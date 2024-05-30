ADVERTISEMENT

It's been only a few weeks since Google introduced 'AI Overview' in its search engine, but the public criticism has already been overwhelming.

And rightfully so. On paper, the feature should present a quick summary of helpful answers to questions at the top of the page. For example, if someone wants to know how to tie a tie, they ought to receive a clear and concise step-by-step guide on the most popular knots.

But the reality is very different. Social media users have shared a huge variety of screenshots showing the AI tool giving funny, incorrect, and downright concerning responses.

#1

Google-Ai-Overviews

allgarbled Report

#2

Google-Ai-Overviews

screenshothq Report

#3

Google-Ai-Overviews

JEREMIAH JOHNSON Report

#4

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

#5

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

#6

Google-Ai-Overviews

wongmjane Report

#7

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

#8

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#9

Google-Ai-Overviews

PixelButts Report

#10

Google-Ai-Overviews

YoungbloodJoe Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

that one is really funny if it was made on purpose but no just a stupid algorithm

#11

Google-Ai-Overviews

TheHappyPriest Report

#12

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everything is a poison. "Poison" is not a thing. It's a dose of something. 10 liters of water are deadly poison, same with salt, sugar and everything. Some substances for sure need a really little dose to become a poison.

#13

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#14

Google-Ai-Overviews

napalmtrees Report

#15

Google-Ai-Overviews

veryimportant Report

#16

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
43 minutes ago

It's been done. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_mail

#17

Google-Ai-Overviews

blackforager Report

#18

Google-Ai-Overviews

zachsilberberg Report

#19

Google-Ai-Overviews

notthertenews Report

#20

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

smnock avatar
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Being in the net with the entire body" is the mental image I didn't know I needed today, but boy has it made my day 1000 times better!

#21

Google-Ai-Overviews

LinusTech Report

#22

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#23

Google-Ai-Overviews

ErinEARoss Report

#24

Google-Ai-Overviews

edzitron Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago

Official name doesn't start with a "K": Jamhuri ya Kenya (Swahili) or Republic of Kenya (english)

#25

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#26

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

Dianellian
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago

Censoring is getting out of control. We’re grown ups now, treat us as such.

#27

Google-Ai-Overviews

GraphCrimes Report

#28

Google-Ai-Overviews

mmitchell_ai Report

#29

Google-Ai-Overviews

pixelkitties Report

#30

Google-Ai-Overviews

dril Report

#31

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#32

Google-Ai-Overviews

Report

#33

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

#34

Google-Ai-Overviews

sairahul1 Report

#35

Google-Ai-Overviews

quantumsapphx Report

#36

Google-Ai-Overviews

JeremiahDJohns Report

