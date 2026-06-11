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Created by German artists Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, "War And Peas" has been delighting readers since 2011 with its unique blend of absurdity, dark humor, and brilliantly unexpected twists, leaving you wondering how your brain just agreed that something so dark was so funny.

Over the years, the talented duo has built a massive following thanks to their distinctive voice and fearless approach to comedy. The recurring characters, including witches, Grim Reapers, talking animals, robots, and countless unlucky humans, inhabit a world where absolutely nothing is safe from becoming the setup for a hilariously dark punchline.

We’ve gathered a fresh new set of our favorite darkly funny comics. Scroll down, enjoy the wonderfully twisted humor, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh the hardest!

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