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No matter how cool and stoic you may seem in public, there’s often a different story being told behind closed doors. Especially if you’re in a relationship with someone who allows you to fully put your guard down.

If you turn into a mushy gushy lovebug when you get home to your partner, you’re not alone. All of the cringey things couples do together, like baby talk or calling each other pet names, are probably more common than you think.

We took a trip to Simple Pickup Lines on Instagram and compiled a list of their sweetest posts below. If you’re single and looking for love, this list might make you gag. But if you’re obsessed with your significant other, we hope it makes you smile!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple meme of animated couple cuddling in bed preferring love over parties

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kerryfletcher avatar
PenguinEmp
PenguinEmp
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They aren't married for more than a year if they are sleeping like this

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    #2

    Cute couple meme of a squirrel smelling a flower, symbolizing scent on clothes

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    #3

    Inside the mind imagining fake scenarios of making out, couple meme

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    Not everyone is looking for love. But the vast majority of people probably do want to find it, if they haven’t already. And according to a YouGov survey in the UK, the best place to meet the love of your life is at work. 

    Other common ways to find love are through mutual friends, while out and about, through an online dating platform, through university, through dating apps, through school, through a shared hobby, and through family. Apparently, most people still say that they met their partner offline, even the younger generations. 

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    #4

    Funny couple meme showing a confused chicken trying to remember weekend plans

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    Barbara Liles
    Barbara Liles
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! My husband has forgotten that we have plans for July Fourth and wants to do something. Help me prank him! He’s a good boy.

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    #5

    Couple meme of Barbie telling Ken all the gossip, funny couple meme

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    #6

    Kirby crying with hearts around in meme about boyfriend playing video games and cuddling

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    As anyone who’s ever been in love knows, though, being in a relationship can be a bit embarrassing. You might be head over heels for your partner and 100% comfortable around them, but you may be mortified to admit that you call them pet names in private. The most masculine, stoic man in public might turn into a lovey-dovey cutie pie when he’s at home with his partner. And that’s beautiful.

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    According to a study from Kylian, the most popular pet names Americans have for their partners are babe, love, honey, baby, sweetheart, dear, gorgeous, darling, boo, and sunshine. But what you and your partner choose to call each other might depend on where you live.   
    #7

    Cute cartoon shows girlfriend hiding behind couch in funny couple meme

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    #8

    Couple meme showing a purple character representing a girlfriend needing water refilled

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    #9

    Cute animated frog with butterflies showing happiness in couple memes

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    Kylian found that the most popular pet name across all regions in the US is “honey.” Meanwhile, “baby” is most widely used in Southern states. And “dumpling” is heard the most in Alabama, likely because of the popular Southern dish. New Yorkers are the most likely to use the term “cupcake,” and “sugar” shows up the most in New Mexico. Meanwhile, Nevada and West Virginia are both fans of “honeybun."

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    #10

    Blurry hamster jumping on bed excited for cuddles couple memes

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    #11

    Cute yellow chick plush showing two personalities in relatable couple memes

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    #12

    Funny couple meme with SpongeBob texting spelling gorjus for partner

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    A survey from Superdrug found that a whopping 87% of Americans use a pet name when talking to their partner. And 74% of Europeans do the same. But not all terms of endearment are created equal. Apparently, the most hated pet names are papi, daddy, sweet cheeks, muffin, cutie pie, sweet pea, princess, sweetie pie, and sugar.  

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    #13

    Couple meme with character getting zoomies in bed labeled me and bf

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    #14

    Couple meme with loving you forever button and character pressing it labeled me

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    #15

    Cartoon character blushing and excited while talking on phone with romantic couple memes

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    As cheesy as these names may sound, it might be worth it to find a pet name that perfectly suits your partner. The Superdrug survey found that using pet names increases relationship satisfaction by 16% in the United States and by 9% in the EU. Experts say that this might be because we associate the use of pet names with the childhood love that we have for our parents.

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    “Couples speaking this way harken back to their own experience when they were infants and to their first love, their mother," says Dean Falk, a professor of neuroanthropology at Florida State University.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Relatable couple meme about tall partner and big spoon cuddling

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    #17

    Cartoon meme about forgetting clothes when sleeping over at girlfriend's house

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    #18

    Relatable couple meme expressing a crush after time together

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    Mark Travers, PhD, even wrote a piece for Psychology Today discussing the two “secret languages” that couples often create within their relationships. He explains that baby talk and couple-specific languages appear in most relationships. In fact, 75% of couples admit to using baby talk with their partners on occasion. This can understandably sound strange to single folks, but what it really means is that someone is completely comfortable around their partner. And they’re not scared of being cringe or awkward, they just let the baby talk come out freely.  

