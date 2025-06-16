Apple Martin Roasts Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Over Topless Cooking Post As Backlash Grows Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow served some sizzling energy over the weekend, and it wasn’t because of her kitchen skills.

The 52-year-old actress went topless to whip up a high-protein “boyfriend breakfast,” only to receive a savage response from her 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

Even fellow actress Jennifer Garner slid into her comments with a flirty proposition.

Gwyneth Paltrow went topless in the kitchen to whip up a “boyfriend breakfast”

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth, who was spotted enjoying the summer sun in Italy earlier this month, made a delicious-looking breakfast over the weekend, inspired by the Tuscany region of the European country.

The Goop founder was captured cooking a meal of sausages, cherry tomatoes, white beans and eggs.

In one shot, she was seen wearing nothing but white pajama bottoms as she stood in front of the stove.

Her daughter Apple hilariously roasted her mom’s no-top moment in the kitchen

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

“This was a Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs,” she wrote in the caption alongside the video.

Gwyneth’s no-top moment sparked a flurry of comments from fans, with one saying, “You are a vibe.”

Even fellow actress Jennifer Garner couldn’t resist the heat and wrote a flirtatious comment.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

“Can I be your boyfriend?” Jennifer asked.

Others claimed she would do “anything for attention.”

“Is topless cooking a Tuscan thing,” one asked, while another wrote, “Lil dangerous to be cooking with no shirt on, wow. This is rich people faking life.”

“No time to put on a shirt over an open flame but…time to make beans from raw. I don’t relate to this,” another wrote.

“Just grow up and act your age,” one critic said.

The Oscar-winning actress cooked sausages, cherry tomatoes, white beans and eggs

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Meanwhile, Gwyneth’s daughter Apple wasted no time in roasting her mom.

“Did I steal your shirt by accident or….” the young model wrote with typical Gen Z sass.

Her mother replied with a “😂” smiley.

“Did I steal your shirt by accident or….” Apple wrote in the comments section

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Apple, who made headlines after appearing at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris last November, has spoken about how she loves to raid her mother’s wardrobe.

“I’ll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favorite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world,” she told Interview magazine in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

The model said it’s “just heaven on earth” to get into her mother’s “archive closet,” which is both organized and easy to steal from.

“She lets me steal stuff because she’s like, ‘I saved it all so that you could steal it,’” she said.

“Then she’s always like, ‘You have to be so careful,’” she added.

Gwyneth gushed over her “exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful” daughter last month on her 21st birthday

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth gushed over her daughter last month while celebrating the youngster’s 21st birthday.

“To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!” the mother-of-two wrote in the caption.

She went on to call her daughter “exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful.”

“I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh,” she went on to say. “You are just the best. The absolute best. Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama.”

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

The Oscar-winning actress shares daughter Apple and son Moses, 19, with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She quietly began dating Brad Falchuk and tied the knot with him in 2018.

Gwyneth is also a stepmother to Brad’s two kids, Brody and Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

The longtime actress shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

The Shakespeare in Love star and Brad were captured soaking up the Italian sun this month, around the same time Chris and Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson called off their engagement.

Despite the split, Gwyneth “fully intends on maintaining that bond” with Dakota because they have “developed a close friendship.”

“There’s a genuine mutual respect between Gwyneth and Dakota, and they have a lot in common,” a source told People. “They both grew up in the spotlight, have been in the business for years, and really relate to each other’s experiences.”

“I certainly wouldn’t want to see my mother’s anatomy,” one netizen commented

