77 Of The Wildest And Entitled Things Parents Posted Online That You Are Allowed To Judge (New Pics)
Not every thought needs to be a loud one. But unfortunately, the internet has given people endless opportunities to criticize each other’s lives and spread misinformation.
And as the subreddit ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ highlights, some parents seem to be in a league of their own. They appear to have convinced themselves that raising a child automatically makes their opinions more valuable than everyone else’s, and good luck trying to change their mind. Even if you’re an actual expert.
Then again, no wonder Lithuanians have the saying, “Let the fool have his way.”
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A Whole New Level Of Delusional
Popped Up On Feed From A Mom Group
Asks For Opinions On Gender Neutral Name Idea... But "We Don't Care It's Linked To White Nationalists" 😂😵💫
Basing Your Friends Off Of What They Eat Is Probably The Reason They Feel So Isolated 🤷🏼♀️
*please Be Fake*
Baby Thieving Spirits
Poor Little Guy
This Lady Would Rather Have Her Daughter Die Than To Receive Vaccinated Blood
Mom Comes From A Family Of Neurosurgeons. Worried Why 8 Month Old Isn’t Talking
Your blabbermouth daughter won't let the poor kid get a word in edgewise.
Sick Baby? That Fine! Fever? That’s Fine! Vaccines? Hell No
Not The Dyes!
Take up crocheting, gardening, pickleball, ...anything!
Her Husband Doesn’t Believe In The Ducking Hospital
Dr Said The Baby Has An Ear Infection But No Symptoms
This Is Actually Infuriating. That Poor Child
Arrange an adaption. The people at the agency will be quick to conclude that you are unfit to be this child's parents.
Who Needs Medication When You Have Nicotine Patches?
Theres A Lot Going On Here
Preeclampsia is not caused by the baby s******g in you.
Rifht?
As the doctors say, "What do you call people who practice the withdrawal method? Parents".
I Have No Words
On A Conversation About An Unvaccinated Child Who Died Of Influenza
This ain't Resident Evil ma'am - A green, blue and red herb mix will not cure sicknesses
Public Group That Came On My Feed
From An Antivax Mom Group That Can't Decide If They Should Fear Germs Or Not (Or If They Exist 🤷♀️)
If only we had science, doctors, research, medicine, vaccines ...
I Don't Need To Listen To My Ob, I'm A Mom!*
Yes, Please Send Your Child To Daycare Without A Flu Shot
Safe Sleep Is A Chocking Hazard
Always A Hot Topic…
This one I actually sympathise with. I think there is no possible way this could harm such a young child (unless both partners are REALLY satisfied and wake them up), but the parents seem to have the kid's welfare above their own preferences. Just try to be quiet?
I Wish My Husband Would Sa Me 😔 No
Interstitial Pregnancy But Pro-Life
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states "A tubal ectopic pregnancy will never be viable." and "An ectopic pregnancy in any location is life threatening." So yeah, no, the placenta will never be "created in the correct area" for an interstitial (ectopic) pregnancy, plus OP is risking her own life by refusing surgical intervention.
You Must Be Joking Me Bro 😳
What A Strange Flex To Share On The Internet. Better Off Buying 3 Stocks Of Nvidia
At least you have a flash of insight. Yes, I'm glad you love your daughter, but she's not even 3. She is happy that you got her something and that it came from you, not that it was valuable. Buy her a gold bracelet at 13/23 as a special gift, and she'll actually appreciate it.
Because Endangering Your Own Kids Is Not Enough
I'm torn. They're not fit to adopt, but I certainly don't want them to reproduce.