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    #19

    Relatable couple meme showing difference in height with affectionate speech bubble

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    #20

    Funny couple meme with cartoon character peeking while partner changes clothes

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    #21

    Sleeping next to someone with cuddling moments, relatable couple meme

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    When it comes to couple-specific languages, Dr. Travers writes that this language usually develops deeper and deeper the longer a couple is together. Certain words might transform into a sillier version of that word, for example, or inside jokes might mean that a couple starts using different words entirely.

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    Travers says that this is completely natural, though. “[These words] are the verbal manifestation of a unique connection, one that only you and your partner can fully understand. The fact that you have these words at all is a sign of just how special your relationship is.”
    #22

    Tearful Powerpuff Girl wanting to run errands and eat together, couple meme

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    #23

    SpongeBob waiting eagerly for boyfriend to kiss again, funny couple meme

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    #24

    Relatable couple meme with SpongeBob surrounded by hearts thinking about cuteness

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    Is this list reminding you why you fell in love with your partner in the first place? We hope these wholesome memes are making you smile, and feel free to share the story of how you and your partner met in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda celebrating healthy relationships, look no further than right here

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    #25

    Powerpuff Girl crying happily in sweet couple meme about hand kisses

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    #26

    Funny couple meme featuring Dumbo asking for care and expressing sadness

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    #27

    Couple meme showing a horse and foal sticking tongues out as mini versions

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    #28

    Cartoon couple with muscular woman and man in bed in funny couple memes

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    #29

    Two animated characters from Lilo and Stitch showing friendship in couple memes

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    #30

    Romantic couple meme about sleep feeling safe in boyfriend's arms

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    #31

    Couple meme about being spoiled with time attention and cuddle in relationship

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    #32

    Cartoon couple with boyfriend loving girlfriend insecure about her body meme

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    #33

    Cute baby penguin entering life to love and support meme

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    #34

    Cartoon couple meme when girl whispers dirty in public

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    #35

    Sad Stitch looking at favorite picture of girlfriend couple meme

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    #36

    Stick figure drooling at phone caption how I react when I see your pic couple memes

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    #37

    Humorous meme about giving DIY gifts to boyfriend out of love

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    #38

    Funny couple meme about marrying despite mental health struggles

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    #39

    Images of four teddy bear tags with phrases expressing love in couple memes

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    #40

    Relatable couple meme of girl worrying about annoying her silent boyfriend

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    #41

    Funny couple meme with stick figures hugging showing relatable couple moments

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    #42

    Humorous meme about sleepovers with bae featuring Patrick and SpongeBob

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    #43

    Cartoon character holding heart with text about giving hickies about couple memes

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    #44

    Plankton massaging a woman's back with caption about upper back massage couple memes

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    #45

    Cartoon figure doing a yoga pose with caption about ignoring haters couple memes

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    #46

    SpongeBob helping Squidward climb with caption about supporting boyfriend's goals couple memes

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    #47

    Cute couple meme with characters hugging and message about being with person

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    #48

    SpongeBob meme about holding back from kissing partner funny couple meme

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    #49

    Tom and Jerry meme about strong masculine man with girl couple meme

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    #50

    Panda character happy before and after notification from partner couple meme

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    #51

    Couple meme showing angry Squidward asking to message when home safe

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    #52

    Cartoon figure shyly offering a rose with caption this is for you pretty boi couple memes

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    #53

    Spongebob hugging Squidward with caption my love language is physical touch couple memes

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    #54

    Pokemon meme showing characters expressing love randomly

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    #55

    Tom from Tom and Jerry looking upset with caption me without him couple memes

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    #56

    Couple meme of cartoon girl with hearts and spooky character

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    #57

    Funny couple meme with cartoon holding stop sign about love

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    #58

    Couple memes with heart saying lucky to have you in my life

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    #59

    Illustration of couple feeling safe with their inner child, couple meme

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    #60

    Cute bear cartoon with hearts and daily reminder of madly loving you

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    #61

    Funny couple meme imagining after partner only likes a social media story

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    #62

    Couple meme asking if partner is free for the rest of their life

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    #63

    Cute couple meme with Disney deer and phrase its always you

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    #64

    Funny couple meme about being the one special fish in the sea

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    #65

    Couple meme showcasing a sad character representing strong independent women

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    #66

    Relatable couple meme with cute animated animals reacting to terms of endearment

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    #67

    Couple meme showing closeness with animated movie characters hugging

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