Social media seems to have played a big role in Dauda’s success. We asked how has it helped the artist, and how he uses it to share his art.

“Social media has played a massive role in my journey so far not just as a platform for me to share my art with a global audience but also to learn from other people from all works of life,” shared Dauda.

He added: “With my art gaining international recognition, I feel humbled and grateful for the impact it has had on audiences worldwide. It's fulfilling to see people relate with my work irrespective of their cultures and borders.”

“As my popularity continues to grow, my aspirations for the future of my artistic career include pushing the boundaries of my creativity, exploring new mediums and subjects, and using my platform to advocate for social causes that are important to me. I aim to leave a lasting legacy through my art. To be an inspiration even to the next generation, let them know it's possible to do great things from a small place.”