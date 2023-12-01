ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé went blonde again, and as innocent and boring as this may sound, the R&B star’s new hairdo has sparked outrage online that blew out of proportion to the point that her own mother had to come to her defense.

On Wednesday (November 29), the 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share eight new pictures of herself and her husband Jay-Z to her 318 million followers, flaunting her new icy blonde coif.

In the first take, Beyoncé was seen posing in an immaculate cropped white hoodie with the hood pulled over her bleached hair.

Beyoncé’s new platinum blonde hair reveal this week sparked many questionable comments from people spreading rumors about her “lightening her skin”

Queen Bey flashed a pair of black sunglasses and a cream-colored suit coat with white sweatpants, as she finalized the laid-back yet classy look with white pumps.

In the second photograph, Beyoncé posed in the same outfit in an elevator with Jay-Z, who complemented her style with an all-black ensemble, wearing a black stocking cap, black sunglasses, a black shirt, and black pants with white sneakers.

In the third snap, the mom-of-three was still posing in the same outfit, this time in front of some curtains.

The fourth picture displayed a close-up of her gorgeous face, an important piece of evidence debunking recent claims the songstress has been lightening her skin.

Other photographs featured in the Instagram carousel showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z modeling in a hallway, a shot of the singer in front of a layered mirror, and a final collage of two pictures.

Beyoncé’s new snaps come after she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé on Tuesday (November 26), igniting inappropriate talks about her complexion.

Online critics couldn’t stop scrutinizing the Grammy-award-winning artist’s skin, as a person wrote: “Didn’t recognize her…thought she was a Kardashian.”

Another individual commented: “Ppl convincing themselves that Bey has always been THIS light is another side of DELUSION…but aight.”

A separate person chimed in: “Where did her melanin go?”

Beyoncé posted a series of snaps on Instagram, following her appearance at the premiere of the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which ignited the controversial backlash

The backlash provoked Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, to address the trolls, calling all the haters “bozos” for their “stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about [Beyoncé] lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white.”

Taking to her Instagram, Tina posted a video on the same night of the event, furiously defending her daughter.

The fourth picture displayed a close-up of her gorgeous face, an important piece of evidence debunking recent claims Beyoncé had been lightening her skin

The 69-year-old businesswoman wrote in a lengthy caption to the video: “Came across [the negative comments about Beyoncé’s skin color] today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.”

She continued: “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.

“Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh!”

Tina went on to allege that a white woman from TMZ had reached out to Neal, Beyoncé’s hairstylist, asking for a response to claims that fans were saying that Beyoncé wanted to be white.

“Well, that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness,” the angered mom wrote.

The backlash provoked Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, to address the trolls, calling all the haters “bozos”

She continued: “What’s really most disappointing is that some Black people, yes, you bozos that’s on social media.

“Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.

“I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another.

“Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her.

“Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

“Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things.

“Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her, I am sick of you losers.

“I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!”

Tina concluded: “This girl minds her own business.

“She helps people whenever she can.

“She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times. Cont.”