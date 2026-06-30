ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, Miwa Ito's creations look like they belong in the display case of a bakery or on the counter of a ramen shop. Fluffy pancakes topped with butter, glistening slices of sashimi, steaming bowls of noodles, delicate pastries, and glossy fruit all appear convincingly edible. Only after taking a closer look does the illusion reveal itself: every ingredient, garnish, and drop of sauce is made entirely of glass.

The Osaka-based artist has become known for transforming one of the world's most unforgiving materials into remarkably lifelike food sculptures. Working with molten glass at temperatures exceeding 1,000°C, Ito combines traditional glassblowing techniques with meticulous craftsmanship to recreate the colors, textures, and subtle imperfections that make real food look so appetizing. Her work sits somewhere between fine art, craftsmanship, and optical illusion, leaving viewers questioning what they're actually looking at.

More info: Instagram | miwaito.info

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hyper-realistic glass food burger with blue and purple layers, sitting on a rock against a blue background.

miwaito.official Report

10points
POST

Ito's fascination with glass began at an early age, but it wasn't until she enrolled at Kindai University that she discovered glassblowing and decided to pursue it professionally. Since graduating in 2018, she has steadily built a reputation for both functional glassware and sculptural pieces, though it is her astonishingly realistic food that has attracted the widest audience. Today, hundreds of thousands of people follow her work online, where videos of glowing molten glass gradually transforming into seemingly edible creations regularly captivate millions of viewers.

Every sculpture begins with a gather of molten glass at the end of a blowpipe. Working within minutes before the material cools and hardens, Ito stretches, shapes, layers, and colors the glass by hand, carefully building everything from translucent noodles and glossy egg yolks to airy whipped cream, toasted bread, and dripping syrup. Rather than striving for photographic perfection, she recreates the small irregularities that make food feel freshly prepared, giving each piece a surprising sense of realism despite its solid glass construction.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    A close-up of hyper-realistic glass food sushi, an artist's creation that looks good enough to eat on a light blue plate.

    miwaito.official Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    A hyper-realistic glass food parfait with pudding, fruit slices, and a cherry on top in a glass dish.

    miwaito.official Report

    7points
    POST

    Many of these works belong to her ongoing "Itadakimasu" series, named after the Japanese expression traditionally said before a meal as a way of expressing gratitude for the food and everyone involved in bringing it to the table. By recreating familiar dishes in glass, Ito elevates everyday meals into lasting works of art while inviting viewers to appreciate both the beauty of ordinary food and the remarkable possibilities of her chosen medium.
    #4

    Hyper-realistic glass food burger on a blue glass base, created by a Japanese artist.

    miwaito.official Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A vibrant, hyper-realistic glass food fish, an artist's creation, hanging within a clear frame, looking good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Hyper-realistic glass food pudding with a cherry and whipped cream, an artist's creation that looks good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Two pieces of hyper-realistic glass food resembling desserts with strawberries, on a black platter.

    miwaito.official Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Hyper-realistic glass ramen bowl with glass chopsticks, looking good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A green hyper-realistic glass food jelly with a cherry on top, next to a small pink glass.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    #10

    A close-up of a hyper-realistic glass food fish with red and orange hues on a dark background.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Spilled hyper-realistic glass food drink, an artist's creation, on a puzzle, looking good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    Stack of melting scoops of hyper-realistic glass food ice cream, an artist's creation that looks good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hyper-realistic glass fish sculpture with an X mark and a glass knife, looking good enough to eat.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Japanese artist shaping hyper-realistic glass food, a dolphin, with a torch.

    miwaito.official Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Japanese artist's hyper-realistic glass food sculpture of a pug dog on a black background.

    miwaito.official Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, presenting an amazingly realistic glass burger.

    miwaito.official Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, crafting a detailed yellow and brown glass turtle.

    miwaito.official Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, working on a purple glass octopus.

    miwaito.official Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, a dark, detailed glass fish sculpture held by a tool.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #20

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, a warm-toned, melted glass form being shaped.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #21

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, a flip-flop shaped glass sculpture with blue straps.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #22

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, a vibrant purple and pink glass snail sculpture held by tools.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #23

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, shaping a pink glass fish during the process.

    miwaito.official Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, showcasing two colorful glass snails.

    miwaito.official Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    Japanese artist creates hyper-realistic glass food, a ladybug-like glass sculpture with blue and black patterns.

    Report

    1point
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    Follow