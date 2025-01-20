74 Heartwarming And Funny Anniversary Surprises That Would Make Anyone Swoon (New Pics)
People love celebrating symbolic dates. Just like we honor birthdays, Mother's Day and Father's days, and work anniversaries, coupled up folks like to commemorate the dates that are important to them. Meeting anniversaries, dating anniversaries, wedding anniversaries – all can have different levels of significance.
But the fact remains: anniversaries are important. We love to swoon at people's wholesome proclamations of love here at Bored Panda. So, we've collected a bunch of funny and heartwarming anniversary surprises that people delighted their significant others with. Want some proof that true love still exists? Scroll away and check these out!
Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary
Someone Threw Out My Mum's Wedding Purse And It Was Ruined In The Rain. I Managed To Save It And Make A Keepsake Pillow. Hoping To Gift It For Her 27th Anniversary. What Do You Think ?
When I Proposed To My Wife, We Were Dirt Poor College Kids, So The Ring I Gave Her Was Really Inexpensive
15 years, and 4 kids later, I'm going to surprise her with a long overdue upgrade tomorrow morning.
Me And My Girlfriend Unintentionally Drew The Same Anniversary Card For Eachother
I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life
This Is Literally The Cutest
A Year Ago I Posted About How My Neighbor Brought Me Food Because I Was Broke And It Was My First Time On My Own So I Didn’t Know How To Cook
Now we’ve been friends for two years and we just passed our one-year anniversary. I cooked him dinner the other night.
This Is Too Cute
My Wife And I Went Swimming With Turtles On Our Honeymoon, So I Painted Her This For Our First Anniversary
My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person
One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary
To Surprise My Wife For Our 15th Anniversary I Commissioned A Portrait Of Her And My Daughters By Her Favorite Artist. He Just Sent Me This Photo To Let Me Know It's Almost Finished
I'm so excited to see it in person, and even more excited to give it to her next month!
7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother In Law That She Hand Painted For Us
Today Is Our 13th Anniversary And We Accidentally Bought Each Other The Same Card On Different Days And From Different Stores
I Bought These For My Wife Instead Of An Engagement Ring. Today I Got Them Sharpened For Our 10th Anniversary
After Almost 2 Years Of Trying For A Baby, My Husband And I Found Out We Are Expecting Our First Baby! And We Found Out Today, Which Just Happens To Be Our 2 Year Wedding Anniversary
We are absolutely ecstatic!
My Grandfather Taught Me To Paint A Decade Ago So I Painted Him And My Grandmother A Diamond For Their 60th Anniversary
This Is Beautiful
Congrats To The Newest Mum In Town
Happy Anniversary To You Both
This Is So Clever. Seriously Cool
My Daughter Made This For Our Wedding Anniversary
Friends Husband Got Him A Cake For His 3 Year Anniversary On Testosterone. They're My Favorite. Its Too Wholesome Im Dying
My 8yo Daughter And The Boy She Has A Crush On Had A Friendship Anniversary Yesterday; This Is The Card He Gave Her
I’m pretty sure it’s actually only 4 years, but the fact that they did this on their own is pretty sweet.
My Wife And I Have Been Married For 8 Years. 10 Years Ago Today We Met On A Blind Date. I Gave Her A Pink Rose That Day And Added A Pink Rose Every Year
Today I got red to mark the decade. I also like to dedicate this to the spouses who understand, love, and adore their smart partners!
The note says: "One rose for every year we've been together. My love, congratulations to 10 years. You have passed the test. I will continue testing you. Your loving husband always. - DJ"
I Engraved The Back Of A Watch For My Boyfriend For Our Anniversary
Modernist Anniversary Dinner For My Wife
My Girlfriend Bought Me A PS5 As An Early Anniversary Present
Anniversary Surprise. My Husband Had This Custom Made And Surprised Me For Our 5 Year Anniversary
These are the mountains where we live (Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades) and I always have said these mountains speak to my soul. He did so good.
Anniversary Surprise- Courtesy Husband
We are celebrating 3 years of our marriage today and my husband decided to take me shopping this year! He had some designs in his mind but did not have the courage to buy it without showing it to me. And I am glad he did! We ended up buying one of his choice and one of mine and I love both of them equally. Super excited to style them today.
Decided To Celebrate Our 6th Anniversary With A Surprise Proposal In Italy. A Little Closer Yet So Far, Can't Wait For The Next Chapter
It's My Parents' Anniversary Today. I Drew This In The Card I Gave Them
So My Girlfriend Made Me A Cake For Our First Year Anniversary
My Dear Husband Got Me The Best Anniversary Gift Ever
My Wife And I Got Eachother The Same Cards For Our Anniversary
For Our 10 Years Wedding Anniversary, My Wife Got Me My First Telescope
Love It Happy Anniversary You Two
Starting A Bunny Farm?
I Built My Girlfriend A Rabbit Safe Garden For Our Anniversary Last Year, And For Our Anniversary This Year I Renewed The Garden With New Plants
My GF And I Tried To Surprise Each Other With A LEGO Set For Our 1st Anniversary. We Bought The Same Set
Over Lockdown I Found Gardening Really Helped With My Anxiety And Depression. For Our 10yr Anniversary Today My Husband Gifted Me A Potting Shed To Help With This Natural Therapy
I couldn't think of a more pure and perfect gift.
This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. She Has Held Onto Them For Years, Even Though They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew Slightly During Her Last Pregnancy)
As a surprise for our anniversary in 3 weeks, I bought some shoe stretchers and I've been carefully expanding them. I can't wait to show her!
