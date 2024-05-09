Artist From Nigeria Mastered Hyper-Realistic Charcoal Drawings By The Age Of 20 (31 Pics)Interview With Artist
It never ceases to amaze how some artists just master hyperrealism by using nothing but (in this case) charcoal. How many hours, diligence, and patience have to go into one artwork is beyond comprehension. Yet again, today, we have one more rising star from Nigeria, a young adult, Dauda Abusaldi, whose rapid growth on social media has skyrocketed.
Dauda is a 20-year-old who creates stunning life-like portraits of various famous people. From actors to politicians, Dauda's attention to detail makes them come to life. Dauda has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria's most promising young artists, and we highly agree.
Without further ado, let's hop into the post and see some of this talented artist's latest works.
More info: tiktok.com | Instagram
Bored Panda reached out to Dauda, who told us more about himself.
First of all, Dauda started by sharing how he began his career as a hyper-realist artist.
“I started drawing at the early age of eight but discovered hyper-realism in 2020 aged sixteen (16). I quickly fell in love with the genre and I was highly Inspired by a few top artists across social media at the time. But my main goal then was photo-realism. I wanted to see how real a drawing can get and also make my artwork look like photographs.”
Dauda added: “My initial inspiration for pursuing art stemmed from my fascination with human nature and my everyday surroundings, I want to recreate life on paper. Particularly focusing on charcoal, due to its versatility and ability to create rich, dramatic contrasts on paper.”
The artist also explained what it takes to make drawings look so life-like.
“I found charcoal to be very easy for me to use. It was cheaper and affordable at the time, so I continued to practice until I mastered the medium.
As a result of constant practice and dedication I managed to improve my skill in a short period of time.”
Dauda also shared if there are any specific techniques or processes that he uses to achieve realism.
“To achieve the realism in my portraits, I employ a combination of techniques which includes careful observation, layering, and blending. I pay close attention to values, textures, and proportions to ensure accuracy and depth in my work. It usually takes a lot of time but I'm always patient.”
Social media seems to have played a big role in Dauda’s success. We asked how has it helped the artist, and how he uses it to share his art.
“Social media has played a massive role in my journey so far not just as a platform for me to share my art with a global audience but also to learn from other people from all works of life,” shared Dauda.
He added: “With my art gaining international recognition, I feel humbled and grateful for the impact it has had on audiences worldwide. It's fulfilling to see people relate with my work irrespective of their cultures and borders.”
“As my popularity continues to grow, my aspirations for the future of my artistic career include pushing the boundaries of my creativity, exploring new mediums and subjects, and using my platform to advocate for social causes that are important to me. I aim to leave a lasting legacy through my art. To be an inspiration even to the next generation, let them know it's possible to do great things from a small place.”
Dauda also shared what challenges he has faced on his journey as an artist.
“Like any artist, I've faced challenges on my journey, such as self-doubt, financial struggles, and criticism even in the early stages of my career. However, I've overcome them by staying resilient, seeking support from mentors and my family, as they've played a huge role in my success so far,” wrote Dauda.
Dauda mentioned being open to commissions, therefore, we asked him to tell us about some of the most memorable or unique commission requests he’s received.
“Some of the most memorable commission requests I've received include portraits of beloved pets, heartfelt anniversary gifts, and even unique concepts like merging different faces into another body. Each commission presents its own set of challenges and rewards, adding to the diversity of my portfolio.”
Dauda gave advice to aspiring young artists: “My advice for young artists like myself will be 'patience, consistency and perseverance'... Not everyone will appreciate what you do. So always believe in yourself, never stop dreaming, and most importantly, PRAY.”
And lastly, Dauda added: “I normally make large drawings which take a couple of weeks and hundreds of hours to complete, not to bog myself down with details I sketch out a small portion [like the eye] then detail that area before advancing to the next. I make use of charcoal powder and soft brushes for shading, blending stumps and a mono-zero eraser for details. This usually takes a lot of time, but I'm always patient.”