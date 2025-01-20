But the fact remains: anniversaries are important. We love to swoon at people's wholesome proclamations of love here at Bored Panda . So, we've collected a bunch of funny and heartwarming anniversary surprises that people delighted their significant others with. Want some proof that true love still exists? Scroll away and check these out!

People love celebrating symbolic dates. Just like we honor birthdays, Mother's Day and Father's days, and work anniversaries, coupled up folks like to commemorate the dates that are important to them. Meeting anniversaries, dating anniversaries, wedding anniversaries – all can have different levels of significance.

#1 Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Someone Threw Out My Mum's Wedding Purse And It Was Ruined In The Rain. I Managed To Save It And Make A Keepsake Pillow. Hoping To Gift It For Her 27th Anniversary. What Do You Think ? Share icon

#3 When I Proposed To My Wife, We Were Dirt Poor College Kids, So The Ring I Gave Her Was Really Inexpensive Share icon 15 years, and 4 kids later, I'm going to surprise her with a long overdue upgrade tomorrow morning.



#4 Me And My Girlfriend Unintentionally Drew The Same Anniversary Card For Eachother Share icon

#5 I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life Share icon

#6 This Is Literally The Cutest Share icon

#7 A Year Ago I Posted About How My Neighbor Brought Me Food Because I Was Broke And It Was My First Time On My Own So I Didn’t Know How To Cook Share icon Now we’ve been friends for two years and we just passed our one-year anniversary. I cooked him dinner the other night.



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 This Is Too Cute Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Wife And I Went Swimming With Turtles On Our Honeymoon, So I Painted Her This For Our First Anniversary Share icon

#10 My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person Share icon

#11 One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#12 To Surprise My Wife For Our 15th Anniversary I Commissioned A Portrait Of Her And My Daughters By Her Favorite Artist. He Just Sent Me This Photo To Let Me Know It's Almost Finished Share icon I'm so excited to see it in person, and even more excited to give it to her next month!



#13 7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother In Law That She Hand Painted For Us Share icon

#14 Today Is Our 13th Anniversary And We Accidentally Bought Each Other The Same Card On Different Days And From Different Stores Share icon

#15 I Bought These For My Wife Instead Of An Engagement Ring. Today I Got Them Sharpened For Our 10th Anniversary Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 After Almost 2 Years Of Trying For A Baby, My Husband And I Found Out We Are Expecting Our First Baby! And We Found Out Today, Which Just Happens To Be Our 2 Year Wedding Anniversary Share icon We are absolutely ecstatic!



#17 My Grandfather Taught Me To Paint A Decade Ago So I Painted Him And My Grandmother A Diamond For Their 60th Anniversary Share icon

#18 This Is Beautiful Share icon

#19 Congrats To The Newest Mum In Town Share icon

#20 Happy Anniversary To You Both Share icon

#21 This Is So Clever. Seriously Cool Share icon

#22 My Daughter Made This For Our Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#23 Friends Husband Got Him A Cake For His 3 Year Anniversary On Testosterone. They're My Favorite. Its Too Wholesome Im Dying Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My 8yo Daughter And The Boy She Has A Crush On Had A Friendship Anniversary Yesterday; This Is The Card He Gave Her Share icon I’m pretty sure it’s actually only 4 years, but the fact that they did this on their own is pretty sweet.



#25 My Wife And I Have Been Married For 8 Years. 10 Years Ago Today We Met On A Blind Date. I Gave Her A Pink Rose That Day And Added A Pink Rose Every Year Share icon Today I got red to mark the decade. I also like to dedicate this to the spouses who understand, love, and adore their smart partners!



The note says: "One rose for every year we've been together. My love, congratulations to 10 years. You have passed the test. I will continue testing you. Your loving husband always. - DJ"



#26 I Engraved The Back Of A Watch For My Boyfriend For Our Anniversary Share icon

#27 Modernist Anniversary Dinner For My Wife Share icon

#28 My Girlfriend Bought Me A PS5 As An Early Anniversary Present Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Anniversary Surprise. My Husband Had This Custom Made And Surprised Me For Our 5 Year Anniversary Share icon These are the mountains where we live (Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades) and I always have said these mountains speak to my soul. He did so good.



