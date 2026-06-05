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Not every thought needs to be a loud one. But unfortunately, the internet has given people endless opportunities to criticize each other’s lives and spread misinformation.

And as the subreddit ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ highlights, some parents seem to be in a league of their own. They appear to have convinced themselves that raising a child automatically makes their opinions more valuable than everyone else’s, and good luck trying to change their mind. Even if you’re an actual expert.

Then again, no wonder Lithuanians have the saying, “Let the fool have his way.”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Whole New Level Of Delusional

Parent confused about working and caring for newborn in parenting post

Acemegan Report

15points
POST
kathysimpson avatar
BeagleGranny
BeagleGranny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahahaha! Put the baby down to sleep and work! Hahahaha!

11
11points
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    #2

    Popped Up On Feed From A Mom Group

    Raw milk feeding debate with parental reactions in online parenting post

    rebakhalifa Report

    9points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they were reported to the local authorities because that is straight up child neglect/a***e

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #3

    Asks For Opinions On Gender Neutral Name Idea... But "We Don't Care It's Linked To White Nationalists" 😂😵‍💫

    Parents polling gender neutral baby names with controversial options online

    Nova-star561519 Report

    9points
    POST
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re naming a human being, not a pet.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #4

    Basing Your Friends Off Of What They Eat Is Probably The Reason They Feel So Isolated 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Parent shares frustrations about navigating community and protecting kids from unhealthy junk food

    PokemomOnTheGo Report

    7points
    POST
    kathysimpson avatar
    BeagleGranny
    BeagleGranny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth did they move there?

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #5

    *please Be Fake*

    Parent seeks advice on teenager leaving mess due to removed bedroom door issue

    silkentab Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There needs to be some form of written exam before people are allowed to be parents.

    6
    6points
    reply
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    #6

    Warms

    Parent discovers 4 year old has tiny white worms causing pain

    stylesology Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Baby Thieving Spirits

    Post questions pregnancy symptoms with no visible fetus on ultrasound and wonders about spirit

    NIPT_TA Report

    7points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the kid got wise early and ran away from home.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #8

    Poor Little Guy

    Parent struggling to find lasting gift for active one-year-old baby

    silkentab Report

    6points
    POST
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    #9

    This Lady Would Rather Have Her Daughter Die Than To Receive Vaccinated Blood

    Parent urgently requests unvaccinated blood donor for daughter in hospital

    Spirited_Home_8110 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #10

    Mom Comes From A Family Of Neurosurgeons. Worried Why 8 Month Old Isn’t Talking

    Parent worries about baby not speaking first words compared to older sibling

    sxullqueenxris Report

    6points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your blabbermouth daughter won't let the poor kid get a word in edgewise.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Sick Baby? That Fine! Fever? That’s Fine! Vaccines? Hell No

    Parent worried about baby illness and vaccine decisions

    jademeaw Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No vaccinations? Well there is good news and bad news, the good news is that your child probably will not be sick for long....

    7
    7points
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    #12

    Not The Dyes!

    Parent concerned about number dye in daughter's orthodontic ligature bands

    ADinosaurNamedBex Report

    5points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take up crocheting, gardening, pickleball, ...anything!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #13

    Her Husband Doesn’t Believe In The Ducking Hospital

    Mother seeks homeopathic remedy after toddler ingests nicotine and vomits

    indifferentsnowball Report

    5points
    POST
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    #14

    Dr Said The Baby Has An Ear Infection But No Symptoms

    Parent shares child's prolonged fever and ear infection symptoms asking for medical advice

    BlaqueBarbie Report

    5points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FTM? What does being female-to-male have to do with it?

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #15

    This Is Actually Infuriating. That Poor Child

    Anonymous post about IVF mix-up and wanting to rehome child

    OmittingKibbles Report

    5points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arrange an adaption. The people at the agency will be quick to conclude that you are unfit to be this child's parents.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Who Needs Medication When You Have Nicotine Patches?

    Parents post about managing autism with medication patches and dosage adjustments for a son with autism

    refrained Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... Nicotine a*******n for the win?

    5
    5points
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    #17

    Theres A Lot Going On Here

    Parent processing birth trauma and hospital care experience

    monochromeminded Report

    4points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Preeclampsia is not caused by the baby s******g in you.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #18

    Rifht?

    Post questioning pregnancy risk from pull out method by a parent

    reallovesurvives Report

    4points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As the doctors say, "What do you call people who practice the withdrawal method? Parents".

