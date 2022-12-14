The Christmas season is the only time of the year when finding snowy footprints in the living room and trespassing seem acceptable. Also, rodents are not to blame if the cookies go missing overnight. 'Tis the season to be jolly and spread joy, and there's no better way to share a peal of merry laughter with a loved one than by gifting them funny Christmas presents.

Enough with all the thoughtful, "they really need this" -kinda gifts. Why buy boring gifts when you can hit two birds with one stone by giving funny Christmas gifts instead? There are plenty of funny Christmas gift ideas that are both practical and giggle-worthy. Don't get us wrong; we agree that many funny gifts have zero practical value and are more for funsies. However, do all the gifts really have to pass the two-year warranty and be passed through generations? Certainly not.

Whether you are looking for funny Christmas gift exchange ideas for a Secret Santa at work or funny Christmas gifts for friends who are always up for a laugh, look no further. Below, we've compiled a list of funny presents you can directly get online or use as inspiration for funny gift ideas. What's a funny gift you've received? Do you plan on getting funny gifts for friends or family this year? Let us know!