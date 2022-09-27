Every time you go to a hairstylist, there's this split-second decision you have to make after they sit you in the chair and ask, "How do you want it?" Do you go with the old but reliable or something new and exciting?

If you set your mind on the latter, make sure that you're at least in good hands because otherwise, you might end up like the poor folks who are featured on the subreddit 'Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up.'

This online community with 842K members is dedicated to poking fun at unfortunate hairstyle fails, and has amassed quite the collection since its creation in 2014.

In fact, you might've already seen it here on Bored Panda as we have published a few articles on it (here, here, and here), but their recent posts are as good as ever, so we put together an update on the subreddit's content. Enjoy!