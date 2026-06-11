Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”

ADVERTISEMENT

If I were to ask you what a wedding reception can’t go without—besides the bride and groom, of course—the cake would probably be one of the first things that comes to mind.

But as a regular guest, there’s no point in worrying about whether it will actually make it to table, right? Well, Reddit user Blueblanket8 says she is being blamed for potentially jeopardizing this central piece of the night, even though she had nothing to do with making it!

Her friend, an amateur baker hoping to launch a new business, had volunteered to create the cake for a woman they both know. But after running into last-minute problems, she turned her frustration outward, accusing everyone but herself.

RELATED:

Out of everything you need to worry about before attending a wedding, the cake is not one of them

Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But this woman is being guilt-tripped into taking responsibility for the dumpster fire caused by her friend, an amateur baker

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Blueblanket8

People acquitted the woman and said it’s her friend that’s being unreasonable

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT