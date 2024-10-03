Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”
News

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-10

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a new birthday picture. The Oscar-winning actress just celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris, France, leaving a slew of fans baffled over her age and youthful looks. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (October 3), Gwyneth shared a carousel depicting her time in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week.

Highlights
  • Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris during Fashion Week.
  • Fans admire Gwyneth's youthful looks, saying she 'ages like fine wine.'
  • Gwyneth's daughter, Apple Martin, praised her mom's ageless beauty.

She captioned the post: “cinquante-deux,” which is French for 52. In the first photograph, Gwyneth was smiling while sitting at a table with a beautifully decorated layered cake in front of her.

The cake was topped with pink flowers and had cream and fruit filling between the layers. The Goop CEO posed while wearing a black top and a gold necklace.

A handful of fans and celebrities expressed their admiration for the Iron Man star, who turned 52 on September 27, as an Instagram user commented: “[Gwyneth doesn’t] get [old] she ages like fine wine.”

You May Also Like:

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a new birthday picture

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple Martin, Gwyneth’s 20-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, wrote: “You are killing 52. No one else can compete.”

British actress Mika Simmons penned: “Happy Birthday [queen emoji] (also, not to sound like a broken record or anything but COME TO LONDON!!)”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I looooveeeeee YOU, my soul sister !!!” Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw added.

The Oscar-winning actress just celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris, France

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana chimed in: “Happy birthday.”

Gwyneth’s carousel also included snaps of her stay at Paris’ prestigious Ritz Palace, footage of an Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, dinner plates from restaurants called Oktobre and Yen Paris, in addition to a book shop called Librairie 7L.

One photograph showed the actress posing with her husband Brad Falchuk. The filmmaker met Gwyneth on the set of Glee in 2010, which he co-created with Ryan Murphy.

Gwyneth’s new pictures left a slew of fans baffled over her age and youthful looks

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

They began dating in 2014 when his first marriage with Suzanne Bukinik ended. The couple went public with their relationship in April 2015 at a birthday party after months of speculation.

At the time, Gwyneth also filed for divorce from Chris, with whom she had Apple and a son, Moses, born in April 2006.

On January 8, 2018, the Hollywood star and Brad announced they had become engaged, and the couple subsequently tied the knot on September 29, 2018, in the Hamptons on Long Island, USA.

“I don’t see too much plastic surgery done,” a reader commented

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Fans Gush Over Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her 52nd Birthday Dinner Party: “She Ages Like Fine Wine”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

-10

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-10

Open list comments

5

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this the same women who hawked jade eggs to shove up your vagina and psychic vampire repellant on her snake oil website, Goop?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sknutz avatar
featherytoad
featherytoad
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have always thought that she has a great complexion. She has some nutty products out there, and terribly overpriced, but she's doing something right.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if she looked older? Would she be not beautiful? Or less beautiful? Women of 2024, please be honest, here --- your current ideas and messaging about beauty and aging are ... troubled.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this the same women who hawked jade eggs to shove up your vagina and psychic vampire repellant on her snake oil website, Goop?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sknutz avatar
featherytoad
featherytoad
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have always thought that she has a great complexion. She has some nutty products out there, and terribly overpriced, but she's doing something right.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if she looked older? Would she be not beautiful? Or less beautiful? Women of 2024, please be honest, here --- your current ideas and messaging about beauty and aging are ... troubled.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda