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Is it a glitch in the matrix? Are our eyes just deceiving us? Or is it a purposefully ridiculously-aligned picture to make us as confused as possible? When we’re talking about confusing pictures and optical illusions, the infamous, confusing blue-and-black/white-and-gold dress from 2015 probably comes to mind for many.

Although that is the one that nobody could escape back in the 2010s, the Internet is full of similar mind-bending and confusing photographs. Bored Panda has scoured online spaces to find the most fascinating and hilarious pictures where something just doesn’t feel right. But don’t worry, Pandas, just take a look a second or a third time, and everything should clear up. Hopefully.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt

A long, empty hallway with doors lining both sides, a photo that completely confused people.

Substratas Report

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Edo Sayle
Edo Sayle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The floor is flat- the black stripes give the illusion of vertical edges.

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    #2

    Resting On A Motorbike

    A man appears to have a helmet for a head, sitting on a scooter, a confusing photo that makes people look closer.

    nano_705 Report

    9points
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    #3

    The Railing On This Bridge

    A wooden walkway over a serene body of water, a photo that confused people until they looked closer.

    PornOyster Report

    9points
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    #4

    Cats On Stairs

    A confusing photo of two cats on a wooden staircase, with one cat at the bottom and another appearing far up.

    Emotional-Bag1398 Report

    8points
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    #5

    Terrestrial Space Walk

    A photo that confused people: a pipe entrance appearing as a circular reflection in a dark tunnel.

    Dystopia-The-End Report

    8points
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    #6

    This Is A Single Photo

    A split image of a subway: one side shows a dark tunnel with tracks, the other a brightly lit, modern station platform, creating a confusing contrast.

    YoggieD Report

    8points
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    #7

    Took Me A Solid Sec

    A confusing photo of a car door appearing to hold a spare tire inside, creating a strange and surprising visual.

    shiroTpoison16 Report

    7points
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    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brain can't figure this one out

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    #8

    The Lady And Her Little Man

    A confusing photo of two people on a single bicycle, appearing as one rider, while a crowd watches.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #9

    Which Way Is The Horse Facing?

    A large, white wire-frame horse statue on a trailer behind a red truck, a confusing photo on the road.

    theGirlfromthatThing Report

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    #10

    Cryptid Spotted!

    A confusing photo of a sheep with its head down, surrounded by goats and people.

    Eevee_XoX Report

    6points
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    #11

    Standing On The Wall

    A confusing photo of a person on a running track, seen through a glass window in a fitness center.

    hybridhighway Report

    6points
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    #12

    This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

    A confusing photo of a tall, dark building that appears to defy gravity against a clear blue sky.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

    6points
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    #13

    Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing

    A confusing photo showing an optical illusion with a large building seemingly floating, appearing to be further than it is.

    Hak-er Report

    6points
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    #14

    My Awesome Hand

    A human hand with oddly splayed fingers in front of a keyboard, a photo that confused people until they looked closer.

    RaspberryJamSir Report

    6points
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    #15

    Showing Off My? Ring

    A joyful couple with the woman extending her hand to show a ring, a photo that confused people until they looked closer.

    machinerypeat Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo

    A cat with unusually spiky fur appears to have a confused body shape as it stretches on a bed.

    Compote_Jazzlike Report

    6points
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    #17

    Applesauce Jar Portal

    A photograph of swirling orange and red clouds that resemble a confused, fiery, apocalyptic scene.

    zciwotjowe Report

    6points
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    #18

    Lend Me A Hand! Er...foot

    A woman sits on a red chair, seemingly without a lower body, a confusing photo that makes people look closer.

    InvestmentDirect6699 Report

    6points
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    #19

    Cat Is Taking A Selfie 🤳🏻

    A cat appears to be taking a selfie, holding a green phone, a photo that completely confused people.

