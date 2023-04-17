When it comes to celebrities, we are interested in everything: how they dress, what they eat, who they date, and even what pets they own. This last part probably helps us relate to them more than anything. They may be famous and rich, but they love animals, just like us. Also, who doesn’t like a pic of a floof of any kind? So if it comes paired with your favorite celebrity, even better.

Celebrity pets often appear on various social media, striking a pose (or should I say, pawse?) next to their owner. Sure, some famous people do own weird pets (Michael Jackson and his llama can be one example), but most of the time, famous pets are what you would normally expect to see in anybody’s house.

If you go online, you’ll be surprised to find out that celebrity dog news is something people search for quite frequently. Some hardcore fans even memorize celebrity cat or celebrity dog names.

For this article, we collected a bunch of photos of celebrity dogs, cats, and other pets that are bound to make your day better. All of them come with their humans. Vote for your favorite celebrity pet and share this article with your animal-loving friends. Show us your own pets in the comments. Who knows, maybe one day they will also appear in the celebrity pets column.

