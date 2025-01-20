ADVERTISEMENT

People love celebrating symbolic dates. Just like we honor birthdays, Mother's Day and Father's days, and work anniversaries, coupled up folks like to commemorate the dates that are important to them. Meeting anniversaries, dating anniversaries, wedding anniversaries – all can have different levels of significance.

But the fact remains: anniversaries are important. We love to swoon at people's wholesome proclamations of love here at Bored Panda. So, we've collected a bunch of funny and heartwarming anniversary surprises that people delighted their significant others with. Want some proof that true love still exists? Scroll away and check these out!

#1

Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Cake with "You Forgot Again" icing and yellow flowers, showcasing a funny, wholesome anniversary surprise.

Long_live_Broctune Report

    #2

    Someone Threw Out My Mum's Wedding Purse And It Was Ruined In The Rain. I Managed To Save It And Make A Keepsake Pillow. Hoping To Gift It For Her 27th Anniversary. What Do You Think ?

    Embroidered pillow on a patterned rug, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    AshlovesFood Report

    #3

    When I Proposed To My Wife, We Were Dirt Poor College Kids, So The Ring I Gave Her Was Really Inexpensive

    Diamond ring in a blue box, a funny wholesome anniversary surprise gift.

    15 years, and 4 kids later, I'm going to surprise her with a long overdue upgrade tomorrow morning.

    JephriB Report

    #4

    Me And My Girlfriend Unintentionally Drew The Same Anniversary Card For Eachother

    Pencil sketches of a small seaside pavilion with a heartfelt anniversary message, capturing a funny-wholesome surprise.

    toby_preston Report

    #5

    I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life

    Smiling young man in a collage, enjoying funny and wholesome moments.

    Rinesi Report

    #6

    This Is Literally The Cutest

    Couple kissing by a Christmas tree; a romantic light art piece. Wholesome anniversary surprises captured perfectly.

    SammiTeeooh Report

    #7

    A Year Ago I Posted About How My Neighbor Brought Me Food Because I Was Broke And It Was My First Time On My Own So I Didn’t Know How To Cook

    A plate of homemade food with bread, crackers, shrimp, and rolled meats, symbolizing funny wholesome surprises.

    Now we’ve been friends for two years and we just passed our one-year anniversary. I cooked him dinner the other night.

    EffectsofSpecialKay , EffectsofSpecialKay Report

    #8

    This Is Too Cute

    Funny wholesome anniversary surprise using a retro photo viewer with personal pictures, bringing joyful tears.

    GIs_Keeper Report

    #9

    My Wife And I Went Swimming With Turtles On Our Honeymoon, So I Painted Her This For Our First Anniversary

    Colorful underwater turtle painting on an easel, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    felli55 Report

    #10

    My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person

    Framed embroidery art of a house with a couple on the roof, perfect for funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprises.

    colormuse Report

    #11

    One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary

    Embroidered hoop art of a smiling couple embracing, creating a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    santoyotecanto Report

    #12

    To Surprise My Wife For Our 15th Anniversary I Commissioned A Portrait Of Her And My Daughters By Her Favorite Artist. He Just Sent Me This Photo To Let Me Know It's Almost Finished

    A painting of a mother sleeping peacefully in bed with two young children, capturing a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    I'm so excited to see it in person, and even more excited to give it to her next month!

    JephriB Report

    #13

    7th Wedding Anniversary Gift From My Mother In Law That She Hand Painted For Us

    Wooden figurine of a couple on a swing, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    MeetTheBrewers Report

    #14

    Today Is Our 13th Anniversary And We Accidentally Bought Each Other The Same Card On Different Days And From Different Stores

    Two cards with funny-wholesome anniversary surprises about the best part of being married and sharing moments.

    bae_guevara_ Report

    #15

    I Bought These For My Wife Instead Of An Engagement Ring. Today I Got Them Sharpened For Our 10th Anniversary

    Two kitchen knives on a wooden block, a funny-wholesome anniversary surprise.

