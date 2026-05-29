“She Blocked Me”: Bride Shares How Wedding Planner Turned The Happiest Day Of Her Life Into “A Day From Hell”

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It started with a promise of a fairy-tale celebration, but ended in a courtroom with a broken contract and a traumatized bride.

American woman Ashley Lopez recently went viral for exposing her ultimate wedding nightmare — a missing caterer, botched food, and a misplaced marriage certificate that left her legally single after the vows.

All because of one wedding planner.

Now, she is warning others to look past flashy social media marketing and aggressively vet their vendors.

Bored Panda spoke to Lopez to find out what actions she took next, and whether there were any red flags before the big day.

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A woman said what was supposed to be the best day of her life quickly turned into a nightmare

Image credits: Ashley Lopez

Ashley Lopez shared the story of a scammer who called herself the “Fairy Bride Mother”

Image credits: lovely_lopezx2

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Despite the ongoing global economic uncertainty, weddings remain a non-negotiable life milestone for many couples. In 2025, around 2 million US couples tied the knot, making significant financial investments that contributed to the nation’s over $100 billion wedding industry.

Philadelphia bride Ashley Lopez also wanted to pull off a flawless celebration, so she hired local coordinator Traci R. Lawton. The wedding planner operated under the business name Wedding Kiss Ballroom and called herself the “Fairy Bride Mother.”

Image credits: TraciRenee Lawton

Lopez paid Lawton more than $6,000 in advance for a “discounted” package that was supposed to cover everything from the decorations to the catering and music.

There were signs that she missed when she first hired the planner, Lopez told us in an interview.

“Traci was more communicative when it came to collecting the money and once she received the full payment, I had to send multiple emails and text messages with still no response. There were times where Traci would set up specific days to meet and [talk] about the planning and she would never show up nor follow up with a text message. I still gave her the benefit of the doubt that she was a godly woman.”

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Instead of a dream day, Lopez walked right into a logistical catastrophe.

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

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Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

A wedding day that spiraled from minor stress to full-blown disaster

The chaos started just an hour before the ceremony when Lawton informed the bride that the caterer had allegedly been in a car accident.

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The hits kept coming for Lopez. The planner completely failed to set up a memorial table meant to honor the groom’s late father and the bride’s deceased grandmother, leaving the space totally empty.

Studies show that weddings create a unique emotional minefield because couples are conditioned to view the event as a mandatory milestone.

The wedding industry also markets an unattainable consumer fantasy, turning the wedding itself into a commodity to be curated. Social media platforms have only supercharged this pressure.

It’s no wonder then that some couples want their day to be perfect.

“When the cost of getting married is the same as that of putting a down payment on a house, making sure that things go right becomes a little more important than if you were just throwing a casual party for your friends,” says social and health psychologist Dr. Juliana Breines.

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Dinner service became the breaking point of an already chaotic wedding night

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When dinner was finally served after an agonizing delay, it became the defining disaster of the evening: the food was completely wrong, completely uninspired, and entirely different from the menu the couple had meticulously curated and paid for.

To make a terrible situation worse, the kitchen ran out of food, leaving a significant portion of the guests staring at empty plates.

Instead of a celebratory feast, the reception turned into a total mess.

Lopez says her guests, mostly family members, helped her cope.

“My guests were all family members and they truly helped me along the way with making me feel better and making small jokes. My best friend made sure that when I wanted to leave and cry and yell, that I stood graceful that day… she really wiped my tears on my wedding day,” Lopez recalls.

The final disaster came after the ceremony was already over

To top off the disastrous evening, the wedding planner misplaced the couple’s actual marriage certificate after the ceremony. The woman had to file for a duplicate and “harass” the planner for a week just to get her to show up at her house to sign the paperwork so they could be legally married.

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Research shows that when a professional manipulates or betrays a client’s trust, it triggers intense psychological distress.

