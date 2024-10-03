Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a new birthday picture. The Oscar-winning actress just celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris, France, leaving a slew of fans baffled over her age and youthful looks. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (October 3), Gwyneth shared a carousel depicting her time in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week.

Highlights Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris during Fashion Week.

Fans admire Gwyneth's youthful looks, saying she 'ages like fine wine.'

Gwyneth's daughter, Apple Martin, praised her mom's ageless beauty.

She captioned the post: “cinquante-deux,” which is French for 52. In the first photograph, Gwyneth was smiling while sitting at a table with a beautifully decorated layered cake in front of her.

The cake was topped with pink flowers and had cream and fruit filling between the layers. The Goop CEO posed while wearing a black top and a gold necklace.

A handful of fans and celebrities expressed their admiration for the Iron Man star, who turned 52 on September 27, as an Instagram user commented: “[Gwyneth doesn’t] get [old] she ages like fine wine.”

You May Also Like:

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a new birthday picture

Share icon

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Share icon

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple Martin, Gwyneth’s 20-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, wrote: “You are killing 52. No one else can compete.”

British actress Mika Simmons penned: “Happy Birthday [queen emoji] (also, not to sound like a broken record or anything but COME TO LONDON!!)”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I looooveeeeee YOU, my soul sister !!!” Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw added.

The Oscar-winning actress just celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris, France

Share icon

Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures

Share icon

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana chimed in: “Happy birthday.”

Gwyneth’s carousel also included snaps of her stay at Paris’ prestigious Ritz Palace, footage of an Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, dinner plates from restaurants called Oktobre and Yen Paris, in addition to a book shop called Librairie 7L.

One photograph showed the actress posing with her husband Brad Falchuk. The filmmaker met Gwyneth on the set of Glee in 2010, which he co-created with Ryan Murphy.

Gwyneth’s new pictures left a slew of fans baffled over her age and youthful looks

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Share icon

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

They began dating in 2014 when his first marriage with Suzanne Bukinik ended. The couple went public with their relationship in April 2015 at a birthday party after months of speculation.

At the time, Gwyneth also filed for divorce from Chris, with whom she had Apple and a son, Moses, born in April 2006.

On January 8, 2018, the Hollywood star and Brad announced they had become engaged, and the couple subsequently tied the knot on September 29, 2018, in the Hamptons on Long Island, USA.

“I don’t see too much plastic surgery done,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT