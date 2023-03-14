95 Funny Gag Gifts For Friends To Leave Them Grinning All Day
Your best friend is someone who, very often, you know even better than you do yourself. Still, no matter how well you know the person, finding them a perfect birthday, Christmas, or any other occasion gift can be challenging because you really want to go above and beyond and surprise them. However, for a friend who has everything they need in life, you getting them one of those funny gag gifts can really make their day a whole lot more memorable!
Best friends are those we can be silly around; hence, if they don't appreciate the funny gift you got them, are they really your best friend? Jokes aside, the primary purpose of funny best friend gifts is to make your buddy laugh because, more often than not, funny gifts for friends are as practical as using a flashlight during the day. However, not all funny gag gifts for friends are like this! Some goofy gifts can actually serve some purpose and not just once in life! And although funny gifts are often impractical and even childish, the reaction on your friend's face and, ideally, the chuckle that comes out of their mouth the moment they open the gift makes it very much worth it. If the grin on your friend's face is the desired outcome, you're halfway there if you get them one of the many funny best friend gifts!
Below, we've compiled a list of funny gifts for your best friend or that special someone in your life who can take and appreciate a good joke! And remember, some adults are just big children and will love receiving gag gifts just as much (or even more) than a new planner, Moleskine notebook, or some other "adult" stuff. Would you love to receive any of these silly gifts below? Make sure to give those an upvote! Have you ever received a funny gift? What was it? Let us know in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
"You've Been Poisoned" Coffee Mug
After your friend finishes the last few drops of coffee from this funny mug, they will wish they had the gift of hindsight. If they choose you as their final call, they're (were) a good friend.
ga- gA... *slumps over* aaaaa ye..*cough* s... morning coffee.. so refreshing...
Bubble Wrap Calendar
Another gift that you might get for yourself too. Is there anything more enjoyable than popping bubble wrap? Consider gifting this Bubble Wrap Calendar to a pal to help them unwind while having fun!
Affirmators
This deck of affirmation cards provides self-help with a healthy dose of snark and humor for everyone who might use a little guidance in life. But without the crystals and candles.
I bought these for my sister in law (she's a therapist). She loves them!
Cereal Killer Spoon
This antique spoon would make the ideal birthday present for someone who enjoys a bowl of cereal to start (or end) their day!
*crakle of walkie talkie* sir, i've got eyes on target ... I repeat, eyes on target.... Me: AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaAAAAAaaaAAAAAAaAAAAAaaaaaAAAa
Shakespearean Insults Chart
For that English literature major friend of yours, gift them this Shakespearean Insults Chart for a unique yet comical birthday present!
Daily Portable Tiny Hands
We've been staring at these tiny hand finger covers and couldn't really come up with a single purpose they could serve. So that's that. Please let us know. It's still funny, though.
I have these! They're fun and I even keep some in my purse! It's just a funny gag
Lightning Reaction Shocking Game
Have a pal who enjoys a good reflex test? If you give them this game, culminating with the losing player receiving a brief (but harmless, don't worry) electric shock, they'll (hopefully) appreciate the thought and humor.
Blinker Fluid
Blinker fluid is not an actual thing; we want to clarify that upfront because this gag present could deceive some individuals. We repeat, you DON'T need fluid to use your blinkers. Nonetheless, a friend who's into cars or repairing them would definitely have a giggle receiving this gift!
Prank Pack
This prank box tricks them into believing you've purchased them one (awful) gift when, in fact, you've got them another gift (hopefully not as awful). Keep them guessing until the very last minute!
Otter Tape Dispenser
For that friend who'd proudly display this Otter Tape Dispenser on their desk at work! To accompany this small gift, get them extra rolls of tape.
Entire Shrek Script Poster
There are some movie quotes that practically every Millennial and Gen Z-er can recall. And let's be honest, most of them are from Shrek. The complete Shrek screenplay is reproduced on this funny and, at the same time, strange poster. A perfect gift, if you ask us!
Squidward Mona Lisa Poster
Who can resist Handsome Squidward? We certainly can't, and neither will you nor your best friend because we all have great taste in art and men.
Appa From 'Avatar' Bucket Hat
Fans of the Avatar movie will certainly love receiving this bucket hat. Also, it will undoubtedly make everyone else around them chuckle!
Novelty Grow A Boyfriend
Perfect gift for your single friend who keeps getting involved with emotionally unavailable men. She can grow this one herself and teach him manners! Perhaps this one won't break her heart.
Light My Fingers Candle
This may appear to be a tasteful, refined present, but actually, it has a rather jarring effect! The four fingers on this lady's hand, made of paraffin wax and natural colors, burn to produce bright flames. However, those four include the thumb, leaving the middle finger untouched. You can probably tell where this is going!
