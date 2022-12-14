117 Funny Christmas Gifts For A Peal Of Merry Laughter
The Christmas season is the only time of the year when finding snowy footprints in the living room and trespassing seem acceptable. Also, rodents are not to blame if the cookies go missing overnight. 'Tis the season to be jolly and spread joy, and there's no better way to share a peal of merry laughter with a loved one than by gifting them funny Christmas presents.
Enough with all the thoughtful, "they really need this" -kinda gifts. Why buy boring gifts when you can hit two birds with one stone by giving funny Christmas gifts instead? There are plenty of funny Christmas gift ideas that are both practical and giggle-worthy. Don't get us wrong; we agree that many funny gifts have zero practical value and are more for funsies. However, do all the gifts really have to pass the two-year warranty and be passed through generations? Certainly not.
Whether you are looking for funny Christmas gift exchange ideas for a Secret Santa at work or funny Christmas gifts for friends who are always up for a laugh, look no further. Below, we've compiled a list of funny presents you can directly get online or use as inspiration for funny gift ideas. What's a funny gift you've received? Do you plan on getting funny gifts for friends or family this year? Let us know!
This post may include affiliate links.
Funny Cat Hand Towels
Rainbow Socks
"Fred Boss 3000" Pizza Wheel
Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
Build-On Brick Mug
Customized Dog Socks
Saint Nicolas Cage Celebrity Prayer Candle
Custom Dog Portrait
Tortilla Blanket
From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
Toilet Mini Golf
Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt
Chia Pet "Bob Ross"
Star Wars Comfy Blanket With Sleeves
Dumpster Fire Ornament
Warm Variously Shaped Socks
Hasbulla 2023 Calendar
"I Saw That" Jesus Door Corner
Bobblehead That Looks Like You
Shrek Bhuda Model
The All Seeing Lemon
Taco Slippers
Bob Ross Bobblehead
Plant Life Support
"My Last Nerve" Candle
Toilet Timer
Spin 360 so you resorb your faeces back into your gut :DDD
Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt
Bahhh useless to me, instead of wasting money on this, i'l just take my shirt off, basically the same c**p widout the " nipple piercings " lol
The Ultimate Bathroom Reader
It's where Einstein came up with E=mc^2. More sizable movements need more input energy.
How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety
Funny Tape Dispenser
St. Nicolas Christmas Ornament
Funny Excel Mug
Cats vs. Dogs Chess Set
Michael Scott Funny Dishwasher Magnet
Chicken Beak Nose Warmer
Yea... That's not gonna work for Portugal lmao, beak in Portuguese its pronouced " bico " and bico is also the slang word for a certain thing some people do with their mouths... ..
Belly Button Cleaner
Funny Novelty Socks
Oh my brother has a pair of these.... they r creepy
"Liquid Death" Mountain Water
Grow A Boyfriend
"Lazy Af" Woven Throw Blanket
How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You
Sloth Coffee Mug
Yes... im literally lookin in a mirror... just needs a donut
Funny Oven Mitts
Beer Belly Waist Pack
Potato Pal
I've seen these, they're quite cool and fun. Go to their website and laugh at their people pitching at Shark Tank dressed like potatoes