    DrWindupBird Report

    #16

    After Almost 2 Years Of Trying For A Baby, My Husband And I Found Out We Are Expecting Our First Baby! And We Found Out Today, Which Just Happens To Be Our 2 Year Wedding Anniversary

    Smiling couple taking a selfie with positive pregnancy tests; a funny-wholesome anniversary surprise.

    We are absolutely ecstatic!

    danaeewhite Report

    #17

    My Grandfather Taught Me To Paint A Decade Ago So I Painted Him And My Grandmother A Diamond For Their 60th Anniversary

    Elderly couple celebrates anniversary with a funny and wholesome surprise, holding a colorful artwork.

    creakyxt Report

    #18

    This Is Beautiful

    Bouquets of pink roses in glass vases on a shelf, celebrating a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    ObeyTae Report

    #19

    Congrats To The Newest Mum In Town

    Man joyfully holding newborn at hospital; anniversary surprise with a wholesome touch.

    deborahpaulenen Report

    #20

    Happy Anniversary To You Both

    Heart-shaped balloons in a living room, part of a funny and wholesome anniversary surprise.

    bsw5020 Report

    #21

    This Is So Clever. Seriously Cool

    Couple with a coloring book anniversary surprise, smiling with a child, holding flowers.

    alissaulani Report

    #22

    My Daughter Made This For Our Wedding Anniversary

    Child's drawing of a couple in an anniversary card, featuring funny and wholesome illustrations and hand-lettered message.

    Scallywag328 Report

    #23

    Friends Husband Got Him A Cake For His 3 Year Anniversary On Testosterone. They're My Favorite. Its Too Wholesome Im Dying

    Funny wholesome cake with red icing and white swirls, displaying the message "It's a boy" in red letters.

    StarsInTheCity- Report

    #24

    My 8yo Daughter And The Boy She Has A Crush On Had A Friendship Anniversary Yesterday; This Is The Card He Gave Her

    Homemade cards with heartfelt messages for a funny and wholesome anniversary surprise.

    I’m pretty sure it’s actually only 4 years, but the fact that they did this on their own is pretty sweet.

    FromBoomBapToTrap Report

    #25

    My Wife And I Have Been Married For 8 Years. 10 Years Ago Today We Met On A Blind Date. I Gave Her A Pink Rose That Day And Added A Pink Rose Every Year

    Red roses in a glass vase with a funny-wholesome anniversary note on a table in a cozy living room.

    Today I got red to mark the decade. I also like to dedicate this to the spouses who understand, love, and adore their smart partners!

    The note says: "One rose for every year we've been together. My love, congratulations to 10 years. You have passed the test. I will continue testing you. Your loving husband always. - DJ"

    DJS_T Report

    #26

    I Engraved The Back Of A Watch For My Boyfriend For Our Anniversary

    Engraved watch back with a heart, symbolizing funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Modernist Anniversary Dinner For My Wife

    Gourmet dishes and drinks presented as humorous anniversary surprises, featuring creative and elegant plating.

    boss413 Report

    #28

    My Girlfriend Bought Me A PS5 As An Early Anniversary Present

    PS5 with Spider-Man 2 game as part of a funny and wholesome anniversary surprise.

    S0n0fs0m3thing Report

    #29

    Anniversary Surprise. My Husband Had This Custom Made And Surprised Me For Our 5 Year Anniversary

    Mountain-themed ring as an anniversary surprise, displayed on a hand and in a jewelry box.

    These are the mountains where we live (Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades) and I always have said these mountains speak to my soul. He did so good.

    kcrids Report

    #30

    Anniversary Surprise- Courtesy Husband

    Gift boxes open to reveal handbags and decorated with cute animal tags for a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise.

    We are celebrating 3 years of our marriage today and my husband decided to take me shopping this year! He had some designs in his mind but did not have the courage to buy it without showing it to me. And I am glad he did! We ended up buying one of his choice and one of mine and I love both of them equally. Super excited to style them today.

