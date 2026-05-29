Gwyneth Paltrow Baffles Savannah Guthrie Live As She Unveils Bizarre Diet Hack That Raises Eyebrows

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet received a new episode of “celebrity cookingchoices that broke the internet,” courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 53-year-old actress appeared on the Today show and made her version of turkey meatballs. But what surprised viewers was her suggestion for an ingredient swap in the recipe.

“She’s just trolling us at this point,” a social media user said, as viewers were both amused and deeply concerned about her cooking hack.

RELATED:

Highlights Gwyneth Paltrow left viewers baffled with an unexpected ingredient swap.

The actress, 53, appeared on the ‘Today’ show and made one of her favorite recipes, turkey meatballs and a classic tomato sauce.

Host Savannah Guthrie called her recipe hack “weird.”

During the episode, Paltrow spoke about struggling with being an empty nester.

The internet received a new episode of “celebrity cooking choices that broke the internet,” courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, founder of wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, stopped by the Today show to chat about taking her Goop Kitchen to New York after successfully opening 14 locations in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar winner revealed that her team tested 200 different types of pepperoni for Goop Kitchen, a restaurant with a takeout-and-delivery concept.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

As she eyed the possibility of a national expansion, Paltrow spoke about the healthy takeout venture by making one of her favorite recipes, turkey meatballs and a classic tomato sauce, for Today show hosts Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie.

When she added a cup of Parmesan to the turkey mixture, she gave an unexpected kitchen swap that baffled viewers.

“If you want to avoid dairy, one trick that I do is I dice up arugula, and I put it in,” she said.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie called her ingredient swap “weird”

Image credits: todayshow

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really?” asked 54-year-old host Guthrie. “That’s weird.”

“It sounds weird, but it kind of adds like a nice texture to it, and it’s delicious,” Paltrow explained.

Netizens took her suggestion as a questionable substitute for milk.

“When I don’t have milk for my pancake mix, I just add lawn clippings,” one said.

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Nothing better than a glass of cold arugula and cookies.”

“If my grandmother had wheels, she would be a bike!” quipped another.

Others defended her choice, saying, “It sounds odd but I think it’s out of context. Instead of adding grated parmigiano, you can absolutely add diced arugula. This will lighten the texture and add flavor and moisture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lots of plant-based diets use items I would never imagine, and it tastes great,” another said.

“Arugula with your cereal in the morning is a must,” one commenter sarcastically said online

Image credits: TODAY

During the Today show, Paltrow spoke about how she has entered a new phase of life as an empty nester.

The actress, who shares two kids with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said her 22-year-old daughter Apple graduated from college about two weeks ago, and her son, Moses, 20, is getting into music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really hard!” she said about her kids moving out. “I really struggled when they all went…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TODAY Food

Paltrow said she was “really proud” of her daughter for landing a “big acting role” in a movie with Jude Law, Owen Wilson, and Penélope Cruz

Meanwhile, Moses “signed to Interscope Records” and “has an amazing band. They’re called People I’ve Met,” the mother-of-two added.

“It’s hard. It’s a difficult road. But it’s worth pursuing if that’s their absolute truth,” Paltrow said, noting how she always advises her kids “not to read anything about themselves.”

Paltrow spoke about her daughter graduating from college and her son starting a career in music

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TODAY Food

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marty Supreme star reflected on her time as a single mother raising two kids and how she put acting “on the back burner.”

“A lot of times, doing a film can take you away from home for weeks and months at a time,” she continued. “The hours are not that friendly for taking someone to school or picking them up.”

Image credits: TODAY Food

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending years focusing on motherhood over business and acting, “everybody abandoned me and went to college … as they’re supposed to do,” Paltrow jokingly said.

She said that’s what a parent ultimately hopes for: seeing their children enter the next phase of their life and “find their people.” But she acknowledged that it can be hard for mothers.

“You have to reorient because you’re so focused on the kids and their schedules and their emotional health,” she added.

After spending years focusing on motherhood over acting, “everybody abandoned me,” Paltrow joked

ADVERTISEMENT

Now promoting her Goop Kitchen, the actress said she would “love” to expand nationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The food is so good and what makes me so happy always is, you know, when you see sort of like Goop-skeptical, like, men. And then they love it and order it,” she said. “I think it has very, very broad appeal, because it’s just so delicious.”

“She’s a weirdo,” one netizen said, while another wrote, “Dairy as in it’s a cheese substitute. Not milk”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT