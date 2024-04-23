Beyoncé Shows Off Natural Hair And Shuts Down Haters In New Wash Day Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé gave fans an intimate look into her personal haircare routine that keeps her natural mane looking flawless.

The legendary singer invited fans to join her at the salon as she had her luscious locks washed and styled with help from her go-to hairstylist, Neal Farinah, using products from her new haircare line, Cécred.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… ” Beyoncé wrote in her Instagram caption. “I just had to join in with something I had in the archives.”

Beyoncé showed her hair some love in the video and invited fans to join her as she got her hair washed, dried, and styled

Image credits: beyonce

The Single Ladies hitmaker revealed that she has been “disruptive and challenging” over the years, not just with her music but also her statement-making hair.

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…” the Grammy-winner wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The singer, who released her country album Cowboy Carter this year, showed what it takes to maintain the health of her color-treated hair.

The artist said it hasn’t been just her music but also her hair that has been “disruptive and challenging” over the years

Image credits: beyonce

“Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products,” she said. “It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products.”

Beyoncé, who released her haircare line, Cécred, in February this year, said in the Instagram video that she wanted to show the world the magic that Cécred products do for her hair.

The Cowboy Carter album maker explained that it’s been quite the challenge to keep her colored hair healthy and strong over the years

Image credits: beyonce

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer also washed away myths during her video and said it’s “bullsh–” that people think people who use wigs don’t have good hair underneath. And to prove it, she flaunted her own gorgeous, natural tresses in the video.

“The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair,” she said. “That’s some bulls–t, ’cause it ain’t nobody’s business.”

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer said in the new video that she wanted to show the world the goodness of her Cécred products, which were launched in February of this year

Image credits: beyonce

Drying her hair herself in the clip, Queen Bey said she maintains a medium heat temperature so she doesn’t damage her hair. Her hair was then flat ironed, pinned, and styled to show off her voluminous, bouncy curls.

“I’ve chosen color over perms or relaxers,” Beyoncé said. “I’ve managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blonde.”

Fans were thrilled to see Beyoncé enjoying her time at the salon and giving her hair some love.

“I’m gonna be watching this all day long,” happy fans said after seeing Queen Bey’s haircare regimen

Image credits: beyonce

“Oh Beyoncé what would the world do without you?!!” one wrote, while another said, “I’m gonna be watching this all day long.”

Others followed suit with comments like “Not Beyonce showing us her hairrrrrrrrr” and “Imagine Beyoncé trusting you w her hair.”

“It’s not even giving inches honey, it’s giving YARDDDSSSSSS,” another wrote.

One said, “And this for all the haters who said Beyoncé don’t use cecred!!”

Hair has always been important for Beyoncé, who grew up watching her hairstylist mother, Tina Lawson, work wonders with hair

Image credits: beyonce

Hair has always been important for the former Destiny’s Child superstar, whose mother, Tina Lawson, worked as a hairdresser and went on to establish the hair salon named Headliners Hair Salon in Houston in 1990.

“Obviously, I grew up in my mother’s hair salon. Welcome along my hair journey,” Beyoncé said in a previous video for Cécred.

“I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home,” the Crazy in Love singer also said in an interview with Essence. “She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories.”

The artist, who has dealt with scalp psoriasis, flaunted her gorgeous, natural tresses in the video

Image credits: beyonce

“I saw her shampooing and trimming hair, transforming women, leaving them feeling really good. Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment—it was therapy. I worked in her salon, sweeping the floors and helping out where I could. I used to eavesdrop and listen in on their conversations intently. It was a sacred space for these women,” she continued.

Beyoncé admitted that “much of the fabric” of who she is as a person came from her mother’s Headliners salon, and moments related to hair are “sacred” within her family.

“I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair,” she told the outlet. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me.”

Beyoncé shared how she keeps her hair thriving with the below video of her haircare routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives,” she continued. “For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”

While explaining what the name Cécred meant to her, the Halo songstress explained: “I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect— and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else—it’s all sacred. So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.”

“She has beautiful hair,” fans declared after seeing the rare glimpse of the Single Ladies singer’s natural hair