ADVERTISEMENT

Memes have an interesting way of making us laugh, not only because they’re hilarious, but also because they’re painfully relatable. Whether they’re capturing life’s ups and downs or conveying the thoughts we rarely say out loud, they somehow always manage to sum up our feelings in a few words. And the great news is, there’s no shortage of them on the internet lately. Which is why we’ve put together this list of 55 memes that are so ridiculously funny, we just couldn’t keep them to ourselves. Get ready to giggle, nod, and maybe even hit that save button.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text meme about pros and cons of being an adult, highlighting relatable and hilarious moments about eating 28 cookies.

SpillaMangBang Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man with mustache and serious expression in relatable meme about unsubscribing from AI emails, highlighting hilarious memes.

    toaster-bath404 Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Man smiling and giving thumbs up from inside car with text about relatable family gathering memes advice.

    wanabepilot Report

    9points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless the person who arrives after you blocks you in.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Person sitting awkwardly on a couch with a relatable meme about anxiety and minor commitments, illustrating funny relatable memes.

    deuce-tatum Report

    9points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me only it’s not being able to sleep the night before I have a 2:30 pm doctor appointment

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man sitting alone on couch with relatable meme text about expecting love without social media or many friends.

    boredcat_04 Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The advantages of arranged marriages.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Simple black and white relatable meme showing a tired figure poking a collapsing housing market with a stick.

    Squaliebawse Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be prepared, it will collapse during the next global pandemic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Group of men in decorated military uniforms, a relatable meme about rating each other's work among friends.

    Lanterain Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Image showing two old-fashioned plastic hangers on carpet with text about relatable memes about society moving on.

    Bettercallsaulgoo Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cow on skateboard with text about being fine if not thinking about past, present, or future, a relatable hilarious meme.

    lambsinthenight Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Person holding a sign protesting premature Christmas decorating in a sunny outdoor area, relatable hilarious meme moment.

    I_have_20_characters Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An exemption for those who haven't yet packed away the Christmas decorations from last year.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Cartoon character wearing a brown shirt with a button stating a relatable and hilarious meme about living through major historical events.

    Faloffel2 Report

    6points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *seven major historical events simultaneously — fixed it for you

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Old stone tunnels side by side representing a relatable meme about nose congestion every night in hilarious meme style.

    MrEnemaBagJones13 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cartoon character Patrick Star eating pizza and relaxing on a couch, a relatable meme about days off and fun.

    Muted-Television3329 Report

    6points
    POST

    As it turns out, it’s quite a common assumption that memes first appeared on the internet in the modern era, but in reality, the concept of humor has been around for centuries. What’s even more interesting is that the term “meme” was actually first conceived in the book The Selfish Gene, written by biologist Richard Dawkins in 1976.
    #14

    Close-up of a concerned cat meme with text expressing relatable worry, part of hilarious relatable memes collection.

    Rachel_Varghese_1999 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of a man winking paired with students attending a lecture, a relatable hilarious meme format.

    GooseSad2540 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Relatable meme with SpongeBob looking frustrated, highlighting the struggle of knowing when others are wrong but not explaining why.

    dreamylittlebunny Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Person with an exaggerated large ear listening intently, representing hilarious relatable memes about eavesdropping on conversations.

    nishaachauhan Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Man labeled My phone carrying a large heavy bag labeled Screenshots I'll never use in a relatable meme format

    GooseSad2540 Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Sleeping kitten held in hands with relatable meme text about resting eyes and hilarious memes.

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 Report

    6points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I fell asleep that easily.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Netflix meme about autofilled movie search showing relatable confusion between characters in a popular film scene.

    kaamibackup Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Man in office cubicle looking confused, relatable meme about salary struggles and saving a PDF file.

    DevianceSX Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Stick figure lying awake in bed at 2:39 am, thinking about a slur for people who use ChatGPT for everything, relatable meme.

    Prestigious_Cat2052 Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't think of a suitable one off the top of my head, so I'll ask Chat GPT for suggestions. (I was joking, but then I did it. I got quite a list of pejoratives.)

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Cartoon of a person wearing headphones, tangled in a headphone cord, with the caption "why did i do that" in a relatable meme style.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Jerry mouse looking nervous with text about preparing to ask mom for school supplies, a relatable meme moment.

    DravidVanol Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Close-up of a shocked orange cat with meme text, illustrating hilarious memes that are relatable and expressive emotions.

    Rachel_Varghese_1999 Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Man in glasses making a sarcastic face with a meme about disabling new AI features, relatable hilarious memes concept.

    gigagaming1256 Report

    5points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why are people so against AI?" "The world is overpopulated and real people need jobs." AI should be an assistant not a replacement. Because when it's a replacement it gets really, really, weird. Especially when it comes to writing. It proves why it's called " artificial". It's fun for your own personal entertainment though as long as you don't use it for monetary gain.

