When it comes to celebrities, we are interested in everything: how they dress, what they eat, who they date, and even what pets they own. This last part probably helps us relate to them more than anything. They may be famous and rich, but they love animals, just like us. Also, who doesn’t like a pic of a floof of any kind? So if it comes paired with your favorite celebrity, even better. 

Celebrity pets often appear on various social media, striking a pose (or should I say, pawse?) next to their owner. Sure, some famous people do own weird pets (Michael Jackson and his llama can be one example), but most of the time, famous pets are what you would normally expect to see in anybody’s house. 

If you go online, you’ll be surprised to find out that celebrity dog news is something people search for quite frequently. Some hardcore fans even memorize celebrity cat or celebrity dog names.

For this article, we collected a bunch of photos of celebrity dogs, cats, and other pets that are bound to make your day better. All of them come with their humans. Vote for your favorite celebrity pet and share this article with your animal-loving friends. Show us your own pets in the comments. Who knows, maybe one day they will also appear in the celebrity pets column.

﻿

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Henry Cavill With Zeus

Henry Cavill With Zeus

henrycavill Report

14points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re both handsome.

0
0points
reply
#2

Henry Cavill With Kal

Henry Cavill With Kal

henrycavill Report

13points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That pooch is huge!

0
0points
reply
#3

Michelle Obama With Bo And Sunny

Michelle Obama With Bo And Sunny

michelleobama44 Report

12points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

💖💖💖

0
0points
reply
#4

Jennifer Aniston And Clyde

Jennifer Aniston And Clyde

jenniferaniston Report

11points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder who Clyde voted for?! ;-)

0
0points
reply
#5

Reese Witherspoon With Lou And Pepper

Reese Witherspoon With Lou And Pepper

reesewitherspoon Report

11points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They seem interested in her book lol

0
0points
reply
#6

Jonathan Van Ness With Cats Larry, Liza, Lady G, And Matilda

Jonathan Van Ness With Cats Larry, Liza, Lady G, And Matilda

jvn Report

11points
POST
#7

Chris Evans With Dodger

Chris Evans With Dodger

chrisevans Report

11points
POST
#8

David Beckham With Winston

David Beckham With Winston

davidbeckham Report

11points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it actually legal to call a dog Winston if it's not a bulldog?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Selena Gomez And Winnie

Selena Gomez And Winnie

selenagomez Report

10points
POST
#10

Kat Dennings With Millie

Kat Dennings With Millie

katdenningsss Report

10points
POST
#11

Justin Bieber With Oscar

Justin Bieber With Oscar

justinbieber Report

10points
POST
#12

Kristen Bell With Triscuit

Kristen Bell With Triscuit

kristenanniebell Report

10points
POST
#13

Nicole Richie With Speedy

Nicole Richie With Speedy

nicolerichie Report

10points
POST
#14

Miley Cyrus With Angel

Miley Cyrus With Angel

mileycyrus Report

10points
POST
#15

Liam Hemsworth With Dora

Liam Hemsworth With Dora

liamhemsworth Report

10points
POST
#16

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra With Panda, Gino And Diana

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra With Panda, Gino And Diana

nickjonas Report

10points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Panda is not Bored.

0
0points
reply
#17

Nicole Kidman With Louis

Nicole Kidman With Louis

nicolekidman Report

10points
POST
#18

Ozzy Osbourne With His Three Dogs

Ozzy Osbourne With His Three Dogs

ozzyosbourne Report

10points
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sorry but I hope they are more stable and take better care of them than in their TV show. It was dog s**t on the floor and screaming matches all around.

1
1point
reply
#19

Emily Ratajkowski And Colombo, Photos Taken 8 Weeks Apart

Emily Ratajkowski And Colombo, Photos Taken 8 Weeks Apart

emrata Report

9points
POST
#20

Ashley Tisdale With Dogs Ziggy And Sushi

Ashley Tisdale With Dogs Ziggy And Sushi

ashleytisdale Report

9points
POST
#21

Cara Delevingne With Olivia And Walter

Cara Delevingne With Olivia And Walter

caradelevingne Report

9points
POST
#22

Kate Hudson And Wally

Kate Hudson And Wally

katehudson Report

9points
POST
#23

Miley Cyrus With Bean

Miley Cyrus With Bean

mileycyrus Report

9points
POST
#24

Jessica Chastain With Chaplin

Jessica Chastain With Chaplin

jessicachastain Report

9points
POST
#25

Drew Barrymore With Lucky, Peach, And Fern

Drew Barrymore With Lucky, Peach, And Fern

drewbarrymore Report

9points
POST
#26

Matthew Perry With Alfred

Matthew Perry With Alfred

mattyperry4 Report

9points
POST
#27

Orlando Bloom And His Pack Of Dogs

Orlando Bloom And His Pack Of Dogs

orlandobloom Report

9points
POST
#28

Henry Cavill With Hector

Henry Cavill With Hector

henrycavill Report

9points
POST
#29

Jenna Fischer With Maggie

Jenna Fischer With Maggie

msjennafischer Report

9points
POST
#30

Gigi Hadid And Cleo

Gigi Hadid And Cleo

therealcleohadid Report

8points
POST
#31

Lana Condor And Emmy

Lana Condor And Emmy

lanacondor Report

8points
POST
#32

Olivia Munn With Chance And Frankie

Olivia Munn With Chance And Frankie

oliviamunn Report

8points
POST
#33

Simone Biles With Lilo And Atlas

Simone Biles With Lilo And Atlas

simonebiles Report

8points
POST
#34

Caitriona Balfe With Eddie

Caitriona Balfe With Eddie

caitrionambalfe Report

8points
POST
#35

Amanda Seyfried With Finn

Amanda Seyfried With Finn

mingey Report

8points
POST
#36

Kylie Jenner With Her Dogs

Kylie Jenner With Her Dogs

kyliejenner Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Rita Ora With Honey

Rita Ora With Honey

ritaora Report

8points
POST
#38

Simu Liu With Chopa

Simu Liu With Chopa

simuliu Report

8points
POST
#39

Halle Berry With Jackson And Roman

Halle Berry With Jackson And Roman

halleberry Report

8points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Halle’s hair looks awesome!!!

