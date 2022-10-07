Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Groom Asks Mother-In-Law To Leave Wedding Because Of Her Perfume, Wonders If He’s Wrong
People, Relationships5 hours ago

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Weddings are supposed to be celebrations of love where the simple act of saying “I do” leads to an exciting new chapter together. But when we hear so many stories about newlyweds and their families stirring up drama when tying the knot, it isn’t exactly enough to secure a “happily ever after”. Because inevitably, things get out of hand, and people suddenly have to deal with situations no one saw coming.

Like this conflicted groom who recently consulted members of the AITA subreddit about a troubling dilemma he found himself in during the big day. As the man detailed in his story, things started going downhill when he noticed his MIL’s perfume made him feel sick: “Itchy eyes, itchy throat, and headache got added to the mix.”

As the man wasn’t able to enjoy the festivities, he insisted the lady must leave. But guess if the wife was happy with his request? Well, scroll down to read the full story, as well as the reactions from the community, and find out for yourself! Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments.

This groom realized his mother-in-law’s perfume was ruining his big day

Image credits: Jeremy Wong (not the actual photo)

But after he proposed a solution that quickly escalated into a heated family drama, the man wondered whether he went too far

Image credits: Hermes Rivera (not the actual photo)






Image credits:  cottonbro (not the actual photo)








Image credits: Senior_Koala9479

The user later on clarified a few details about his allergy in the comments



Readers immediately sided with the groom and expressed their support, here’s what they had to say






