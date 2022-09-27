Every time you go to a hairstylist, there's this split-second decision you have to make after they sit you in the chair and ask, "How do you want it?" Do you go with the old but reliable or something new and exciting?

If you set your mind on the latter, make sure that you're at least in good hands because otherwise, you might end up like the poor folks who are featured on the subreddit 'Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up.'

This online community with 842K members is dedicated to poking fun at unfortunate hairstyle fails, and has amassed quite the collection since its creation in 2014.

In fact, you might've already seen it here on Bored Panda as we have published a few articles on it (here, here, and here), but their recent posts are as good as ever, so we put together an update on the subreddit's content. Enjoy!

#1

Lion In Chinese Zoo. Keepers Deny Giving Him A Haircut

Lion In Chinese Zoo. Keepers Deny Giving Him A Haircut

jakeofheart

jakeofheart Report

Community Member
11 hours ago

He wants his girl to look at him. She says not with that hairdo!

#2

Karenizer 3000

Karenizer 3000

souly97 Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
11 hours ago

Upvote for title

Of course, the reassuring thing is that hair grows back. However, it often takes longer than we'd like to. Celebrity hairstylist Kristen Shaw said that, "If you've cut your hair to just below your chin, that would take typically 5 or 6 inches to grow past your shoulders, so it will take 10-12 months."

To make matters even worse, this rate is just an average that can be negatively impacted by a number of factors, some of which are not easy fixes. "I find that women's hormones play a large role, and with the rise of things like autoimmune/adrenal burnout for women, these have been a recurring theme with my clients who experience slow growth and/or hair loss," Shaw explained.
#3

Babies Are Not Exempt From Getting [messed] Up

Babies Are Not Exempt From Getting [messed] Up

ambrosialeah

ambrosialeah Report

MagicalUnicorn
MagicalUnicorn
Community Member
12 hours ago

poor wee lad, just born and being ridiculed by his mom

#4

The Real Goat

The Real Goat

Pampeldibuh Report

Jack Holt
Jack Holt
Community Member
9 hours ago

It's so baaaaaaaad

#5

You Ever Seen An Onion Half Thats Been In The Fridge Too Long?

You Ever Seen An Onion Half Thats Been In The Fridge Too Long?

EyeChihuahua

EyeChihuahua Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
11 hours ago

The caption!!!!

Other factors which may inhibit growth, according to NYC-based dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, include poor nutrition, yo-yo dieting, and improper or inadequate hair care. "Maintaining good hair health internally as well as externally are important for optimal growth," she said. To this list, Jon Reyman, Founder of Los Angeles-based salon Spoke & Weal, added suboptimal scalp health and some medications as well.

Timing makes a difference in how fast your hair grows, too. "Usually in summer months hair grows a little faster due to circulation," Reyman said, noting that studies by The National Institute of Health show it can grow 10 percent faster in the sunniest season. He gave slightly better odds of recovery than Shaw, too. "If the bob is chin-length, it should take 3-4 months to grow to your shoulders." So perhaps the real number lies somewhere in the middle.
#6

Needs No Caption

Needs No Caption

braincood Report

POST
Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
11 hours ago

That's awesome

#7

Nice

Nice

mellowlearner Report

JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
10 hours ago

He needs a Lego knight

#8

A Meme That Created A Subreddit

A Meme That Created A Subreddit

frankrice

frankrice Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
12 hours ago

OK. Done :D

#9

Give Me The Mr Burns Please Mum

Give Me The Mr Burns Please Mum

Mista_glass

Mista_glass Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
11 hours ago

This is awesome, I mean....EXCELLLLLENT!

If you want to make your hair grow faster, there are things you can do to help that. First, ensure you're getting proper nutrients from your diet.

"Health starts from within, so lots of fruits and veggies, and organic, pastured meat, along with the right kinds of fats will help your body function to its fullest potential," Shaw said. But other lifestyle factors matter, too.

