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Gwyneth Paltrow Baffles Savannah Guthrie Live As She Unveils Bizarre Diet Hack That Raises Eyebrows
Gwyneth Paltrow and Savannah Guthrie discussing a bizarre diet hack live on a TV set with plants in the background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow Baffles Savannah Guthrie Live As She Unveils Bizarre Diet Hack That Raises Eyebrows

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet received a new episode of “celebrity cookingchoices that broke the internet,” courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 53-year-old actress appeared on the Today show and made her version of turkey meatballs. But what surprised viewers was her suggestion for an ingredient swap in the recipe.

“She’s just trolling us at this point,” a social media user said, as viewers were both amused and deeply concerned about her cooking hack.

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    Highlights
    • Gwyneth Paltrow left viewers baffled with an unexpected ingredient swap.
    • The actress, 53, appeared on the ‘Today’ show and made one of her favorite recipes, turkey meatballs and a classic tomato sauce.
    • Host Savannah Guthrie called her recipe hack “weird.”
    • During the episode, Paltrow spoke about struggling with being an empty nester.

    The internet received a new episode of “celebrity cooking choices that broke the internet,” courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow selfie wearing glasses on airplane in natural light

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow, founder of wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, stopped by the Today show to chat about taking her Goop Kitchen to New York after successfully opening 14 locations in California.

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    The Oscar winner revealed that her team tested 200 different types of pepperoni for Goop Kitchen, a restaurant with a takeout-and-delivery concept.

    Gwyneth Paltrow smiling and waving in kitchen wearing plaid shirt

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    As she eyed the possibility of a national expansion, Paltrow spoke about the healthy takeout venture by making one of her favorite recipes, turkey meatballs and a classic tomato sauce, for Today show hosts Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie.

    When she added a cup of Parmesan to the turkey mixture, she gave an unexpected kitchen swap that baffled viewers.

    “If you want to avoid dairy, one trick that I do is I dice up arugula, and I put it in,” she said.

    Today show host Savannah Guthrie called her ingredient swap “weird”

    Close-up of Gwyneth Paltrow with red lipstick in dark setting

    Image credits: todayshow

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    “Really?” asked 54-year-old host Guthrie. “That’s weird.”

    “It sounds weird, but it kind of adds like a nice texture to it, and it’s delicious,” Paltrow explained.

    Netizens took her suggestion as a questionable substitute for milk.

    “When I don’t have milk for my pancake mix, I just add lawn clippings,” one said.

    Gwyneth Paltrow and interviewer seated in studio discussing diet hack

    Image credits: TODAY

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    Social media comment discussing eating disorder in diet hack conversation

    Another wrote, “Nothing better than a glass of cold arugula and cookies.”

    “If my grandmother had wheels, she would be a bike!” quipped another.

    Others defended her choice, saying, “It sounds odd but I think it’s out of context. Instead of adding grated parmigiano, you can absolutely add diced arugula. This will lighten the texture and add flavor and moisture.”

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    “Lots of plant-based diets use items I would never imagine, and it tastes great,” another said.

    “Arugula with your cereal in the morning is a must,” one commenter sarcastically said online

    Savannah Guthrie smiling during live segment with Gwyneth Paltrow

    Image credits: TODAY

    Comment expressing sadness about bizarre diet hack

    During the Today show, Paltrow spoke about how she has entered a new phase of life as an empty nester.

    The actress, who shares two kids with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said her 22-year-old daughter Apple graduated from college about two weeks ago, and her son, Moses, 20, is getting into music.

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    “It’s really hard!” she said about her kids moving out. “I really struggled when they all went…”

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    Gwyneth Paltrow and hosts discussing diet hack on Today Food show

    Image credits: TODAY Food

    Comment reacting to Carson Daly's response to diet hack

    Paltrow said she was “really proud” of her daughter for landing a “big acting role” in a movie with Jude Law, Owen Wilson, and Penélope Cruz

    Meanwhile, Moses “signed to Interscope Records” and “has an amazing band. They’re called People I’ve Met,” the mother-of-two added.

