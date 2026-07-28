54 Home Improvement Projects People Were So Proud Of, They Had To Share Them Online
It takes a lot of work to make a house truly feel like home. Between scrolling Pinterest for hours hunting down inspiration and then actually spending your weekends painting, drilling, and hauling stuff around while wondering why you signed up for this, it can feel like a second job. After everything though, the payoff is absolutely worth it.
We rounded up some seriously impressive before-and-after makeovers from the r/homeimprovementideas subreddit that show just how much a space can change with the right ideas and a creative touch. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Painted My Hallway (Before And After)
The two tones chosen make the space feel bigger and more sophisticated
A Year Ago I Asked You All For Advise. This Is Was The Result
First Attempt At Vinyl Wrapping An Old Kitchen
Boathouse Before And After
Been Working On Replacing All The Wire Shelves In The House. This Closet My Wife Uses For Her Canning Was In Need Of An Update
Update On The Broken Wine Fridge Cabinet Hole... Now A Cat Apartment!
I Built Myself And Kids A Secret Room And Theater :)
Removing Entry Closet And Putting In Hall Tree
This is great! It's so nice to have a spot to sit when putting on shoes or taking them off.
These Plinth Blocks Came Out Fantastic, Thanks Y'all!
Kitchen Renovation. Finally Complete
That is possibly the biggest island I've ever seen in a kitchen!
I Finally Did It! Not A Hospital Room Anymore
A Before And After Of Our Garage Updates
Show Off Saturday: Tiny Bathroom Remodel
Is that carpet in the before pic? Or just really ugly tan tile?
Redid Our Half Bath, How Did I Do? I Love The Painted Ceiling!
Front Yard Makeover!
Master Bath Glow Up 😚
Bathroom From Hell To A Godly Throne
The before looks like a gas station bathroom. Nice upgrade.
My Little Backyard Makeover In Barbados
I Wrapped My Dishwasher
This is so cool! I may look into doing this. I hate how easily my stainless steel dishwasher gets smudged and dirty looking even though I clean it constantly.
Final Product
How’d We Do? (2019 vs. 2023)
The Power Of Paint!
Refinished Bathroom Cabinets I Recently Did
Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built
Home Renovations That I Think Look Fantastic
I would live here. Turned out rather nice and fairly wide open so a chair would fit
Probably My Proudest Reno
Looks great! Love the wall paper and the floor tiles, plus all the gold accents.
Before/After Of Our Living, Kitchen, Dining Space In Our Historic New Orleans Home
Finally Convinced My Partner To Not Be Scared Of A Painted Ceiling Or Dark Colors 🫡
Hard Work Pays Of, What Do You Think Of Our Taste?
That floor is gorgeous. I hope they put more cabinets next to the hood - it looks too empty or something.
Bathroom Renovation In Our 1910 Home. At Some Point There Was Som Pretty Cool Wallpaper In The Bathroom
Hall Improvement
Nothing Major, But I Love It
That's a LOT of couch and it's now dominating the room. I'll never understand why anyone would want white upholstery! I'd ruin it in about 30 seconds. 😂
My Husband And I Renovated Our Half Bath. We Did Everything Including Insulating, Drywalling, Flooring, Wallpapering, Painting, Plumbing, And Electrical
Painted The Cabinets White
I Made A Countertop In A Closet For My Wife's Baking Needs
My Bathroom Remodel
I don't like showers like that. All the warm air escapes and you get cold. There was one in a vacation house I stayed at and I hated it. Plus it's easier to get water all over.
Before And After Of Our Dining Room. World Of Difference
Old Flat Renovation
Our 107 Yr Old Farm House Half Bath Reno
Renovating My Workshop
Fireplace Reno
First Solo From Start To Finish!
Kitchen Remodel
Just A “DIY” Guy. Surprised Some Folks Call Themselves A “Contractor!”
Face Lift To My Laundry Room (Before And After)
Jack & Jill Bathroom Vanity I Made
It’s nice, incredibly long bathroom. I definitely am not a fan of white cabinets as it turns out. Definitely liked it better as the natural color of the wood.
Inspired By Another Bathroom Reno Post!
I’m Not Sure If It’s Worthy Of It But Here’s My New Kitchen (Before And After, Everything Done By Me)
Project Covid Man Cave
WV Woodburning Stove Remodel
This was a lot of work. I had the carpet ripped up and paid a professional to put in hardwood floors. I hand painted the tiles behind the stove to warm it up. Lastly, added some stone tile and painted the wood trim so it would be up to code.
Someone please explain. Painted trim brings it up to code?