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #19

    I Have No Words

    Parent discusses garlic remedy for hemorrhoids and colds in viral parenting post

    RsrsrsBR89 Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never in my life received medical advice to put something up my b**t. No bananas, no cucumbers, no garlic. But hey, I don't kink shame.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #20

    On A Conversation About An Unvaccinated Child Who Died Of Influenza

    Online discussion about using herbs and spices versus medicine for baby health

    Existing-Face-6322 Report

    4points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This ain't Resident Evil ma'am - A green, blue and red herb mix will not cure sicknesses

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #21

    Public Group That Came On My Feed

    Text expressing disbelief over grandson being vaccinated and emotional response

    Downtown-Asparagus-9 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #22

    From An Antivax Mom Group That Can't Decide If They Should Fear Germs Or Not (Or If They Exist 🤷‍♀️)

    Post about frustration with parents taking a sick child with the flu around others

    AutumnAkasha Report

    4points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only we had science, doctors, research, medicine, vaccines ...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    I Don't Need To Listen To My Ob, I'm A Mom!*

    Pregnancy advice about declining medical interventions from OB online

    MoreOriginal2102 Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's no law in the world preventing you from being stupid.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #24

    Yes, Please Send Your Child To Daycare Without A Flu Shot

    Parents debating where kids can get free flu shots for daycare requirements

    goldfishdontbounce Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then the daycare will say No Thank You and then you gtfo.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #25

    Safe Sleep Is A Chocking Hazard

    Parent prefers baby sleeping position over hospital guidelines despite concerns

    HagridsTreacleTart Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    Always A Hot Topic…

    Question about intimacy with partner while co-sleeping with kids

    Helpful-Piglet7707 Report

    4points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I actually sympathise with. I think there is no possible way this could harm such a young child (unless both partners are REALLY satisfied and wake them up), but the parents seem to have the kid's welfare above their own preferences. Just try to be quiet?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #27

    I Wish My Husband Would Sa Me 😔 No

    Post about pregnancy conflict and parenting stress in marriage

    No-Strawberry-5804 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need a divorce and away from the ignorant pos who does not understand consent.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #28

    Interstitial Pregnancy But Pro-Life

    Parent sharing experience with interstitial pregnancy and seeking support

    Born_Series7691 Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states "A tubal ectopic pregnancy will never be viable." and "An ectopic pregnancy in any location is life threatening." So yeah, no, the placenta will never be "created in the correct area" for an interstitial (ectopic) pregnancy, plus OP is risking her own life by refusing surgical intervention.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #29

    You Must Be Joking Me Bro 😳

    User asks for pediatric chiropractor recommendations for 3 month old reflux

    tbugsbabe Report

    3points
    POST
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    #30

    What A Strange Flex To Share On The Internet. Better Off Buying 3 Stocks Of Nvidia

    Parent shares photo of child with gingerbread house and mentions gold bracelet gift

    DramaLlamaTea Report

    3points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least you have a flash of insight. Yes, I'm glad you love your daughter, but she's not even 3. She is happy that you got her something and that it came from you, not that it was valuable. Buy her a gold bracelet at 13/23 as a special gift, and she'll actually appreciate it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Because Endangering Your Own Kids Is Not Enough

    Parent seeks advice on adoption while being anti-vaccine family

    Essiejjj Report

    3points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm torn. They're not fit to adopt, but I certainly don't want them to reproduce.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    The Fact People Think Like This Is Mind Blowing

    Request for advice on parasite cleanse for 7 year old with symptoms

    Dingo-thatate-urbaby Report

    3points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My MIL thinks gluten is the cause of all her problems and no she doesn't have celiac.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #33

    Op Most Likely Has Hellp, Still Denying The Emergency C-Section Bcs "What's A Few More Hours?" With Rising Liver Enzymes

    Mom resisting emergency C-section and sharing childbirth update online

    Nova-star561519 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    Not Worried About Clotting Because It’s Perfect After Day 8

    Parents discussing son circumcision refusal and vitamin k shot decision online

    SceneSmall Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So.... Does not want a procedure that they feel is not right for the child, but is okay with circumcision?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #35

    It's A Show For Preschoolers

    Father bans sons from watching PJ Masks due to scientific inaccuracy debate

    silkentab Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    When You’re Too Out There For Even Your “Crunchy” Pediatrician

    Parent asks about MTHFR testing for self and children online

    Gloomy_Tie_1997 Report

    3points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I presume "MTHFR" doesn't mean what it looks like?!!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #37

    Sounds Like A Great Idea!

    Parent shares homeschooling decision and seeks advice on homeschool programs

    they-r-prescription Report

    3points
    POST
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    #38

    Dad Left Baby On A Changing Table In A Public Restroom

    Parent warns about leaving babies unattended at changing tables in public places

    PairPossible6889 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Biblical Birth Control

    Discussion about open womb practice and its spiritual beliefs in parenting group

    LilOrganicCoconut Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Why?

    Parent describes husband's disruptive behavior with son during VR time

    silkentab Report

    3points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like youre a mom to two kids

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #41

    If Only She’d Put The Honey On Beforeee The Concussion, Dang

    Top contributor advises using honey for healing concussions in children

    justthetumortalking Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My child is now covered in bees...

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #42

    "I'm Having Trouble Finding Some"

    Parent questions need for vitamin k for homeborn four-month-old baby

    binkman7111 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    “Can A Stranger Put My Toddler To Bed? Her Dad Can’t.” (With Comments)

    Parent seeks help to put toddler to sleep while out of town

    OliviaPresteign Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your husband is not fit to be a parent.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    The Same Old Heartbreaking Delusional Story

    Post claiming you do not have to vaccinate your baby

    Existing-Face-6322 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    Just Small Town Shenanigans

    Parent asks for measles party invite to intentionally catch illness

    sauernsweet Report

    3points
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    #46

    It's Not Your Special Day!

