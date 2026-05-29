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No matter how cool and stoic you may seem in public, there’s often a different story being told behind closed doors. Especially if you’re in a relationship with someone who allows you to fully put your guard down.

If you turn into a mushy gushy lovebug when you get home to your partner, you’re not alone. All of the cringey things couples do together, like baby talk or calling each other pet names, are probably more common than you think.

We took a trip to Simple Pickup Lines on Instagram and compiled a list of their sweetest posts below. If you’re single and looking for love, this list might make you gag. But if you’re obsessed with your significant other, we hope it makes you smile!