Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”
If I were to ask you what a wedding reception can’t go without—besides the bride and groom, of course—the cake would probably be one of the first things that comes to mind.
But as a regular guest, there’s no point in worrying about whether it will actually make it to table, right? Well, Reddit user Blueblanket8 says she is being blamed for potentially jeopardizing this central piece of the night, even though she had nothing to do with making it!
Her friend, an amateur baker hoping to launch a new business, had volunteered to create the cake for a woman they both know. But after running into last-minute problems, she turned her frustration outward, accusing everyone but herself.
Out of everything you need to worry about before attending a wedding, the cake is not one of them
Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But this woman is being guilt-tripped into taking responsibility for the dumpster fire caused by her friend, an amateur baker
Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Blueblanket8
People acquitted the woman and said it’s her friend that’s being unreasonableWant more real family dilemmas like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic roles, boundaries, and healing - plus fresh AITA stories every day.
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Where’s the update ? we all know how this was gonna end but would still like to hear about this cake and what katy pulled next 🙈
Yeah, the original post is brimming with people begging for an update, with no response from OP. Either the cake turned out great & they're embarrassed, or it was a fake story. Disappointing to be left hanging for sure.
My mother BEGGED me to ask my sister to do our wedding cake. She’d never done anything beyond a basic birthday cake before. Two days before the wedding my mother tells me sis is having a panic attack and can’t do the cake. Having totally anticipated this I’d ordered a cake from a bakery a few days earlier. Since sis had done f**k-all to get ready to do the cake I knew she’d pull a stunt to try and ruin the wedding. She was shocked at the reception when there was a beautiful, if simple, wedding cake set up. Drama queen 1st class.
Where’s the update ? we all know how this was gonna end but would still like to hear about this cake and what katy pulled next 🙈
Yeah, the original post is brimming with people begging for an update, with no response from OP. Either the cake turned out great & they're embarrassed, or it was a fake story. Disappointing to be left hanging for sure.
My mother BEGGED me to ask my sister to do our wedding cake. She’d never done anything beyond a basic birthday cake before. Two days before the wedding my mother tells me sis is having a panic attack and can’t do the cake. Having totally anticipated this I’d ordered a cake from a bakery a few days earlier. Since sis had done f**k-all to get ready to do the cake I knew she’d pull a stunt to try and ruin the wedding. She was shocked at the reception when there was a beautiful, if simple, wedding cake set up. Drama queen 1st class.
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