"Maintain physical and mental wellbeing—stop smoking, get rest, and minimize stress," Reyman added. "An unhealthy person is usually not experiencing higher than average hair or nail growth."
#10

Minecraft Character

Minecraft Character

Accomplished-Cod-340 Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
11 hours ago

He got that *soul glow* tho (iykyk)

#11

Gime That Freshly Opened Highlighter Look

Gime That Freshly Opened Highlighter Look

servebyte

servebyte Report

River (they/them)
River (they/them)
Community Member
11 hours ago

Detox has more issues than just her hair 😂😂😂

#12

Looks Like A Damn Lobster

Looks Like A Damn Lobster

ForeverStrong333 Report

Inga Rinehart
Inga Rinehart
Community Member
11 hours ago

Imagine how heavy that must be!

#13

Excuse Me Sir, Why??

Excuse Me Sir, Why??

Many-Carry-7793 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
12 hours ago

Bacause he f*cking can!

Both Shaw and Dr. Fusco also recommended the supplement Nutrafol ($88), and Shaw likes the Moon Juice SuperHair ($60) as well.

"They're packed with amazing ingredients to boost hair growth and strength," she said. "I've seen them almost double hair growth."
#14

Nah I Thought He Had A Hat On Lmao

Nah I Thought He Had A Hat On Lmao

Ronaldinho910

Ronaldinho910 Report

Tee with a Twist
Tee with a Twist
Community Member
11 hours ago

Took me a minute

#15

I... I've Got Nothing

I... I've Got Nothing

mcnairp1986 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
11 hours ago

Missed the train for Whoville?

#16

Me In 2004, When All I Ever Watched Was Fight Club And The Matrix While Blasting The Prodigy "Smack My Bitch Up". So Cool I Had To Wear Two Sunglasses

Me In 2004, When All I Ever Watched Was Fight Club And The Matrix While Blasting The Prodigy "Smack My Bitch Up". So Cool I Had To Wear Two Sunglasses

MinorPostlude

MinorPostlude Report

Judit Turi
Judit Turi
Community Member
11 hours ago

You look like an anime protagonist from the early 2000's, very cool!

#17

A Facebook Post From A Local Barbershop

A Facebook Post From A Local Barbershop

Ceriouslee

Ceriouslee Report

Tee with a Twist
Tee with a Twist
Community Member
11 hours ago

I pity the fool who done this!

Next, it might be a good idea to schedule regular trims. However, Reyman noted that it's important not to confuse length and density.

"You may need very regular haircuts when your hair is growing to manage density but not length," he said. "If you want to keep your length, find an excellent hairdresser who can manage density well. Removing weight can help hair look great and be more manageable."
#18

Found On Mulletchamp.com. It’s Not Just Great Hair, Check Out The Strategically Sunburnt American Flag

Found On Mulletchamp.com. It's Not Just Great Hair, Check Out The Strategically Sunburnt American Flag

sunny_in_phila

sunny_in_phila Report

JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
10 hours ago

The realistic Captain America

#19

Average Florida Man?

Average Florida Man?

cyaron12

cyaron12 Report

Carrie Henderson
Carrie Henderson
Community Member
11 hours ago

....Beaker? Is that you?

#20

The Smell Must Be Unimaginable

The Smell Must Be Unimaginable

SingularSerpens Report

Carrie Henderson
Carrie Henderson
Community Member
11 hours ago

I mean, it looks like a turd.

#21

Drake Really Did

Drake Really Did

Adapid

Adapid Report

Cecily Holland
Cecily Holland
Community Member
11 hours ago

And he got it

Finally, double down on nourishing ingredients. From a maintenance perspective, Dr. Fusco said proper nourishment of the hair is key for preventing breakage.

"This can be done by avoiding extremes of heat and overuse of chemicals which can stress hair shafts and make it at risk for breakage," she said. Reyman likewise emphasized the importance of investing in high-quality hair tools, like the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400), for daily use.
#22

Who In Their Right Mind

Who In Their Right Mind

sahi2urmom4me Report

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
12 hours ago

Is that real? That can't be safe?

