Security Guard That Scolded Kelly Rowland Under Fire Again For Stopping Actress’s Jesus Dress

A security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, who was involved in a verbal tussle with Kelly Rowland, is once again under the radar for having an altercation with actress Massiel Taveras.

The red carpet drama from the iconic French film festival went viral after footage showcased the tense moments. The video captured the staff member rushing the Dominican actress up the steps as she attempted to flaunt her gown and its long train to the flashing cameras at the venue.

The incident occurred while the 39-year-old artist was attending the premiere of the French film The Count of Monte Cristo, directed by Matthieu Delaporte. The actor and TV presenter was dressed in a gown that was accompanied with a long white train, unfolding to reveal an image of Jesus Christ.

In the now-viral clips, the security guard in question was filmed ushering Massiel up the steps, and at one point, the artist briefly shoved the staff member aside looking visibly annoyed.

Massiel later took to Instagram to call it an “unforgettable” night and said the “most powerful moment” was on the red carpet, according to Independent.

The very same security guard was involved in a similar exchange with singer Kelly Rowland, who snapped at the woman during her appearance on the Cannes red carpet for the Marcello Mio premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A S S I E L T A V E R A S (@masieltaveras)

Following the incident, a source claimed to the DailyMail.com that the Motivation singer advocated for herself and doesn’t care if she came across as a “diva.”

“The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” the insider told the outlet.“By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”

“She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary,” they added.

The Destiny’s Child alum had a chance to tell her side of the story while speaking to the Associated Press at the amfAR gala about the Tuesday, May 21, incident.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” she said. “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

Many fans threw their support behind the R&B sensation, including Dominican actress Massiel, who has been sharing videos and posts of Kelly’s encounter with the same security guard since the incident took place.

In one post, she shared headlines about herself and the singer’s tussle with the security guard and wrote a lengthy caption thanking the internet for their support.

“I want to thank all of you for this incredible support, today more than ever we need to stay together , suport eachether [sic] protect our souls , have strong boundaries and stand for our rights,” Massiel wrote in the caption.

The actress then went on to describe Kelly as a “talented, classy , educated woman of color” and praised her for the way she handled the spat on the red carpet.

Massiel also noted that she was “tired of the abuse” when it was her turn to walk up the famous staircase.

“Let’s show some love and respect to the extraordinary @kellyrowland a pure soul , a talented, classy , educated woman of color that represents with respect all of US,” she wrote.

Actress Massiel Taveras had a portrait of Jesus Christ on her dress at the red carpet. The security guards immediately rushed her out. pic.twitter.com/YFE4pbIU0R — MatrixUnraveled (@MatrixMysteries) May 26, 2024

“I’m impressed how you handled sister , I didn’t now that happened to you first I was very impressed how calm and genteel you wr [sic] because in my case I was tired of the abuse , —BLACK WOMAN MATTERS- we are not going to be in silence on situations like that , we need respect ,it’s enough. I hug you queen #kellyrowland , thanks for giving us sooo much god bless your heart,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A S S I E L T A V E R A S (@masieltaveras)

Tina Knowles, the mother of former Destiny’s Child member Beyoncé, also dedicated a post to the Mea Culpa actress. The mother shared a post of Kelly during another Cannes event and wrote a caption about the singer moving on to “bigger and better things.”

“And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life. This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don’t stop no-show!!! on to bigger and and better things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A S S I E L T A V E R A S (@masieltaveras)

While the Cannes Film Festival is a revered celebration of cinema, it is also known for its strict red carpet policies and dress code.

Attendees are prohibited from taking selfies or using their cameras while walking the carpet, with ushers swiftly guiding guests into the theater and preventing them from lingering.

In addition to the rigid red carpet etiquette, the festival also has a strict dress code, which once barred women from walking the red carpet unless they were wearing heels. This controversial rule was eventually changed.

This year marked the 77th iteration of the world-renowned film festival. It began on May 14 and concluded on May 25, with the Sean Baker-directed film, Anora, emerging as the winner of the Palme d’Or, the top prize of the Cannes Film Festival.

Anora, which beat 21 other films in the competition lineup, was described as an “incredible, human and humane film that captured our heart,” said Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who was the head of the jury alongside other members like actor Lily Gladstone and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda.

The American indie film tells the story of an exotic dancer who forms a connection with a Russian oligarch’s son.

Baker dedicated the film to all sex workers and said, “This literally has been my singular goal for the past 30 years, so I’m not really sure what I’m going to do with the rest of my life.”

Stars who were seen on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet included Meryl Streep, Sebastian Stan, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and more.

A number of people took a stance against the security guard’s behavior and thought she should be “fired”