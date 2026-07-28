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It takes a lot of work to make a house truly feel like home. Between scrolling Pinterest for hours hunting down inspiration and then actually spending your weekends painting, drilling, and hauling stuff around while wondering why you signed up for this, it can feel like a second job. After everything though, the payoff is absolutely worth it.

We rounded up some seriously impressive before-and-after makeovers from the r/homeimprovementideas subreddit that show just how much a space can change with the right ideas and a creative touch. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote your favorites!

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#1

Painted My Hallway (Before And After)

Before and after of a hallway with archways, demonstrating a proud home improvement project.

willzore Report

8points
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mistiefisher avatar
Lady Gypsy Rain
Lady Gypsy Rain
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The two tones chosen make the space feel bigger and more sophisticated

2
2points
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    #2

    A Year Ago I Asked You All For Advise. This Is Was The Result

    Before and after of a small kitchen home improvement project, upgraded with new green cabinets, a built-in microwave, and gold fixtures.

    TechAquisition Report

    7points
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    #3

    First Attempt At Vinyl Wrapping An Old Kitchen

    Before and after of a kitchen home improvement project, transforming a dated kitchen into a modern space with blue cabinets.

    yamiuchidm Report

    7points
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    #4

    Boathouse Before And After

    Before and after of a waterside garage transformed with stone siding and new lighting, a beautiful home improvement project.

    sunflower53069 Report

    7points
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    #5

    Been Working On Replacing All The Wire Shelves In The House. This Closet My Wife Uses For Her Canning Was In Need Of An Update

    Before and after of a pantry home improvement project, showing a cluttered space organized with new wooden shelves and lighting.

    TheStig21 Report

    6points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nicely done! Congratulations.

    1
    1point
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    #6

    Update On The Broken Wine Fridge Cabinet Hole... Now A Cat Apartment!

    A before-and-after of a home improvement project: an empty kitchen cabinet space transformed into a cozy cat hideaway with purple curtains.

    Cleed79 Report

    6points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cute! Love it.

    1
    1point
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    #7

    I Built Myself And Kids A Secret Room And Theater :)

    Before and after of a home improvement project: attic converted into a finished room with a large TV and shelving, transforming unused space.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty cool!

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Removing Entry Closet And Putting In Hall Tree

    A before-and-after of a home improvement project: a messy entryway transformed into an organized mudroom with storage and a bench.

    Treacle_Routine Report

    6points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is great! It's so nice to have a spot to sit when putting on shoes or taking them off.

    2
    2points
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    #9

    These Plinth Blocks Came Out Fantastic, Thanks Y'all!

    Before and after of a home improvement project: a door trim with decorative plinth block. Shows attention to detail.

    n3rdy30 Report

    5points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great! Would you come and do this at my house?? 😉

    1
    1point
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    #10

    Kitchen Renovation. Finally Complete

    Before and after of a home improvement project: kitchen with a light granite island and light wood cabinets, updated to a dark wood island and white cabinets.

    GHOwl102 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is possibly the biggest island I've ever seen in a kitchen!

    2
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    #11

    I Finally Did It! Not A Hospital Room Anymore

    Before and after of a home improvement project: a messy bedroom with a single bed and a fish tank transformed into a modern, organized room with LED lighting.

    ImTheFrenchiestFry Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    A Before And After Of Our Garage Updates

    Before and after of a home improvement project: white garage with green trim transformed to a green garage with white trim and a Canadian flag.

    Frank4202 Report

    5points
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    #13

    Show Off Saturday: Tiny Bathroom Remodel

    Before and after of a small bathroom, highlighting home improvement projects for a brighter, more modern look.

    highvolkage Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that carpet in the before pic? Or just really ugly tan tile?

    1
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    #14

    Redid Our Half Bath, How Did I Do? I Love The Painted Ceiling!

    A before-and-after of a small bathroom, illustrating remarkable home improvement projects.

    jimmmmmmyG Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sheep toilet roll holders are awesome!

    1
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    #15

    Front Yard Makeover!

    A before-and-after of a home exterior and yard, highlighting a home improvement project to create a new patio.

    dirtbagtim Report

    5points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very nice! I bet they love their new outdoor space.