    Parent complains about front desk anger over birthday goodies for child classmates

    silkentab Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    I Wish She Was Joking

    Parent describing difficulties and guilt during night one of infant sleep training

    pinkishperson Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    What Could Possibly Go Wrong When You Deny Your Child A Birth Certificate???

    Parent seeking info on getting passport without registering birth certificate

    HagridsTreacleTart Report

    3points
    POST
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    #49

    “I’m A Killer” -Her Newborn, Probably

    Parent watching crime documentaries while newborn sleeps during wake window

    NuisanceFrog Report

    3points
    POST
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    #50

    I’m Not Very Educated So Instead Of Trusting My Doctors I Will Consult Facebook

    Parent overwhelmed and confused about multiple vaccines and doses for 18-month-old child

    GastrointestinalFlab Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    It’s The Smiley Face For Me

    Parent asking about unvaccinated children exposed to chicken pox for pox parties

    Gloomy_Tie_1997 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    There Are No Circumstances Where A Woman Cannot Birth At Home☺️

    Entitled parent claims homebirth dangers in controversial social media post

    Chemical_Finger1403 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #53

    I Truly Thought This Was Going To Be About Acid Rain... Not Whatever This Is

    Parents question safety of eating snow for snow cream in entitled post

    kodamaatnight Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as you don't eat the yellow snow you will be fine.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #54

    "It Says Schools Are Closed Tomorrow. So Does That Mean They're Closed?"

    Parent confusion about Jefferson County school closures in wild parent post

    Over-Ad5104 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Went Looking For Advice And…🫠

    Entitled postpartum mom admits lost s*x drive and seeks advice

    greysondayy Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Stuff Like This Posted On The Daily

    Wildest entitled parents question blaming unvaccinated for measles outbreak in Oregon

    strawberybb Report

    3points
    POST
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    #57

    Mom Groups Are Just Rage Bait Pages

    Request for raw cow's milk due to pregnancy and nutrition needs

    mandysucks123 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #58

    Someone Spoke To Me In A Store! Call The Cops!!!

    Warning about suspicious men approaching in Target store

    jacksonbrowne_thedog Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    If I State That I Know Something That Makes It A Fact, Right?

    Parent questions safety of multiple vaccines and vaccine schedule

    indifferentsnowball Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Alternate Tag: “Raw Milk Is Magic” 🤢

    Request for breastmilk and observations on effects of fresh milk diets

    CreatedInError Report

    3points
    POST
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    #61

    Ah Yes, Chiropractors - The Secret To Happiness

    Concern about 11-month-old baby not crawling and feeling mom guilt

    holvanatuz Report

    3points
    POST
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    #62

    The Cure For Baby Acne! Who Knew!

    Conversation about using pee to treat baby acne and its effectiveness

    Auburnrenport Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Quick Question, What The F*ck

    Question about dolphin birth experiences shared among mothers

    maefae Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Hey Guys Is It Okay If I Physically Ab*se My Child?

    Discussion about face slapping as a form of discipline in parenting

    littledaiquiri Report

    3points
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    #65

    Such A Nice Stepdad

    Parent upset after husband leaves child alone in shopping cart

    silkentab Report

    3points
    POST
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    #66

    School Is Not Designed For Boys

    Comment on boys struggling in school environment and homeschooling benefits

    No-Strawberry-5804 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    I Have A Good One To Share

    Parent sharing experience of not washing kids hair with shampoo

    hangingdenim Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Beware Of Tap Water From The Bathroom!

    Text discussing safety of drinking water from bathroom tap

    Leading-Knowledge712 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #69

    Pardon???

    Question about encouraging toddler boys to pee on grass in garden

    pork_soup Report

    3points
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    #70

    40 Months Or 40 Years?

    Social media post about a mother still being asked to breastfeed at age 40 boy moms topic

    Babyghorl_07 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    In A Crunchy Mom Facebook Group

    Parent measures sick toddler's temperature with touchless thermometer showing high ear temp

    General_Hovercraft_9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Safe Sleep Where?

    Parent shares emotions on baby transitioning to crib with swaddle and blanket in crib

    Advanced_Cheetah_552 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #73

    Coffee Milk. Not A Joke

    Pouring coffee into pink baby bottle near cup on kitchen counter

    No-Strawberry-5804 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #74

    But Yes, Let’s Blame The Pillow

    Parent discusses terrifying twin z pillow incident causing guilt and fear of using it again

    Appropriate-Berry202 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    My Husbands Missing And It’s Makes My Christmas Gift Less Fun…

    Message about husband acting strangely after pregnancy announcement and advice from others

    Anastisa56 Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Why Risk Vaccination When Rabies Is Only 100% Lethal?

    Concern over baby touching d**d bat and rabies exposure

    A-Starlight Report

    2points
    POST
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    #77

    Please Discourage Your Kids From Sharing And Being Generous With Others

    Concern about kids bringing sugary processed foods to school

    Isuester Report

    1point
    POST
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