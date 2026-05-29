ADVERTISEMENT

It's the golden age of K-Pop. "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" just won an Oscar for Best Original Song earlier this year, K-Pop's biggest boy band BTS just kicked off their long-awaited record-breaking comeback tour, and Korean became the sixth most popular language to learn on Duolingo.

Some call K-Pop fans obsessive, others prefer the term "loyal," but there's no denying that the genre has amassed a considerable following. Where there are fans, there are memes – and K-Pop fans are one of the most creative bunches out there. Check out these funny posts about the K-Pop world and see inside the mind of a K-Pop stan.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

K-Pop idols dancing wildly in hilarious meme about dream meanings and K-Pop humor

jl_jichu Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    K-pop fan showing a caricature highlighting worst features in member's face

    jl_jichu Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    K-pop idol with bright neon green hair and fan tweet about hair color

    jl_jichu Report

    4points
    POST

    K-Pop is not a new thing; if you're an OG fan, you might know some groups from the 2000s and even the 1990s. However, 2020 is the year many experts mark as the points when K-Pop exploded in popularity globally, especially in the U.S. One only has to look at the sheer number of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) to understand how many fans engage with K-Pop related content every day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2020, about 6.7 billion tweets globally were related to K-Pop. By 2021, that number rose to 7.2 billion tweets. According to the platform itself, most of them come from Indonesian fans, followed by K-Pop fans in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United States. Back then, the most tweeted about group was BTS, and the boy band retains their crown in 2026. BTS members also have several tweets in the official list of most-retweeted posts ever, with the youngest member Jungkook's tweet "Never Not [purple heart]" being retweeted 1.7 million times.
    #4

    Rosé childhood photos debunking brown hair propaganda in K-Pop

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    MrBeast and NewJeans Danielle discussed in K-pop fan comments on social media

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Close-up images of K-pop idol's teeth zoomed in by fans on social media

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST

    The world of K-Pop can be confusing. From an outsider's perspective, it's very different from the Western celebrity and entertainment world. Still, in essence, it's a fandom, and just like any other fandom, it's got its own jargon, references, inside jokes, memes, and vocabulary.

    The life of a K-Pop idol is incredibly fast-paced, and the length of their careers in groups is quite short. Some fans estimate that the average career of a K-Pop star is 7 years. While wildly popular worldwide, BTS are today considered "sunbaes" or seniors. It's not surprising to see comments like "Uncs still got it" under their videos and witness members of younger groups treat them with reverence and respect.
    #7

    K-Pop meme highlighting a dress with armrests but no pockets

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Funny K-Pop meme of an idol styled with blond curls and jewelry

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    K-Pop memes showing drastic style changes of idols confusing fans

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST

    In the K-Pop fandom, groups are separated into different generations based on when they debuted and were the most popular. First Generation groups were popular in the late '90s and early 2000s. These included the likes of H.O.T., S.E.S., Sechs Kies, Fin.K.L, g.o.d, and Shinhwa. Back then, K-Pop was a niche interest for many outside of Korea and Asia in general.
    #10

    K-Pop age comparison meme questioning if member will catch up in age

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    K-Pop fan jokes about describing beauty with Shakespearean words in meme

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    Stray Kids members Instagram following meme Lee Know funny

    jl_jichu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Second Generation K-Pop managed to get more popular worldwide, especially in the U.S. As a person who somewhat dabbled in K-Pop since her teenage years, I have to admit that the 2nd Gen were my first idols. Groups like BIGBANG, SHINee, Girls' Generation (SNSD), Super Junior, 2NE1, Wonder Girls, and TVXQ are the ones many adults today are nostalgic for.

    BIGBANG just performed both weekends at Coachella for their 20th anniversary, 2NE1 had a long-awaited comeback last year, and others like SHINee, Super Junior, and SNSD are still active as groups and releasing new material, even if some members are no longer active.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Jimin reacting to crowd chanting six seven in K-Pop meme

    soobwita Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    K-pop girl group performing in edgy outfits in a meme about stage antics

    soobwita Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Comparison meme showing a woman in 'basic' vs 'Y2K' outfit styles

    soobwita Report

    3points
    POST

    Third Gen K-Pop was the one that was undoubtedly the most successful in making it into the USA market. BTS, GOT7, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, MONSTA X, NCT, and SEVENTEEN were massively popular internationally. Some attribute that success to the digital-first marketing. Many groups would have their own entertainment and variety shows on YouTube, Weverse, and other platforms in addition to music. Idols would also chat and communicate with their fans during livestreams on the now-defunct V-Live platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    K-Pop idol by water with meme about river of tears

    FunnyDepressionMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    K-Pop star laughing with meme about dad's bad joke for $20

    the_random_korean Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    K-Pop idol pointing with meme about hiding and seeking psychiatric help

