There’s a lot of hype around gift-giving during the holiday season, but there’s one special day celebrated all over the world that has the best gifts hands-down, and that’s Mother’s Day. Different countries may celebrate on different days and in different ways, but the gifts given on this special day are always full of love. As we all celebrate or remember our mothers on this day, let’s take a look at some of the cutest Mother’s Day gifts shared online as well.

Keep your mother in your thoughts as you browse these fun and heartwarming gifts - maybe you’ll find an idea for how to celebrate your momma's love this year!

#1

Mother’s Day

#2

My 30 Year Old Brother (Fully Cognitive) Made This For My Mom This Mother’s Day

#3

I Think My Mom Will Like Her "Garden Encyclopedia" Mothers Day Gift

But when you open the laptop theres actually a very thin kids book about plants.

There’s so much that’s special about Mother’s Day gifts! Here are just a few of the things that make them special for most of us:

  • We give these gifts our whole lives through: Do you remember creating your first macaroni necklace, cardboard picture frame, or traced handprint? Mothers mean the world to us from day 1, and even as young children, most of us were excited at the opportunity to show mommy our love and gratitude.
  • It’s not about the money: A mother’s bond with her child is such that even something as small as a card will be deeply appreciated. Even if you can’t afford to move mom into her own mansion, most moms always receive their gifts with gratitude and appreciation. It’s you they love, after all!
  • It’s universal: Not everyone enjoys a smooth relationship with their mother, but people in every culture around the world understand the importance of celebrating their mothers’ extraordinary love and devotion.
#4

My Mom Wanted A Nice Picture Of Me And My Sister For Mother's Day... Well She's Getting These Instead

#5

This Mother's Day Card

#6

Our Gift For Mother's Day

#7

Best Mother's Day Surprise Ever! Print Of My 21 Yo Sons Giant Foot Hahaha

#8

I Made My Mom A Hand-Sculpted Magnet Of One Of Her Dogs For Mother's Day

#9

[OC] My Brother Got My Mom This Gift For Mother's Day

#10

Sister And I Took Our Mother For A Spa Day And She Finally Smiled About Something Related To Her Leg. They Made Her Feel Beautiful

#11

I Gave LEGO Flowers To My Mom For Mother's Day

#12

Best LEGO I’ve Ever Received. May Have Been Shown Before But I Love It So Much! Happy Mother's Day.

#13

My Mom Kept Her Very Used iPhone 5c Until This Year Because She Had A Case With Our Dog On It And Didn’t Want To Get A New Phone That Wouldn’t Fit The Case

Well, she got a new phone and this is what we got her for Mother’s Day.

#14

My Wife's Mother's Day Present

#15

Then And Now - Mother's Day Gift

#16

I Made My Mom A Paper-Cut Version Of Her Wedding Bouquet For Mother's Day And She Loved It So Much

#17

Miniature Garden I Made For Mother For Mother's Day A While Ago

#18

The Array Of Fine Gifts Our 4yo Just Presented To My Wife. Happy Mother’s Day!

#19

[OC] My Mother's Day Gift For My Mom

#20

3D Printed My Grandma's Hometown As A Mother's Day Gift

#21

Looking For A Mother's Day Card For My Biological Mother Who Gave Me Up For Adoption - Is This Too Dark?

#22

Friend's 5th Grade Son Made Her This Card On Mother's Day

#23

I Too Updated One Of Mom's Favorite Pictures For Mother's Day (Not Much Has Changed In 30 Years)

#24

My Middle, 15-Year-Old, Son Was Excited To Give Me His Mother's Day Gift. He Wanted To Be Able To Use His Own Money And Thought I Would Look Cool In Air Force 1s

#25

My Dad Got My Mom A Floral Arrangement That Looks Like My Dog For Mother's Day

#26

Wish Me Luck This Mother’s Day

#27

Got This Little Guy For My Mother As Her Mother's Day Gift (Shiba Inu)

