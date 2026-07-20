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“My Idol Making A Fool Of Himself”: Fans Turn On Lionel Messi Over “Shameful” Move During World Cup Final
Lionel Messi, in an Argentina jersey, waves to fans. Messi's move during the World Cup Final caused a stir.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“My Idol Making A Fool Of Himself”: Fans Turn On Lionel Messi Over “Shameful” Move During World Cup Final

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, but one controversial moment involving Lionel Messi quickly overshadowed the dramatic finale.

The Argentine captain came under heavy criticism after urging referee Slavko Vinčić to send off Spain defender Marc Cucurella during the closing stages of the match.

Highlights
  • Lionel Messi's attempt to exploit a new FIFA rule during the World Cup final sparked fierce backlash online.
  • Fans and football legends alike accused the Argentina captain of poor sportsmanship after the controversial moment.
  • Spain ultimately lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy after officials rejected Messi's appeal.

The incident prompted many to accuse the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner of attempting to exploit one of FIFA’s newest tournament rules rather than letting the game play out.

One disappointed viewer wrote, “My idol making a fool of himself.”

RELATED:

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi sought to have Spain defender Marc Cucurella sent off during the World Cup final

    Lionel Messi in an intense World Cup Final match, surrounded by two opposing players.

    Image credits: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

    The incident unfolded moments after Argentina’s hopes suffered a major setback when Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

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    As tensions rose, Spain defender Marc Cucurella briefly approached Messi while discussing the previous challenge.

    During the exchange, Cucurella momentarily covered his mouth with his hand while speaking.

    Lionel Messi facing an opponent during the World Cup Final, with a scoreboard in the background.

    Image credits: ESPNFC

    A fan's tweet about their idol making a fool of himself during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: chochomares

    Messi immediately appealed to Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić, gesturing that the defender had violated one of the tournament’s newly introduced regulations.

    The referee was informed of the incident, while VAR also reviewed the footage.

    The appeal centered around a new FIFA rule introduced for the 2026 World Cup that allows players to receive a red card if they deliberately cover their mouths during a confrontational exchange to conceal discriminatory remarks.

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    Disappointed fans slammed Messi’s appeal as “desperation” and poor sportsmanship

    Lionel Messi sitting on the field, covering his face in disappointment during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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    A fan's tweet about Lionel Messi's play during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: dapppunk

    The measure was implemented following recent concerns over players hiding offensive language from television cameras and lip readers.

    However, after reviewing the footage, officials determined that Cucurella’s actions did not meet the threshold required for a dismissal.

    Officials reportedly concluded that the interaction was not sufficiently confrontational and that the Spanish defender was likely referring to teammate Pau Cubarsí having taken a blow to the mouth moments earlier.

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    Messi’s unsuccessful appeal quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the final, with several high-profile football figures openly criticizing the Argentine captain’s actions.

    Commentating on ITV, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon described the incident as “ridiculous” before branding Messi “a baby” for attempting to have an opponent dismissed over the brief exchange.

    Lionel Messi in a pink dress and crown, labeled FIFA Princess, sparking fan reaction to his move during World Cup Final.

    Image credits: USA250PW

    Dixon said, “The game is gone if you’re getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off.”

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    “You shouldn’t be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that, it’s ridiculous.”

    Former England captain Wayne Rooney also questioned Messi’s actions during BBC coverage, calling the appeal “desperation.”

    The controversy centered on a new World Cup rule that can result in a straight red card

    Cartoon of Lionel Messi recoiling from a player making a kissing gesture, illustrating fan opinions on Messi's move.

    Image credits: PitiDuong

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    “It’s sad to see Lionel Messi doing that,” Rooney said, adding that players should be setting an example of good sportsmanship.

    The controversy quickly sparked a heated debate among fans, with many criticizing Messi for attempting to use the newly introduced regulation to Argentina’s advantage.

    “Seriously, what an absolute rat move by Messi,” one netizen fumed.

    Tweet by Kram Stone criticizing Lionel Messi's 'rat move' during World Cup Final, reflecting fan backlash.

    Image credits: cyningofcent

    Another commented, “That was classless from Messi… You just wanted things to be in your favor.”

    A third fan added, “Messi tried every trick in the cheat book to win and still failed. Pack your dragonball bag and go back home.”

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    Others argued that there was little justification for the appeal.

    Messi’s appeal for a red card backfired as Spain went on to lift the 2026 World Cup trophy

    Spanish players celebrating their World Cup Final victory, holding the trophy, contrasting with Messi's controversial move.

    Image credits: Carl Recine/Getty Images

    “Absolutely nothing in it, and I am not a fan of Cucurella, but this was so pathetic from Messi who was basically a spectator in the game,” one viewer wrote.

    Others joked, “Cucurella scratches himself and Messi demands he be sent off for covering his mouth… Hahahaha, it’s a joke.”

    “That rule was invented so that people wouldn’t disrespect each other and all that, but these folks just use it to take advantage, surely Cucurella didn’t even say anything bad to him,” another commenter remarked.

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    Although the controversy dominated the post-match discussion, Spain ultimately celebrated a historic 1-0 victory after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, securing the country’s second FIFA World Cup title.

    It marked Spain’s first men’s World Cup triumph since 2010, when Andrés Iniesta’s extra-time strike secured a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

    “Pathetic, so pathetic all that talent is totally ruined by these pathetic moves and behavior just to win…” one critic wrote

    Tweet by Elina Sharp calling Lionel Messi a 'fraud', showing fan turning on Messi after his move during World Cup Final.

    Image credits: Elina_Sharp76

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    Fans turn on Lionel Messi for a shameful move during the World Cup Final, calling it a disgusting act.

    Image credits: shogolomo

    Fans turn on Lionel Messi for a shameful move during the World Cup Final, saying it exposed him.

    Image credits: Felixity19

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    Fans turn on Lionel Messi for a shameful move during the World Cup Final, criticizing his behavior.

    Image credits: Bodhizattva68

    Fans turn on Lionel Messi for a shameful move during the World Cup Final, noting a tough look.

    Image credits: GVGC1970

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    Fans turn on Lionel Messi for a shameful move during the World Cup Final, calling his behavior pathetic.

    Image credits: peaceforall55

    Tweet by Nathan McLean calling Lionel Messi a little cry-baby for a perceived shameful move during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: nmclean77

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    Tweet by Natalia defending Lionel Messi's actions, suggesting no shame in covering his mouth during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: Natalia77065471

    Tweet by Janice Tirpanci expressing disappointment in Lionel Messi's perceived shameful move during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: Jetworld

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    Tweet by Ferny B speculating about fan reaction if Ronaldo made a shameful move like Lionel Messi during the World Cup Final.

    Image credits: ElGato81318292

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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