    Useful_Yogurtcloset9 Report

    #31

    Decided To Celebrate Our 6th Anniversary With A Surprise Proposal In Italy. A Little Closer Yet So Far, Can't Wait For The Next Chapter

    Man kneeling and proposing on a historic bridge, creating a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise moment.

    JBatman1080 Report

    #32

    It's My Parents' Anniversary Today. I Drew This In The Card I Gave Them

    Funny, wholesome anniversary card with a cartoon character illustration and playful handwritten message.

    Skulljoe1 Report

    #33

    So My Girlfriend Made Me A Cake For Our First Year Anniversary

    Black cake with cheeky message in white icing; a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise in a takeaway box.

    TilFT Report

    #34

    My Dear Husband Got Me The Best Anniversary Gift Ever

    Leather-bound Harry Potter book set displayed on a shelf, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    Eszsii Report

    #35

    My Wife And I Got Eachother The Same Cards For Our Anniversary

    Funny-wholesome anniversary surprises featuring cute dinosaur cards expressing love.

    dadspeed55 Report

    #36

    For Our 10 Years Wedding Anniversary, My Wife Got Me My First Telescope

    Telescope set up on a patio table, ready for stargazing as a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    OnTheList-YouTube Report

    #37

    Love It Happy Anniversary You Two

    Couple enjoying an anniversary with a wholesome surprise of freshly baked bread, embodying funny-wholesome moments.

    mayahiga Report

    #38

    Starting A Bunny Farm?

    A couple of bunnies cuddling during a funny, wholesome anniversary surprise.

    Dyrus Report

    #39

    I Built My Girlfriend A Rabbit Safe Garden For Our Anniversary Last Year, And For Our Anniversary This Year I Renewed The Garden With New Plants

    A white rabbit in a garden, surrounded by colorful flowers, creating a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    MathematicianLow8832 Report

    #40

    My GF And I Tried To Surprise Each Other With A LEGO Set For Our 1st Anniversary. We Bought The Same Set

    Couple smiling, holding lovebird Lego sets for a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise at home.

    teagh0st Report

    #41

    Over Lockdown I Found Gardening Really Helped With My Anxiety And Depression. For Our 10yr Anniversary Today My Husband Gifted Me A Potting Shed To Help With This Natural Therapy

    Wooden gardening bench with tools and potted plants; perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    I couldn't think of a more pure and perfect gift.

    AvalonianDreaming Report

    #42

    This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. She Has Held Onto Them For Years, Even Though They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew Slightly During Her Last Pregnancy)

    Black wedge shoes with yellow clamps as a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    As a surprise for our anniversary in 3 weeks, I bought some shoe stretchers and I've been carefully expanding them. I can't wait to show her!

    JephriB Report

    #43

    Anniversary Surprise

    Man smiling in a car, holding colorful flowers, depicting a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    Tonight my boyfriend and I celebrated 7 months together with a mundane trip to Trader Joe’s to stock up for the weekend. A crew member made our night with free flowers to make a mundane night a little brighter! Very grateful for the crew in south Tempe, AZ!

    hsteph17 Report

    #44

    20 Year Anniversary Surprise Trip

    Couple enjoying a funny wholesome anniversary surprise at a theme park, wearing sunglasses and smiling.

    Couldn’t have had a better trip and experience… The other guests and ALL the cast made everything beyond memorable.

    giebenrath31 Report

    #45

    Anniversary Bourbon Glass

    Glass plate with a funny-wholesome message, thanking a partner humorously, perfect for an anniversary surprise.

    1 year anniversary bourbon glass my girlfriend gifted me. This was etched onto the bottom.

    Its_Just_a_Rabbit Report

    #46

    While Away This Weekend For My Wedding Anniversary I Obviously Asked For A Photo Of Brendan Fraser In The Room And They Bloody Did It And Gave Us Some Prosecco

    Champagne in an ice bucket with glasses next to a framed photo, capturing a funny wholesome anniversary surprise setup.

    Jimmyjimjim88 Report

    #47

    My Wife Went To School With A Guy Who Went On To Become A Talented Portrait Artist (This Is His Self Portrait). She's Followed His Work For Years

    "Abstract portrait painting of a person, capturing a thoughtful expression; adds a funny-wholesome vibe to the anniversary surprise."

