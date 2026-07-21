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After Turning Fans Off With Controversial Behavior, Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Argentina’s World Cup Loss
Lionel Messi in Argentina jersey, looking up with tears in his eyes, after the World Cup loss.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Turning Fans Off With Controversial Behavior, Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Argentina’s World Cup Loss

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Lionel Messi has finally spoken out after Argentina’s heartbreaking World Cup final loss on Sunday, July 19.

His message marked the first time the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner publicly addressed the result, having declined to speak to reporters immediately after the match.

Messi’s emotional post also comes as he remains under fire for attempting to have Spain defender Marc Cucurella sent off during the closing stages of the final, prompting online reactions such as, “My idol making a fool of himself.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Lionel Messi finally broke his silence after Argentina's World Cup final defeat with an emotional message to supporters.
    • The Argentine captain's latest statement came as FIFA launched an investigation into the team's controversial post-match conduct.
    • Messi remains under fire over his clash with Spain defender Marc Cucurella during the final.

    Lionel Messi finally broke his silence on Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak in an emotional statement

    Lionel Messi in his Argentina World Cup jersey with a medal, breaking silence on Argentina's World Cup loss.

    Image credits: Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Following Argentina’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi remained silent for nearly a day.

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    Not only did the Argentine icon decline to speak with reporters after the match, but the entire squad also reportedly skipped FIFA’s mandatory mixed-zone media interviews, walking straight past waiting journalists at MetLife Stadium.

    Finally, on Monday, July 20, the Inter Miami star shared an emotional Instagram statement reflecting on his team’s heartbreaking loss and thanking supporters.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    “The pain is so great, and it’s going to be hard for me to close this wound,” Messi admitted.

    He added, “But I’ll keep all the good stuff too… With the matches we turned leaving everything, and that will remain forever in the memory… with the support of an entire country that together with the work and effort of this group led us to be, once again, among the best in the world.”

    “Today it’s hard to evaluate what we did, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.”

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    A Twitter post about Lionel Messi's controversial behavior after Argentina's World Cup loss.

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    Messi then thanked the millions of Argentine fans who stood behind the squad throughout the tournament, writing, “Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message.”

    The captain also showed respect toward the newly crowned champions, ending his message by congratulating Spain on their historic triumph.

    “I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship.”

    Messi has been facing criticism online following his confrontation with Spain defender Marc Cucurella during the match

    Lionel Messi in his Argentina jersey interacting with an opposing player, showing controversial behavior during the match.

    Image credits: ESPNFC

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    A Twitter comment regarding Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates behavior after the World Cup loss.

    Messi’s emotional message arrived amid ongoing criticism of one of the most talked-about moments of the World Cup final: his attempt to have Spain defender Marc Cucurella sent off in the final moments of the match.

    The incident unfolded after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card, reducing the team to 10 men.

    As tensions escalated, Cucurella briefly approached Messi, and during the exchange, the Spanish defender momentarily covered his mouth with his hand.

    Messi immediately appealed to the referee, gesturing that Cucurella had violated one of FIFA’s newly introduced tournament regulations.

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    The appeal centered on a rule implemented for the 2026 World Cup that allows players to be sent off if they deliberately cover their mouths during a confrontational exchange to conceal discriminatory language.

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    However, after examining the exchange, officials concluded that Marc’s actions did not meet the threshold required for a dismissal.

    Match officials reportedly believed the Spain defender was simply referring to teammate Pau Cubarsí, who had taken a blow to the mouth moments earlier.

    The controversy was further amplified when former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon criticized the Argentine captain during ITV’s live coverage.

    Messi’s latest statement came as FIFA launched an investigation into Argentina’s post-match conduct

    Lionel Messi and Argentina teammates on the field, reflecting on the World Cup loss and controversial behavior.

    Image credits: The White House

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Lionel Messi's controversial behavior and Argentina's World Cup loss.

    Describing the incident, Dixon called Messi’s appeal “ridiculous” before branding the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner “a baby” for attempting to have an opponent dismissed over an innocent exchange.

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    The Cucurella incident was only one of several controversies that overshadowed Argentina’s defeat, with the team’s conduct after the final whistle drawing equally intense scrutiny from football officials.

    According to reports, shortly after Spain secured the title, midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a straight red card for allegedly shoving Eric García and wrestling Gavi to the ground.

    Defender Nahuel Molina also came under scrutiny for an alleged punch directed at Spain captain Rodri during the brawl.

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    Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was reportedly also drawn into the altercation, with FIFA later reviewing his involvement as part of its disciplinary investigation.

    Moreover, during the trophy presentation, many viewers accused Argentina’s players of refusing to acknowledge Spain’s victory.

    While Spain had reportedly offered Argentina a guard of honor before receiving their medals, several Argentine players later appeared to turn their backs as the newly crowned champions prepared to lift the World Cup trophy.

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    Adding to the criticism, Argentina’s entire squad also skipped FIFA’s mandatory mixed-zone media interviews following the defeat.

    The Argentine captain congratulated World Cup winners Spain but stayed silent on his own international future

    Lionel Messi embraces an opposing player after Argentina's World Cup loss.

    Image credits: Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Under tournament regulations, teams are expected to make players available to the press after matches, with breaches potentially resulting in disciplinary action or financial penalties.

    As a result, FIFA has reportedly opened a formal disciplinary investigation into multiple aspects of Argentina’s conduct during and after the final.

    Among the issues under review are the post-match altercation, the alleged actions of individual players and coaching staff, the team’s behavior during the trophy ceremony, and the reported breach of FIFA’s media obligations.

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    While many fans had hoped Messi would use his recent Instagram post to clarify his international future, the 39-year-old made no mention of retirement or whether the 2026 World Cup final marked his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

    Head coach Lionel Scaloni also declined to offer any definitive answers after the match, insisting that the decision rests entirely with Messi.

    Speaking during his post-match press conference, Scaloni suggested that the captain should be given all the time he needs before making such an important decision.

    For now, Messi is expected to take a complete break from football and reportedly miss upcoming commitments with Inter Miami as he recovers from the emotional toll of Argentina’s World Cup loss.

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    “Cheating and foul play must never win. Nothing to be proud of…” one critic wrote online

    Screenshot of a tweet about Spain's performance and Lionel Messi's controversial behavior.

    Screenshot of a tweet regarding Lionel Messi's retirement message and Argentina's World Cup loss.

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    Screenshot of a tweet acknowledging the better team won and expressing continued support for Lionel Messi after the World Cup loss.

    Arafat Kato Luiz comment on Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup loss, acknowledging his honesty.

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    Omole da Rocha comment on Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup loss, stating the team was outplayed.

    XcalaberX comment on Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup loss, calling Messi a legend and wishing for better teammates.

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    CR11 fan account comment alleging FIFA's help in turning matches around for Lionel Messi and Argentina in World Cup.

    Luminitza comment on Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup loss, stating Messi and the goalie gave their all.

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    A screenshot shows a tweet about Lionel Messi admitting better team in Argentina's World Cup loss.

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    A screenshot shows a tweet about a man who wouldn't admit Spain was better, relating to Lionel Messi.

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    Amita Kumari

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