Experts call this betrayal trauma, because we usually let our guard down when dealing with a hired professional. When that expert manipulates you or fails completely, it shatters your sense of control and leaves you feeling deeply violated, anxious, and ashamed of your own judgment.

Lopez says: “When I look at my wedding photos it’s bittersweet because my photographer took amazing photos — you would not have noticed anything went haywire except when Traci had the decoration team take down the flower arch while people were giving their speeches.”

“But then I get hit with a wave of sadness, anger, and disappointment because everyone talks about how wonderful their wedding was. And here I am with a wedding where at 6 pm, I was texted that there was going to be no food to feed my guests. I get angry and I’m trying to get over this feeling.”

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

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After the whole chaos, the wedding planner promised the bride a refund

In a survey in the US, two in three couples said hiring wedding professionals is essential for the celebrations.

Many couples believe that chemistry is key when building a wedding vendor team. For guest-facing pros like planners and DJs, a matching personality is the top deciding factor. Across all vendors, however, trust comes down to two simple things: fast replies and clear communication.

When the wedding descended into chaos, Lawton initially tried to smooth things over by promising Ashley a full financial refund for the unfulfilled services.

But instead, the wedding planner completely cut off communication and ghosted them, leaving the promised money unpaid.

Beyond event coordination, Lawton also acted as an ordained minister who routinely officiated weddings for her clients.

This dual responsibility made her role in Ashley Lopez’s wedding even more critical — and the subsequent mishaps even more severe.

Because she was trusted with handling the actual legal execution of the marriage, her mismanagement directly jeopardized the couple’s legal status.

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

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The wedding planner responded to online reviews, saying her business is now closed

In a statement, the wedding planner claimed she “too was devastated” by the outcome, calling it a “day of mishaps” for which she has apologized.

Lawton also said she has now shut down her business.

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Image credits: Ashley Lopez

The bride, on the other hand, claimed that the planner is lying and is still running the business through social media accounts.

“I have not yet heard from Traci Lawton, she has not communicated at all with me in how she plans on paying me back or even when. She blocked me on all forms of communication. The only response I heard was from the news. Even now, still she continues to do weddings after she stated mine would be the last one,” Lopez shared with us.

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Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

Ashley Lopez said she decided to take legal action after the planner ghosted them

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

The Philadelphia woman said that when the coordinator ghosted them, she decided to sue her.

She won the lawsuit after Lawton allegedly failed to appear in court.

However, winning a courtroom judgment and actually recovering stolen funds are two very different hurdles. Months after the ruling, the victory remains purely on paper — the coordinator has still not paid a single dime of the court-ordered money.

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“Since winning this lawsuit, it has caused me more stress and anxiety. Philadelphia does not enforce people to pay their debts, so I’m screwed on trying to obtain my money. I filed all the suits on my own without legal help. It would cost to hire a lawyer and still have the same end result. This process makes me question why be able to sue when you cannot collect or guarantee your money back?” Lopez wonders.

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Ashley refuses to give up until she gets the money and wants other couples to remain vigilant

Frustrated by a legal system that left her with a victory on paper but an empty pocket in reality, Lopez realized that the courtroom wasn’t giving her the accountability she needed. That is when she decided to take matters into her own hands and approach the media.

For Ashley, sharing her story publicly was a final push to get some semblance of justice — but more importantly, it was to sound an alarm for other couples.

Image credits: 6abc Philadelphia

The woman said the whole situation has left her traumatized.

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She is now urging others to look past the marketing, research potential wedding vendors thoroughly, and seek out references before handing over their money.

Lopez also admitted she found the planner through a quick online search — a decision she now deeply regrets, wishing she had taken the time to thoroughly investigate her background before signing a contract.

“I just pray that one day she feels convicted and pays me my refund back, because that’s the least she can do since she gave a horrible wedding… which she agrees was a horrible day. No one should have a wedding day like mine, and still have to track that person down a week later to sign my marriage certificate,” Lopez says.

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Many people in the comments expressed sympathy and support for the woman

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