    Opening_Bit_8386 Report

    6points
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    #20

    Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn

    A young girl in a long dress and boots, with her arm outstretched, creates a confusing visual trick.

    shellybean23 Report

    6points
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    #21

    Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

    A woman smiling in a green car, her reflection in the window appears to have very long, confusing arms.

    EasternKanyeWest Report

    6points
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    #22

    Headstand

    A zebra grazing in a field, viewed from directly above, creating a confusing photo.

    ob520 Report

    6points
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    #23

    This Falcon Taking A Picture Of Us

    A bird looking into a window, reflecting a person holding a phone, a completely confused photo.

    Newmaker_Sei_Zen Report

    6points
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    #24

    Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow

    A white cat sits on a purple chair with a confusing cat-shaped shadow behind it, making it look like two cats.

    SuddieBuddie Report

    6points
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    #25

    A Man With 2 Bodies

    A woman in a tiger-print dress leans over a man in an office chair, a confusing photo that makes her look very tall.

    itsrockysingh Report

    6points
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    #26

    Look Who's Pregnant

    A pregnant person holding an ultrasound photo, an image that confused people due to its unique perspective.

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 Report

    6points
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    #27

    The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching

    A large building reflection on a window, a confusing photo that makes people look closer at the sky and city.

    Dr_Zeraox Report

    6points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats some star wars type s**t if I ever seen it

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    #28

    Another Train Station

    An indoor/outdoor perspective split down the middle, a confusing photo that requires people to look closer.

    Roverprimus Report

    6points
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    #29

    My Favorite Milk Glass

    A confusing photo of a glass of milk on a dark patterned table, until looking closer at the reflection.

    Infinite_Factor_6269 Report

    6points
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    #30

    Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground

    A confusing photo of a figure skater performing a dynamic move, appearing to float mid-air on the ice, until looking closer.

    Dry_Roll_2009 Report

    6points
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    #31

    This Took Me Too Long To Comprehend…

    A black dog with wide yellow eyes and bared teeth, an image that confused people until a closer look.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #32

    This Cow May *appear* Far Away, But In Reality, It’s Just Very Small

    A black and white cow standing atop a wooden post in a green field, a completely confusing photo.

    CinderX5 Report

    6points
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    #33

    She Has Very Rotatable Legs

    A woman in a pink skirt and white shirt standing next to a golden structure, a completely confusing photo.

    kris_2111 Report

    6points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hair is in front of her face.

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    #34

    I Have This Weird Creature In My Class

    A student in a classroom from behind, an optical illusion that confuses people until they look closer.

    immanuellalala Report

    5points
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    #35

    What’s Going On In This Photo?

    A small dog sits by a baby gate, an image that confused people until a closer look.

    This one was fun. I originally saw the picture as it actually is (just a sitting puppy), then a few seconds later my brain randomly switched it to the standing puppy. You shall not pass!

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    5points
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    #36

    A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend's Wedding

    A person with a large stage light obscuring their head, an image that completely confused people until they looked closer.

    tobbigray Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right out of a Skibidi video. Which is a reference I wish I did not know XD

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    #37

    A Park In Paris

    A grass globe with white grid lines, a confusing photo that makes you look a little closer to understand.

    jimx29 Report

    5points
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    #38

    Dalmatian Blends In With The Background

    A dalmatian puppy blends seamlessly with the rocky background, confusing people at first glance.

    DMONEYDelano Report

    5points
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    #39

    A Close Look At A Saw Blade?

    Triangular water gates with water spilling over, confusing people with their unusual design.

    Wildcatb Report

    5points
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    #40

    Where Do The Stairs Go?

    A confusing photo of a small kitchen with a staircase built directly above the countertop, creating an odd layout.

    THE_NAMELESS125 Report

    4points
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    #41

    I Got So Confused Seeing This Without Glasses On

    A black cat draped over a woman's shoulder, creating a confused visual of the cat's elongated body.

    GapSweet3100 Report

    4points
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    #42

    The White Lines Are Camels And The Black Are Their Shadows

    A wide shot of a desert shows many camel shadows, confusing people into thinking they are actual camels.

