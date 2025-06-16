Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Apple Martin Roasts Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Over Topless Cooking Post As Backlash Grows Online
Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over topless cooking post amid rising online backlash in a kitchen setting.
Celebrities, News

Apple Martin Roasts Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Over Topless Cooking Post As Backlash Grows Online

Gwyneth Paltrow served some sizzling energy over the weekend, and it wasn’t because of her kitchen skills.

The 52-year-old actress went topless to whip up a high-protein “boyfriend breakfast,” only to receive a savage response from her 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

Even fellow actress Jennifer Garner slid into her comments with a flirty proposition.

Highlights
  • Gwyneth Paltrow went topless in the kitchen to whip up a “boyfriend breakfast.”
  • The no-shirt moment received a savage response from her 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.
  • Even fellow actress Jennifer Garner slid into her comments and flirted with the Goop founder.
  • Critics, however, weren't too kind and said, “Just grow up and act your age.”
    Gwyneth Paltrow went topless in the kitchen to whip up a “boyfriend breakfast”

    Woman holding a tray of roasted chickens in kitchen, related to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow cooking post backlash.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Gwyneth, who was spotted enjoying the summer sun in Italy earlier this month, made a delicious-looking breakfast over the weekend, inspired by the Tuscany region of the European country.

    The Goop founder was captured cooking a meal of sausages, cherry tomatoes, white beans and eggs.

    In one shot, she was seen wearing nothing but white pajama bottoms as she stood in front of the stove.

    Her daughter Apple hilariously roasted her mom’s no-top moment in the kitchen

    Apple Martin wearing a strapless dress with a black bow, posing indoors amid growing online backlash over cooking post.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    “This was a Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs,” she wrote in the caption alongside the video.

    Gwyneth’s no-top moment sparked a flurry of comments from fans, with one saying, “You are a vibe.”

    Even fellow actress Jennifer Garner couldn’t resist the heat and wrote a flirtatious comment.

    Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow posing for a mirror selfie, highlighting the roasting over topless cooking post backlash online.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    “Can I be your boyfriend?” Jennifer asked.

    Others claimed she would do “anything for attention.”

    “Is topless cooking a Tuscan thing,” one asked, while another wrote, “Lil dangerous to be cooking with no shirt on, wow. This is rich people faking life.”

    “No time to put on a shirt over an open flame but…time to make beans from raw. I don’t relate to this,” another wrote.

    “Just grow up and act your age,” one critic said.

    The Oscar-winning actress cooked sausages, cherry tomatoes, white beans and eggs

    Woman with braided hair cooking topless in a kitchen wearing white shorts, relating to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow online.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    “Did I steal your shirt by accident or….” the young model wrote with typical Gen Z sass.

    Her mother replied with a “😂” smiley.

    “Did I steal your shirt by accident or….” Apple wrote in the comments section

    Skillet with eggs, spinach, sausage, and beans, related to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow in cooking post backlash.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Apple, who made headlines after appearing at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris last November, has spoken about how she loves to raid her mother’s wardrobe.

    “I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world,” she told Interview magazine in April.

    The model said it’s “just heaven on earth” to get into her mother’s “archive closet,” which is both organized and easy to steal from.

    “She lets me steal stuff because she’s like, ‘I saved it all so that you could steal it,’” she said.

    “Then she’s always like, ‘You have to be so careful,’” she added.

    Gwyneth gushed over her “exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful” daughter last month on her 21st birthday

    Apple Martin and mom Gwyneth Paltrow close-up selfie, showcasing their natural looks amid online backlash over cooking post.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Instagram comments showing Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over topless cooking post amid online backlash.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Gwyneth gushed over her daughter last month while celebrating the youngster’s 21st birthday.

    “To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!” the mother-of-two wrote in the caption.

    She went on to call her daughter “exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful.”

    “I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh,” she went on to say. “You are just the best. The absolute best. Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama.”

    Apple Martin in a kitchen wearing white pajamas, sipping from a mug while a skillet and cooked meat sit on the counter nearby.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    The Oscar-winning actress shares daughter Apple and son Moses, 19, with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

    She quietly began dating Brad Falchuk and tied the knot with him in 2018.

    Gwyneth is also a stepmother to Brad’s two kids, Brody and Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

    The longtime actress shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

    Apple Martin and family gathered around a dining table, with Gwyneth Paltrow and drinks, related to Apple Martin roasting mom post backlash.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    The Shakespeare in Love star and Brad were captured soaking up the Italian sun this month, around the same time Chris and Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson called off their engagement.

    Despite the split, Gwyneth “fully intends on maintaining that bond” with Dakota because they have “developed a close friendship.”

    “There’s a genuine mutual respect between Gwyneth and Dakota, and they have a lot in common,” a source told People. “They both grew up in the spotlight, have been in the business for years, and really relate to each other’s experiences.”

    “I certainly wouldn’t want to see my mother’s anatomy,” one netizen commented

    Apple Martin reacting to mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless cooking post amid growing online backlash.

    Comment by Cindy Peck Pereira reacting to a backsplash with humor, related to Apple Martin roasting Gwyneth Paltrow online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over a topless cooking post.

    Online comment reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow’s topless cooking post as Apple Martin roasts mom amid growing backlash.

    Comment discussing Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over topless cooking post amid growing online backlash.

    Comment by Trudy Lynn questioning boyfriend status, relating to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over cooking post backlash.

    Comment by Robert Hicks reacting to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over topless cooking post amid online backlash.

    Comment from Roz Lyons saying just grow up and act your age, related to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over topless cooking post.

    Comment from Julie L. Smart saying "Watch the spatter Gwyneth" in a social media post about Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow's topless cooking post amid online backlash.

    Facebook comment by Abigail Sanders King saying she stains shirts while cooking, relating to Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow online.

    Text message from Teresa Shafer saying she wouldn’t want to see her mother’s anatomy, related to Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Comment by Vicki N Bruce Steel saying Why not Her house her rules in an online discussion about Apple Martin roasting mom Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Um somebody should invent a thing to wear while cooking to prevent stains on clothing! And maybe call it an apron?

    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    How do you eat all that for breakfast and NOT spend the rest of the day in the bathroom?!?

