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Created by German artists Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, "War And Peas" has been delighting readers since 2011 with its unique blend of absurdity, dark humor, and brilliantly unexpected twists, leaving you wondering how your brain just agreed that something so dark was so funny.

Over the years, the talented duo has built a massive following thanks to their distinctive voice and fearless approach to comedy. The recurring characters, including witches, Grim Reapers, talking animals, robots, and countless unlucky humans, inhabit a world where absolutely nothing is safe from becoming the setup for a hilariously dark punchline.

We’ve gathered a fresh new set of our favorite darkly funny comics. Scroll down, enjoy the wonderfully twisted humor, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh the hardest!

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#1

War and Peas comic with cats quitting after being told to show affection to guests

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12points
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    #2

    War and Peas comic depicting alien abduction and humorous farewell to Jerry

    war.and.peas Report

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right now I'd gladly take Jerry's place

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    #3

    War and Peas comic with planet Earth talking about its condition

    war.and.peas Report

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    #4

    War and Peas comic depicting Red Riding Hood and wolf in a humorous dialogue.

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    #5

    War and Peas comic of two people talking about having fun inside the head and joining

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    #6

    War and Peas comic showing a cat secretly toppling world order at night

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    9points
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    robeccaleyden avatar
    ROB
    ROB
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good, do more toppeling

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    #7

    War and Peas comic featuring a robot on a date revealing its vibrating parts

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    #8

    War and Peas comic showing giraffe questioned about employee restroom complaints

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    #9

    War and Peas comic about Sally with super vision seeing others' feelings and feeling lonely

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    #10

    War and Peas comic of animals a million years from now discussing humans

    war.and.peas Report

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    #11

    War and Peas comic featuring a dog and bird discussing dollars from likes.

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    #12

    War and Peas comic featuring a mountain, bear, and confident spider

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    #13

    War and Peas comic of vampire and witch dealing with a follow-up spider creature

    war.and.peas Report

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    #14

    War and Peas comic featuring a Greenland Shark frustrated by internet cables

    war.and.peas Report

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    #15

    Brilliantly bizarre comic strip about a cat named Lord Nibbles sparing a human's life.

    war.and.peas Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Witch gives vampire a lift flying on broom comic by War and Peas

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    #17

    War and Peas comic with flowers talking about a muscular bee and attraction

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    #18

    War and Peas comic of a person hugging a tree feeling better despite no change

    war.and.peas Report

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    #19

    War and Peas comic where a man gives one last word to the Grim Reaper

    war.and.peas Report

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    #20

    War and Peas comic with animals playing poker and discussing flushing.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #21

    War and Peas comic showing a man thanking a friend then accused of using ChatGPT

    war.and.peas Report

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    #22

    War and Peas comic showing Jesus disappointed by a closed tavern

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    #23

    War and Peas comic discussing resurrection fantasy with a therapist

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    #24

    War and Peas comic featuring aliens discovering the internet.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #25

    War and Peas comic about a worm excited to be in a nature documentary

    war.and.peas Report

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    #26

    War and Peas comic about crystals used for protection against frustration

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    #27

    War and Peas comic about misunderstanding a mom called a virgin.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #28

    War and Peas comic about unrealistic sitcom situations with witches and hairballs

    war.and.peas Report

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    #29

    War and Peas comic strip featuring pharaohs and a pyramid on history mysteries

    war.and.peas Report

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    #30

    War and Peas comic about research funding complaints and accusations in lab

    war.and.peas Report

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    #31

    War and Peas comic featuring a witch struggling to remember her email password

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    #32

    War and Peas comic with aliens discussing Jesus' second coming

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    #33

    War and Peas comic about a vampire shopping and rejecting healthy food

    war.and.peas Report

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    #34

    Bizarre comic showing a woman warning about toxic jellyfish at the beach.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #35

    War and Peas comic imagining Jesus as a mean girl turning water to wine

    war.and.peas Report

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    #36

    War and Peas comic featuring a man told his moustache is unkempt before going out

    war.and.peas Report

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    #37

    War and Peas comic where a robot denies being programmed to love but signals affection

    war.and.peas Report

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    #38

    War and Peas comic about password weakness and unplugging computer.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #39

    War and Peas comic with witches raising wands to abolish patriarchy.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #40

    War and Peas comic of a witch in surgery confusing doctors by calling him Doctor Daddy

    war.and.peas Report

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    #41

    Man gifts star named Jessica's Thicc Booty to woman, aliens rename planet comic by War and Peas

    war.and.peas Report

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    #42

    Cat demands movie choice and enjoys bird TV while vampires watch comic by War and Peas

    war.and.peas Report

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    #43

    Grim Reaper in chair talks about liking parties where everyone dies comic by War and Peas

    war.and.peas Report

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    #44

    War and Peas comic strip showing d***h holding a scythe and a conversation about an ad break

    war.and.peas Report

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    #45

    War and Peas comic showing a patient describing d***h and bravery in hospital

    war.and.peas Report

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    #46

    War and Peas comic about beavers facing deforestation and welfare needs.

    war.and.peas Report

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    #47

    Father explains work to son who points out their things are bad comic by War and Peas

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