#30 Anniversary Surprise- Courtesy Husband Share icon We are celebrating 3 years of our marriage today and my husband decided to take me shopping this year! He had some designs in his mind but did not have the courage to buy it without showing it to me. And I am glad he did! We ended up buying one of his choice and one of mine and I love both of them equally. Super excited to style them today.



#31 Decided To Celebrate Our 6th Anniversary With A Surprise Proposal In Italy. A Little Closer Yet So Far, Can't Wait For The Next Chapter Share icon

#32 It's My Parents' Anniversary Today. I Drew This In The Card I Gave Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 So My Girlfriend Made Me A Cake For Our First Year Anniversary Share icon

#34 My Dear Husband Got Me The Best Anniversary Gift Ever Share icon

#35 My Wife And I Got Eachother The Same Cards For Our Anniversary Share icon

#36 For Our 10 Years Wedding Anniversary, My Wife Got Me My First Telescope Share icon

#37 Love It Happy Anniversary You Two Share icon

#38 Starting A Bunny Farm? Share icon

#39 I Built My Girlfriend A Rabbit Safe Garden For Our Anniversary Last Year, And For Our Anniversary This Year I Renewed The Garden With New Plants Share icon

#40 My GF And I Tried To Surprise Each Other With A LEGO Set For Our 1st Anniversary. We Bought The Same Set Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Over Lockdown I Found Gardening Really Helped With My Anxiety And Depression. For Our 10yr Anniversary Today My Husband Gifted Me A Potting Shed To Help With This Natural Therapy Share icon I couldn't think of a more pure and perfect gift.



#42 This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. She Has Held Onto Them For Years, Even Though They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew Slightly During Her Last Pregnancy) Share icon As a surprise for our anniversary in 3 weeks, I bought some shoe stretchers and I've been carefully expanding them. I can't wait to show her!



#43 Anniversary Surprise Share icon Tonight my boyfriend and I celebrated 7 months together with a mundane trip to Trader Joe’s to stock up for the weekend. A crew member made our night with free flowers to make a mundane night a little brighter! Very grateful for the crew in south Tempe, AZ!



#44 20 Year Anniversary Surprise Trip Share icon Couldn’t have had a better trip and experience… The other guests and ALL the cast made everything beyond memorable.



ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Anniversary Bourbon Glass Share icon 1 year anniversary bourbon glass my girlfriend gifted me. This was etched onto the bottom.



#46 While Away This Weekend For My Wedding Anniversary I Obviously Asked For A Photo Of Brendan Fraser In The Room And They Bloody Did It And Gave Us Some Prosecco Share icon

#47 My Wife Went To School With A Guy Who Went On To Become A Talented Portrait Artist (This Is His Self Portrait). She's Followed His Work For Years Share icon Unbeknownst to her, I just commissioned him to paint a portrait of her and our girls for a 15th anniversary gift. I'm so excited to surprise her with it!



#48 My Wife (34f) And I (34m) Celebrated Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Yesterday. She Bought Me Flowers Share icon

#49 It’s Mine And My Partner’s 4 Year Anniversary Today. So I Drew Us Share icon We’ve both had really rough times in love over our lives so this feels like a good milestone for us. I love her so much.



ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Best Anniversary I've Ever Had Share icon The hotel we stayed in gave us a surprise when we had our breakfast they gave us pancakes and a lemon vanilla custard tart with fresh-cut berries.



My wife got emotional and wasn't even the best they gave us a present for our dinner.



Some cannolis for dessert and some free arcade credit and we won a bonus on one of the games and cleared the escape room in 19 minutes.



We had a blast.