    Coasterglitch Report

    4points
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    #43

    My Daughter, Where's The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?

    A confusing photo of a small child seemingly sunken into the ground, holding a blue toy.

    MK24ever Report

    4points
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    #44

    I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World

    A confusing photo of a person holding a small dog up to their face, making it appear like a beard.

    lisapmg Report

    4points
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    #45

    Horned Cat

    A confusing photo of a calico cat sitting in front of a pillow with deer antlers, making the cat look like it has antlers.

    buh2001j Report

    4points
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    #46

    Nice Legs

    A bartender with unusually long, bare legs, completely confusing people until they look a little closer.

    Boardindundee Report

    4points
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    #47

    These Guys Are Not Holding Hands

    A group of people standing next to red poppy memorials under a tree, a confused perspective photo.

    Trohk Report

    4points
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    #48

    When The Camouflage Matches The Surroundings Just Right

    A person in camouflage taking a photo in a forest, the camouflage makes this a confusing photo.

    dread3ddie Report

    4points
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    #49

    Tree Makes It Look Like The Guy Has An Afro

    A large bush appearing to be a tree behind a man's head, a confusing photo that makes people look closer.

    Speeider Report

    4points
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    #50

    Shy Chair Leg

    An office chair with two wheels on a striped rug, creating a confusing visual illusion that it has only two legs.

    SCH1Z01D Report

    4points
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    #51

    The Shadows Make This Car Look Like Its Floating

    A dark grey SUV appears to be floating above the ground in a parking lot, a visually confusing photo.

    scarronline Report

    4points
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    #52

    Terrifying Teeth

    A confusing photo of a person holding a greyhound, making it look like the dog has an elongated head.

    woweewow Report

    4points
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    #53

    It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass

    Two arched reflective surfaces appear as open doors to another dimension, completely confusing people.

    Kelly240361 Report

    4points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's defo a photo from inside, looking out, reflecting the opposite side of the building.

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    #54

    Giant Hotdog Finger

    A pink smoothie in a bottle next to raspberries and nuts, its shape confusingly resembling a finger.

    JZEve Report

    4points
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    #55

    You Have To Zoom In To See The Netting

    A confusing photo of a bird seemingly floating in the sky, perched on an invisible power line, until looking closer.

    icleanjaxfl Report

    4points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't see it. Quality must've dropped.

    0
    0points
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    #56

    Truck With Two Cabs

    A confusing photo of two trucks parked nose-to-nose, creating an illusion of one giant truck, until looking closer.

    No-University-1968 Report

    4points
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    #57

    Fell Asleep With The Remote

    A dog's head on a person's body, sitting on a leather couch, creating a confusing photo.

    mabgx230 Report

    4points
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    #58

    Supersized Good Boi

    A woman and two dogs on a snowy mountain with water and hills in the background, a completely confusing photo.

    True-Source Report

    4points
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    #59

    I Saw This Posted On Twitter

    A slice of cheesecake floating in the ocean, a confusing photo of dessert and water.

    ramen_robbie Report

    4points
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    #60

    Photo Of A Mosquito Flying In Front Of The Lens Looks Like A Giant In The Mist

    A giant mosquito-like creature flying over people in a foggy, confusing photo that tricks the eye.

    Additional_Berry_977 Report

    4points
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    #61

    Skaterina ?

    A woman standing with arms raised on a graffiti-covered skate park ramp, a photo that confused people until they looked closer.

    veg_sezwaan_mumus Report

    3points
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    #62

    Where Is He?

    A man takes a selfie in a mirror, creating a confused perspective of a person peering out of a small shed.

    Extension_Future2942 Report

    3points
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    #63

    At First I Thought The Tree Was Looking At Me

    A tree with a dark, hollowed-out section that looks like an eye, creating a confused optical illusion.

