109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer
Is it a glitch in the matrix? Are our eyes just deceiving us? Or is it a purposefully ridiculously-aligned picture to make us as confused as possible? When we’re talking about confusing pictures and optical illusions, the infamous, confusing blue-and-black/white-and-gold dress from 2015 probably comes to mind for many.
Although that is the one that nobody could escape back in the 2010s, the Internet is full of similar mind-bending and confusing photographs. Bored Panda has scoured online spaces to find the most fascinating and hilarious pictures where something just doesn’t feel right. But don’t worry, Pandas, just take a look a second or a third time, and everything should clear up. Hopefully.
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The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt
Resting On A Motorbike
The Railing On This Bridge
Cats On Stairs
Terrestrial Space Walk
This Is A Single Photo
Took Me A Solid Sec
The Lady And Her Little Man
Which Way Is The Horse Facing?
Cryptid Spotted!
Standing On The Wall
This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures
Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing
Showing Off My? Ring
Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo
Applesauce Jar Portal
Lend Me A Hand! Er...foot
Cat Is Taking A Selfie 🤳🏻
Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn
Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason
Headstand
This Falcon Taking A Picture Of Us
Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow
A Man With 2 Bodies
Look Who's Pregnant
The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching
Another Train Station
My Favorite Milk Glass
Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground
This Took Me Too Long To Comprehend…
This Cow May *appear* Far Away, But In Reality, It’s Just Very Small
She Has Very Rotatable Legs
I Have This Weird Creature In My Class
What’s Going On In This Photo?
This one was fun. I originally saw the picture as it actually is (just a sitting puppy), then a few seconds later my brain randomly switched it to the standing puppy. You shall not pass!
A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend's Wedding
Right out of a Skibidi video. Which is a reference I wish I did not know XD