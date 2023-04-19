If we're switching towards gender-neutral everything, why don't we also turn toward age-neutrality? Well, due to logical reasoning, it makes clear sense why we won't. Still, how many of you wished to buy something for yourself but feared being judged for being "too old"? Perhaps it was a book, a piece of clothing that was socially deemed "inappropriate" considering one's age, or maybe you felt jealous of a kid who received a gift you would love to have for yourself? When it comes to gifts, especially as we get older, it becomes expected to give practical gifts or items that can be used in the household. Hoover is a prime example of that.

Nonetheless, while Henry The Hoover is very much appreciated, some of us would love to get a LEGO set, board games, a plushie, or have an over-the-top Disney-themed cake for our birthday party. And this thread on AskReddit really proves that there are many of us out there: children stuck in adult bodies. A while back, user devious_egg asked, "Adults, what is something you'd love receiving as a gift but no one even considers giving you because you're an adult?" And well, the answers did not disappoint, making it clear that some of the most anticipated gifts for young adults and adults alike are, in fact, gifts meant for children.

Below, we've compiled some of the best responses from the thread, sharing fun gifts for adults and gag gift ideas that are not precisely labeled as gifts for adults, yet many would love to receive them as one.