#23

Saw This Fb Ad For A Local Healthcare Organization. It’s Like A Hair Style Buffet

Saw This Fb Ad For A Local Healthcare Organization. It's Like A Hair Style Buffet

Boston__Massacre

Boston__Massacre Report

M Baldwjin
M Baldwjin
Community Member
11 hours ago

This...this is a lot to unwrap...

#24

Finally I Found The Proper Subreddit For This Gem I’ve Been Harboring In My Camera Roll

Finally I Found The Proper Subreddit For This Gem I've Been Harboring In My Camera Roll

Mia042400

Mia042400 Report

Cecily Holland
Cecily Holland
Community Member
11 hours ago

What the…

#25

My Friend’s Barber Really Did Him Wrong By Shaping His Facial Hair

My Friend's Barber Really Did Him Wrong By Shaping His Facial Hair

PattyAK

PattyAK Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 hours ago

Oh my....

Silk pillowcases and silk or satin hair scrunchies help to prevent breakage, too. "Both items minimize rubbing or abrasion to hair," he said.

In terms of nourishment, he recommended using products that contain K18 Peptide. "K18 penetrates the hair to the cortex, repairing it, and protecting it from damage." He also suggested scalp massages, because they increase circulation and thus can spur growth.
#26

Do Dogs Count?

Do Dogs Count?

Bluegunder Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
11 hours ago

Aw! The face says it all!

#27

Me In Highschool

Me In Highschool

Disazua Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
11 hours ago

Compared to the other ones in the list, you looked ok

#28

Hit Me Up With That Chechen Monk Drip Fam

Hit Me Up With That Chechen Monk Drip Fam

FjordLarquad

FjordLarquad Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
11 hours ago

Why

#29

Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A Stupid 1/2” Stripe Out Of My Head!

Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A Stupid 1/2" Stripe Out Of My Head!

OmNamahShivayah

OmNamahShivayah Report

ElenaK
ElenaK
Community Member
8 hours ago

Was the barber called Moses?

#30

Sharp Corners At The Temples

Sharp Corners At The Temples

KellySummerlin Report

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
12 hours ago

The hair is the least of his problem

#31

Yikes

Yikes

jape7798 Report

Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
12 hours ago

Indeed

#32

Will…

Will…

AtwellJ Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited)

It's Joyce. Joyce is the barber. Apparently they wanted the home haircut vibe for all the Byers. You can notice that Joyce and eleven have similar haircuts.

#33

Wayne Cochran, American Singer, 1960s

Wayne Cochran, American Singer, 1960s

newleafkratom

newleafkratom Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
11 hours ago

Ppphhhaaaaahhaahaaaahaaaa

#34

Jesus Take The Wheel

Jesus Take The Wheel

The_Milk-lady Report

Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
11 hours ago

Just me...or do they look like blokes with big a*s wigs on?

#35

Mirror Mirror On The Wall…

Mirror Mirror On The Wall…

ssigea

ssigea Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
9 hours ago

THIS IS JUST ATROCIOUS.

#36

Say No More

Say No More

DismallyImitate47 Report

Susan S
Susan S
Community Member
10 hours ago

Next time, come see me. I have a sharpie, and can do free touch ups

#37

Damn! Baby Got A Leech Curl! 🤣

Damn! Baby Got A Leech Curl! 🤣

Snoo_40410

Snoo_40410 Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 hours ago

I'm sorry!! All I can think is slinky!

#38

This Icon From Czechia (Krychlič From Pardubice)

This Icon From Czechia (Krychlič From Pardubice)

CoffeeList1278

CoffeeList1278 Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 hours ago

That has to be a hair piece ?? He has some kind of hair or hair dye underneath.

#39

Dude I Found On Tiktok. I Checked Three Times If Its A Filter, Its Not

Dude I Found On Tiktok. I Checked Three Times If Its A Filter, Its Not

lohnoah333

lohnoah333 Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
12 hours ago

It's weird, but somehow impressive 🤔

#40

“That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist

"That's Not Where My Part Is," I Said. "I Don't Want Layers" I Said. "Don't Cut It Wet" I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist

LordMeme42

LordMeme42 Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
11 hours ago

A decent stylist might be able to fix that up so it's at least somewhat better until it grows back

