Every time you go to a hairstylist, there's this split-second decision you have to make after they sit you in the chair and ask, "How do you want it?" Do you go with the old but reliable or something new and exciting?
If you set your mind on the latter, make sure that you're at least in good hands because otherwise, you might end up like the poor folks who are featured on the subreddit 'Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up.'
This online community with 842K members is dedicated to poking fun at unfortunate hairstyle fails, and has amassed quite the collection since its creation in 2014.
In fact, you might've already seen it here on Bored Panda as we have published a few articles on it (here, here, and here), but their recent posts are as good as ever, so we put together an update on the subreddit's content. Enjoy!
Lion In Chinese Zoo. Keepers Deny Giving Him A Haircut
Karenizer 3000
Of course, the reassuring thing is that hair grows back. However, it often takes longer than we'd like to. Celebrity hairstylist Kristen Shaw said that, "If you've cut your hair to just below your chin, that would take typically 5 or 6 inches to grow past your shoulders, so it will take 10-12 months."
To make matters even worse, this rate is just an average that can be negatively impacted by a number of factors, some of which are not easy fixes. "I find that women's hormones play a large role, and with the rise of things like autoimmune/adrenal burnout for women, these have been a recurring theme with my clients who experience slow growth and/or hair loss," Shaw explained.
Babies Are Not Exempt From Getting [messed] Up
poor wee lad, just born and being ridiculed by his mom
The Real Goat
You Ever Seen An Onion Half Thats Been In The Fridge Too Long?
Other factors which may inhibit growth, according to NYC-based dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, include poor nutrition, yo-yo dieting, and improper or inadequate hair care. "Maintaining good hair health internally as well as externally are important for optimal growth," she said. To this list, Jon Reyman, Founder of Los Angeles-based salon Spoke & Weal, added suboptimal scalp health and some medications as well.
Timing makes a difference in how fast your hair grows, too. "Usually in summer months hair grows a little faster due to circulation," Reyman said, noting that studies by The National Institute of Health show it can grow 10 percent faster in the sunniest season. He gave slightly better odds of recovery than Shaw, too. "If the bob is chin-length, it should take 3-4 months to grow to your shoulders." So perhaps the real number lies somewhere in the middle.
Needs No Caption
Nice
A Meme That Created A Subreddit
Give Me The Mr Burns Please Mum
If you want to make your hair grow faster, there are things you can do to help that. First, ensure you're getting proper nutrients from your diet.
"Health starts from within, so lots of fruits and veggies, and organic, pastured meat, along with the right kinds of fats will help your body function to its fullest potential," Shaw said. But other lifestyle factors matter, too.
"Maintain physical and mental wellbeing—stop smoking, get rest, and minimize stress," Reyman added. "An unhealthy person is usually not experiencing higher than average hair or nail growth."
Minecraft Character
Gime That Freshly Opened Highlighter Look
Looks Like A Damn Lobster
Excuse Me Sir, Why??
Both Shaw and Dr. Fusco also recommended the supplement Nutrafol ($88), and Shaw likes the Moon Juice SuperHair ($60) as well.
"They're packed with amazing ingredients to boost hair growth and strength," she said. "I've seen them almost double hair growth."
Nah I Thought He Had A Hat On Lmao
I... I've Got Nothing
Me In 2004, When All I Ever Watched Was Fight Club And The Matrix While Blasting The Prodigy "Smack My Bitch Up". So Cool I Had To Wear Two Sunglasses
A Facebook Post From A Local Barbershop
Next, it might be a good idea to schedule regular trims. However, Reyman noted that it's important not to confuse length and density.
"You may need very regular haircuts when your hair is growing to manage density but not length," he said. "If you want to keep your length, find an excellent hairdresser who can manage density well. Removing weight can help hair look great and be more manageable."
Found On Mulletchamp.com. It’s Not Just Great Hair, Check Out The Strategically Sunburnt American Flag
Average Florida Man?
The Smell Must Be Unimaginable
Drake Really Did
Finally, double down on nourishing ingredients. From a maintenance perspective, Dr. Fusco said proper nourishment of the hair is key for preventing breakage.
"This can be done by avoiding extremes of heat and overuse of chemicals which can stress hair shafts and make it at risk for breakage," she said. Reyman likewise emphasized the importance of investing in high-quality hair tools, like the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400), for daily use.
Who In Their Right Mind
Saw This Fb Ad For A Local Healthcare Organization. It’s Like A Hair Style Buffet
Finally I Found The Proper Subreddit For This Gem I’ve Been Harboring In My Camera Roll
My Friend’s Barber Really Did Him Wrong By Shaping His Facial Hair
Silk pillowcases and silk or satin hair scrunchies help to prevent breakage, too. "Both items minimize rubbing or abrasion to hair," he said.
In terms of nourishment, he recommended using products that contain K18 Peptide. "K18 penetrates the hair to the cortex, repairing it, and protecting it from damage." He also suggested scalp massages, because they increase circulation and thus can spur growth.
Do Dogs Count?
Me In Highschool
Hit Me Up With That Chechen Monk Drip Fam
Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A Stupid 1/2” Stripe Out Of My Head!
Sharp Corners At The Temples
Yikes
Will…
Wayne Cochran, American Singer, 1960s
Jesus Take The Wheel
Mirror Mirror On The Wall…
Say No More
Damn! Baby Got A Leech Curl! 🤣
This Icon From Czechia (Krychlič From Pardubice)
Dude I Found On Tiktok. I Checked Three Times If Its A Filter, Its Not
“That’s Not Where My Part Is,” I Said. “I Don’t Want Layers” I Said. “Don’t Cut It Wet” I Said. No, He Did Not Get Paid. Nor Was He My Usual Stylist
Personally I had to stop reading this. It's one thing for people to post their own picture of a hair cut fail and have a laugh about it, it's entirely different to take a photo of a total stranger with out their knowledge and post it to laugh at them, it's no wonder people are so damn self conscious these days and go to extreme lengths to modify their looks when every one is so critical and judgemental of each other.
Truly disappointed with so many commenters lack of empathy here.
It’s a form of body shaming that is not ok
Is it just me or do others have issues with these large threads. I only can see the first 20-30 pics on any thread. Hit show more repeatedly and nothing happens.