    Unbeknownst to her, I just commissioned him to paint a portrait of her and our girls for a 15th anniversary gift. I'm so excited to surprise her with it!

    JephriB Report

    #48

    My Wife (34f) And I (34m) Celebrated Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Yesterday. She Bought Me Flowers

    My Wife (34f) And I (34m) Celebrated Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Yesterday. She Bought Me Flowers

    Fapiness Report

    #49

    It’s Mine And My Partner’s 4 Year Anniversary Today. So I Drew Us

    Cartoon man surprising woman with flowers, showcasing a funny and wholesome anniversary moment.

    We’ve both had really rough times in love over our lives so this feels like a good milestone for us. I love her so much.

    SelectStarAll Report

    #50

    Best Anniversary I've Ever Had

    Funny wholesome anniversary surprise with dessert spelling “Happy Anniversary” next to an escape room entrance.

    The hotel we stayed in gave us a surprise when we had our breakfast they gave us pancakes and a lemon vanilla custard tart with fresh-cut berries.

    My wife got emotional and wasn't even the best they gave us a present for our dinner.

    Some cannolis for dessert and some free arcade credit and we won a bonus on one of the games and cleared the escape room in 19 minutes.

    We had a blast.

    thefriendlychef1991 Report

    #51

    I Made This Bouquet For Mine And My Husband's Anniversary. He Told Me Men Don't Receive Flowers Til They Die And It Got Me Thinking How Right He Was. So I Made Him A Forever Bouquet. Sorry, No Pattern. All Free Handed

    Crochet bouquet with colorful flowers and Pikachu accents for a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    khimboslicee Report

    #52

    I Made My Girlfriend The Lover House For Our Anniversary

    Miniature dollhouse with colorful rooms, decorated with whimsical furniture and LED lights for a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    I know it’s not exact but I’m proud of it! All of the furniture and decorations were either thrifted or bought at a discount :•) giving it to her for tomorrow for our anniversary!
    As a nonswiftie, how did I do?

    srmajistic Report

    #53

    My Wife Surprised Me With A New Crt For Our Anniversary. Kids Love It. Life Rules.

    Two kids playing a retro video game on a vintage TV, creating a funny wholesome anniversary surprise atmosphere.

    8bitesquire Report

    #54

    Wonderful Gift From Her For Our Anniversary

    Funny and wholesome anniversary surprise with a humorous copper plate on wooden beam.

    daxson Report

    #55

    For Our Anniversary I Have Given My Wife & Daughter A Pet Frog With A Pipe.

    Toilet with two rolls and a brush arranged as a funny-wholesome anniversary surprise face.

    Danwhite1972 Report

    #56

    3 Cats Plus 33 Roses For Our Anniversary Requires A Giant Glass Box To Protect Them All.

    Three cats in a bathroom with a bouquet in the shower; a funny-wholesome anniversary surprise setting.

    michaelscat2 Report

    #57

    And What Did My Awesome Wife Surprise Me With For Our Anniversary? She Brought Me To A Clydesdale Farm To Ride Horses... I’ve Never Touched A Horse, Yet Alone Ridden One... Spent A Lovely Day Walkin The Trail With Sweet Gypsy

    A person on a horse in a backyard, capturing a moment of funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    CyrusMMcQueen Report

    #58

    Happy Anniversary To Both Of You! You Two Are Truly Made For Each Other

    Chicken nugget bouquet and portrait of a cat in a suit as a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    ProtonJon Report

    #59

    I Made These Flowers For My Wife Out Of Fruit For Our 4th Wedding Anniversary

    Colorful fruit arrangement in a watermelon basket, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    PedroBranno Report

    #60

    My Partner Of 10 Years Proposed To Me On Our Anniversary And I'm Super Happy

    Close-up of a hand wearing a diamond ring, symbolizing funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    Domidoms Report

    #61

    An Anniversary Surprise- Hadestown On Tour!

