a surge of feelings varies per person and, often, per situation. Sometimes, caught in emotions, we might say or do something we will grow to regret later. Or, on the contrary, blame ourselves for not responding at all. While some say that the best comeback to an insult or a fight is no comeback at all, it’s not always possible nor desirable. And sometimes, some nasty yet savage comebacks may come out of one's mouth and burn as hot as ice.

In no way do we promote being rude and strongly encourage not engaging in mean behavior instead. However, some humans are natural-born savages with the best comebacks just piping hot and ready to be served at the first opportunity. Hence, the abundance of savage insults and comebacks on the internet. Yet, while we do not encourage you to seek inspiration from there, some of the best comebacks to a rude person are genuinely stone-cold-blooded and, well, impressive. Let's give them that.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best comebacks that would certainly leave any bully or hater speechless. Also, this is some good banter material if your friends get the joke and won't be offended. As long as this witty banter doesn't turn into bullying! Nevertheless, these savage comebacks are a frolic to read, so scroll below and upvote the wildest, most brutal, best comebacks ever!

#1

Please, keep talking.

I always yawn when I am interested.

#2

It’s kind of hilarious watching you try to fit your entire vocabulary into one sentence.

#3

Have a nice day, somewhere else.

#4

Your kid is so annoying, he makes his Happy Meal cry.

#5

I’m not insulting you, I’m describing you.

#6

You are like a cloud.

When you disappear it’s a beautiful day.

#7

I could eat a bowl of alphabet soup and poop out a smarter statement than whatever you just said.

#8

If laughter is the best medicine, your face must be curing the world.

#9

Your family tree must be a cactus because everyone on it is a prick.

#10

I’ve seen people like you before, but I had to pay admission.

#11

You’re not stupid; you just have bad luck when thinking.

#12

Were you born this stupid or did you take lessons?

#13

I’d slap you but I don’t want to make your face look any better.

#14

You have the right to remain silent because whatever you say will probably be stupid anyway.

#15

Somewhere out there, there's a tree working very hard to produce oxygen so that you can breathe.

I think you should go and apologize to it.

#16

I hear there’s a new app called a sense of humor.

You should try downloading it.

#17

You’re a grey sprinkle on a rainbow cupcake.

#18

Your face makes onions cry.

#19

I don’t have the time or the crayons to explain this to you.

#20

You’re not simply a drama queen.

You’re the whole royal family.

#21

I can’t think of anything to celebrate on your birthday except you being closer to death.

#22

I understand everything you said.

I’m choosing to ignore you.

#23

You’re the reason the divorce rate is so high.

#24

Too bad you can’t Photoshop your ugly personality.

#25

Your only purpose in life is as an organ donor.

#26

Don’t be ashamed of who you are.

That’s your parent’s job.

#27

Scientists say the universe is made up of neutrons, protons and electrons.

They forgot to mention morons.

#28

Someday you’ll go far… and I hope you stay there.

#29

I don’t know what makes you so stupid, but it really works.

#30

I’m sorry I didn’t get that – I don’t speak idiot.

#31

Do you always act like an idiot or do you just show off when I’m around?

#32

Don’t you get tired of putting make up on two faces every morning?

#33

I am returning your nose.

I found it in my business.

#34

Don’t blame me for your stupidity.

Take that up with your mom and dad.

#35

I’ll never forget the first time we met.

But I’ll keep trying.

#36

I thought of you today.

It reminded me to take out the trash.

#37

Do your parents even realize they’re living proof that two wrongs don’t make a right?

#38

Please just tell me you don’t plan to home-school your kids.

#39

Where’d you get your clothes, girl, American Apparently Not?

#40

Everyone’s entitled to act stupid once in a while, but you really abuse the privilege.

#41

Light travels faster than sound which is why you seemed bright until you spoke.

#42

May both sides of your pillow be uncomfortably warm.

#43

Earth is full.

Go home.

#44

You fear success, but you really have nothing to worry about.

#45

Keep rolling your eyes, you might eventually find a brain.

#46

If your brain was dynamite, there wouldn’t be enough to blow your hat off.

#47

Remember when I asked for your opinion?

Me neither.

#48

Were you born on the highway?

That is where most accidents happen.

#49

If you were an inanimate object, you’d be a participation trophy.

#50

People like you are the reason God doesn’t talk to us anymore.

#51

I hope your wife brings a date to your funeral.

#52

If genius skips a generation, your children will be brilliant.

#53

Is part 2 of your argument coming out soon or is that it?

#54

You’re the corner piece to an unsolvable puzzle.

Everyone looks right past you.

#55

Your absence would affect me greatly.

I’d finally get some peace and quiet.

#56

This is a lose-lose situation for me.

