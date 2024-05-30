36 People Expose Flaws In Google’s AI Overviews With Real Search Examples
It's been only a few weeks since Google introduced 'AI Overview' in its search engine, but the public criticism has already been overwhelming.
And rightfully so. On paper, the feature should present a quick summary of helpful answers to questions at the top of the page. For example, if someone wants to know how to tie a tie, they ought to receive a clear and concise step-by-step guide on the most popular knots.
But the reality is very different. Social media users have shared a huge variety of screenshots showing the AI tool giving funny, incorrect, and downright concerning responses.
This post may include affiliate links.
Can't argue with the fact that rocks are a source of minerals...
Have a separate ramekin full of diesel on the side. For dipping.
that one is really funny if it was made on purpose but no just a stupid algorithm
Everything is a poison. "Poison" is not a thing. It's a dose of something. 10 liters of water are deadly poison, same with salt, sugar and everything. Some substances for sure need a really little dose to become a poison.
"Being in the net with the entire body" is the mental image I didn't know I needed today, but boy has it made my day 1000 times better!
Censoring is getting out of control. We’re grown ups now, treat us as such.
Honestly, I could see some people in my class believing this.