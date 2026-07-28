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It takes a lot of work to make a house truly feel like home. Between scrolling Pinterest for hours hunting down inspiration and then actually spending your weekends painting, drilling, and hauling stuff around while wondering why you signed up for this, it can feel like a second job. After everything though, the payoff is absolutely worth it.

We rounded up some seriously impressive before-and-after makeovers from the r/homeimprovementideas subreddit that show just how much a space can change with the right ideas and a creative touch. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote your favorites!