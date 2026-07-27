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MIL Finds Out Woman’s “Secret,” Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
A woman with long brown hair closes her eyes, pressing her hand to her forehead, looking stressed. Her secret weighs on her.
Family, Relationships

MIL Finds Out Woman’s “Secret,” Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

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The benefits of the grandparent-grandchild relationship go beyond pancakes and sleepovers. The moments they share can create lifelong memories and strengthen family bonds. Not to mention the help grandparents often provide to busy parents. But in some cases, they might also overstep important boundaries.

One woman, who went out with her husband and left their two girls with their grandma, came back to find the kids terrified. Grandma had been telling them that mommy was going to take them away from daddy—not because she was confused or mistaken, but because she was actively trying to tear the couple apart!

RELATED:

    This woman was on pretty good terms with her mother-in-law

    Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But everything changed after the lady found out the truth about her sexuality

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    Grandma tried to turn the kids against their mom

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: totallybifurious

    People who read the woman’s story believe she has every right to cut off contact with her mother-in-law

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    What do you think ?
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    viccig avatar
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    V
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell MIL the only way she stays in their lives is if her, the girls and OP and her husband along with some of the supportive family members have a get together where MIL comes clean to her granddaughters about lying about their mother, says exactly what she did wrong and why, and apologises sincerely in a way every adult there believes the apology. But she absolutely has to fix what she did to her granddaughters even if it means she ruins her chance at a close relationship with them. Even then I would never let her be alone with them, it would only be enough to go to the same family gatherings. But be the bigger person and say that you are ready when she is ready to take accountability for her actions. She'll hate it.

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That biatch would have been down the cop shop for child a b u s e ! Evil inhuman what is wrong with these people !!

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    User avatar
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell MIL the only way she stays in their lives is if her, the girls and OP and her husband along with some of the supportive family members have a get together where MIL comes clean to her granddaughters about lying about their mother, says exactly what she did wrong and why, and apologises sincerely in a way every adult there believes the apology. But she absolutely has to fix what she did to her granddaughters even if it means she ruins her chance at a close relationship with them. Even then I would never let her be alone with them, it would only be enough to go to the same family gatherings. But be the bigger person and say that you are ready when she is ready to take accountability for her actions. She'll hate it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That biatch would have been down the cop shop for child a b u s e ! Evil inhuman what is wrong with these people !!

    0
    0points
    reply
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