Flask Book Box
A lady may not be expected to carry a hip flask, but with this book, she may remain covert while getting wasted! Hopefully, the festival security dudes will simply assume, 'Oh, she must love to read!"
Sassy Oven Mitt
Give the rest of her family and friends a warning by gifting her this funny oven mitt. This vintage-style mitt alerts the people around that she has a knife, though it is unclear what she will do with it.
"Fifty Shades Of Chicken" Cookbook
Juicy Dripping Thighs? Everything can become sleazy in a filthy mind, and this cookbook elevates food🌽 to fine art! This book features fifty chicken dishes to excite their taste buds. It is hilarious yet very useful!
"Hot Dudes" Coloring Book
This coloring book will be a perfect birthday present for your best friend who enjoys coloring in brawny men if bad lads and bikers are her (or his) thing.
I might get this to hide in my friend's room so his gf sees it and it like um wat
Boyfriend Pillow
For a friend who hates sleeping alone but also doesn't like the sounds of snoring and having someone breathe into their face.
Uh...I dunno; half a body may freak me out in the middle of the night.
Best Friend Contract
Your bestie will love receiving this notebook as a gift! This cute journal's main feature is the "realistic best friend contract," which, once signed, is valid forever.
Finger Covers
These finger covers are one of those gag gifts for pals that you'll want to grab for yourself too! These finger covers serve a variety of functions but will be especially helpful when snacking on Cheetos or dealing with fish or onions in the kitchen!
Bob Ross Chia Head
Everything has a Chia version, including Baby Yoda, poop emoji, and even Bob Ross. This is one of the best practical gag gifts available if you're looking to surprise a painter or just a fan of the late artist.
Toilet Golf Set
Even though golf is a serious sport, gifts for golfers don't have to be. One hilarious present might honor both their love of golf and their restroom habits.
Potty Fisher Toilet Fishing Game
Do you know someone who enjoys fishing? Pick them this toilet game. It might not be helpful when the toilet paper runs out, but playing the game will take their mind off the undesirable situation.
Candle For Adults
Adulting can be tough, but lots and lots of coffee may help. This candle will burn for about 45 hours and fill the house with the scent of dark espresso and vanilla whipped cream. The label that states it's infused with insufficient funds is the funniest (and most relatable) bit, though.
Funny Coasters
Do you know somebody who is fussy about ugly water (or, even worse, wine) rings? If so, gifting them these educational coasters will make them grateful whenever they sit down to drink with somebody.
Giant Gummy Bear
It's relatively easy to please a sweet-tooth buddy by simply buying them some random sweets. But if you want to go above and above (you do), get them this enormous gummy bear instead!
Stormtrooper Waffle Maker
Anyone's kitchen would benefit from having this waffle maker in it. However, your Star Wars fan best friend will be especially thrilled to have it in theirs!
Grump Stress Relief Putty
This Grump Stress Relief Putty was created to ease grumpiness and bring back a smile to your friend's face. Whatever the cause of your friend's nasty attitude, a little fun with the putty will make it all go away!
Donut Push Pin Holder
If you want a funny yet practical gift to give your friend, you could get this Donut Push Pin Holder! This creative design will add personality and structure to your friend's home office or workstation.
The Definitive Field Guide To Animal Flatulence
Do you have a friend who loves animals, is very curious, and also loves reading? Great, because you've found the ideal present for them!
Nic Cage Coffee Mug
Does your friend even like coffee if they don't have at least five mugs per day? With its innovative design, this coffee mug will make your friend's mornings much more enjoyable.
OTOTO Spaghetti Monster
You definitely have a buddy who is obsessed with pasta and spaghetti. A good indicator is that their favorite meal is spaghetti carbonara or spaghetti and meatballs. This cute kitchen assistant will make meal preparation for them much more enjoyable!
Nose-Picking Pencil Sharpener
If your friend has ever complained to you that coworkers keep borrowing their stuff at work, gift them this pencil sharpener. This one will certainly never go missing.
Banana Phone Handset
With this banana-shaped wireless handset, your friends who spend countless hours on the phone may liven up their workday! It functions as a Bluetooth speaker and connects to all iPhone and Android smartphones. Even better if your friend is a higher-up at work.
"Maybe Swearing Will Help" Coloring Book
Apparently, research has shown that swearing can help reduce social pain. Whatever that is. So why not combine the therapeutic advantages of coloring with swearing? Perfect gifts for that Banksy friend of yours who can't help but be foul-mouthed every once in a while.
Butter Churner
For that friend who loves to cook, here's a butter churner! A wooden handle attached to the top of a Kilner jar gently stirs the cream into a soft, spreadable consistency, so the recipient of this gift will only have to add some whipping cream (which you can include in the gift) to make their own delectable, creamy butter.
"Disturbed Friends" Game
"Softies" might not appreciate receiving this. Players of this game will encounter terrible situations and immoral discussions that can make them rethink their friendships. You've been warned!
