Your best friend is someone who, very often, you know even better than you do yourself. Still, no matter how well you know the person, finding them a perfect birthday, Christmas, or any other occasion gift can be challenging because you really want to go above and beyond and surprise them. However, for a friend who has everything they need in life, you getting them one of those funny gag gifts can really make their day a whole lot more memorable!

Best friends are those we can be silly around; hence, if they don't appreciate the funny gift you got them, are they really your best friend? Jokes aside, the primary purpose of funny best friend gifts is to make your buddy laugh because, more often than not, funny gifts for friends are as practical as using a flashlight during the day. However, not all funny gag gifts for friends are like this! Some goofy gifts can actually serve some purpose and not just once in life! And although funny gifts are often impractical and even childish, the reaction on your friend's face and, ideally, the chuckle that comes out of their mouth the moment they open the gift makes it very much worth it. If the grin on your friend's face is the desired outcome, you're halfway there if you get them one of the many funny best friend gifts!

Below, we've compiled a list of funny gifts for your best friend or that special someone in your life who can take and appreciate a good joke! And remember, some adults are just big children and will love receiving gag gifts just as much (or even more) than a new planner, Moleskine notebook, or some other "adult" stuff. Would you love to receive any of these silly gifts below? Make sure to give those an upvote! Have you ever received a funny gift? What was it? Let us know in the comments!