    Hadestown playbill held up in a theater, highlighting a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise experience.

    Touring production in Orlando, Florida.
    My wife was all set to read books to the kids and put them to bed when the babysitter unexpectedly arrived. I was surprising her with a night out- a break for us two moms! It’s our 20th anniversary of when we started dating. She went into the show blind, and loved it, even cried a bit. Here’s to many more years of surprises. I love that we can share theatre together.
    Also:
    Me: “Those people who spilled their drink on us were the same people whose phone went off!” Her: “Yep. Don’t worry. They’re in Hadestown”.

    niftyba Report

    #62

    NGD A Surprise Anniversary Gift

    Green electric guitar on a knitted blanket, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    rba22 Report

    #63

    Huge Surprise By The Wife For Our First Wedding Anniversary. Plan To Crack This Open After Dinner!

    Framed Lego couple and whiskey box as a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    forza_racer Report

    #64

    Surprise Gift From My Girlfriend For Our Anniversary - I Couldn’t Be Happier

    A woman holds a Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate-themed device, capturing a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    I owned 4 or 5 2D and 3DSes over the time but I always sold them after some time because I had no time for playing and just needed money for new things. I was talking about getting some special edition 3DS for some time and I thought she got tired of this. But instead, she secretly planned this gift for our anniversary and gave it to me today. It’s brand new, never used, she bought it on eBay from another country. I’m just staggered by how beautiful this Monster Hunter edition looks. I told her that I’ll cherish this little one forever and play the hell out of it.

    I had to share this with you cause I’m literally shaking.

    P.S. Console is on 9.0 firmware as of today.

    mikos365 Report

    #65

    My Dad's Anniversary Card For My Mom

    Anniversary card with a heartfelt message for a wife, featuring leaves and warm tones.

    taylorguitar13 Report

    #66

    Happy Anniversary, Here's Some Beets

    Funny wholesome anniversary surprise with a box of beets and a loving message from family.

    above_average_magic Report

    #67

    My Husband And I Got Each Other The Exact Same Gift For Our 15th Wedding Anniversary

    Diamond glass set, perfect for funny wholesome anniversary surprises, elegantly wrapped on a colorful surface.

    therabbit86ed Report

    #68

    Happy Anniversary To Your Mom And Dad. How Exciting To Find A Pearl

    Finger pointing at pearl found in oyster, showcasing a funny-wholesome-anniversary-surprise.

    TankOakley Report

    #69

    This Is The Best Thing I've Ever Seen. He Is A Total Keeper

    Handwritten anniversary card with funny, wholesome surprise message from boyfriend.

    rachael2142 Report

    #70

    Made My Wife A Pendant For Our 1 Year Anniversary. Made With Rose Gold, Diamonds And A Sapphire

    Gold and sapphire pendant on a dark background, a funny wholesome anniversary surprise.

    Mercury-Hg80 Report

    #71

    My Husband Was Like “I Mean I Know You Would Do It Best & Make Exactly What You Like Versus Me Trying To Explain That To Someone Else” So It Was Fun

    A colorful bouquet next to a heartfelt anniversary note, showcasing funny wholesome surprises.

    peachkewpie Report

    #72

    Dirty Martini Times Two. Shaken Not Stirred. Our Wedding Anniversary Celebration Begins

    Two martini glasses with olives on a reflective surface, representing funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    KapitanKurt Report

    #73

    Anniversary Surprise. Wife Got Me A Surprise Duccling For Our 2nd Anniversary. It Is Hilariously Fun. Scintillator For Scale

    Colorful yo-yos and cute items displayed for funny wholesome anniversary surprises.

    Waulnut163 Report

    #74

    10 Year Anniversary Sparkly Surprise

    Hand wearing an engagement ring, illustrating a funny wholesome anniversary surprise moment.

    A 10 year anniversary sparkly surprise from my honey. A 6-prong classic .76 ct round solitaire. My fave! Also enjoying my first-ever white gold piece of jewelry.

    RVALaLa Report

