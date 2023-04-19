If we're switching towards gender-neutral everything, why don't we also turn toward age-neutrality? Well, due to logical reasoning, it makes clear sense why we won't. Still, how many of you wished to buy something for yourself but feared being judged for being "too old"? Perhaps it was a book, a piece of clothing that was socially deemed "inappropriate" considering one's age, or maybe you felt jealous of a kid who received a gift you would love to have for yourself? When it comes to gifts, especially as we get older, it becomes expected to give practical gifts or items that can be used in the household. Hoover is a prime example of that.

Nonetheless, while Henry The Hoover is very much appreciated, some of us would love to get a LEGO set, board games, a plushie, or have an over-the-top Disney-themed cake for our birthday party. And this thread on AskReddit really proves that there are many of us out there: children stuck in adult bodies. A while back, user devious_egg asked, "Adults, what is something you'd love receiving as a gift but no one even considers giving you because you're an adult?" And well, the answers did not disappoint, making it clear that some of the most anticipated gifts for young adults and adults alike are, in fact, gifts meant for children.

Below, we've compiled some of the best responses from the thread, sharing fun gifts for adults and gag gift ideas that are not precisely labeled as gifts for adults, yet many would love to receive them as one. Do you agree with any of these unconventional gift ideas for adults listed by Redditors? If so, give those you would like to receive yourself an upvote! Have any more gag gifts for adults (actually meant for children) to add? Share those in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

LEGO Set

LEGO Set

"I got a call from a friend, she said it's a birthday and we should all come over. I got the date/time and event correct, but not whose birthday it was, although I was confident it was for a kid. Why else would she say, bring the whole family?

We show up and I'm frankly concerned by all the craft beer with bows and balloons on it. I set our gift bag down and we join the party. Shortly after, her husband shouts with joy and wants to know who got him the big Lego set. Well, that was me, and, uh... You're welcome. So, my answer is Legos. Adults want Legos."

CanYouBeHelped , www.lego.com Report

15points
POST
#2

A Homemade Birthday Cake

A Homemade Birthday Cake

WillingWeepow Report

13points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, what? Since when are homemade cakes only for children?

0
0points
reply
#3

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger Hunt

"So I'm 34 now and no longer with this girl but for my 32nd birthday my girlfriend at the time did a scavenger hunt around the house with little gifts for each step and a weekend away as the final gift. Definitely one of my cooler birthdays as an adult."
 
abrokenelevator replied: "I'm doing this for my anniversary coming up!! I'm having so much fun making the clues and the gift is one of those Steven Singer gold-dipped roses, which I only just found out my wife always wanted. We recently got into escape rooms/escape room games so I'm taking ideas from those."

Teejaymac Report

12points
POST
#4

Art Kits

Art Kits

"Used to get them almost every year as a kid. When I started going to college, the kits stopped coming."

strangedrow , amazon.com Report

12points
POST
#5

Board Games

Board Games

MrsMurphysChowder replied:
"I would like someone to play them with me."

Applejuiceinthehall , amazon.com Report

12points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plenty of adults play board games, they just play different ones

0
0points
reply
#6

Calico Critters House

Calico Critters House

"I just want to sit and play and send those darling animals on adventures and forget that the real world is on f*****g fire."

birdmadgirl74 , calicocritters.com Report

12points
POST
#7

Light Up Shoes

Light Up Shoes

twirlerina024 said:
"Those sneakers that light up whenever you take a step"
laurakeet1209 replied: 
"Took my kids shoe shopping last week and they had Heelies. I was tempted.

twirlerina024 , heelys.com Report

12points
POST
#8

Stickers

Stickers

Matthias_Cro said:
"I won't put them on anything and you'll never see it again once you've gifted it to me but it will remain forever a highly cherished gift."
 
malytwotails replied:
"If you have a hard time committing to putting stickers on things, buy some sheets of magnet paper. Put the stickers on that, cut them out, and now you have a bunch of magnets you can use for years!"

Matthias_Cro , amazon.com Report

12points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love stickers.

0
0points
reply
#9

Tetris Console

Tetris Console

amazon.com Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Roller Skates

Roller Skates

Dazzling-Toe-4955 Report

11points
POST
#11

A go kart

A go kart

Pitiful_Fox7081 , amazon.com Report

11points
POST
#12

Remote Controlled Car

Remote Controlled Car

"They were fun when I was 8 and they are even more fun now."

VintageShrill , amazon.com Report

11points
POST
#13

T-Rex Toy

T-Rex Toy

"I would love a realistic-looking, high-quality T-Rex toy that I can pack in my suitcase and take with me wherever I go. It should be big enough to swallow a Lego human whole. I still think T-Rex is awesome."