I lose my valuable time and any semblance of compassion I had left.

#57

You’re an unscented candle in a store full of beautiful fragrances.

#58

You are the architect of your life.

Unfortunately, the blueprints are messy, written in Mandarin, and waterlogged beyond all recognition. Good luck.

#59

All mistakes are fixable, yet you aren’t.

#60

The Department of Homeland Security added your existence to the list of “Natural Disasters.”

#61

I’d spell it out for you, but that’s assuming you know your ABC’s.

#62

I didn’t put garlic over my door because I think you’re a vampire.

It just smells much better than you.

#63

Row, row, row your boat gently down a raging waterfall.

#64

You’re like my fridge: always full of yourself yet offering an abundance of empty calories.

#65

Did God make you with his eyes closed?

#66

It takes me a lot of effort to smile when you’re around.

#67

I’d give you a nasty look but you’ve already got one.

#68

If you’re going to be two-faced, at least make one of them pretty.

#69

You’re so fat you could sell shade.

#70

I typed "Idiot" into Google yesterday.

Your picture came up.

#71

What’s the difference between your girlfriend and a walrus?

One has a moustache and smells of fish and the other is a walrus.

#72

Why is it acceptable for you to be an idiot but not for me to point it out?

#73

Your lips keep moving but all I hear is “Blah, blah, blah.”

#74

Save your breath – you’ll need it to blow up your date.

#75

Whatever kind of look you were going for, you missed.

#76

I was hoping for a battle of wits but you appear to be unarmed.

#77

Aww, it’s so cute when you try to talk about things you don’t understand.

#78

I love the sound you make when you shut up.

#79

You are proof that evolution can go in reverse.

#80

Brains aren’t everything.

In your case they’re nothing.

#81

When you were born, the doctor came out to the waiting room and said to your dad:

“I’m very sorry. We did everything we could. But he pulled through.”

#82

Grab a straw, because you suck.

#83

It’s better to let someone think you’re stupid than open your mouth and prove it.

#84

Isn’t there a bullet somewhere you could be jumping in front of?

#85

I’ve been called worse by better.

#86

You should really come with a warning label.

#87

The people who tolerate you on a daily basis are the real heroes.

#88

I just stepped in something that was smarter than you… and smelled better too.

#89

Jealousy is a disease.

Get well soon.

#90

I’d like to see things from your point of view, but I can’t seem to get my head that far up your butt.

#91

You’re not as dumb as you look.

I mean, how could you be?

#92

The jerk store called, they’re running out of you.

#93

You bring everyone so much joy when you leave the room.

#94

Feed your own ego.

I’m busy.

#95

You are so full of crap, the toilet’s jealous.

#96

If ignorance is bliss, you must be the happiest person on the planet.

#97

You look like a ‘before’ picture.

#98

You are the human version of period cramps.

#99

Good story, but in what chapter do you shut up?

#100

Unless your name is Google, stop acting like you know everything.

#101

You’re my favorite person...

Besides every other person I’ve ever met.

#102

I envy people who have never met you.

#103

You’re impossible to underestimate.

#104

You are a pizza burn on the roof of the world’s mouth.

#105

The fact that someone wakes up to your face in the morning should be alarming.

And yes, I’m referring to the mirror as well.

#106

Don’t worry. Everyone makes mistakes.

Your parents, for one.

#107

No amount of self-editing can fix the massive failure your autobiography would be.

#108

You’re the type of person that uses their 3rd grade research paper as a resume booster.

#109

Your skin is glowing, but I think it’s from the radiation emanating from your toxic personality.

#110

Louie Armstrong would have never released “What a Wonderful World” had he met you.

#111

Some people hatch into beautiful butterflies.

Some people hatch into whatever the hell you are.

#112

I’m not going to repeat myself, but I’m also glad to do anything that prevents you from talking.

#113

I applaud your effort, but I think I’m the only one in the audience.

And I’m leaving early.

#114

I’d hate to come across a universe where you’re funny.

#115

Good job. You almost reached a level of coherency resembling my newborn son.

#116

Are all your friends this stupid as well?

Maybe we can invite them over and, together, you’d constitute one working brain cell.

#117

I must have been imagining things. For a second there, I thought you made a valid point.

#118

I’m surprised your teeth aren’t brown from all that nonsense-talking you do.

#119

Don’t place your self-worth in other’s hands.

That being said, allow me to redirect you to the discount section. I found a spot for you.

#120

The 0.01% of germs are afraid of contracting stupidity from you.

#121

I wanted to live life without many regrets.

Then I met you.

#122

You’re lucky intelligence isn’t measured in negative numbers.

#123

I love what you’ve done with your hair.