    “It’s hard. It’s a difficult road. But it’s worth pursuing if that’s their absolute truth,” Paltrow said, noting how she always advises her kids “not to read anything about themselves.”

    Paltrow spoke about her daughter graduating from college and her son starting a career in music

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    Gwyneth Paltrow and co-host preparing turkey mixture on Today Food

    Image credits: TODAY Food

    Comment suggesting arugula with cereal for breakfast diet hack

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    The Marty Supreme star reflected on her time as a single mother raising two kids and how she put acting “on the back burner.”

    “A lot of times, doing a film can take you away from home for weeks and months at a time,” she continued. “The hours are not that friendly for taking someone to school or picking them up.”

    Mixing ingredients for turkey mixture in diet hack

    Image credits: TODAY Food

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    Comment on nutritional yeast as dairy substitute in diet hack

    After spending years focusing on motherhood over business and acting, “everybody abandoned me and went to college … as they’re supposed to do,” Paltrow jokingly said.

    She said that’s what a parent ultimately hopes for: seeing their children enter the next phase of their life and “find their people.” But she acknowledged that it can be hard for mothers.

    “You have to reorient because you’re so focused on the kids and their schedules and their emotional health,” she added.

    After spending years focusing on motherhood over acting, “everybody abandoned me,” Paltrow joked

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    Now promoting her Goop Kitchen, the actress said she would “love” to expand nationally.

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    “The food is so good and what makes me so happy always is, you know, when you see sort of like Goop-skeptical, like, men. And then they love it and order it,” she said. “I think it has very, very broad appeal, because it’s just so delicious.”

    “She’s a weirdo,” one netizen said, while another wrote, “Dairy as in it’s a cheese substitute. Not milk”

    Comment on plant based diets and taste in diet hack

    Comment on arugula replacing cheese in diet hack

    Comment calling Gwyneth Paltrow a weirdo in bizarre diet hack discussion

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    Comment doubting it takes much to baffle Savannah Guthrie on diet hack

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    Comment mocking Gwyneth Paltrow's arugula coffee diet hack

    Comment describing Gwyneth Paltrow's diet hack as marketing hype

    Comment criticizing lack of seasoning in Gwyneth Paltrow's diet hack image

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    Comment criticizing Gwyneth Paltrow's personality and speech in diet hack segment

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    Viewer comment questioning relevancy of Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack

    Comment expressing relief after knowing Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack details

    Comment speculating about Gwyneth Paltrow's recent activities

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    Viewer questioning the validity of Gwyneth Paltrow's arugula dairy free recipes

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    Comment questioning Gwyneth Paltrow's bizarre diet hack and arugula use

    User hopes Gwyneth Paltrow lives long referencing diet hack and celebrities

    Diet Coke used as a Coca-Cola substitute discussed in diet hack comments

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    Comment about calling the police in response to Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack

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    User loves arugula with granola in relation to Gwyneth Paltrow's diet hack

    Comment about dairy cheese substitute and not milk in Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack

    Criticism of dairy replacement in Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack with arugula and meat

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    Comment on milk taste difference in Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack

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    Question about trying Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack or just complaining

    Opinion on dairy products and arugula in Gwyneth Paltrow diet hack

    Comment saying tastebuds on strike over bizarre diet hack

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    Comment reacting it doesn't go with meatballs diet hack

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    Comment surprised Savannah Guthrie discusses dairy substitutes diet

     

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't particularly like parmesan cheese (it's the only cheese I've tried that I don't like!) but arugula as a "substitute" is unhinged. Arugula for arugula's sake would be fine, but don't try to pawn it off as a substitute if you don't have parmesan, you rock-in-the-vajayjay weirdo XD

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't particularly like parmesan cheese (it's the only cheese I've tried that I don't like!) but arugula as a "substitute" is unhinged. Arugula for arugula's sake would be fine, but don't try to pawn it off as a substitute if you don't have parmesan, you rock-in-the-vajayjay weirdo XD

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