    InFlames235 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Mangled Leg Actually A Yam

    A large sweet potato with a protrusion resembling a leg, a photo that confused people until looked closer.

    herzel3id Report

    3points
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    #65

    21st Centaury Problems

    Two smiling women pose, with a black dog creating a confusing optical illusion of a person's body.

    veg_sezwaan_mumus Report

    3points
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    #66

    What In The World!

    A confusing photo of a person holding a baby, appearing to have the baby's head as their own.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #67

    Long Cat

    A confusing photo of an orange cat lounging on a windowsill, with part of its body hidden by curtains.

    Promise-Due Report

    3points
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    #68

    Levitating Brownie

    A chocolate brownie with an Oreo cookie inside, a photo that confused people until they looked closer.

    bushie5 Report

    3points
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    #69

    The Cows Are Long In France

    A cow appearing to pass through a concrete pillar, a photo that confuses people.

    stealinggreen Report

    3points
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    #70

    Great Legs…

    A woman in a white skirt stands with her back to the camera, creating a visual trick that confused people.

    bucket_of_frogs Report

    3points
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    #71

    Floating Bin

    A black trash bin seemingly floats in the air, completely confusing people until a closer look reveals its shadow.

    seyfaro Report

    3points
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    #72

    Mr Sausagehead

    A man with a sausage on his head at a market, creating a completely confusing photo for people.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #73

    The "Lake" Is Actually The Roof Of My Car. Took This Picture During A Recent Road Trip

    A car roof reflecting a cloudy sky, making it look like a body of water with a confusing horizon.

    Nipunski Report

    3points
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    #74

    Still Looking For The Kid’s Head

    A man in a swimming pool with a child on his back, creating a confusing photo that makes people look closer.

    mistressofmayhem02 Report

    3points
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    #75

    Nerfed Cat

    A confusing photo of a cat sitting by a bed, its head blending with a cat-patterned blanket, until looking closer.

    sh0tgunben Report

    3points
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    #76

    The Sphinx, But Dog

    A woman hugging a child from behind, creating a confusing visual effect that makes the boy appear to have long hair.

    SinisterVeteran Report

    3points
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    #77

    A Floating Handrail

    A half-submerged metal fence in a clear lake, reflecting the surrounding mountains and creating a confusing perspective.

    marsupilamoe Report

    3points
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    #78

    This Made My Brain Hurt At First

    A man wears a braided leather necklace, a photo that confused people until a closer look.

    random_user208 Report

    3points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wrist with a bracelet. Hand is in pants pocket XD

    1
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    #79

    Squat/Handstand Or Bridge/Boat?

    Two women perform a yoga pose on a beach, a photo that confused people until a closer look.

    Frank_Jesus Report

    3points
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    #80

    I Think I Need To Update My Graphics Card After Seeing This Tree

    A tree appears cut in half by a path, an image that confused people until a closer look.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    3points
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    #81

    Is There A Word For This Behavior In Pinnipeds? Where They Put Their Snouts Toward The Sky To Enable Sight On Their Backside?

    A seal with large eyes and whiskers, looking directly at the camera in a photo that completely confused people.

    Traditional_Desk2338 Report

    3points
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    #82

    It's Ok, Nobody Was Injured

    A utility pole seemingly piercing a car's windshield, an optical illusion in a photo that confused people.

    Mungo_Clump Report

    3points
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    #83

    Fire, But Not Building

    Meat grilling on a large grate over flames, a confusing photo of food.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    3points
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    #84

    Bert

    A person with a child on their shoulders, appearing to have a small head, a completely confusing photo.

    machukahn Report

    3points
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    #85

    You Can't Park Here... Oh, Nevermind

    A white car on top of a snow-covered shelter, a confusing photo that makes people look closer.

    HoneyRush Report

    3points
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    #86

    Supervillain Two-Face?

    A man with a flat cap looking at his phone, a confusing photo until you look a little closer.

