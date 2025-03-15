ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you see a couple and just know they’re perfect together. It’s that effortless connection, the way they laugh at each other’s jokes, or just the way they look at one another. And it makes you wonder, how did they know they had found the one? Well, today, we’re diving into exactly that!

Someone on TikTok asked, “Women who are happily married, when did you know your husband was the one?” And the internet delivered—with a whopping 26.8 thousand replies filled with sweet, unexpected, and downright heart-melting moments. Keep reading to see what these women had to say!