How do you get it to come out of the nostrils like that?

#124

The only way you’ll ever get laid is if you crawl up a chicken’s butt and wait.

#125

It looks like your face caught fire and someone tried to put it out with a hammer.

#126

I’m sorry, was I meant to be offended?

The only thing offending me is your face.

#127

You’re so ugly when you look in the mirror, your reflection looks away.

#128

No, those pants don’t make you look fatter – how could they?

#129

Hey, you have something on your chin… no, the 3rd one down.

#130

Jesus loves you… but everyone else thinks you’re an idiot.

#131

Did you know they used to be called “Jumpolines” until your mum jumped on one?

#132

Stupidity’s not a crime, so you’re free to go.

#133

Hey, your village called – they want their idiot back.

#134

You’re such a beautiful, intelligent, wonderful person.

Oh I’m sorry, I thought we were having a lying competition.

#135

I may love to shop but I’m not buying your bull.

#136

You know, you’d be much more likable if it wasn’t for that hole in your mouth that noise comes out of.

#137

I’ve got higher heels than your standards.

#138

If you’re waiting for me to care, you better pack a lunch.

It’s going to be a while.

#139

Your secrets are always safe with me.

I never even listen when you tell me them.

#140

I don’t know what your problem is, but I’m guessing it’s hard to pronounce.

#141

If I wanted to hear from a butt, I’d fart.

#142

You look like something that came out of a slow cooker.

#143

You see that door?

I want you on the other side of it.

#144

If you’re going to act like a turd, go lay on the yard.

#145

You are more disappointing than an unsalted pretzel.

#146

Don’t worry about me.

Worry about your eyebrows.

#147

If I threw a stick, you’d leave, right?

#148

Hold still.

I’m trying to imagine you with personality.

#149

There are some remarkably dumb people in this world.

Thanks for helping me understand that.

#150

You’re about as useful as an ashtray on a motorcycle.

#151

You need a kiss on the neck from a crocodile.

#152

Child, I’ve forgotten more than you ever knew.

#153

Who ate your bowl of sunshine this morning, thundercloud?

#154

That sounds like a you problem.

#155

I told my therapist about you.

#156

Take my lowest priority and put yourself beneath it.

#157

You hit the nail right on the head.

Too bad your parents took it literally.

#158

Earth has a population of over 7 billion, and I had to meet the biggest loser imaginable.

#159

A corpse is better company than you.

#160

I’ve never had many life goals.

I’m just really grateful I’m not you.

#161

Funny, I don’t remember you raising your hand.

I’m going to call on someone else.

#162

When they said grow a pair, they didn’t mean for you to have kids.

#163

Did I hurt your ego? Do you want a kissy on your boo-boo?

#164

Your brain is working overtime today. You better pay it extra.

#165

The amount of meaningful things you’ve done in your life wouldn’t be enough to fill a single page.

#166

Large and in charge isn’t your excuse to be a fat douchebag.

#167

Every cloud has a silver lining.

I’m still trying to figure out yours.

#168

You’ve got something on your face.

No, not there — everywhere.

#169

Glad I could be of assistance.

Allow me to assist you in never walking again.

#170

The song “Army of One” is an ode to your loneliness.

#171

The truth will set you free. You suck.

Ok, you’re free to go.

#172

If I had a face like yours I’d sue my parents.

#173

If you really want to know about mistakes, you should ask your parents.

#174

What doesn’t kill you, disappoints me.

#175

Just because you have one doesn’t mean you need to act like one.

#176

Your doctor called with your colonoscopy results.

Good news – they found your head.

#177

The zoo called.

They’re wondering how you got out of your cage?

#178

I’m an acquired taste.

Don’t like me, acquire some taste.

#179

I will ignore you so hard you will start doubting your existence.

#180

You’re like the end pieces of a loaf of bread.

Everyone touches you, but nobody wants you.

#181

Don’t get bitter, just get better.

#182

People like you are the reason I’m on medication.

#183

You’re about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.

#184

The series of mental backflips I had to do to try and understand your point should have broken my neck.

#185

I would like some tips on how to clear my mind from someone with nothing meaningful to contribute.

Care to help?

#186

Has anyone ever tried to smack some sense into you?

Allow me to be the first one.

#187

I like you just the way you are: uninspiring, uninteresting, and dreadfully unfunny.

#188

I don’t want to rain on your parade.

I want a typhoon.

#189

They say our brains don’t stop developing until we reach 25; looks like yours stopped a bit early.

#190

I don’t have any trash to take out today, but I volunteer you as tribute.

#191

When God made you, you must have been on the bottom of his “to-do” list.

#192

If you ever cross my mind, I’ll make sure it’s a busy intersection.

