MIL Finds Out Woman’s “Secret,” Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
The benefits of the grandparent-grandchild relationship go beyond pancakes and sleepovers. The moments they share can create lifelong memories and strengthen family bonds. Not to mention the help grandparents often provide to busy parents. But in some cases, they might also overstep important boundaries.
One woman, who went out with her husband and left their two girls with their grandma, came back to find the kids terrified. Grandma had been telling them that mommy was going to take them away from daddy—not because she was confused or mistaken, but because she was actively trying to tear the couple apart!
This woman was on pretty good terms with her mother-in-law
Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But everything changed after the lady found out the truth about her sexuality
Grandma tried to turn the kids against their mom
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: totallybifurious
People who read the woman’s story believe she has every right to cut off contact with her mother-in-law
Poll Question
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Tell MIL the only way she stays in their lives is if her, the girls and OP and her husband along with some of the supportive family members have a get together where MIL comes clean to her granddaughters about lying about their mother, says exactly what she did wrong and why, and apologises sincerely in a way every adult there believes the apology. But she absolutely has to fix what she did to her granddaughters even if it means she ruins her chance at a close relationship with them. Even then I would never let her be alone with them, it would only be enough to go to the same family gatherings. But be the bigger person and say that you are ready when she is ready to take accountability for her actions. She'll hate it.
That biatch would have been down the cop shop for child a b u s e ! Evil inhuman what is wrong with these people !!
Tell MIL the only way she stays in their lives is if her, the girls and OP and her husband along with some of the supportive family members have a get together where MIL comes clean to her granddaughters about lying about their mother, says exactly what she did wrong and why, and apologises sincerely in a way every adult there believes the apology. But she absolutely has to fix what she did to her granddaughters even if it means she ruins her chance at a close relationship with them. Even then I would never let her be alone with them, it would only be enough to go to the same family gatherings. But be the bigger person and say that you are ready when she is ready to take accountability for her actions. She'll hate it.
That biatch would have been down the cop shop for child a b u s e ! Evil inhuman what is wrong with these people !!
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