_InDrumpfWeTrust_ , amazon.com Report

11points
POST
#14

Chemistry Set

Chemistry Set

rossdrew , amazon.com Report

11points
POST
#15

Cartoon Socks

Cartoon Socks

amazon.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Magic Grow Capsules

Magic Grow Capsules

"I'd like some of them pills that turn into dino-sponges when you put them in water."

mpapillon12333 , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#17

Water Growing Dinosaurs

Water Growing Dinosaurs

"The mini dinos you put in water and they would grow 100x their size over night."

goblingirl , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#18

Crayon Set

Crayon Set

Legitimate-Ad1784 replied: "Totally just ordered the gigantic Crayola box (I wanna say it was at least 164 colors) and when my husband asked why I said it's for our daughter who is 19 months, and just discovered crayons and coloring books a couple weeks ago he laughed when I confessed they were for me because I am SO EXCITED that she is starting to color and I cannot wait until we can sit and color next week when they get here."

Forsaken_Republic_98 , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven’t coloured in a while and now I want to.

0
0points
reply
#19

Laser Tag Set

Laser Tag Set

DrByNight , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#20

Water Gun

Water Gun

"A super soaker with the LATEST super soaker technology! My birthday is in August, northern hemisphere, so I would put it to use straight away."

hangriest Report

10points
POST
#21

Nerf Guns

Nerf Guns

traf56 , nerf.hasbro.com Report

10points
POST
#22

Kinetic Sand

Kinetic Sand

_Moink_ , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#23

Electronic Project Kit

Electronic Project Kit

SoulWager , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#24

Optimus Prime With The Trailer Gen 1

Optimus Prime With The Trailer Gen 1

mdkubit , ebay.ca Report

10points
POST
#25

Easy Bake Ultimate Oven, Baking Star Super Treat Edition With 3 Mixes. For Ages 8 And Up

Easy Bake Ultimate Oven, Baking Star Super Treat Edition With 3 Mixes. For Ages 8 And Up

"I know, I know. I could go buy one for myself."

SprainyJones , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
#26

Fossil Kits With Fake Bones

Fossil Kits With Fake Bones

Federal_Badger_6062 , amazon.com Report

10points
POST
Nancy T
Nancy T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. The bones aren't real???

0
0points
reply
#27

Microscope

Microscope

moi85 , amazon.com Report

9points
POST
#28

An Invite To Go Out For Ice Cream Cones

An Invite To Go Out For Ice Cream Cones

macaronsforeveryone Report

9points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

? how is this not considered acceptable for adults? Very common date night thing

0
0points
reply
#29

A Trip To Legoland

A Trip To Legoland

LurkingAintEazy Report

9points
POST
#30

Remote Controlled Boat

Remote Controlled Boat

"I’m gonna go look them up and buy a mid-range one off Amazon right now!"

Pitiful_Fox7081 , amazon.com Report

9points
POST
#31

Hotwheels

Hotwheels

OldEast5877 , shop.mattel.com Report

9points
POST
#32

Rocket Kits

Rocket Kits

SoulWager , amazon.com Report

9points
POST
#33

Yo-Yo

Yo-Yo

SquilliamFancySon95 Report

9points
POST
#34

Pokemon Cards

Pokemon Cards

"Honestly, I'd be thrilled to get a pack of pokemon cards. Would be a great reminder of my childhood, and a cool treat to once again open a pack and see what I get."

razor787 , amazon.com Report

9points
POST
#35

Doll House

Doll House

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Nancy T
Nancy T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wanted a doll house!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Plushies

Plushies

"I still have plushies. I would like more plushies, please."

mochii69 Report

8points
POST
#37

12pk Of Playdough

12pk Of Playdough

Forsaken_Republic_98 , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
#38

Nancy Drew Books

Nancy Drew Books

"My parents didn’t have money for books. The small Catholic school library offered books on saints, US presidents, and their wives. The public library wasn’t within walking distance. I lied when Susan Sample, a classmate, accused me of befriending her for the “sleuth’s” books. 55 years later, I’ll fess up; yes, I preferred my time with Nancy more than you."

gladysk , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
#39

Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket

"They were so well made and I just love how perfectly miniature everything was."

cnfmom , shop.mattel.com Report

8points
POST
#40

Coloring Books

Coloring Books

Far-Ad9143 , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone missed the boat on the adult/mindfulness colouring craze!

0
0points
reply
#41

Wrapped Package With Unknown Gift Inside

Wrapped Package With Unknown Gift Inside

"I'd like to get a birthday or Christmas gift that I had no hand in planning or acquiring. Like, a wrapped package that I genuinely have no idea what is inside."

paleo2002 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#42

Build A Bear

Build A Bear

FreezingNote replied:
"My partner took me to Build a Bear when I l was 30. My parents never let me as a kid and it was pure joy!"
 
