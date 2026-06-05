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Not every thought needs to be a loud one. But unfortunately, the internet has given people endless opportunities to criticize each other’s lives and spread misinformation.

And as the subreddit ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ highlights, some parents seem to be in a league of their own. They appear to have convinced themselves that raising a child automatically makes their opinions more valuable than everyone else’s, and good luck trying to change their mind. Even if you’re an actual expert.

Then again, no wonder Lithuanians have the saying, “Let the fool have his way.”