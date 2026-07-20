“My Idol Making A Fool Of Himself”: Fans Turn On Lionel Messi Over “Shameful” Move During World Cup Final

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Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, but one controversial moment involving Lionel Messi quickly overshadowed the dramatic finale.

The Argentine captain came under heavy criticism after urging referee Slavko Vinčić to send off Spain defender Marc Cucurella during the closing stages of the match.

Highlights Lionel Messi's attempt to exploit a new FIFA rule during the World Cup final sparked fierce backlash online.

Fans and football legends alike accused the Argentina captain of poor sportsmanship after the controversial moment.

Spain ultimately lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy after officials rejected Messi's appeal.

The incident prompted many to accuse the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner of attempting to exploit one of FIFA’s newest tournament rules rather than letting the game play out.

One disappointed viewer wrote, “My idol making a fool of himself.”

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi sought to have Spain defender Marc Cucurella sent off during the World Cup final

Image credits: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

The incident unfolded moments after Argentina’s hopes suffered a major setback when Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

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As tensions rose, Spain defender Marc Cucurella briefly approached Messi while discussing the previous challenge.

During the exchange, Cucurella momentarily covered his mouth with his hand while speaking.

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Messi immediately appealed to Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić, gesturing that the defender had violated one of the tournament’s newly introduced regulations.

The referee was informed of the incident, while VAR also reviewed the footage.

The appeal centered around a new FIFA rule introduced for the 2026 World Cup that allows players to receive a red card if they deliberately cover their mouths during a confrontational exchange to conceal discriminatory remarks.

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Disappointed fans slammed Messi’s appeal as “desperation” and poor sportsmanship

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The measure was implemented following recent concerns over players hiding offensive language from television cameras and lip readers.

However, after reviewing the footage, officials determined that Cucurella’s actions did not meet the threshold required for a dismissal.

Officials reportedly concluded that the interaction was not sufficiently confrontational and that the Spanish defender was likely referring to teammate Pau Cubarsí having taken a blow to the mouth moments earlier.

Cucurella se rasca y Messi pide que lo expulsen por taparse la boca…

Jajajaja es un chiste con patas negras. pic.twitter.com/YSiDmQxykX — 🇯🇲 T-yes 🐺 (@t_yes) July 19, 2026

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Messi’s unsuccessful appeal quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the final, with several high-profile football figures openly criticizing the Argentine captain’s actions.

Commentating on ITV, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon described the incident as “ridiculous” before branding Messi “a baby” for attempting to have an opponent dismissed over the brief exchange.

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Dixon said, “The game is gone if you’re getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off.”

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“You shouldn’t be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that, it’s ridiculous.”

Former England captain Wayne Rooney also questioned Messi’s actions during BBC coverage, calling the appeal “desperation.”

The controversy centered on a new World Cup rule that can result in a straight red card

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“It’s sad to see Lionel Messi doing that,” Rooney said, adding that players should be setting an example of good sportsmanship.

The controversy quickly sparked a heated debate among fans, with many criticizing Messi for attempting to use the newly introduced regulation to Argentina’s advantage.

“Seriously, what an absolute rat move by Messi,” one netizen fumed.

Enzo Fernandez gets a red card at 92 minuted has been sent off against Spain!

Enzo Fernandez Foul and Red Card#ESPARG#WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/AknNT7EGKh — Sportsbook (@nfsmayank) July 19, 2026

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Another commented, “That was classless from Messi… You just wanted things to be in your favor.”

A third fan added, “Messi tried every trick in the cheat book to win and still failed. Pack your dragonball bag and go back home.”

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Others argued that there was little justification for the appeal.

Messi’s appeal for a red card backfired as Spain went on to lift the 2026 World Cup trophy

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“Absolutely nothing in it, and I am not a fan of Cucurella, but this was so pathetic from Messi who was basically a spectator in the game,” one viewer wrote.

Others joked, “Cucurella scratches himself and Messi demands he be sent off for covering his mouth… Hahahaha, it’s a joke.”

“That rule was invented so that people wouldn’t disrespect each other and all that, but these folks just use it to take advantage, surely Cucurella didn’t even say anything bad to him,” another commenter remarked.

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Although the controversy dominated the post-match discussion, Spain ultimately celebrated a historic 1-0 victory after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, securing the country’s second FIFA World Cup title.

It marked Spain’s first men’s World Cup triumph since 2010, when Andrés Iniesta’s extra-time strike secured a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

“Pathetic, so pathetic all that talent is totally ruined by these pathetic moves and behavior just to win…” one critic wrote

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