#28

The Front Cover Of The Card My Sister Made For Mother’s Day

#29

Found A Cookie I Made As A Child For My Mom's First Mother's Day After She Left My Abusive Dad Still In My Mom's Freezer - I'm 28 Now

#30

My 14-Year-Old Did A Family Portrait For Mother's Day

#31

9-Year-Old Niece Gave This To My Mom For Mother's Day

#32

My Eight Year Old Daughter Asked If She Could Make A Funny Mother's Day Card With One Bad Word

#33

Mothers Day Breakfast In Bed, Prepared By 5 Year Old

#34

Because Every Mom Wants A Heart-Shaped Steak For Mother’s Day

#35

[OC] Nothing Says Mother's Day Like A 16 Yo's Hand Made Mug

#36

My 14 Yo Son Got Up Before Everyone To Make My Wife Breakfast With A Custom Card. Happy Mother’s Day

#37

My Brothers And I Made A Mothers Day Card

#38

Still Killing It On Mother’s Day!

#39

I Wasn't A Planned Baby. This Is The Card I Got My Mom For Mother's Day

#40

My Kid Drew This Pic Of Me For Mother's Day

#41

My Son Planted Sunflower Seeds For Mother's Day. Guess It Worked Out

#42

Breakfast In Bed From My 4-Year-Old. Happy Mother’s Day

#43

I Was Really Insecure About The Art I Made For My Mom For Mother's Day, But She Hung It Up In The Living Room And Is Now Taking Pictures To Send To Her Friends

#44

I Think I Nailed This Kindergarten Assignment: "Make A Pretty Picture For Mother's Day"

#45

I Found This Mother's Day Gift From A Few Years Back In An Old Sketchbook And She Used It As Her Profile On Facebook

#46

Mother’s Day Breakfast I Made For My Wife - Spam, Eggs And English Muffin In The Shape Of Our Infant Son

#47

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Made Me A Ten-Minute Scavenger Hunt Around The House For Mother’s Day. This Was My Prize. It Was So Cute And Sweet, But I Can’t Stop Laughing

#48

Local Mother's Day Breakfast And Raffle Were Canceled Due To Covid-19. My Daughter And I Had To Create Our Own For My Incredible Wife

The pancakes were not pictured but were tasty. My wife won all the prizes, I think it was rigged in her favor.

#49

My Cousin Made This For Her Mom On Mother's Day

#50

My Buddy Made This For His Mom For Mother's Day When He Was 12

#51

Mother's Day Portrait From My Daughter. She Nailed It. So Thankful For All Four Of My Kiddos, For The Laughter, Tears, And Growth We Experience Together

#52

I Really Tried My Best To Paint This Well For My Mom For Mother's Day

#53

A Few Years Ago, I Made My Wife And My Mom Similar Mother's Day Gifts

#54

Attempted To Make Flower Pancakes For My Wife As A Mothers Day Surprise But They Ended Up Looking Like Corona Cakes

#55

So I Made My Wife Her Favorite Type Of Cupcakes For Mother’s Day And They Turned Out Great Except.... They Look Like They Have Little Piles Of Sh*t On Them

#56

A Gift To My Wife - First Mother's Day

#57

Happy Mother's Day From A 5-Year Old

#58

I Let My 2yo Son Hold The Pen And Write In His Mother’s Day Card, And I Guided It To Write What He Wanted To Say Word-For-Word

#59

Recreated My Mom’s Favorite Photo Of Us For Mother’s Day

#60

My Mom And My Aunt (Norway, 1977) - My Cousin And I (NJ, 2017). In Honor Of Mother’s Day

#61

Wanted A Kitchen Aid Mixer For About 11 Years But Didn't Afford It. This Morning I Woke Up To A Brand New Kitchen Aid From My Husband And Daughter For Mother's Day

#62

I'm Giving My Wife What She Really Wants This Mother's Day: Several Hours To Herself

#63

Happy Mother's Day. My Grandma Made Us Recreate An Old Photo

#64

While Out For Mothers Day I Made My Mom Some Bar Napkin Flowers And I Come Over To See This

