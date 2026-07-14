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Your eyes are lying to you. Not occasionally, not under unusual circumstances. Constantly, systematically, and with absolutely no remorse. The human visual system is a magnificent piece of evolutionary engineering that also happens to be embarrassingly easy to fool, and the images in this list prove it over and over again.

Some of them will take a second look. Some will take ten. Some will have you tilting your phone, calling someone over, and then both of you standing there equally stumped, which is somehow worse. Don't fight it. Your brain is doing its best. It's best is simply not going to be enough today.