Anniversary Surprise
Tonight my boyfriend and I celebrated 7 months together with a mundane trip to Trader Joe’s to stock up for the weekend. A crew member made our night with free flowers to make a mundane night a little brighter! Very grateful for the crew in south Tempe, AZ!
20 Year Anniversary Surprise Trip
Couldn’t have had a better trip and experience… The other guests and ALL the cast made everything beyond memorable.
Anniversary Bourbon Glass
1 year anniversary bourbon glass my girlfriend gifted me. This was etched onto the bottom.
While Away This Weekend For My Wedding Anniversary I Obviously Asked For A Photo Of Brendan Fraser In The Room And They Bloody Did It And Gave Us Some Prosecco
My Wife Went To School With A Guy Who Went On To Become A Talented Portrait Artist (This Is His Self Portrait). She's Followed His Work For Years
Unbeknownst to her, I just commissioned him to paint a portrait of her and our girls for a 15th anniversary gift. I'm so excited to surprise her with it!
My Wife (34f) And I (34m) Celebrated Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Yesterday. She Bought Me Flowers
It’s Mine And My Partner’s 4 Year Anniversary Today. So I Drew Us
We’ve both had really rough times in love over our lives so this feels like a good milestone for us. I love her so much.
Best Anniversary I've Ever Had
The hotel we stayed in gave us a surprise when we had our breakfast they gave us pancakes and a lemon vanilla custard tart with fresh-cut berries.
My wife got emotional and wasn't even the best they gave us a present for our dinner.
Some cannolis for dessert and some free arcade credit and we won a bonus on one of the games and cleared the escape room in 19 minutes.
We had a blast.
I Made This Bouquet For Mine And My Husband's Anniversary. He Told Me Men Don't Receive Flowers Til They Die And It Got Me Thinking How Right He Was. So I Made Him A Forever Bouquet. Sorry, No Pattern. All Free Handed
I Made My Girlfriend The Lover House For Our Anniversary
I know it’s not exact but I’m proud of it! All of the furniture and decorations were either thrifted or bought at a discount :•) giving it to her for tomorrow for our anniversary!
As a nonswiftie, how did I do?
My Wife Surprised Me With A New Crt For Our Anniversary. Kids Love It. Life Rules.
Wonderful Gift From Her For Our Anniversary
For Our Anniversary I Have Given My Wife & Daughter A Pet Frog With A Pipe.
3 Cats Plus 33 Roses For Our Anniversary Requires A Giant Glass Box To Protect Them All.
And What Did My Awesome Wife Surprise Me With For Our Anniversary? She Brought Me To A Clydesdale Farm To Ride Horses... I’ve Never Touched A Horse, Yet Alone Ridden One... Spent A Lovely Day Walkin The Trail With Sweet Gypsy
Happy Anniversary To Both Of You! You Two Are Truly Made For Each Other
I Made These Flowers For My Wife Out Of Fruit For Our 4th Wedding Anniversary
My Partner Of 10 Years Proposed To Me On Our Anniversary And I'm Super Happy
An Anniversary Surprise- Hadestown On Tour!
Touring production in Orlando, Florida.
My wife was all set to read books to the kids and put them to bed when the babysitter unexpectedly arrived. I was surprising her with a night out- a break for us two moms! It’s our 20th anniversary of when we started dating. She went into the show blind, and loved it, even cried a bit. Here’s to many more years of surprises. I love that we can share theatre together.
Also:
Me: “Those people who spilled their drink on us were the same people whose phone went off!” Her: “Yep. Don’t worry. They’re in Hadestown”.
NGD A Surprise Anniversary Gift
Huge Surprise By The Wife For Our First Wedding Anniversary. Plan To Crack This Open After Dinner!
Surprise Gift From My Girlfriend For Our Anniversary - I Couldn’t Be Happier
I owned 4 or 5 2D and 3DSes over the time but I always sold them after some time because I had no time for playing and just needed money for new things. I was talking about getting some special edition 3DS for some time and I thought she got tired of this. But instead, she secretly planned this gift for our anniversary and gave it to me today. It’s brand new, never used, she bought it on eBay from another country. I’m just staggered by how beautiful this Monster Hunter edition looks. I told her that I’ll cherish this little one forever and play the hell out of it.
I had to share this with you cause I’m literally shaking.
P.S. Console is on 9.0 firmware as of today.
My Dad's Anniversary Card For My Mom
Happy Anniversary, Here's Some Beets
My Husband And I Got Each Other The Exact Same Gift For Our 15th Wedding Anniversary
Happy Anniversary To Your Mom And Dad. How Exciting To Find A Pearl
This Is The Best Thing I've Ever Seen. He Is A Total Keeper
Made My Wife A Pendant For Our 1 Year Anniversary. Made With Rose Gold, Diamonds And A Sapphire
My Husband Was Like “I Mean I Know You Would Do It Best & Make Exactly What You Like Versus Me Trying To Explain That To Someone Else” So It Was Fun
Dirty Martini Times Two. Shaken Not Stirred. Our Wedding Anniversary Celebration Begins
Anniversary Surprise. Wife Got Me A Surprise Duccling For Our 2nd Anniversary. It Is Hilariously Fun. Scintillator For Scale
10 Year Anniversary Sparkly Surprise
A 10 year anniversary sparkly surprise from my honey. A 6-prong classic .76 ct round solitaire. My fave! Also enjoying my first-ever white gold piece of jewelry.