    Report

    3points
    POST

    2018 or 2019 is often the starting point for the 4th Generation of K-Pop. The most popular groups of that Gen include ATEEZ, Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, and ENHYPEN. This generation enjoyed the privilege of coming into the entertainment industry when K-Pop was an internationally-recognized genre. Stray Kids, for example, did a stadium tour across Latin America, Japan, North America, and Europe in 2025, and sold out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Side by side comparison of cartoon fish and K-Pop idol wearing similar outfits

    Life imitates art

    lurkernolurking Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Spider-Man meme pointing at each other with same names in K-Pop group chaeyoung

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    K-Pop three way Pepero game meme with three idols sharing snack

    Report

    3points
    POST

    You're probably wondering what the secret sauce in K-Pop is. Why are the fans so passionate, why there are so many of them, and how do they form such strong attachments to their favorite groups and idols? The psychology of K-Pop "stan culture" is fascinating. Sociologists and psychologists say that the management companies are geniuses at marketing, using social media to curate fans' emotional attachment and real-time feedback loops.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Drunk girls taking club bathroom selfies shown as red-light K-Pop selfie meme

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Friends eating instant noodles outdoors after planning a crazy hangout in K-Pop memes

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    K-Pop meme showing multiple handcuffs related to Bang Si-hyuk fraud investigation joke

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST

    Western actors, singers, and other celebrities lack the kind of approachability and level of engagement that K-Pop idols offer their fans. The parasocial relationships that K-Pop fans form with their idols are unparalleled. Fans go to crazy lengths to help their groups reach number one on the charts, buy VIP concert tickets for hundreds (sometimes even thousands) of dollars, and spend even more for a chance to have a video call with their favorite idol.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    K-pop fan meme about starting period using emotional award show reactions

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Secret wedding filming controversy meme about K-pop celebrity Park Yoo-chun

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Mark Lee leaving NCT announcement meme with fan reaction on Korean music news

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But being a K-Pop fan is not all bad. And not all people in their group's fandom are delusional, crazy, and detached from reality. K-Pop can also just be a hobby. There is a unique sense of community that comes with being a K-Pop fan, either online or when meeting up with fellow fans at concerts. The number of inside jokes one can accumulate throughout the years of being a K-Pop fan is almost infinite. Many fans are also very self-aware: they know how ridiculous the music, the parasociality, and everything in between can be.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    K-Pop idol Jihyo at a gun range with targets and protective ear gear

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Humorous comparison of MacBook sizes with K-Pop album showing length

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    K-Pop fan meets Joshua from SEVENTEEN with excitement and laughter

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST

    With that in mind, I invite you, Pandas, to give K-Pop a chance. As Azrin Tan writes for Vogue Singapore, what's not to love? "It's a running joke amongst most self-aware fans that the parasocial relationship they share with their idols is one that's stable, filled with love and unlike real-life relationships, they'll never disappoint you because you're not actually expecting anything from them," she writes. "[K-Pop] is an entire universe you would always appreciate being a part of. A little world—promising an indescribable happiness of its own."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    K-pop girl group wearing masks at 2020 SBS event during the girl covid pandemic period

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    K-Pop meme about SHINee's Minho winning a large 5K race

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    K-Pop meme referencing mafia AU fanfiction with Jisoo and Zayn

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    K-Pop meme comparing real faces to cartoon character in most beautiful faces list

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    K-Pop idol Jeongyeon's reaction meme about labubu trend

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Blackpink meme showing Rosé's covered face and Lisa's expression

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Song Kang sporting unexpected facial hair in K-Pop themed memes

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    BamBam showing luxury apartment in K-Pop house tweet

    jl_jichu Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    K-Pop member confused with math formulas meme overlay

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    BLACKPINK group photo with Jennie off-center in stylish red outfits

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    JOOHONEY releases Insanity track list featuring Muhammad Ali and IVE in K-pop

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Hwasa tops Hong Kong viral Spotify chart with Good Goodbye in K-pop music

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    K-Pop boy group fan shocked by Taylor Swift social media followers meme

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    IU giving back to community with gifts featured in K-Pop meme

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    2NE1 comeback announcement meme comparing to One Direction

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    Jisoo debating alcohol in funny K-Pop meme

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Jisoo knowing exactly with Korean Traditional Fairy meme

    jl_jichu Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Two women talking closely in a meme about K-pop fandom online humor

    soobwita Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    K-pop star in suit wearing large goggles with funny text about funk and soul

    jkscrystalsnoww Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    K-pop idols wearing colorful sunglasses in a humorous meme about blindness

    jkscrystalsnoww Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    K-Pop meme showing love and support with two people playfully interacting

    ResolutionTough1229 Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow