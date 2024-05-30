ADVERTISEMENT

It's been only a few weeks since Google introduced 'AI Overview' in its search engine, but the public criticism has already been overwhelming.

And rightfully so. On paper, the feature should present a quick summary of helpful answers to questions at the top of the page. For example, if someone wants to know how to tie a tie, they ought to receive a clear and concise step-by-step guide on the most popular knots.

But the reality is very different. Social media users have shared a huge variety of screenshots showing the AI tool giving funny, incorrect, and downright concerning responses.