    1
    1point
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Master Bath Glow Up 😚

    Before and after of a beige bathroom updated with modern gray marble walls and a new bathtub, a wonderful home improvement project.

    SSaleemaParise Report

    5points
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    #17

    Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne

    Before and after of a bathroom during a home improvement project, showing the renovation process from old to new.

    PulpyEnlightenment Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The before looks like a gas station bathroom. Nice upgrade.

    1
    1point
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    #18

    My Little Backyard Makeover In Barbados

    Before and after of an outdoor patio, transformed as a home improvement project with new seating and cover.

    islandgirlbuilder Report

    5points
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    #19

    I Wrapped My Dishwasher

    A before-and-after of a home improvement project: a kitchen with an old dishwasher replaced by a modern one with a decorative panel.

    devanchya Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so cool! I may look into doing this. I hate how easily my stainless steel dishwasher gets smudged and dirty looking even though I clean it constantly.

    1
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    #20

    Final Product

    Before and after of home improvement projects in a basement, transformed into a modern living area, kitchen, and bar.

    dryad001 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely. Did you put that skeleton behind the walls? 😁

    1
    1point
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    #21

    How’d We Do? (2019 vs. 2023)

    Before and after of a brick house, showcasing home improvement projects on the exterior.

    Aioli_Habit Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great. I love the accent color.

    1
    1point
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    #22

    The Power Of Paint!

    Before and after of a bathroom, featuring home improvement projects with new paint colors and updated decor.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nicely done!

    1
    1point
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    #23

    Refinished Bathroom Cabinets I Recently Did

    A before-and-after of a bathroom vanity, showcasing impressive home improvement projects.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    4points
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    #24

    Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built

    A before-and-after image of a kitchen, highlighting stunning home improvement projects.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a really great kitchen!

    1
    1point
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    #25

    Home Renovations That I Think Look Fantastic

    A before-and-after of a large room transformed into a modern living space, displaying a proud home improvement project.

    anon Report

    4points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would live here. Turned out rather nice and fairly wide open so a chair would fit

    1
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    #26

    Probably My Proudest Reno

    A before-and-after of a small bathroom showcasing a home improvement project with updated tiles and fixtures.

    ididathing97 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great! Love the wall paper and the floor tiles, plus all the gold accents.

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Before/After Of Our Living, Kitchen, Dining Space In Our Historic New Orleans Home

    A before-and-after of a living room showcasing a home improvement project with a new sofa and colorful decor.

    lizsaywhaaat Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! This is fabulous. Love all the colors.

    1
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    #28

    Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡

    Before and after of a pink-hued bathroom transformed into a modern bathroom with dark walls and a new vanity, a home improvement project.

    ayepeyday Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is beautiful. The green works really well.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?

    Before and after of a kitchen with white cabinets transformed into a stylish kitchen with dark green cabinets, a cool home improvement project.

    AccomplishedAd9767 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That floor is gorgeous. I hope they put more cabinets next to the hood - it looks too empty or something.

    1
    1point
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    #30

    Bathroom Renovation In Our 1910 Home. At Some Point There Was Som Pretty Cool Wallpaper In The Bathroom

    Before and after of a bathroom during a home improvement project, featuring new black hexagonal tiles and a freestanding tub.

    ucancallmeal81 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Hall Improvement

    Before and after a hallway home improvement project, featuring a new stone wall and lighting.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #32

    Nothing Major, But I Love It

    A before-and-after of a home improvement project: a living room with dark furniture and a brick fireplace updated to a brighter, modern space.

    Critical-Top-1952 Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a LOT of couch and it's now dominating the room. I'll never understand why anyone would want white upholstery! I'd ruin it in about 30 seconds. 😂

    1
    1point
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    #33

    My Husband And I Renovated Our Half Bath. We Did Everything Including Insulating, Drywalling, Flooring, Wallpapering, Painting, Plumbing, And Electrical

    A before-and-after of a home improvement project: a dated bathroom with wood panels updated to a bright, modern space with blue walls.

    copykat93 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Painted The Cabinets White

    Before and after of a home improvement project: kitchen with dark wood cabinets and a light wood floor updated to white cabinets and a new counter.