LurkingAintEazy replied: 
"Aw, so lucky. Did you build anything? Or just looked around?"
 
FreezingNote replied:
"Oh, I built a bear! I still have him all these years later. He’s wearing a tuxedo and sunglasses, and I call him Bear, James Bear (a joke as we both love James Bond movies)."

LurkingAintEazy , buildabear.co.uk Report

8points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was just reading on facebook today that a friend had taken her daughters to build a bear and made sure to make one for herself

0
0points
reply
#43

Action Figures

Action Figures

"I'm 53 and my partner buys me action figures constantly. I would have loved all the superhero shit that's available today when I was a kid so he gets it for me now."
 
voiceofAFO replied: 
"I, a woman in my 30s - 40s, bought Star Trek action figures as they came out from my favorite shows. ST: TNG, ST: DS9, ST: Voyager. Also owned the Enterprise-D and a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, and a Klingon Vor'cha Battle cruiser from the same company, Playmates."

lonewolflondo , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
#44

Onesie

Onesie

strawbryshorty04 , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, missed the teen/20-something craze of the 2010s and the popularity of oodies as well. Considered much more acceptable to wear in public now.

0
0points
reply
#45

Trampoline

Trampoline

sadsadhippo Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Hulk Foam Fists

Hulk Foam Fists

GothamBrawler , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
#47

Mini Squishies Glow In The Dark Toys

Mini Squishies Glow In The Dark Toys

"Legit anything that glows in the dark. I think it’s so fun but since I’m grown I get basic non-glowy stuff."

I-like-bagels15 , amazon.com Report

7points
POST
#48

Cowboy Hat

Cowboy Hat

"My boyfriend grew up watching those old western movies. John Wayne is still his hero after 23 years of life. He never even had a play cowboy hat growing up, and he had always wanted a black one. I got him this nice solid black cowboy hat from George Strait’s line (didn’t know he had one until I went shopping lmao) for Christmas one year. I’ve only seen that man cry just a few times in our 5 years of dating, and that was one of them."

reddit.com , amazon.com Report

7points
POST
#49

Spirograph

Spirograph

"Those drawing things where you put a pen inside a circle and it moves like a cog inside a bigger circle and creates a pattern."

Winter_Cheesecake158 , amazon.com Report

7points
POST
#50

Paintball Gun

Paintball Gun

mildewmoisturizer Report

7points
POST
#51

Pogo Stick

Pogo Stick

Fuzzy-Conversation21 , amazon.com Report

7points
POST
#52

Megatron Gen 1

Megatron Gen 1

mdkubit , ebay.com Report

7points
POST
#53

Lunchables

Lunchables

Redpatiofurniture replied:
"Don't do it. They're horrible as an adult. Keep that beautiful memory. Don't ruin it."

almostaccepted , lunchables.com Report

7points
POST
#54

Bubble Blower

Bubble Blower

"I only had like 2 in my entire childhood and my family didn't know you can just... REFILL it with water and dish soap. They refused to get them because they were 'not worth it'."

tarnishedhuntress Report

7points
POST
#55

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Lightsaber Chopsticks

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Animal Ottoman

Animal Ottoman

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Glitter Markers And Glitter Pens

Glitter Markers And Glitter Pens

tombraider96 Report

6points
POST
#58

Easter Egg

Easter Egg

"I love Easter eggs, and make sure my kids and ex-wife are sorted each year. But no one ever gets me one in return."
 
boots311 replied: 
"Funny side story. every year, my stepdad's family (which is huge. 8 kids all married & 30+ children) would have Easter egg hunts. One for the littles & one for the teens & older. My trick was that I'd always put a piece of cheese or broccoli in an egg for a kid to find. The reaction every year was classic. One kid will say, I got a dollar, next kid, I got a piece of broccoli! Haha"

thorGOT , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#59

Cheese Balls

Cheese Balls

"Utz cheese balls. All I get are socks. I have socks, I don't have cheese balls."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you stop eating cheeseballs (or any other snack) just because you are an adult?

0
0points
reply
#60

Garbage Pail Kids Collectible Cards

Garbage Pail Kids Collectible Cards

aq-r-steppedinsome , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#61

Trebuchet

Trebuchet

SoulWager , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#62

Sit And Spin

Sit And Spin

Angelsunrise , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#63

Rock Tumbler

Rock Tumbler

jus256 , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#64

Rubik's Cube

Rubik's Cube

DpwnShift Report

6points
POST
#65

Hooded Totoro Sweater

Hooded Totoro Sweater

bloodytigger , ghibli-shop.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Toy Trucks

Toy Trucks

Empty-Lock9143 , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#67

Zombie Boy

Zombie Boy

etsy.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!