    0
    0points
    reply

    It’s really not surprising that memes have become a convenient way for us to express our thoughts and emotions. If we’re being honest, there truly isn’t a better feeling than being seen and understood, which is exactly what happens when other social media users react positively to our favorite memes.
    #27

    Cartoon bear in a purple robe holding a cup, illustrating relatable memes about listening to a friend's crazy stories.

    FantasticAd9478 Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are limits. You'll find out what they are fairly soon.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Relatable meme showing a person frustrated after accidentally opening a text they've been avoiding all day.

    Empty_Mind_On Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Side-by-side relatable memes featuring animals about university struggles and getting a degree.

    Bettercallsaulgoo Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Horse running in a field with a mountain and rainbow, illustrating relatable hilarious memes about texting and disappearing quickly.

    gigagaming1256 Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Man in a turtleneck and coat with a relatable meme about staying up late and having a miserable day tomorrow.

    ArwalHassan Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Young man holding a helmet with a relatable funny meme about buying something not as cool as expected indoors.

    The-Arc-Weld Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Woman looking surprised playing video games at work while man in another car window looks suspicious in relatable meme format

    RaiseOk2044 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Tom and Jerry meme showing 24-year-old who never dated watching 13-year-olds crying over a breakup, relatable hilarious meme.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Hilarious relatable meme showing dog people walking early and cat people sleeping with a cat at 6 AM.

    -AIIan Report

    4points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your cats let you sleep? On the workdays I get up at 4am--my cats insist I do the same on weekends.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Relatable hilarious memes showing a humorous exchange between mom and child about asking for a PS2 and grandchild.

    domahawkd Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #37

    A pigeon with a puffed-up chest standing still, illustrating a relatable meme about trying not to cough again in class.

    Lavender_5826 Report

    4points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cough. It'll be good for when you (or your parents) calls in the next day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Alt text: Funny relatable meme showing a blurry character risking safety to look at a cow from inside a car.

    Speed_Offer Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Man with beard giving a serious look, relatable meme about helping dad move heavy dirt early on a Saturday morning.

    FishingVirtual513 Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    It probably doesn’t come as much of a shock that memes have taken social media by storm in recent years. This is largely due to how quickly they spread across the internet, how accurately they capture shared experiences, and also how perfectly they blend humor and complex emotions in a way that’s universally understood.
    #40

    Two striped popcorn buckets side by side, one full and one empty, illustrating a relatable movie meme.

    GooseSad2540 Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't want to make noise when people are trying to listen. I'm just being polite.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #41

    Child wearing oversized suit and tie with text how it feels to be in your 20s, relatable hilarious memes concept.

    Severe-blake6720 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Scene from a TV show meme with text comparing moms at level 9718 to Candy Crush developers, highlighting relatable humor.

    JollySimple188 Report

    3points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toon Blast, 11,501, 290 Champions League, waiting on update to add new levels.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Relatable meme showing parents working hard for kids and reacting to kids living an easier life in funny social situation.

    PotatoBunny9519 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Cartoon character with long brown hair and smirk, caption about showing friend a movie and gaslighting plot twist.

    Frosty-Algae-2516 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Relatable hilarious meme showing two animals walking in snow, capturing how it feels after going to the grocery store post 4pm.

    suli_k Report

    3points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the winter, but yes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Cartoon penguin relaxing on a chair using a phone at a messy desk, illustrating relatable work memes humor.

    CarelessBerry5539 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Minimalist cartoon of two figures, one labeled AI overview poking the other's back, relatable hilarious meme concept.

    SatisfactionSalty20 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Funny relatable meme showing a cat pretending to breathe out cold air, illustrating humor in everyday life situations.

    GooseSad2540 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Young man with glasses and beret outdoors, relatable meme about feeling younger but realizing age difference, hilarious memes.

    deuce-tatum Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Woman riding a floor cleaning machine in a mall, humorously expressing a dream job relatable meme about money and work.

    Atul__kumar Report

    3points
    POST
    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A clean floor is a happy floor.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #51

    Character smirking in a red jacket with relatable meme text about turning on do not disturb and no one texting.

    tough-cookie21 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Blurred fish character listening unamused to another fish talking, illustrating relatable memes about family conversations.

    Fhoxyd22 Report

    2points
    POST

    Much like other forms of communication, memes are constantly evolving and changing. A decade ago, a simple image of a dog pulling a wild facial expression was considered top tier. However, today, great memes include AI-generated clips, more chaotic stills, and higher levels of irony and sarcasm than ever before.
    #53

    SpongeBob and friends meme about GTA 6 release with old graphics cards and CPU, relatable gaming humor meme.

    gigagaming1256 Report

    1point
    POST
    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The RDR fans: keep on wishing bud *cries because if the RDR2 ending*

    1
    1point
    reply
    #54

    Relatable meme showing the feeling of choosing sleep over gaming before work, capturing hilarious everyday struggles.

    Beginning_Book_2382 Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Cartoon character with black eye in a relatable meme about life in your 20s, part of hilarious memes collection.

    suzan_james Report

    1point
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.

    1
    1point
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!