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Americans Obsessed With Trendy Snack Food Flying Off Shelves But Experts Warn Of Terrifying Side Effects
A young woman with blonde hair, eyes closed, happily eating a slice of trendy snack food, pizza, with cheese.
Food, Lifestyle

Americans Obsessed With Trendy Snack Food Flying Off Shelves But Experts Warn Of Terrifying Side Effects

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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The protein craze does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Last year, Americans spent a total of $50 billion on protein snacks, a figure that is expected to double by 2032.

This has translated into dozens of new products hitting store shelves, including protein bars, pancake mixes, and smoothie powders.

One snack in particular seems to be gaining popularity among those seeking a more muscular physique. However, experts warn that people are overlooking serious side effects associated with this best-selling product.

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    Highlights
    • As people in the United States increase their protein intake, an expert has warned that one specific source of this key macronutrient is not as healthy as many believe.
    • Elizabeth Dunn pointed to a popular protein snack that has become part of the current protein craze yet carries an increased risk of cancer and diabetes.
    • The award-winning food journalist explained that most people are already consuming the recommended daily amount of protein.

    One popular protein snack is drawing concern from experts over its serious health risks
    Woman enjoying trendy snack food with eyes closed and smiling

    Image credits: KoolShooters/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Protein is one of the three macronutrients, along with carbohydrates and fats. These are the food components we need in large amounts to maintain healthy bodily functions.

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    Proteins are made up of amino acids and play key roles in physiological processes such as immune function, energy metabolism, and muscle mass maintenance.

    We need this macronutrient to produce hair, blood, connective tissue, antibodies, and more.

    Close-up of person holding a trendy snack food bar partially unwrapped

    Image credits: Esra Afşar/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Social media comment mentioning meat stick epidemic

    One of the best-known sources of protein are beef, poultry, and pork, leading many to interpret “get more protein” as “eat more meat.”

    Many people who incorporate more meat into their diets in pursuit of better health fail to recognize that this assumption carries significant health risks, warned award-winning food journalist Elizabeth Dunn, who has written widely about nutrition. 

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    Eating too much meat, especially processed and red meat, has been linked to cancer, diabetes, and a shorter lifespan
    Plate full of meat sticks, the trendy snack food

    Image credits: Chernikovatv/Magnific (not an actual photo)

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    Social media comment about the marketing of meat sticks

    “There definitely is this kind of perception online that if you’re going to live a high-protein life, that involves a lot of meat,” Dunn said on the HuffPost’s Am I Doing It Wrong? podcast.

    “What you don’t hear talked about a lot in those contexts is the downsides to eating a lot of meat. The data is very, very clear — I mean, like decades of large-scale, reputable studies.”

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    Dunn warned that diets high in meat increase the risks of cancer, diabetes, and all-cause mortality.

    “So there really are pretty big health consequences to eating a very meat-heavy diet, especially a very red meat-heavy or processed meat-heavy diet.”

    @julie.tirado @fattymeatsticks ♬ Wander On – Jeddy Knox

    The expert, who has written for The New York Times and co-writes the newsletter Consumed, identified meat sticks as one of the fastest-growing snacks, despite concerns about their health effects.

    “What really surprises me, especially because we’re in this very healthy, nutritious, conscious moment right now, is that people aren’t aware of the fact that processed meats are class one carcinogens — Group 1 carcinogens.

    “So that’s a World Health Organization classification, and it means that we know that they cause cancer in humans. So this is really something that I think more people should think about.”

    Most Americans already get enough protein without relying on protein bars, meat snacks, or supplementsClose-up of numerous trendy snack food sticks on brown paper, highlighting the texture and appearance.

    Image credits: Rsooll/Magnific (not an actual photo)

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    Screenshot of a social media comment about a user trying a trendy snack food and mistaking it for a dog treat.

    A 2024 study published in the Nature Food journal found that eating red meat twice a week, compared with four times a week, can shrink your carbon footprint and increase longevity.

    The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound.

    According to Dunn, most Americans already get their recommended daily amount of protein, so there is no need to buy specialized protein snacks or eat more meat. 

    A man wearing sunglasses taking a large bite out of a burger, representing the consumption of trendy snack food.

    Image credits: Artem Podrez/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Dunn emphasizes that it’s best to get protein from whole foods rather than ultra-processed foods.

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    This macronutrient is found in many foods that make up our daily diets, including eggs, milk, lentils, chickpeas, oats, spinach, broccoli, tofu, quinoa, peanuts, and almonds.