0
0points
reply
#40

Nicole Kidman With Julian

Nicole Kidman With Julian

nicolekidman Report

7points
POST
#41

Lucy Hale With Elvis

Lucy Hale With Elvis

lucyhale Report

7points
POST
#42

Yara Shahidi With Win

Yara Shahidi With Win

yarashahidi Report

7points
POST
#43

Daria Saville With Tofu

Daria Saville With Tofu

tofu_sausage Report

7points
POST
#44

Selma Blair With Scout

Selma Blair With Scout

selmablair Report

7points
POST
#45

Justin Theroux With Kuma

Justin Theroux With Kuma

justintheroux Report

7points
POST
#46

Haley Lu Richardson With Darbin

Haley Lu Richardson With Darbin

haleyluhoo Report

7points
POST
#47

Lily Collins With Redford

Lily Collins With Redford

lilyjcollins Report

7points
POST
#48

Brianne Howey With Bodie

Brianne Howey With Bodie

briannehowey Report

7points
POST
#49

Vanessa Hudgens With Darla

Vanessa Hudgens With Darla

vanessahudgens Report

7points
POST
#50

Florence Pugh With Billie

Florence Pugh With Billie

florencepugh Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Ed Sheeran With Teddy

Ed Sheeran With Teddy

teddysphotos Report

7points
POST
#52

Cristiano Ronaldo With Marosca

Cristiano Ronaldo With Marosca

cristiano Report

7points
POST
#53

Busy Philipps And Gina Linetti

Busy Philipps And Gina Linetti

busyphilipps Report

6points
POST
#54

Taylor Swift And Benjamin

Taylor Swift And Benjamin

taylorswift Report

6points
POST
#55

Ashley Benson And Olivia

Ashley Benson And Olivia

ashleybenson Report

6points
POST
#56

Chrissy Teigen And Pablo

Chrissy Teigen And Pablo

chrissyteigen Report

6points
POST
#57

Hilary Duff With Izzy And Momo

Hilary Duff With Izzy And Momo

hilaryduff Report

6points
POST
#58

Candice Bergen With Bruce

Candice Bergen With Bruce

bergenbags Report

6points
POST
#59

Martha Stewart With Quin, Peluche, Bette Noir, And Creme Brûlée

Martha Stewart With Quin, Peluche, Bette Noir, And Creme Brûlée

marthastewart48 Report

6points
POST
#60

Debby Ryan With Jim

Debby Ryan With Jim

debbyryan Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Nicola Peltz-Beckham With Lamb

Nicola Peltz-Beckham With Lamb

nicolaannepeltzbeckham Report

6points
POST
#62

Kaia Gerber With Milo

Kaia Gerber With Milo

kaiagerber Report

6points
POST
#63

Goldie Hawn With Roy

Goldie Hawn With Roy

goldiehawn Report

6points
POST
#64

Emilia Clarke With Ted

Emilia Clarke With Ted

emilia_clarke Report

6points
POST
#65

Sydney Sweeney With Tank

Sydney Sweeney With Tank

sydney_sweeney Report

6points
POST
#66

Abbi Jacobson With Desi

Abbi Jacobson With Desi

abbijacobson Report

6points
POST
#67

Lili Reinhart With Milo

Lili Reinhart With Milo

lilireinhart Report

6points
POST
#68

Rachel Brosnahan With Winston

Rachel Brosnahan With Winston

rachelbrosnahan Report

6points
POST
#69

Klay Thompson With Rocco

Klay Thompson With Rocco

rocco.thompson Report

6points
POST
#70

Oprah And Sadie

Oprah And Sadie

oprah Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Gwendoline Christie With Marc Jacobs's Dog, Neville

Gwendoline Christie With Marc Jacobs's Dog, Neville

nevillejacobs Report

5points
POST
#72

Hailey Bieber With Sushi And Tuna

Hailey Bieber With Sushi And Tuna

justinbieber Report

5points
POST
#73

Ayesha Curry With Rookie

Ayesha Curry With Rookie

ayeshacurry Report

5points
POST
#74

Serena Williams With Chip

Serena Williams With Chip

serenawilliams Report

5points
POST
#75

Britney Spears With Her Smol Dog

Britney Spears With Her Smol Dog

britneyspears Report

4points
POST
#76

Tiger Woods With Yogi, Bugs, And Taz

Tiger Woods With Yogi, Bugs, And Taz

TigerWoods Report

3points
POST
#77

Michael Phelps With Juno And Legend

Michael Phelps With Juno And Legend

msjunoandlegend Report

2points
POST
#78

Zion Williamson With Zanos

Zion Williamson With Zanos

PelicansNBA Report

1point
POST
#79

Harry Kane With Brady And Wilson

Harry Kane With Brady And Wilson

harrykane Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!