    PressureStandard2800 Report

    3points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's amazing how a coat of paint can change a room.

    1
    1point
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    #35

    I Made A Countertop In A Closet For My Wife's Baking Needs

    Laundry room home improvement project with a new wooden countertop above a washer and dryer, optimizing space.

    Jooshmeister Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    My Bathroom Remodel

    Before and after of a bathroom showing a major home improvement project, from old tiles to a modern marble shower.

    bellabbr Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like showers like that. All the warm air escapes and you get cold. There was one in a vacation house I stayed at and I hated it. Plus it's easier to get water all over.

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference

    Before and after of a living and dining area, highlighting a home improvement project with new paint, flooring, and furniture.

    shoot2will Report

    3points
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    #38

    Old Flat Renovation

    Before and after of a kitchen renovation, highlighting a significant home improvement project.

    benny__boy Report

    3points
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    #39

    Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno

    A before and after of a bathroom with a new vanity, showcasing a proud home improvement.

    _planties Report

    3points
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    #40

    Renovating My Workshop

    Before and after of a garage with a workbench, showing a successful home improvement project.

    Francishus Report

    3points
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    #41

    Fireplace Reno

    Before and after a fireplace home improvement project, showing a new brick design and built-in shelves.

    cjlewis7892 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    First Solo From Start To Finish!

    Before and after a room transformation, showcasing a home improvement project with new furniture and plants.

    LustForLuscious Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Kitchen Remodel

    Before and after a kitchen home improvement project, showing new cabinets, countertops, and appliances.

    world_diver_fun Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Just A “DIY” Guy. Surprised Some Folks Call Themselves A “Contractor!”

    Multi-stage home improvement project showing a bathroom renovation from studs to finished tub and tiled shower.

    maxsonny2 Report

    2points
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    #45

    Face Lift To My Laundry Room (Before And After)

    Before and after of a laundry room, displaying home improvement projects including new shelving and floor tiles.

    PrincessSkittles54 Report

    2points
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    #46

    Jack & Jill Bathroom Vanity I Made

    Custom-built wooden vanity before and after, showcasing the home improvement project with white paint and yellow knobs.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    2points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s nice, incredibly long bathroom. I definitely am not a fan of white cabinets as it turns out. Definitely liked it better as the natural color of the wood.

    0
    0points
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    #47

    Inspired By Another Bathroom Reno Post!

    A before-and-after of a bathroom showing a home improvement project with new wallpaper, curtains, and flooring.

    lizsaywhaaat Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    I’m Not Sure If It’s Worthy Of It But Here’s My New Kitchen (Before And After, Everything Done By Me)

    Before and after of a kitchen, showcasing a home improvement project with cabinets painted pink and new appliances.

    Madmen3000 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Project Covid Man Cave

    Before and after of a basement home improvement project, transforming a cluttered space into a sleek, modern entertainment area.

    cireok Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    WV Woodburning Stove Remodel

    A before-and-after view of a living room with a fireplace, displaying proud home improvement projects.

    This was a lot of work. I had the carpet ripped up and paid a professional to put in hardwood floors. I hand painted the tiles behind the stove to warm it up. Lastly, added some stone tile and painted the wood trim so it would be up to code.

    masterandmargaritas Report

    1point
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone please explain. Painted trim brings it up to code?

    0
    0points
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    #51

    New Here. But Here’s My Recent Bathroom Reno!

    Before and after of a bathroom with an old brown vanity contrasted with a new white vanity, a great home improvement project.

    atexassized10-4 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Chicago Bungalow Dining Room (Before And After)

    A before and after of a dining room, illustrating a successful home improvement project.

    keylimelacroix Report

    0points
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    #53

    1971 Living Room Progress

    Before and after a living room home improvement project, highlighting updated walls and ceiling fan.

    omg_chloe Report

    0points
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    #54

    Been Working On This For Over A Year. Inside Will Be Done In A Few Weeks And We Can Finally Move In!

    A before-and-after exterior view of a house, demonstrating transformative home improvement projects.

    Syris3000 Report

    -1point
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