Bum Masks
Gift them this mask to remind them that caring for their peach is just ass important. This collagen mask will hydrate and tone fatigued bottoms, leaving them plump and smooth like a baby's!
"The Comfy" Wearable Blanket
If they need to get up to switch channels or get themselves a snack from the kitchen, they don't need to sacrifice their comfort since this blanket can follow them wherever they go!
Paddle Brush Secret Flask
This ingenious device, which mimics the appearance and functionality of an actual hair brush, conceals a flask under the handle. With this clever hair brush, your friend will have the greatest hair AND time at any party!
Wine Glass Holder Necklace
If your friend appreciates a good glass of wine, they'll enjoy this gift too. Also, they will never have to worry about leaving their drink unattended since they will always have it hanging by their chest!
Yeah cause that would definitely not ruin any clothes
Cat Bum Magnets
Six cat bums disappearing into their fridge make up this collection of magnets, the ideal birthday gift for anybody who would love to have their kitchen swarming with cats!
Bottle Topper Wine Glass
For that friend of yours who has no problem finishing an entire bottle of wine on their own. You may want to add a bottle of wine to accompany their gift!
The 1990s Coloring Book
This coloring book, which celebrates everything ‘90s, from fantastic TV series and movies to dubious fashion and even more dubious music choices, will be loved by your friend who grew up in the nineties!
"Don't Stop, Be Leaving" Door Mat
With this humorous doormat at their entrance, your introverted friend can send any visitors back to where they came from. But with a sense of humor!
Molfroa Best Friend Printed Crop Tops
It's just not the same on one's own. One is not complete without the other, much like you and your best friend.
Pocket Change Bestie Gift
If your best buddy loves denim, this would be a very sweet and thoughtful present to gift them! Put some chocolates, gift cards, or cash in the DIY denim pocket, and voila!
Remote Control Fart Machine
You definitely know a friend who would love to receive this! The Remote Control Fart Machine is the perfect practical gag gift for a fun-loving, immature (in the best sense possible) friend of yours.
Bear Tea Cute Mugs
Honestly, this is a universal gift to get anyone. Both your girl- and boy-pals will highly appreciate and look forward to drinking from this cup.
Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Who doesn't love Baby Yoda? You can be sure that Baby Yoda will always be a fan favorite. A favorite of your friend, too.
Bacon Air Freshener
If your friend thinks bacon is the best part of breakfast, get them this air freshener. Don't gift it to your vegan friends, though.
Public Toilet Survival Kit
Everyone has at least one buddy who would rather suppress their need than use a public restroom. Let us introduce you to a restroom survival kit. It's funny and, actually, very practical, especially for people who are particular about their toilet settings!
A Wood Box Sign
This wooden box sign will look great on their desk at work or a bedside table. The best bit, this faded black sign, measuring 4" x 4.5", has plenty of witty or cute slogans to choose from!
Sarcastic Coasters
Although we're sure you've had a lot of cheap wine together, it's time to start treating your adult obligations more seriously. One of those tasks is to avoid leaving ring marks on furniture. A very thoughtful gift, if you may ask.
"Friends Will Help" Sign
For a friend who knows very well that you'll lend them a rescuing hand once you laugh at them first.
Best Friend Trophy
Picture your buddy getting the Best Friend Trophy and their expression of full and total astonishment, gratitude, and affection! This Oscar replica will also look beautiful standing on their bedside table or work desk!
"This Is F*cking Delicious" Oven Mitt
This oven glove has an adorable image, but don't let it deceive you — it expresses precisely what someone could think when offered something very delicious! Perfect gift for a friend whose cooking doesn't actually make you want to throw up.
Saturday Night Live - The Board Game
This game will transform any game night into Saturday Night Live by bringing all the mischief, frivolity, and fun from the previous several decades into the living room.
Zombie Face Masks
Gift this Zombie Pack to your chum who has been lacking with their skincare game. Also, a thoughtful gift if your bestie is a fan of TWD!
Unicorn Snot Body Glitter Sunscreen
With the help of this glitter sunscreen, make your best friend sparkle like the queen or king she or he is. With an SPF of 30, this glittering sunscreen will shield their skin from UVA and UVB radiation and give it a soft, unicorn-like glow!
Anatomical Heart Necklace
This pendant can be a thoughtful yet eerie (let's agree to disagree on that) BFF birthday present if you want to express your affection for them without coming off as overly sentimental. Even better if your friend is into anatomy!
Motivational Gallon Water Bottle
With this motivational water bottle, you can help a buddy stay hydrated all day long. The practical built-in handle makes it simple to tote water and is ideal for daily usage anywhere and anytime.
Yodelling Pickle
Don't give up if your friend says they already have everything or don't want anything. They clearly lack a Yodeling Pickle.