War and Peas is the creation of a dynamic duo from Saarbrücken, a town on the German-French border. Jonathan Kunz, a lecturer at the local art school, and Elizabeth Pich, a freelance comic artist, joined forces in 2011 to publish comics online. Their work often explores unfulfilled desires and the absurdities of modern life, featuring memorable and quirky characters.

Focusing on everyday observations with a darkly humorous twist, their comics frequently build to sharp, unexpected punchlines. If that sounds intriguing, scroll down to discover a wide selection of the best strips from the series – those that our community has loved most over the years.