    Despite the health risks, Americans are consuming more meat each yearA plate filled with various deli meats and cheeses, alongside other food items, symbolizing snack food.

    Image credits: Calvin Seng/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Screenshot of a social media comment by abigail_bugg saying 'Leave me and my meat sticks alone' related to trendy snack food.

    A 2025 study by Cargill’s North American Food Business found that meat consumption in the United States grew from 109 kg to 117 kg per capita between 2018 and 2023.

    While there is no official recommendation on how much red meat is safe to eat, consuming more than three-and-a-half servings of red meat per week is associated with an increased risk of mortality, per the Cleveland Clinic.  

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    Amy Stephens, a sports dietitian with New York University Athletics, told The Guardian that many people prioritize protein at the expense of other macronutrients they mistakenly believe are unnecessary or unhealthy.

    A woman drinking a trendy snack food smoothie with potential terrifying side effects.

    Image credits: Angela Roma/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    “A diet that emphasizes protein can create an imbalance. If I see a marathon runner who is eating chicken and vegetables for lunch, I’m asking, ‘How are we running if we’re not eating carbs?’” Stephens said.

    “People are afraid of carbs. But the consequences of not eating enough carbs can be low energy, craving sugars, energy crashes, exercising and not seeing improvements in your fitness or in even your muscle strength.”

    Health professionals advise following a balanced diet such as the Mediterranean dietHands holding a bowl of healthy meal, a popular trendy snack food choice among Americans.

    Image credits: Alesia Kozik/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Moreover, Julia Zumpano, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, warned that some protein products, such as protein bars, contain ingredients that are not as healthy as their packaging suggests, including artificial sweeteners and dyes.

    Two women enjoying a meal at an outdoor cafe, discussing the side effects of trendy snack food.

    Image credits: Gary Barnes/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Various healthy ingredients like nuts and seeds, contrasting with unhealthy trendy snack food causing terrifying side effects.

    Image credits: Vie Studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    The Cleveland Clinic recommends that people who eat red meat enjoy it in moderation, avoid processed meats such as bacon, meat sticks, and sausages, and choose leaner cuts of beef.

    It also notes that poultry and seafood are healthier protein options than red meat and recommends following a well-balanced eating plan, such as the Mediterranean diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. 

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    People shared their thoughts on the latest snack fueling the protein crazeAn online comment discussing processed snack food, highlighting the terrifying side effects of trendy options.

    A social media comment about trendy snack food, Chomps, being a lifesaver.

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    A social media comment comparing hot dogs to meat sticks, discussing trendy snack food.

    A social media comment stating meat sticks are now the goal, referencing trendy snack food.

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    A social media comment questioning unrefrigerated meat and American snack food habits.

    A social media comment about girls snacking on Slim Jims during meetings, highlighting trendy snack food.

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    A social media comment from shastaa_a discussing trendy snack food, expressing refusal to eat a meat stick, mentioning Slim Jim’s.

    A social media comment from rachelspurlock calling a trendy snack food a ham bar and emphasizing the protein content.

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    A social media comment from tracy_smith42069 stating she will never eat a meat stick, nor beef jerky, discussing trendy snack food.

    A social media comment from reillyburke highlighting the high cost of trendy snack food, stating it's $20 for five.

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    A social media comment from gracemk.2005 showing enthusiasm for trendy snack food: meat stick + cheese with heart eyes and clapping emojis.

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    Screenshot of social media post: username _arinanni_ with a profile picture of a person, and the text I'm a part of the meat stick pandemic. This image represents the Americans obsession with trendy snack food.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked at this title thinking it was going to be something new, but this entire "new snack trend" is meat? Also, any articles like this, if you skip to the tenth paragraph or so, you'll get to the meat of the title. No pun intended. Or is it?

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From OP: "One of the best-known sources of protein are beef, poultry, and pork," Beef, poultry, and pork are three sources, not one.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Snap into a Slim Jim!" Meat sticks are nothing new. Are the younger generations just discovering them now? XD

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked at this title thinking it was going to be something new, but this entire "new snack trend" is meat? Also, any articles like this, if you skip to the tenth paragraph or so, you'll get to the meat of the title. No pun intended. Or is it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From OP: "One of the best-known sources of protein are beef, poultry, and pork," Beef, poultry, and pork are three sources, not one.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Snap into a Slim Jim!" Meat sticks are nothing new. Are the younger generations just discovering them now? XD

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    reply
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