#51 I Made This Bouquet For Mine And My Husband's Anniversary. He Told Me Men Don't Receive Flowers Til They Die And It Got Me Thinking How Right He Was. So I Made Him A Forever Bouquet. Sorry, No Pattern. All Free Handed Share icon

#52 I Made My Girlfriend The Lover House For Our Anniversary Share icon I know it’s not exact but I’m proud of it! All of the furniture and decorations were either thrifted or bought at a discount :•) giving it to her for tomorrow for our anniversary!

As a nonswiftie, how did I do?



ADVERTISEMENT

#53 My Wife Surprised Me With A New Crt For Our Anniversary. Kids Love It. Life Rules. Share icon

#54 Wonderful Gift From Her For Our Anniversary Share icon

#55 For Our Anniversary I Have Given My Wife & Daughter A Pet Frog With A Pipe. Share icon

#56 3 Cats Plus 33 Roses For Our Anniversary Requires A Giant Glass Box To Protect Them All. Share icon

#57 And What Did My Awesome Wife Surprise Me With For Our Anniversary? She Brought Me To A Clydesdale Farm To Ride Horses... I’ve Never Touched A Horse, Yet Alone Ridden One... Spent A Lovely Day Walkin The Trail With Sweet Gypsy Share icon

#58 Happy Anniversary To Both Of You! You Two Are Truly Made For Each Other Share icon

#59 I Made These Flowers For My Wife Out Of Fruit For Our 4th Wedding Anniversary Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My Partner Of 10 Years Proposed To Me On Our Anniversary And I'm Super Happy Share icon

#61 An Anniversary Surprise- Hadestown On Tour! Share icon Touring production in Orlando, Florida.

My wife was all set to read books to the kids and put them to bed when the babysitter unexpectedly arrived. I was surprising her with a night out- a break for us two moms! It’s our 20th anniversary of when we started dating. She went into the show blind, and loved it, even cried a bit. Here’s to many more years of surprises. I love that we can share theatre together.

Also:

Me: “Those people who spilled their drink on us were the same people whose phone went off!” Her: “Yep. Don’t worry. They’re in Hadestown”.



#62 NGD A Surprise Anniversary Gift Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Huge Surprise By The Wife For Our First Wedding Anniversary. Plan To Crack This Open After Dinner! Share icon

#64 Surprise Gift From My Girlfriend For Our Anniversary - I Couldn’t Be Happier Share icon I owned 4 or 5 2D and 3DSes over the time but I always sold them after some time because I had no time for playing and just needed money for new things. I was talking about getting some special edition 3DS for some time and I thought she got tired of this. But instead, she secretly planned this gift for our anniversary and gave it to me today. It’s brand new, never used, she bought it on eBay from another country. I’m just staggered by how beautiful this Monster Hunter edition looks. I told her that I’ll cherish this little one forever and play the hell out of it.



I had to share this with you cause I’m literally shaking.



P.S. Console is on 9.0 firmware as of today.



ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My Dad's Anniversary Card For My Mom Share icon

#66 Happy Anniversary, Here's Some Beets Share icon

#67 My Husband And I Got Each Other The Exact Same Gift For Our 15th Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#68 Happy Anniversary To Your Mom And Dad. How Exciting To Find A Pearl Share icon

#69 This Is The Best Thing I've Ever Seen. He Is A Total Keeper Share icon

#70 Made My Wife A Pendant For Our 1 Year Anniversary. Made With Rose Gold, Diamonds And A Sapphire Share icon

#71 My Husband Was Like “I Mean I Know You Would Do It Best & Make Exactly What You Like Versus Me Trying To Explain That To Someone Else” So It Was Fun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Dirty Martini Times Two. Shaken Not Stirred. Our Wedding Anniversary Celebration Begins Share icon

#73 Anniversary Surprise. Wife Got Me A Surprise Duccling For Our 2nd Anniversary. It Is Hilariously Fun. Scintillator For Scale Share icon