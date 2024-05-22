Kelly Rowland Lashes Out At Cannes Security And "Doesn’t Care" If She Looks "Like A Diva"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Rowland was snapped having a heated moment with a security guard during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Dressed in a red flowing gown, the 43-year-old singer attended the star-studded event on Tuesday, May 21, for the premiere of Marcello Mio.

Cameras at the venture caught the R&B sensation furiously scolding a staffer, who appeared to be guiding guests up the famed steps towards the event.

An insider claimed that the festival’s staff members were “being aggressive,” and Kelly tried to ignore before winding up having a verbal tussle with them.

Kelly Rowland had a verbal tussle with the security while walking the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Marcello Mio

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News via Vidapress

“The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” the insider told DailyMail.com.

“By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot,” the insider claimed.

Cameras at the iconic French festival captured the R&B sensation furiously scolding one of the staff members

We have a video! Do we have lip readers? 😂 https://t.co/uEBtMJFxB8 pic.twitter.com/vQmMH8JFG5 — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 21, 2024

The source also said that the Destiny’s Child alum won’t bat an eyelid if she comes off as a “diva.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary.”

Several people online took Kelly’s side after pictures of the enraged artist circulated online.

Several social media users took the Destiny’s Child alum’s side after watching the video of the altercation

Black women always have to fight to be treated with respect at #cannes What happened to Kelly Rowland is not surprising.#cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/0Ghc21bxmV — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 22, 2024

“Ooooo girl, she done lost her mind and her job. In Kelly’s defense, she did block her photos,” said one Facebook user while another said, “I’m team Kelly on this. I saw another video of the lady doing the same to a korean [sic] actress Yoona. Yoona trying to stop once again to wave at the crowd but the lady keep rushing Yoona. It’s so cringe to watch.”

“If it were Bey, i dont think that guard would be rushing her. You did what had to be done Ms. Rowland…you are the Commander after all,” read another comment.