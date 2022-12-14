The Christmas season is the only time of the year when finding snowy footprints in the living room and trespassing seem acceptable. Also, rodents are not to blame if the cookies go missing overnight. 'Tis the season to be jolly and spread joy, and there's no better way to share a peal of merry laughter with a loved one than by gifting them funny Christmas presents.

Enough with all the thoughtful, "they really need this" -kinda gifts. Why buy boring gifts when you can hit two birds with one stone by giving funny Christmas gifts instead? There are plenty of funny Christmas gift ideas that are both practical and giggle-worthy. Don't get us wrong; we agree that many funny gifts have zero practical value and are more for funsies. However, do all the gifts really have to pass the two-year warranty and be passed through generations? Certainly not.

Whether you are looking for funny Christmas gift exchange ideas for a Secret Santa at work or funny Christmas gifts for friends who are always up for a laugh, look no further. Below, we've compiled a list of funny presents you can directly get online or use as inspiration for funny gift ideas. What's a funny gift you've received? Do you plan on getting funny gifts for friends or family this year? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny Cat Hand Towels

Funny Cat Hand Towels

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
Well I think it’s cute creepy, like when you first think about it it’s cute but the longer you do it become creepier. I’d buy it.

#2

Rainbow Socks

Rainbow Socks

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
That's funny because my feet already smell of four cheeses

#3

"Fred Boss 3000" Pizza Wheel

"Fred Boss 3000" Pizza Wheel

#4

Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
Beer in a whiskey glass?? You are not worthy.

#5

Build-On Brick Mug

Build-On Brick Mug

#6

Customized Dog Socks

Customized Dog Socks

#7

Migraine Mackerel

Migraine Mackerel

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
:O I genuinely want this right now

#8

Saint Nicolas Cage Celebrity Prayer Candle

Saint Nicolas Cage Celebrity Prayer Candle

#9

Custom Dog Portrait

Custom Dog Portrait

#10

Tortilla Blanket

Tortilla Blanket

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
“So you can snack on your children with an excuse”

#11

From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen

From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen

#12

Toilet Mini Golf

Toilet Mini Golf

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
Gotta make sure your aim is good, right guys?

#13

Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Hás cats pictures on it, IT IS NOT UGLY its gorgeous.

#14

Chia Pet "Bob Ross"

Chia Pet "Bob Ross"

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
Only if it grew on his beard too…

#15

Bread Shaped Pillow

Bread Shaped Pillow

#16

Star Wars Comfy Blanket With Sleeves

Star Wars Comfy Blanket With Sleeves

#17

Dumpster Fire Ornament

Dumpster Fire Ornament

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
I need this but with my name on it

#18

Warm Variously Shaped Socks

Warm Variously Shaped Socks

#19

Hasbulla 2023 Calendar

Hasbulla 2023 Calendar

#20

"I Saw That" Jesus Door Corner

"I Saw That" Jesus Door Corner

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
I’d put it in the bathroom

#21

Bobblehead That Looks Like You

Bobblehead That Looks Like You

#22

Shrek Bhuda Model

Shrek Bhuda Model

#23

The All Seeing Lemon

The All Seeing Lemon

#24

Taco Slippers

Taco Slippers

#25

Bob Ross Bobblehead

Bob Ross Bobblehead

#26

Toast-Shaped Coasters

Toast-Shaped Coasters

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
Made in our coaster toaster.

#27

Plant Life Support

Plant Life Support

#28

"My Last Nerve" Candle

"My Last Nerve" Candle

#29

Donald Trump Toilet Paper Roll

Donald Trump Toilet Paper Roll

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
Is he kissing my a*s?

#30

Toilet Timer

Toilet Timer

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
Spin 360 so you resorb your faeces back into your gut :DDD

#31

Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Bahhh useless to me, instead of wasting money on this, i'l just take my shirt off, basically the same c**p widout the " nipple piercings " lol

#32

The Ultimate Bathroom Reader

The Ultimate Bathroom Reader

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
It's where Einstein came up with E=mc^2. More sizable movements need more input energy.

#33

How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety

How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
"Say hello to my little friend! Her name is fluffy!"

#34

Funny Tape Dispenser

Funny Tape Dispenser

#35

St. Nicolas Christmas Ornament

St. Nicolas Christmas Ornament

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
This is the best and worst idea I’ve ever seen

#36

Funny Excel Mug

Funny Excel Mug

#37

Cats vs. Dogs Chess Set

Cats vs. Dogs Chess Set

#38

Michael Scott Funny Dishwasher Magnet

Michael Scott Funny Dishwasher Magnet

#39

Chicken Beak Nose Warmer

Chicken Beak Nose Warmer

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Yea... That's not gonna work for Portugal lmao, beak in Portuguese its pronouced " bico " and bico is also the slang word for a certain thing some people do with their mouths... ..

#40

Belly Button Cleaner

Belly Button Cleaner

#41

Funny Novelty Socks

Funny Novelty Socks

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
Oh my brother has a pair of these.... they r creepy

#42

"Liquid Death" Mountain Water

"Liquid Death" Mountain Water

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
Go watch the commercials, they’re hilarious

#43

Grow A Boyfriend

Grow A Boyfriend

#44

"Lazy Af" Woven Throw Blanket

"Lazy Af" Woven Throw Blanket

#45

How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You

How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You

#46

Sloth Coffee Mug

Sloth Coffee Mug

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
Yes... im literally lookin in a mirror... just needs a donut

#47

The Golf Mug

The Golf Mug

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
My tea would just end up being all sugar

#48

Funny Oven Mitts

Funny Oven Mitts

#49

Beer Belly Waist Pack

Beer Belly Waist Pack

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
I don't need One of those, i have the real thing.

#50

Potato Pal

Potato Pal

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
I've seen these, they're quite cool and fun. Go to their website and laugh at their people pitching at Shark Tank dressed like potatoes

#51

Cold Beer Coats

Cold Beer Coats

#52

Personalized Dundie Award

Personalized Dundie Award

#53

Pizza Sleeping Bag Blanket

Pizza Sleeping Bag Blanket

#54

Pooping Pooches Calendar

Pooping Pooches Calendar

#55

Drunk Stoned Or Stupid (A Party Game)

Drunk Stoned Or Stupid (A Party Game)

#56

Urinal Shot Glasses

Urinal Shot Glasses

#57

Turkey Slippers

Turkey Slippers

#58

Bacon Strips Bandages

Bacon Strips Bandages

#59

The "Nothing" Gift

The "Nothing" Gift

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
Awww how thoughtful of you

#60

Holder For Beer & Wine

Holder For Beer & Wine

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
Turns out it is really a thing. The Buy Now button works.

#61

Swearing Cats: A Hilarious Adult Coloring Book

Swearing Cats: A Hilarious Adult Coloring Book

#62

"Taco vs. Burrito" Card Game

"Taco vs. Burrito" Card Game

#63

Shakespearean Insult Bandages

Shakespearean Insult Bandages

#64

Screaming Goat Button

Screaming Goat Button

#65

"I Pee In Pools" Cap

"I Pee In Pools" Cap