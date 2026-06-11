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Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”
Bride and groom cutting a wedding cake decorated with flowers, highlighting wedding cake drama and stock images controversy.
Entitled People, Relationships

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
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If I were to ask you what a wedding reception can’t go without—besides the bride and groom, of course—the cake would probably be one of the first things that comes to mind.

But as a regular guest, there’s no point in worrying about whether it will actually make it to table, right? Well, Reddit user Blueblanket8 says she is being blamed for potentially jeopardizing this central piece of the night, even though she had nothing to do with making it!

Her friend, an amateur baker hoping to launch a new business, had volunteered to create the cake for a woman they both know. But after running into last-minute problems, she turned her frustration outward, accusing everyone but herself.

RELATED:

    Out of everything you need to worry about before attending a wedding, the cake is not one of them

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But this woman is being guilt-tripped into taking responsibility for the dumpster fire caused by her friend, an amateur baker

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    Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Blueblanket8

    People acquitted the woman and said it’s her friend that’s being unreasonable

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where’s the update ? we all know how this was gonna end but would still like to hear about this cake and what katy pulled next 🙈

    1
    1point
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the original post is brimming with people begging for an update, with no response from OP. Either the cake turned out great & they're embarrassed, or it was a fake story. Disappointing to be left hanging for sure.

    0
    0points
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    amytseymour16 avatar
    Ashtophet
    Ashtophet
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ll bet Lily bought a real wedding cake too…

    1
    1point
    reply
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother BEGGED me to ask my sister to do our wedding cake. She’d never done anything beyond a basic birthday cake before. Two days before the wedding my mother tells me sis is having a panic attack and can’t do the cake. Having totally anticipated this I’d ordered a cake from a bakery a few days earlier. Since sis had done f**k-all to get ready to do the cake I knew she’d pull a stunt to try and ruin the wedding. She was shocked at the reception when there was a beautiful, if simple, wedding cake set up. Drama queen 1st class.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where’s the update ? we all know how this was gonna end but would still like to hear about this cake and what katy pulled next 🙈

    1
    1point
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the original post is brimming with people begging for an update, with no response from OP. Either the cake turned out great & they're embarrassed, or it was a fake story. Disappointing to be left hanging for sure.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amytseymour16 avatar
    Ashtophet
    Ashtophet
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ll bet Lily bought a real wedding cake too…

    1
    1point
    reply
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother BEGGED me to ask my sister to do our wedding cake. She’d never done anything beyond a basic birthday cake before. Two days before the wedding my mother tells me sis is having a panic attack and can’t do the cake. Having totally anticipated this I’d ordered a cake from a bakery a few days earlier. Since sis had done f**k-all to get ready to do the cake I knew she’d pull a stunt to try and ruin the wedding. She was shocked at the reception when there was a beautiful, if simple, wedding cake set up. Drama queen 1st class.

    1
    1point
    reply
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