K-Pop is not a new thing; if you're an OG fan, you might know some groups from the 2000s and even the 1990s. However, 2020 is the year many experts mark as the points when K-Pop exploded in popularity globally, especially in the U.S. One only has to look at the sheer number of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) to understand how many fans engage with K-Pop related content every day.

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In 2020, about 6.7 billion tweets globally were related to K-Pop. By 2021, that number rose to 7.2 billion tweets. According to the platform itself, most of them come from Indonesian fans, followed by K-Pop fans in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United States. Back then, the most tweeted about group was BTS, and the boy band retains their crown in 2026. BTS members also have several tweets in the official list of most-retweeted posts ever, with the youngest member Jungkook's tweet "Never Not [purple heart]" being retweeted 1.7 million times.