These days, media content can take many shapes, and one of the greatest ones is TV shows on your television. Each series' cost may vary and even a single TV show episode cost may reach astronomical heights, like millions of dollars. Some can even take the title of the most expensive TV show! But which series has the highest-cost episodes?

When talking about the cost of the episodes, it is important to understand the main competitors that we often see on the screen of our televisions. Some have decades of TV show content behind their name. It is not strange to hear a lot about the HBO TV Max shows. One might say that their reputation precedes them, with them being crowned as the kings of television. Others might still be building a name for themselves, like those of Apple TV shows. Powerful in their own way, they are still building up their content, investing more and more into individual episodes. While others find themselves in the middle, like those of AMC TV shows, which have garnered a strong cult following, and the invested money is seen throughout every episode broadcast.

But all of the attention is given to the individual series and their most famous episodes. These days, costs are climbing and the quality is just getting better. With the Lord Of The Rings show budget reported to be the highest on television, every episode is reported to be quite expensive. With Game Of Thrones’ cost per episode being “dethroned” by the Lord Of The Rings series, the list below might provide you an opportunity to see how much money the biggest budget TV shows spend on individual series. And, if you think the cost meets the quality, upvote it - if not, comment below which episode outshined it overall!