    SeaPrince Report

    3points
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    #87

    Thought This Belonged Here “These Espresso Martinis Look Like Bar Stools Sitting On A Wood Floor”

    A row of espresso martinis on a dark wooden bar, a confusing photo until you look a little closer.

    XanPizza Report

    3points
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    #88

    Took Me A Second

    Two women dancing in a confusing pose on a wooden floor at a party, a photo that confuses people.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    3points
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    #89

    The Most Friendly Tree Ever

    A tree trunk painted white appears to be a person's back, a confusing photo until you look closer.

    LarryCapija26 Report

    3points
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    #90

    Floating Above A Manhole

    A woman stands on a box, appearing to float next to a pink van, a confusing photo upon first glance.

    woonie Report

    3points
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    #91

    The Headless Rider

    A confusing photo of a person seemingly stretched out on a subway bench, looking closer reveals two separate people.

    IveGotStockinOptions Report

    3points
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    #92

    This Mountain Looks Like An Explosion

    A mountain glowing brightly at night, appearing as if on fire, an optical illusion that completely confused people.

    MrCheapCheap Report

    3points
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    #93

    Day 14 Of Quarantine And I Can’t Take It Anymore. I’m Gonna Jump

    A confusing photo showing feet in socks on a wooden floor, looking closer at the reflection in a mirror.

    StiffYogurt Report

    3points
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    #94

    Holding That Ice Cream

    A confusing photo of a young man with what appears to be a very long neck, until looking closer at the background.

    Marascaaa2 Report

    3points
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    #95

    Thanks, I Hate Beards

    A meme displaying four confusing photos of men with beards, seen from below, appearing as strange hair-like growths.

    galaxykinks Report

    3points
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    #96

    Very Confusing

    A baby in a pink sweater with a hand covering its face, a confused photo at first glance.

    14thCenturyHood Report

    3points
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    #97

    Rich Mccor (Paperboyo) Uses Confusing Perspective To Create Artistic Effects Like These

    A hand holding a paper cutout of a man, making him appear to stand on a bridge in a confusing photo.

    Ashish_ank Report

    3points
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    #98

    My Daughter Fell In The Snow

    A snow angel looking like a person buried in the snow, a confusing photo of an imprint.

    aper4c Report

    3points
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    #99

    Confusing Perspective At First Glance

    A father and two children by a lake, the little girl's legs are confusingly hidden behind a man's shoes.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    3points
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    #100

    Beach-Spective

    A woman lying on a beach with dark clothes creating a shadow, a confusing photo until seen closer.

    wSekii Report

    3points
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    #101

    Not A Sketch

    Snow-covered chain-link fence creates a confusing pattern that needs a closer look to understand.

    greedygarlic69 Report

    3points
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    #102

    A Really Bad Sunburn 🥵

    A person taking a selfie in a mirror with a confusing angle of their reflection.

    Ok-Profit5226 Report

    3points
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    #103

    Goliaths!!!

    Two men standing on a large concrete mixer, an image that completely confused people until they looked closer.

    gentlebrun3ss Report

    3points
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    #104

    This Market On A Cloudy Day

    A supermarket with power lines crisscrossing overhead, an image that completely confused people until they looked closer.

    Chris-the-Big-Bug Report

    3points
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    #105

    A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow

    A campfire burning in the snow at night, an image that completely confused people until they looked closer.

    U235EU Report

    3points
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    #106

    Confusing Perspective

    A man appears to be standing on water, an image that completely confused people until they looked closer.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    3points
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    #107

    Tram

    A narrow building and tram create an optical illusion, confusing people with a unique perspective.

    SniffsBalls Report

    3points
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    #108

    Camera Angles Are Wild…

    Figure skating pair Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea performing, a confusing photo that looks like his legs are hers.

    Ashish_ank Report

    2points
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    #109

    Is The Wall Caving In? Oh NM... Just Snake In Predicament

    A close-up of a brick wall with an optical illusion of a piece of metal, a completely confusing photo.

    pigtails_and_pain Report

    2points
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