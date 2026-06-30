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At first glance, Miwa Ito's creations look like they belong in the display case of a bakery or on the counter of a ramen shop. Fluffy pancakes topped with butter, glistening slices of sashimi, steaming bowls of noodles, delicate pastries, and glossy fruit all appear convincingly edible. Only after taking a closer look does the illusion reveal itself: every ingredient, garnish, and drop of sauce is made entirely of glass.

The Osaka-based artist has become known for transforming one of the world's most unforgiving materials into remarkably lifelike food sculptures. Working with molten glass at temperatures exceeding 1,000°C, Ito combines traditional glassblowing techniques with meticulous craftsmanship to recreate the colors, textures, and subtle imperfections that make real food look so appetizing. Her work sits somewhere between fine art, craftsmanship, and optical illusion, leaving viewers questioning what they're actually looking at.

More info: Instagram | miwaito.info